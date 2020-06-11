 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Behold the shiatty power of social media   (mymcmedia.org) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I imagine being railroaded for a crime you didn't commit would suck.
 
portnoyd
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What about social media isn't shiatty?
 
DROxINxTHExWIND [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The family is no stranger to controversy. His son, Michael, has been vilified in the news for killing a man in a Silver Spring bank who had a knife. He also has been praised for rescuing a woman from a burning car.
John Damskey was maligned in the press and accused of violating a person's privacy for checking on speeding violations for an opponent of speed cameras.


They meant to call for this...
 
ThrobblefootSpectre
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The presumption of guilt is what sucks.  Social media is just a modern enabler.

And fark is as quick to jump to a presumption of guilt as any other forum.  For most people of average IQ, If the accused is in a demographic you already didn't like, or you identify with the alleged victim, then it's guilty - before the first shred of evidence is presented.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
he probably did something. fark him and cop family
 
Ex-Texan
‘’ 4 hours ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Ex-Texan: [memegenerator.net image 512x288]


Ha shiat
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What's your f'in point, Subby?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

portnoyd: What about social media isn't shiatty?


One thing comes to mind.  Even though they might not actually read it, thanks to social media, you can personally and directly tell your elected official to go get f*cked.  There's something cathartic about that.  As opposed to just hanging out with your friends & neighbors saying, "yeah, so-and-so needs to go fark himself."
 
Marcos P
‘’ 4 hours ago  

portnoyd: What about social media isn't shiatty?


Pictures of peoples pets
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We did it Reddit!
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm sorry, but that bicyclist just really looked like the Boston Bomber to me.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The "Woke" crowd brought back witch hunts. The woke crowd simply wants to virtue signal all the time, and that's why each time they get the chance to treat someone like he's some kind of villain, they'll do so, as long as it will get them likes, retweets, and all sorts of internet approval. If you truly care about social issues, then the "woke" crowd is not what you want to be a part of.

True people who actually care about social justice are rational people who won't bring harm to innocents. They also never prioritize chasing for approval from strangers because to them, the most important thing is to right wrongs and to help get justice for people who are wronged.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Everything old is new again.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

GreenSun: The "Woke" crowd brought back witch hunts. The woke crowd simply wants to virtue signal all the time, and that's why each time they get the chance to treat someone like he's some kind of villain, they'll do so, as long as it will get them likes, retweets, and all sorts of internet approval. If you truly care about social issues, then the "woke" crowd is not what you want to be a part of.

True people who actually care about social justice are rational people who won't bring harm to innocents. They also never prioritize chasing for approval from strangers because to them, the most important thing is to right wrongs and to help get justice for people who are wronged.


i.redd.itView Full Size

GreenSun won't wear the ribbon!
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well well, lookit this:

He is pleased that Twitter "has been very responsive," and agreed to take down those posts about him. He is not as pleased with MCPD.
"It took me two phone calls, and they still said no," he said. Finally, his son spoke with his commander and then MCPD issued a statement saying reports that a former MCPD officer is the culprit are false.

Police departments won't even protect their own!
 
Chuck87 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Gyrfalcon: Well well, lookit this:

He is pleased that Twitter "has been very responsive," and agreed to take down those posts about him. He is not as pleased with MCPD.
"It took me two phone calls, and they still said no," he said. Finally, his son spoke with his commander and then MCPD issued a statement saying reports that a former MCPD officer is the culprit are false.

Police departments won't even protect their own!


Yeah, I read that too.  That was messed up.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm given to understand that these social media fiends or "socialists," are acutely addicted to positive feedback from their fellow fiends or "komrades." This feedback often comes from lurkers who have no statement of their own worth making, but it can also be from automated accounts, or even alternate profiles created by the original socialist. This positive feedback, enforces unreasonable perspectives and assertions and serves to enforce an information bubble around the socialist and their komrades, also known as "false news" and  "marketing." Most interestingly, all socialists and komrades serve the same cause of no matter which "side," they belive they speak for. This is also know as "ignorance."
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
John Damskey was maligned in the press and accused of violating a person's privacy for checking on speeding violations for an opponent of speed cameras. He understands that goes with the job....

So he's claiming he didn't do it, and understands police get wrongly accused of wrongdoing in the press, or he did do it, and understands that police who are corrupt get criticized? Reports about the "accusation" stated it as a fact, quoted the message purporting to be from John Damskey with private information on the opponent of speed cameras, and couldn't get a response from the police. [source]
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 4 hours ago  
monty python-witch scene
Youtube yp_l5ntikaU
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ah hah! Soros!
 
varmitydog
‘’ 4 hours ago  

GreenSun: The "Woke" crowd brought back witch hunts. The woke crowd simply wants to virtue signal all the time, and that's why each time they get the chance to treat someone like he's some kind of villain, they'll do so, as long as it will get them likes, retweets, and all sorts of internet approval. If you truly care about social issues, then the "woke" crowd is not what you want to be a part of.

True people who actually care about social justice are rational people who won't bring harm to innocents. They also never prioritize chasing for approval from strangers because to them, the most important thing is to right wrongs and to help get justice for people who are wronged.


The wokestopo.  Backed by antifa and blm as a violent enforcing arm, like Hitler's brown shirts.  Social justice Uber alles!  Attacking all  who dare to disagree with whatever far fetched utopian idea they pull out of their ass.
Or who fail to fawn over their media created heros.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Maybe there should be an international law that says social media cannot be run by severs located in a country with

1) a history of lynching that officially ended less than 100 years ago

2) public statues that honour people who committed lynching

3) any textbooks for grade schools or high schools that suggest lynching was ethical

And that

4) social media servers must be located in a country with criminal penalties for lynching.

Otherwise, what did you expect?
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Jesus, he "walked like a cop"? He's wearing biking shoes for clip pedals, so he leans forward like Trump when he walks. And as far as a positive iD? The guy is wearing a farking bike helmet and big ass Foster Grants.

This shiat is even more thin than the ID of the Boston Bombers that were mentioned upthread.

Next, they're going to ID someone who isn't even on camera. It's the only logical progression if someone thought they made a positive ID off of this shiatty video. 100% the proof that social media is garbage.

Bike Tyson (FULL VIDEO)
Youtube x2n5DORuUuM


Glad they caught the real guy, because any asshole like that needs to be arrested,.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

edmo: I imagine being railroaded for a crime you didn't commit would suck.


Steven Pagones can attest to that.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

portnoyd: What about social media isn't shiatty?


Sluts on instagram?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

farkingismybusiness: I'm sorry, but that bicyclist just really looked like the Boston Bomber to me.


Pixels made it seem like a good lead, no doubt.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gyrfalcon: Well well, lookit this:

He is pleased that Twitter "has been very responsive," and agreed to take down those posts about him. He is not as pleased with MCPD.
"It took me two phone calls, and they still said no," he said. Finally, his son spoke with his commander and then MCPD issued a statement saying reports that a former MCPD officer is the culprit are false.

Police departments won't even protect their own!


Why would they at this juncture?

If you are a cop, you are now going to be treated as disposable as a front line worker or manager at a Starbucks. One whiff of a problem and you're gone...even if the problem is a result of the shiatty policy you were told to follow.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: portnoyd: What about social media isn't shiatty?

Sluts on instagram?


I don't believe you. Come back with photographic proof.
 
calbert
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And this Damskey isn't even the only person who was misidentified in this incident:

What It's Like to Get Doxed for Taking a Bike Ride
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: portnoyd: What about social media isn't shiatty?

Sluts on instagram?


Was gonna say Grindr but the 'gram works too.
 
Summercat
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Am I supposed to feel extra sorry for this case of mistaken identity cause he's a former cop, or...?

Like bro, sorry something shiatty happened to you but it's not exactly special.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

portnoyd: What about social media isn't shiatty?


Scottish Twitter.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

calbert: And this Damskey isn't even the only person who was misidentified in this incident:

What It's Like to Get Doxed for Taking a Bike Ride


Riding bikes. Not even once.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 3 hours ago  

edmo: I imagine being railroaded for a crime you didn't commit would suck.


He was probably guilty of something.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 3 hours ago  

portnoyd: What about social media isn't shiatty?


The part where people around the world can live stream events as they're really happening regardless of any strangle-hold on media access or political spin.

/Thinking of events like the Pakistan riots but also applies to current riots
//Admittedly a small percentage of social media usage, but an important one
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

calbert: And this Damskey isn't even the only person who was misidentified in this incident:

What It's Like to Get Doxed for Taking a Bike Ride


At least that guy had some kind of connection to the area. He rode the trail regularly, wore slightly similar sunglasses, and was on the trail the day the cops initially (and wrongly) said the incident occurred. Of course, he doesn't wear a red bicycle helmet, and he wasn't on the trail the actual day of the incident. As your link mentions though, the post with the wrong date got shared 55,000 times, and the clarification/retraction only 2,000.

It's even worse that these people don't actually give a rat's fart for the truth, they just think they're all every detective they've seen on TV and can positively ID someone in a country of 320 million people based on one shiatty, blurry video. That's why the Boobies with the wrong date got 55,000 shares, and the corrected one got 2,000.

Doxxing is what total assholes do.
 
WTP 2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i can't believe the amount of people that say they get their news from facebook...

/even grown-ups.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mikey1969: Jesus, he "walked like a cop"?


It's hard to tell the difference between "exercise causing an outie to turn into an innie" and "tiny dick that inspired a career in law enforcement".
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is what I have to say about social media

It seems that on Saturday there were more people protesting the White House than the number that attended Trump's inauguration.
Do I absolutely know that's true?  No.  Because I didn't check any sources.  It just sounded like it could be true.  It was a LOT of people!

If you are a Trump supporter reading this, you're probably pretty pissed off that I just made something up, broadcast it, and now refuse to admit that it might be incorrect, or even easily refuted with a simple Google search.

Now you know how I feel every time I open Facebook.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

durbnpoisn: This is what I have to say about social media

It seems that on Saturday there were more people protesting the White House than the number that attended Trump's inauguration.
Do I absolutely know that's true?  No.  Because I didn't check any sources.  It just sounded like it could be true.  It was a LOT of people!

If you are a Trump supporter reading this, you're probably pretty pissed off that I just made something up, broadcast it, and now refuse to admit that it might be incorrect, or even easily refuted with a simple Google search.

Now you know how I feel every time I open Facebook.


Your blog sucks
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ThrobblefootSpectre: The presumption of guilt is what sucks.  Social media is just a modern enabler.

And fark is as quick to jump to a presumption of guilt as any other forum.  For most people of average IQ, If the accused is in a demographic you already didn't like, or you identify with the alleged victim, then it's guilty - before the first shred of evidence is presented.


That's the magic of the Internet, it's one big buffet of facts that can be cherry picked to support your own personal brand of insanity.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 2 hours ago  

WTP 2: i can't believe the amount of people that say they get their news from facebook...

/even grown-ups.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is nothing new. It's called lynch mob. They were all the rage in the South when a white woman thought a black man looked in her direction.

21st century egalitarianism means lynch mobs no longer only target minorities, but on the upside they usually just harass you rather than literally hanging you.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bennie Crabtree:

Otherwise, what did you expect?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GreenSun: The "Woke" crowd brought back witch hunts. The woke crowd simply wants to virtue signal all the time, and that's why each time they get the chance to treat someone like he's some kind of villain, they'll do so, as long as it will get them likes, retweets, and all sorts of internet approval. If you truly care about social issues, then the "woke" crowd is not what you want to be a part of.
True people who actually care about social justice are rational people who won't bring harm to innocents. They also never prioritize chasing for approval from strangers because to them, the most important thing is to right wrongs and to help get justice for people who are wronged.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

portnoyd: What about social media isn't shiatty?


Pet pictures
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: portnoyd: What about social media isn't shiatty?

Scottish Twitter.

[Fark user image image 474x299]
[Fark user image image 640x587]
[Fark user image image 600x624]
[Fark user image image 400x330]
[Fark user image image 850x863]


Fud?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: portnoyd: What about social media isn't shiatty?

The part where people around the world can live stream events as they're really happening regardless of any strangle-hold on media access or political spin.

/Thinking of events like the Pakistan riots but also applies to current riots
//Admittedly a small percentage of social media usage, but an important one


You do know that Apple has applied for a patent on the ability to freeze mobile cameras based on location, right?

I guess they really care about paintings in the museum.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Damn. False accusations really suck.
Don't they, Officer?
 
