(13 News Now)   Man almost becomes final casualty of the Civil War   (13newsnow.com)
83
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Tfw you protest the killing of unarmed black people by braining an unarmed black persons.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Did he side with Iron Man or Captain America?
 
Tran Forsythe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The statue was later granted a full pardon by the Governor.
 
comrade
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I know it's not funny but... tragedy is comedy plus time. So, too soon? Hopefully he recovers and we can all laugh at it then.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I saw that live. Dude had half his skull degloved. If he survives this, he'll live with extensive brain damage. I feel bad for his family.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Did he side with Iron Man or Captain America?


Obviously Cap!
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The man just moments before

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
This isn't the type of Reconstruction Mr Green was wishing for. Have a speedy recovery.
 
Tannhauser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
He shouldn't have taken his horse to the Old Town Road.
 
shaggai
‘’ 7 hours ago  
If he dies then we can erect a statue for him. Guess where...
 
wantingout
‘’ 7 hours ago  
*the first civil war
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 7 hours ago  
imgc.artprintimages.comView Full Size
 
Percise1
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Why is it this scene comes to mind?


Austin Powers International Man Of Mystery Steamroller
Youtube l4UFQWKjy_I
I really hope he makes it and is functional, but FFS people are chipping at the statue and actively pulling it down. Don't farking stand under it!
 
way south
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Did he side with Iron Man or Captain America?


looks like he cast his lot against sir Issac Newton.

/saw this when it popped up on Twitter.
/you can almost hear the squishing sound of manslaughter charges being filed.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Surprising the police had that much restraint over that until the guy got hurt. Wish they would have burned the blue lives matter flag or a CSA flag instead, would have made more sense.
 
foxtail
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I guess that black life didn't matter to them.
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The blaming lack of security around the statue is annoying. The protesters don't want cops involved, those there know what's going to happen and the second someone is hurt

WHY WASNT MORE DONE TO PROTECT PEOPLE

Unfortunately under the circumstances you can't have both.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Now Green's wife said she was upset that protesters "didn't think" when they pulled the statue down.

He probably shouldn't have stood directly underneath a falling 500lb statue.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Councilman Nathan Clark said, "I watched several videos today that showed individuals climbing on the monument. If one of those had fallen off onto that new fence that is there and impaled themself and seriously injured or killed, I would believe that the city would have the lawsuit filed against us."

Clark added that he thought a taller fence should be put up around the monument.

"I agree that, I'm very concerned about the vandalism. And there were even children climbing up on there. Saw one little boy that couldn't have been more than 10 or 11 years old. He was barely as tall as the fence, and he was up by one of the soldier statues and then climbing down and over the fence, and that is concerning that somebody could get hurt."

Oh Nathan, we can see right thru you. You are more concerned about protecting the statue than protecting people of color.

In case you need more evidence:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Portsmouth Councilman Nathan Clark made quite the statement at a council meeting where a Second Amendment resolution was considered.

Like many other council meetings where residents gave impassioned input on Second Amendment rights, this one was no different. However, there was one statement you couldn't quite miss from Councilman Nathan Clark.

Clark arrived at the meeting with an AR-15 strapped to his chest. Media outlets received a statement prior to the meeting about this display where Clark cited his law enforcement background and the gun control measures being introduced in the General Assembly.

Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.13newsnow.com/article/new​s​/politics/portsmouth-city-council-to-v​ote-on-adopting-second-amendment-resol​ution/291-47d268d4-1eb5-4523-ba3d-6970​c1b26a87
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Frank N Stein: Now Green's wife said she was upset that protesters "didn't think" when they pulled the statue down.

He probably shouldn't have stood directly underneath a falling 500lb statue.


This bait has spoiled. Check your refrigeration. Blaming the victim is at least 3 years old
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Murflette: Frank N Stein: Now Green's wife said she was upset that protesters "didn't think" when they pulled the statue down.

He probably shouldn't have stood directly underneath a falling 500lb statue.

This bait has spoiled. Check your refrigeration. Blaming the victim is at least 3 years old


You don't think he's at least a little to blame for this happening to him?
 
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Murflette: Frank N Stein: Now Green's wife said she was upset that protesters "didn't think" when they pulled the statue down.

He probably shouldn't have stood directly underneath a falling 500lb statue.

This bait has spoiled. Check your refrigeration. Blaming the victim is at least 3 years old


Just tag him and move on.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The last person still getting a pension from the Civil war just died a few days ago. It is absolutely amazing.https://www.washingtonpost.co​m/history​/2020/06/04/she-was-last-american-coll​ect-civil-war-pension-7313-month-she-j​ust-died/
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I understand people want Confederate statues being removed but I 100% do not support the decision being made by and implemented a glorified pitchfork and torch carrying mob.

This guy's injuries are one of many reasons.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Frank N Stein: Murflette: Frank N Stein: Now Green's wife said she was upset that protesters "didn't think" when they pulled the statue down.

He probably shouldn't have stood directly underneath a falling 500lb statue.

This bait has spoiled. Check your refrigeration. Blaming the victim is at least 3 years old

You don't think he's at least a little to blame for this happening to him?


Well, it's definitely evidence of a severe lack of situational awareness.  I know I get twitchy when there is the possibility of large heavy objects falling on me, and relocate my arse to minimize said danger.
 
camarugala
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Play stupid games etc....

He is an idiot. All issues surrounding the incident are pointless. Look at it as an engineering problem. He stood underneath a farking statue the he knew was being pulled over and it smashed his head. If he wakes up he'll hopefully have enough class to admit his foolishness. That is if can stop drooling enough to say anything in the first place.
 
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: I understand people want Confederate statues being removed but I 100% do not support the decision being made by and implemented a glorified pitchfork and torch carrying mob.

This guy's injuries are one of many reasons.


Yeah, use proper construction equipment with no civilians around.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 7 hours ago  

KarmicDisaster: The last person still getting a pension from the Civil war just died a few days ago. It is absolutely amazing.https://www.washingtonpost.com​/history/2020/06/04/she-was-last-ameri​can-collect-civil-war-pension-7313-mon​th-she-just-died/


One descendant of a soldier from a war that ended over 150 years ago.  THE OUTRAGE!!
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Like the morons who decide they want to help you cut some trees down and while you're chainsawing the base of the tree, they keep wandering around it talking.  Like it never occurred to them it's going to fall, possibly on them.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 6 hours ago  
ANTIFA is getting out of control, have you seen their latest weaponry?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Walker: Councilman Nathan Clark said, "I watched several videos today that showed individuals climbing on the monument. If one of those had fallen off onto that new fence that is there and impaled themself and seriously injured or killed, I would believe that the city would have the lawsuit filed against us."

Clark added that he thought a taller fence should be put up around the monument.

"I agree that, I'm very concerned about the vandalism. And there were even children climbing up on there. Saw one little boy that couldn't have been more than 10 or 11 years old. He was barely as tall as the fence, and he was up by one of the soldier statues and then climbing down and over the fence, and that is concerning that somebody could get hurt."

Oh Nathan, we can see right thru you. You are more concerned about protecting the statue than protecting people of color.

In case you need more evidence:
[Fark user image image 748x750]

Portsmouth Councilman Nathan Clark made quite the statement at a council meeting where a Second Amendment resolution was considered.

Like many other council meetings where residents gave impassioned input on Second Amendment rights, this one was no different. However, there was one statement you couldn't quite miss from Councilman Nathan Clark.

Clark arrived at the meeting with an AR-15 strapped to his chest. Media outlets received a statement prior to the meeting about this display where Clark cited his law enforcement background and the gun control measures being introduced in the General Assembly.

[Fark user image image 850x478]
https://www.13newsnow.com/article/news​/politics/portsmouth-city-council-to-v​ote-on-adopting-second-amendment-resol​ution/291-47d268d4-1eb5-4523-ba3d-6970​c1b26a87


How is that image not a representation of everything that is stupid in American culture.
 
way south
‘’ 6 hours ago  

styckx: The blaming lack of security around the statue is annoying. The protesters don't want cops involved, those there know what's going to happen and the second someone is hurt


It's the cops job to protect the public from its own stupidity.
You know how parents tell kids not to run around a pool or not to play in traffic?  It's not that they want to be killjoys, it's because anarchists having a drug fueled jubilee while vandalizing a statue with power tools might end in someone getting hurt.

The attending public might not want the cops there when it's having fun, but it sure as fark wants them there when a heavy object they were frolicking with carried one of them along for a ride to the pavement.  A situation that could have been avoided if the cops didn't step away and leave these idiots to their own devices.

There's plenty of blame to go around now.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Flappyhead: NotThatGuyAgain: I understand people want Confederate statues being removed but I 100% do not support the decision being made by and implemented a glorified pitchfork and torch carrying mob.

This guy's injuries are one of many reasons.

Yeah, use proper construction equipment with no civilians around.

[Fark user image 425x637]


Pretty much.

I just don't understand why they don't go after statues and monuments of every slave owner.

cropper.watch.aetnd.comView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 6 hours ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: I understand people want Confederate statues being removed but I 100% do not support the decision being made by and implemented a glorified pitchfork and torch carrying mob.

This guy's injuries are one of many reasons.


I actually disagree with removing them.

Before I get flamed...

Removing them is an attempt to hide and bury the history of them.  Leaving them in place, and errecting something that explains the context of why it is there, and why it is totally NOT appropriate anymore leaves them as a history lesson.  If you bury the history, it fades from memory.  If you leave the eyesore there, you remind the generations to come of what really happened, and maybe someone pays attention.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Flappyhead: NotThatGuyAgain: I understand people want Confederate statues being removed but I 100% do not support the decision being made by and implemented a glorified pitchfork and torch carrying mob.

This guy's injuries are one of many reasons.

Yeah, use proper construction equipment with no civilians around.

[Fark user image 425x637]

Pretty much.

I just don't understand why they don't go after statues and monuments of every slave owner.

[cropper.watch.aetnd.com image 850x637]


I mean, that's literally a klansman with glowing red eyes.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: KarmicDisaster: The last person still getting a pension from the Civil war just died a few days ago. It is absolutely amazing.https://www.washingtonpost.com​/history/2020/06/04/she-was-last-ameri​can-collect-civil-war-pension-7313-mon​th-she-just-died/

One descendant of a soldier from a war that ended over 150 years ago.  THE OUTRAGE!!


I'm not outraged, not sure where you got that unless you have some kind of chip on your shoulder.  I think that it is amazing. She obviously didn't get much of a cost of living increase because she only got 70 something bucks a month; probably Congress stopped voting increases back in the 1800's or something.
 
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

WithinReason: ANTIFA is getting out of control, have you seen their latest weaponry?

[Fark user image image 406x750]


I'm now thinking about how amazing it would look if the hardcore Gundam cosplayers showed up en masse.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 6 hours ago  
About 1 minute into the linked video, there's a guy trying to flame thrower a flag with an aerosol can while absent mindedly pointing it right at some lady standing behind it.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

GrogSmash: Frank N Stein: Murflette: Frank N Stein: Now Green's wife said she was upset that protesters "didn't think" when they pulled the statue down.

He probably shouldn't have stood directly underneath a falling 500lb statue.

This bait has spoiled. Check your refrigeration. Blaming the victim is at least 3 years old

You don't think he's at least a little to blame for this happening to him?

Well, it's definitely evidence of a severe lack of situational awareness.  I know I get twitchy when there is the possibility of large heavy objects falling on me, and relocate my arse to minimize said danger.


I don't understand the mindset of people sometimes. Yes, what happened to him sucks. But that doesn't mean he isn't partially to blame for what happened.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Percise1: Why is it this scene comes to mind?


[YouTube video: Austin Powers International Man Of Mystery Steamroller]I really hope he makes it and is functional, but FFS people are chipping at the statue and actively pulling it down. Don't farking stand under it!


And he shouldn't have dressed that way either!
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Bslim: Walker: Councilman Nathan Clark said, "I watched several videos today that showed individuals climbing on the monument. If one of those had fallen off onto that new fence that is there and impaled themself and seriously injured or killed, I would believe that the city would have the lawsuit filed against us."

Clark added that he thought a taller fence should be put up around the monument.

"I agree that, I'm very concerned about the vandalism. And there were even children climbing up on there. Saw one little boy that couldn't have been more than 10 or 11 years old. He was barely as tall as the fence, and he was up by one of the soldier statues and then climbing down and over the fence, and that is concerning that somebody could get hurt."

Oh Nathan, we can see right thru you. You are more concerned about protecting the statue than protecting people of color.

In case you need more evidence:
[Fark user image image 748x750]

Portsmouth Councilman Nathan Clark made quite the statement at a council meeting where a Second Amendment resolution was considered.

Like many other council meetings where residents gave impassioned input on Second Amendment rights, this one was no different. However, there was one statement you couldn't quite miss from Councilman Nathan Clark.

Clark arrived at the meeting with an AR-15 strapped to his chest. Media outlets received a statement prior to the meeting about this display where Clark cited his law enforcement background and the gun control measures being introduced in the General Assembly.

[Fark user image image 850x478]
https://www.13newsnow.com/article/news​/politics/portsmouth-city-council-to-v​ote-on-adopting-second-amendment-resol​ution/291-47d268d4-1eb5-4523-ba3d-6970​c1b26a87

How is that image not a representation of everything that is stupid in American culture.


That's the most Portsmouth thing I've read this week.  Their city council is...interesting.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 6 hours ago  

KarmicDisaster: The last person still getting a pension from the Civil war just died a few days ago. It is absolutely amazing.https://www.washingtonpost.com​/history/2020/06/04/she-was-last-ameri​can-collect-civil-war-pension-7313-mon​th-she-just-died/


I was wondering if that was still a thing when I saw the headline.

Guess I don't have to wonder anymore.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Tran Forsythe: The statue was later granted a full pardon by the Governor.


Is that the governor who wore blackface in his med school yearbook, or the one wearing KKK robes?
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

way south: styckx: The blaming lack of security around the statue is annoying. The protesters don't want cops involved, those there know what's going to happen and the second someone is hurt

It's the cops job to protect the public from its own stupidity.
You know how parents tell kids not to run around a pool or not to play in traffic?  It's not that they want to be killjoys, it's because anarchists having a drug fueled jubilee while vandalizing a statue with power tools might end in someone getting hurt.



Oh sure, Karen.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Flappyhead: WithinReason: ANTIFA is getting out of control, have you seen their latest weaponry?

[Fark user image image 406x750]

I'm now thinking about how amazing it would look if the hardcore Gundam cosplayers showed up en masse.


No, its still this

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
forgotmydamnusername
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Two things. 1. Irresponsible of the people bringing the statue down not to keep the landing zone clear. 2. If you're at all interested in not dying, and something is being taken down, or could fall down, pay close attention to it, and keep yourself well away. As is usual when something bad happens, and you think about it a little, more than one thing had to be done wrong to arrive at the unfortunate outcome.
 
rcain
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Frank N Stein: GrogSmash: Frank N Stein: Murflette: Frank N Stein: Now Green's wife said she was upset that protesters "didn't think" when they pulled the statue down.

He probably shouldn't have stood directly underneath a falling 500lb statue.

This bait has spoiled. Check your refrigeration. Blaming the victim is at least 3 years old

You don't think he's at least a little to blame for this happening to him?

Well, it's definitely evidence of a severe lack of situational awareness.  I know I get twitchy when there is the possibility of large heavy objects falling on me, and relocate my arse to minimize said danger.

I don't understand the mindset of people sometimes. Yes, what happened to him sucks. But that doesn't mean he isn't partially to blame for what happened.


Well maybe he shouldn't have tried to catch it
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Bslim: Walker: Councilman Nathan Clark said, "I watched several videos today that showed individuals climbing on the monument. If one of those had fallen off onto that new fence that is there and impaled themself and seriously injured or killed, I would believe that the city would have the lawsuit filed against us."

Clark added that he thought a taller fence should be put up around the monument.

"I agree that, I'm very concerned about the vandalism. And there were even children climbing up on there. Saw one little boy that couldn't have been more than 10 or 11 years old. He was barely as tall as the fence, and he was up by one of the soldier statues and then climbing down and over the fence, and that is concerning that somebody could get hurt."

Oh Nathan, we can see right thru you. You are more concerned about protecting the statue than protecting people of color.

In case you need more evidence:
[Fark user image image 748x750]

Portsmouth Councilman Nathan Clark made quite the statement at a council meeting where a Second Amendment resolution was considered.

Like many other council meetings where residents gave impassioned input on Second Amendment rights, this one was no different. However, there was one statement you couldn't quite miss from Councilman Nathan Clark.

Clark arrived at the meeting with an AR-15 strapped to his chest. Media outlets received a statement prior to the meeting about this display where Clark cited his law enforcement background and the gun control measures being introduced in the General Assembly.

[Fark user image image 850x478]
https://www.13newsnow.com/article/news​/politics/portsmouth-city-council-to-v​ote-on-adopting-second-amendment-resol​ution/291-47d268d4-1eb5-4523-ba3d-6970​c1b26a87

How is that image not a representation of everything that is stupid in American culture.


because to them, a picture of you would be a picture of everything that's wrong with 'merica
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I hope he pulls through without permanent injury, and I hope they tear down more of those damned traitor statues.
 
