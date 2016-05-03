 Skip to content
(Courier-Journal)   "But over the years, others have been hit and killed by trains on the trestle while searching for the Pope Lick Monster as part of a local urban legend that suggests "the goat man" can be summoned by stepping on the trestle or by crossing it"   (courier-journal.com) divider line
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Dumbass kids. The goat man lives in PG. everyone knows that.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 6 hours ago  
How soon until this lawsuit is thrown out of court by a judge?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 6 hours ago  
How about no
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Poop lick
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Goat man? Bah.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Dodo David: How soon until this lawsuit is thrown out of court by a judge?


About 15 minutes.
 
lesliepop
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This farker can confirm that local legend-- every kid in Louisville knows about the Pope Lick Monster-- I never heard him called the "goat man" though.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I mean.....if you're trying to summon the Devil, you're doing it wrong. Everyone knows that you need to go to a dirt crossroads at midnight on a full moon.

/ Also; the trestle in the story had warning signs, locks and fences with barbed wire on top...what else do you want?

// it might be helpful to build a pedestrian crossing next to the trestle
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Cross and flowers are a nice touch.
Maybe Jesus and the Goat man can water them.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
hoyt clagwell
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Savanna Not-So-Bright.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They might have a tiny bit of a case.  If the conductor was exceeding the speed limit, there is a bit f liability.  If there access points that don't have a warning, there is a bit of liability.

That being said, its a farking rail bridge with no pedestrian access.  Unless the two girls involved can be proven to have mentally defective to the point of not understanding the inherent danger of getting in front of a quarter mega ton+ object that cannot stop, with no ability to get out of its way, this should be laughed out of court.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That's really sad, and having a daughter not much older than the girls in the article, I can only imagine the pain and grief. My daughter and I go walking in a trail that is near this trestle, and especially in cooler months, it's easy to see people walking on the trestle or tracks nearby:
Fark user imageView Full Size


From upper right to lower left, the trains are running downgrade. They make surprisingly little noise, and the nearest grade crossings are over a mile in either direction, so normally no horn blowing nearby. I like trains and will sometimes try to get photos here. I am *expecting* the train and sometimes still get surprised.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

lesliepop: This farker can confirm that local legend-- every kid in Louisville knows about the Pope Lick Monster-- I never heard him called the "goat man" though.


Then, you might know how feasible it is to build a pedestrian crossing next to the trestle. Is it feasible or would it be absolutely pointless because they looking for the monster?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

iheartscotch: I mean.....if you're trying to summon the Devil, you're doing it wrong. Everyone knows that you need to go to a dirt crossroads at midnight on a full moon.

/ Also; the trestle in the story had warning signs, locks and fences with barbed wire on top...what else do you want?

// it might be helpful to build a pedestrian crossing next to the trestle


That is begging for a liability suit.
No tresspassing means, if you get killed, sue us.
See you in court.
The judges will say how come your little snowdrop didn't read? Then call you a poor parent for not instilling respect for private property, toss you out and bill you for costs.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 6 hours ago  

iheartscotch: I mean.....if you're trying to summon the Devil, you're doing it wrong. Everyone knows that you need to go to a dirt crossroads at midnight on a full moon.

/ Also; the trestle in the story had warning signs, locks and fences with barbed wire on top...what else do you want?

// it might be helpful to build a pedestrian crossing next to the trestle


Idjits will still take the rail bridge, because its cooler.
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Found him .
 
L33t Squirrel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The headline reads like a weird combo of steps needed to unlock a secret area or trigger a glitch. I half expected to be told to push aside a truck to find Mew or enter the Konami Code. :P
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

vudukungfu: iheartscotch: I mean.....if you're trying to summon the Devil, you're doing it wrong. Everyone knows that you need to go to a dirt crossroads at midnight on a full moon.

/ Also; the trestle in the story had warning signs, locks and fences with barbed wire on top...what else do you want?

// it might be helpful to build a pedestrian crossing next to the trestle

That is begging for a liability suit.
No tresspassing means, if you get killed, sue us.
See you in court.
The judges will say how come your little snowdrop didn't read? Then call you a poor parent for not instilling respect for private property, toss you out and bill you for costs.


It doesn't have to get that close. You could build two piers 200 feet to one side and put up a concrete pathway. It would probably make a really cool walking trail.

/ I fully admit that it would probably be pointless because childun lookin for monster on the railroad bridge.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
She was fifteen years old? Yeah, have fun paying for the defendents' court costs.
 
beezer1
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Sorry but bad parenting is to blame, my child knows better, sorry for the lose of life but as the saying goes you can't fix stupid
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GaryM
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They named her Savanna Bright, I guess it didn't stick.

What? Too soon?
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The parents failed their job.  They raised a moron who got hit by a train on a trestle trying to summon a monster.  At age 15.  Way beyond the age a person of even low intelligence should be thinking that crossing a trestle can summon a monster.  Only ritual suicide can restore honor to their line.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Dodo David: How soon until this lawsuit is thrown out of court by a judge?


Attractive Nuisance is a thing.  Basically, if you own a shiny but dangerous thing that attracts children, you have to go out of your way to secure said thing from children playing on it and killing or injuring themselves.  Otherwise, their parents can sue you for lots of money.  There's no specific legal cutoff on what is a "child", although 15 may be pushing it, assuming no developmental issues, etc.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Attract​i​ve_nuisance_doctrine
 
beezer1
‘’ 6 hours ago  

GrogSmash: They might have a tiny bit of a case.  If the conductor was exceeding the speed limit, there is a bit f liability.  If there access points that don't have a warning, there is a bit of liability.

That being said, its a farking rail bridge with no pedestrian access.  Unless the two girls involved can be proven to have mentally defective to the point of not understanding the inherent danger of getting in front of a quarter mega ton+ object that cannot stop, with no ability to get out of its way, this should be laughed out of court.


The nearest access point without signs is a twenty minute hike and I'm sorry it's a FEDERAL CRIME to walk on railroad tracks bad parenting all day no lawsuit sadly any idiot can procreate
 
beezer1
‘’ 6 hours ago  

GaryM: They named her Savanna Bright, I guess it didn't stick.

What? Too soon?


Nope not at all
 
beezer1
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Geotpf: Dodo David: How soon until this lawsuit is thrown out of court by a judge?

Attractive Nuisance is a thing.  Basically, if you own a shiny but dangerous thing that attracts children, you have to go out of your way to secure said thing from children playing on it and killing or injuring themselves.  Otherwise, their parents can sue you for lots of money.  There's no specific legal cutoff on what is a "child", although 15 may be pushing it, assuming no developmental issues, etc.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Attracti​ve_nuisance_doctrine


It's the parents fault it is a FEDERAL CRIME to walk on railroad tracks I hope they get a penny for their bad parenting
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

beezer1: Geotpf: Dodo David: How soon until this lawsuit is thrown out of court by a judge?

Attractive Nuisance is a thing.  Basically, if you own a shiny but dangerous thing that attracts children, you have to go out of your way to secure said thing from children playing on it and killing or injuring themselves.  Otherwise, their parents can sue you for lots of money.  There's no specific legal cutoff on what is a "child", although 15 may be pushing it, assuming no developmental issues, etc.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Attracti​ve_nuisance_doctrine

It's the parents fault it is a FEDERAL CRIME to walk on railroad tracks I hope they get a penny for their bad parenting


I hope they get a few more pennies.  Enough copper (pre 1982) to melt down and make a ritual dagger so they can summon a monster to rid them of their shame when they plunge it into their own gut.
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Does every back woods area have one of these monsters? When I was a kid in WV we had The Flatwoods Monster aka The Braxton County Monster.  Supposedly it tried to grab a bunch of people in the early 50's and it was "always" in the woods
 
Jz4p
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Unobtanium: From upper right to lower left, the trains are running downgrade. They make surprisingly little noise, and the nearest grade crossings are over a mile in either direction, so normally no horn blowing nearby. I like trains and will sometimes try to get photos here. I am *expecting* the train and sometimes still get surprised.


Having looked it up online, it looks like a beautiful area, a beautiful trestle, and absolutely a place to get hopelessly stranded  if a train comes along.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 5 hours ago  

beezer1: GrogSmash: They might have a tiny bit of a case.  If the conductor was exceeding the speed limit, there is a bit f liability.  If there access points that don't have a warning, there is a bit of liability.

That being said, its a farking rail bridge with no pedestrian access.  Unless the two girls involved can be proven to have mentally defective to the point of not understanding the inherent danger of getting in front of a quarter mega ton+ object that cannot stop, with no ability to get out of its way, this should be laughed out of court.

The nearest access point without signs is a twenty minute hike and I'm sorry it's a FEDERAL CRIME to walk on railroad tracks bad parenting all day no lawsuit sadly any idiot can procreate


Ok, I would call that reasonable dilegence on behalf of the owner.  But then again, I am not a court.  Idjits will always find a way...
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So, I'm confused. There are fences and warning signs all around the Pope Lick trestle and site. The community has been told, over and over again for at least three decades, to stay off that trestle and away from the surrounding area. If you want to get up there, you apparently either have to climb the trestle iron itself or climb fences to walk the track at either end. Wallace wrote the book over 20 years ago, but other than that and the manufactured local legend, I'm not sure the trestle qualifies as an "attractive nuisance."

It would seem that due diligence has already been spent on fencing & signs, not to mention the fact that it's illegal to walk along railroad tracks - you're trespassing on private property, except in places explicitly designated for crossing them. All I read here is "family fishing for settlement to offset funeral costs."

assets.nydailynews.comView Full Size

gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There's a legend local to my region about a (real) train crash that went off a similar bridge around 130 years ago into a ravine with 23 deaths. So of course there are stories of a ghost train.

Fark user imageView Full Size


There was a Fark story about 2010 of some morans who were looking for the ghost train on the anniversary of the accident. A few wandered out onto the actual bridge and learned too late that there isn't always time to get out of the way on a railroad bridge that was never meant to have people. One was killed.

/One farker quipped "If that place wasn't haunted before..."
 
Dodo David
‘’ 5 hours ago  
FormlessOne:

It would seem that due diligence has already been spent on fencing & signs, not to mention the fact that it's illegal to walk along railroad tracks - you're trespassing on private property, except in places explicitly designated for crossing them. All I read here is "family fishing for settlement to offset funeral costs."

Hence, my original comment about the lawsuit being thrown out of court.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Pope Licker?  Please tell me the "monster" isn't an altar boy
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Geotpf: Dodo David: How soon until this lawsuit is thrown out of court by a judge?

Attractive Nuisance is a thing.  Basically, if you own a shiny but dangerous thing that attracts children, you have to go out of your way to secure said thing from children playing on it and killing or injuring themselves.  Otherwise, their parents can sue you for lots of money.  There's no specific legal cutoff on what is a "child", although 15 may be pushing it, assuming no developmental issues, etc.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Attracti​ve_nuisance_doctrine


I'd like to see the case law about urban legends that spring up about places, people, companies. Are Tide Pods an attractive nuisance? Is the Pope Lick Monster owned by the railroad that didn't invent him?
 
Pershing123 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

iheartscotch: I mean.....if you're trying to summon the Devil, you're doing it wrong. Everyone knows that you need to go to a dirt crossroads at midnight on a full moon.

/ Also; the trestle in the story had warning signs, locks and fences with barbed wire on top...what else do you want?

// it might be helpful to build a pedestrian crossing next to the trestle


After looking at the spot on Google Maps I can't imagine why anyone would be pedestriating there.  Hiking the trail, yeah, but otherwise there is no "there", there.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i feel horrible for the parents, that must be difficult to deal with.

folks, if you ever find yourselves in the same situation, you can hang from the trestle like that scene in the popular B film Lost Boys and become a vampire or wait for the train to pass, or just jump off and take you chances with gravity.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 5 hours ago  
How do they really know Goat Man didn't actually show up and kill them?
 
Steampunk Gallagher
‘’ 5 hours ago  

AstroJesus: How do they really know Goat Man didn't actually show up and kill them?


She was with a friend who survived.
 
Ravage [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

uncleacid: [Fark user image image 350x175]


Came for this reference.  Leaving satisfied.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
he still owe me three fiddy
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geoduck42
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's the same thing your whole life: "Clean up your room. Stand up straight. Pick up your feet. Take it like a man. Be nice to your sister. Don't mix beer and wine, ever." Oh yeah: "Don't go looking for mythical monsters out on the railroad trestle!"
 
MIRV888 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

lesliepop: This farker can confirm that local legend-- every kid in Louisville knows about the Pope Lick Monster-- I never heard him called the "goat man" though.


Goat man is the only name I ever heard.
You'll find him out on the trestles at night.
So I've been told.
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

beezer1: GrogSmash: They might have a tiny bit of a case.  If the conductor was exceeding the speed limit, there is a bit f liability.  If there access points that don't have a warning, there is a bit of liability.

That being said, its a farking rail bridge with no pedestrian access.  Unless the two girls involved can be proven to have mentally defective to the point of not understanding the inherent danger of getting in front of a quarter mega ton+ object that cannot stop, with no ability to get out of its way, this should be laughed out of court.

The nearest access point without signs is a twenty minute hike and I'm sorry it's a FEDERAL CRIME to walk on railroad tracks bad parenting all day no lawsuit sadly any idiot can procreate


Not Savannah. Not bright.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Geotpf: Dodo David: How soon until this lawsuit is thrown out of court by a judge?

Attractive Nuisance is a thing.  Basically, if you own a shiny but dangerous thing that attracts children, you have to go out of your way to secure said thing from children playing on it and killing or injuring themselves.  Otherwise, their parents can sue you for lots of money.  There's no specific legal cutoff on what is a "child", although 15 may be pushing it, assuming no developmental issues, etc.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Attracti​ve_nuisance_doctrine


You'd be right if the attraction was the trestle itself, but they were hunting for an imaginary being not OWNED or Operated or controlled by the railroad.
 
Avery614
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Goat Man was way more fun when he was younger...

Bill Hicks GOAT BOY "Revelations" subtitulado español
Youtube CnFr20EzHg4
 
