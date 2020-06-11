 Skip to content
(Fox9 Minneapolis)   Annual Mayfly hatch from the upper Mississippi River gets picked up by weather radar   (fox9.com) divider line
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
hoohoodilly
‘’ 4 hours ago  
LaCrosse is one of my favorite cities. The entire Driftless region is spectacular.

Except when the farking mayflies hatch.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I wouldn't have thought the flies would get high enough to be picked up by radar.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
hosting.photobucket.comView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The worst part? That's not the whole swarm, it's just the first fly that hatched.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Great, now I'm itchy
 
phishrace
‘’ 3 hours ago  

trappedspirit: I wouldn't have thought the flies would get high enough to be picked up by radar.


When conditions are right, algae blooms in the river can ferment the nearby water. The mayflies drink that water before taking flight. Those flies are plenty high.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It is June MAYflies. Get your shiat together.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Annual Mayfly hatch from the upper Mississippi River gets picked up by weather radar

As is tradition
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Machine designed to detect objects in the atmosphere... detects objects in the atmosphere.
 
schrepjm
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I hate those farking things. They have ruined a more than a few nights of fishing and the bridges that cross the river by my college used to get so  slippery with the things sometimes they'd have to close them down.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
cbsnews1.cbsistatic.comView Full Size


Farking nasty.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 3 hours ago  
CSB: In the first house I bought, there was a strange occurrence. Every winter I lived there, about a decade, a single mayfly would appear in one particular bathroom for one evening, then vanish. I never tried catching it, and I don't know how it got there, and it still baffles me years later.

/and it was in CO, which makes it even stranger.
//I repainted the bathroom at some point, and saw nothing--no bodies, eggs or anything.
///third slashie for my mysterious mayfly
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Also fun...  the first major dragonfly hatching.

I was working on a lake last summer when that happened.  I swear to god every cubic foot of air had at least a half dozen of the little bastards.  Took three days for them to thin out to the point you could work in the morning or evening without being mobbed by the things.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In summer, you see a bloom around every NEXRAD at night, as all the bugs go up into the air and the birds and bats go up to eat them, but that's an impressive return.

They've tracked large bird migrations, and in a sadder moment, the ion trail left by Columbia after the reentry accident. One problem they've had recently is wind farms. They have well tested noise reduction to get rid of echos from tall buildings, but they don't work on wind turbines because buildings don't move and the blades do. So, in clear air modes, you'll often spot the nearby wind farms as small "storms" that stay in one place.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Have fun!

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighwayBill [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Belle and Sebastian - Mayfly
Youtube 9DKa9IQA40Y
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BlazeTrailer: Have fun!

[Fark user image 194x260][Fark user image 194x259]


I have personally experienced this.

It is far grosser than mere pictures can depict.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Destructor: BlazeTrailer: Have fun!

[Fark user image 194x260][Fark user image 194x259]

I have personally experienced this.

It is far grosser than mere pictures can depict.


So let me provoke scarring memories. Remember the smell? Or how about pumping gas?
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And the smell of rotting may flies?  Delicious.

/grew up in michigan
// they made the roads as slippery as ice some years
/// and crunchy.  Dont miss them at all.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 2 hours ago  
wideopenspaces.comView Full Size
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dstanley: [cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com image 850x850]

Farking nasty.


That's pretty hot
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wasn't there just a story about a mosquito tornado?
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Destructor: BlazeTrailer: Have fun!

[Fark user image 194x260][Fark user image 194x259]

I have personally experienced this.

It is far grosser than mere pictures can depict.


I grew up 1 block from the Wisconsin River. The Mayfly hatch was so bad that, until the city figured out they should turn off the streetlights on the bridge, they needed to bring out the snowplows to scrape the piles into the water. Some of those piles were 6 feet high.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The only thing worse were the lake flies that hatched from Lake Winnebago in Oshkosh. They swarmed, stank, left neon green goop when you smashed them, and lasted about 10 days. At least Mayflies are a 3 day or so nuisance.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This hatch was small.

Some years there are piles of dead mayflies in the middle of the road 6 inches tall
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's too late for Mayflies. It's time for Junebugs.

/blame Trump
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BlazeTrailer: Destructor: BlazeTrailer: Have fun!

[Fark user image 194x260][Fark user image 194x259]

I have personally experienced this.

It is far grosser than mere pictures can depict.

So let me provoke scarring memories. Remember the smell? Or how about pumping gas?


Fark user imageView Full Size


catmandu: I grew up 1 block from the Wisconsin River. The Mayfly hatch was so bad that, until the city figured out they should turn off the streetlights on the bridge, they needed to bring out the snowplows to scrape the piles into the water. Some of those piles were 6 feet high.


They died like black snowflakes in a blizzard. They were everywhere, and disgusting. They were outside swinging doors. Like snow casually brushed aside by the action of doors opening and closing. Except black and putrid. Pushed into these sort of dark ashen banks. And there was a smell. Like low-impact rotting. Oh, how I loathed it. Why... Why would nature do something like that?
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dstanley: [cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com image 850x850]

Farking nasty.


jeeeeee ZUS
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: BlazeTrailer: Destructor: BlazeTrailer: Have fun!

[Fark user image 194x260][Fark user image 194x259]

I have personally experienced this.

It is far grosser than mere pictures can depict.

So let me provoke scarring memories. Remember the smell? Or how about pumping gas?

[Fark user image image 300x242]

catmandu: I grew up 1 block from the Wisconsin River. The Mayfly hatch was so bad that, until the city figured out they should turn off the streetlights on the bridge, they needed to bring out the snowplows to scrape the piles into the water. Some of those piles were 6 feet high.

They died like black snowflakes in a blizzard. They were everywhere, and disgusting. They were outside swinging doors. Like snow casually brushed aside by the action of doors opening and closing. Except black and putrid. Pushed into these sort of dark ashen banks. And there was a smell. Like low-impact rotting. Oh, how I loathed it. Why... Why would nature do something like that?


what's low impact rotting ? i need more details?
gently rotting meat?
rotting potatoes?
onions?
 
Azz Pumper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We get mayflies here in Oklahoma, but they typically hatch in March/April.  Never huge swarms though, just a few dozen outside on the side of the house.  Only major infestations we deal with are the occasional black cricket swarms.  I work at a school and there were a couple years that they would pile up on doors and in rooms.  Then the janitors would vacuum them up, they would rot inside the vacuum and then the vacuum would be used again to spread the rotting cricket smell.....Good times
 
Bathroom Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I worked at a hospital in Iowa in a Mississippi River town. We'd have to set up a 4' diameter fan blowing across the ER doors to keep the Mormon flies out. Nasty doesn't begin to describe them.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I was once driving down the highway and saw smoke coming out of the top of the trees ahead. I thought the forest was on fire. Nope. It was flies.
 
