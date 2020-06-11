 Skip to content
(Fox 32 Chicago)   Some cops have crossed the line and did the one action that's so atrocious that they are going to get kicked out of the police union   (fox32chicago.com) divider line
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Tell the truth?
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
This guy's another imitation Donnie clown.  He should be quickly fired with prejudice. (cop speak for kicking his ass).   BTW, NOBODY thinks you're patriotic because of this BS you think makes you patriotic.  This guy couldn't be more unpatriotic with his terrible anti-American views.  Fire this motherfarker.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Catanzara says it is essentially an act of treason for police officers, because those protesters are pushing for policies he says will hurt the police.

F*ck you, pig.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
We know who the enemy is.
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Why are so many of these clowns hopeless turkey necked doughboys? Do they climb into a bottle literally every night?

They're all full of Bologna.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
FTA: "Well that's a political stance. I want to see what happens on the department level. I'm going to guess nothing because the mayor supports this kind of stuff," Catanzara said.

Then...


In 2017, Catanzara got into trouble when he posted a photo of himself in uniform on Facebook with a sign supporting President Donald Trump, gun rights and standing for the anthem.

It's not a political stance when I do it.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Well, it's nice of the police union to help identify which cops might be worth keeping/promoting.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Try to help people?

/Reads article.

Yup.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 8 hours ago  
See had he beat a kneeling protester to death they would treat him like a hero.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

shastacola: [miro.medium.com image 720x727]


To be fair on the Somalia tile, the "if you don't like government, move to Somalia" is used by my leftist friends here on Fark.com.

I guess the key takeaway is that no one likes Somalia.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
It's starting to look like all the cops are bad cops.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 8 hours ago  
They used that one atrocious trick?
 
Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Ratted out another cop?

*clicks link*

So close, I don't know why I didn't think of this one first.
 
dothemath
‘’ 8 hours ago  
"Mayor Lori Lightfoot isn't happy about it."

She was quoted as saying "Sundown you better take care if I find youve bee kneeling round my back stair"
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
What did they do? Possibly admit to being the baddies?

*checks article*

andrewsimone.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Huh. Surprisingly it's not "talked to the media"
 
China White Tea
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Good.

The more they engage in this type of behavior, the more they erode any argument that they're not just a state-sponsored organized crime syndicate.

Under no circumstance should this be discouraged.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Frank N Stein: shastacola: [miro.medium.com image 720x727]

To be fair on the Somalia tile, the "if you don't like government, move to Somalia" is used by my leftist friends here on Fark.com.

I guess the key takeaway is that no one likes Somalia.


It is a libertarian paradise.

All true libertarians want the live in a place like that.

Armchair libertarians mooch off American society and regulations.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Mantour: FTA: "Well that's a political stance. I want to see what happens on the department level. I'm going to guess nothing because the mayor supports this kind of stuff," Catanzara said.

Then...


In 2017, Catanzara got into trouble when he posted a photo of himself in uniform on Facebook with a sign supporting President Donald Trump, gun rights and standing for the anthem.

It's not a political stance when I do it.


He's just butthurt that he got told off for endorsing Trump in uniform.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 8 hours ago  
They have every right to protest and that's supported by constitutional law.

It proves my greater point. No matter how many reforms and changes you make, until the top is removed they will continue to fire the good people who join to protect the dickheads.
 
palelizard
‘’ 8 hours ago  
"I don't believe it's the time or place to be doing that," said Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara.

Well, there's a clear indicator that's not a union you want to be a part of.

I'm also curious what the appropriate time and place is, in his mind.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Frank N Stein: shastacola: [miro.medium.com image 720x727]

To be fair on the Somalia tile, the "if you don't like government, move to Somalia" is used by my leftist friends here on Fark.com.

I guess the key takeaway is that no one likes Somalia.


CSB: I actually stole the Fark Somalia joke at an international tax conference, maybe five years ago. "Texas Gov. Rick Perry recently suggested businesses should relocate from New York and California to Texas. Well, here's another jurisdiction where the regulation is light, taxes are low, and guns are plentiful." (Click to next slide, showing a flag and map of Somalia.) It got a hearty guffaw.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
And this, folks, tells you everything you need to know about police. F*ck 'em all.
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Oh they mad. So so mad. Filed under "The Law Does Not Take a Knee" with 360+ comments.

These guys are so used to having their own way that any hint of criticism is ZOMG PERSECUTION.

What a bunch of farking crybabies.
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: It's starting to look like all the cops are bad cops.


Not yet, but the union is working hard to rectify that.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

PaulRB: This guy's another imitation Donnie clown.  He should be quickly fired with prejudice. (cop speak for kicking his ass).   BTW, NOBODY thinks you're patriotic because of this BS you think makes you patriotic.  This guy couldn't be more unpatriotic with his terrible anti-American views.  Fire this motherfarker.


The same way that nobody in their right mind would vote for someone as off-putting, obnoxious and full of himself as trump, right?

Do wake up and smell the roses fertilizer.
 
wood0366 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
They completely follow the Inverse Golden Rule: Do onto others as you fear they'd do onto you if they had your positional power.
 
Yamaneko2
‘’ 8 hours ago  
So...the police department in Chicago is now an open shop?
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

palelizard: "I don't believe it's the time or place to be doing that," said Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara.

Well, there's a clear indicator that's not a union you want to be a part of.

I'm also curious what the appropriate time and place is, in his mind.


At home, in your basement, under a blanket, with the lights out.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Is the union even able to do that legally? I would understand if they were giving secrets to the jurisdiction they serve during contract negotiations but after a long process. But this seems real sleazy, but then again I wouldn't want to be part of a union that did that to me anyways.
 
Riche
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Yeah, It's finally sunk in to my thick thick skull: The PDs, many if not most, don't just "have problems." They are so farked up that they are THE problem.

I hope enough other people see the light.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: And this, folks, tells you everything you need to know about police. F*ck 'em all.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size

If I could, I would.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living: Ratted out another cop?

*clicks link*

So close, I don't know why I didn't think of this one first.


I assumed this as well.  Ah well, close second.
 
midigod
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Don't worry, they're not all like that. Oh wait, maybe they are.

https://lawandcrime.com/george-floyd-​d​eath/nypd-lt-who-kneeled-with-proteste​rs-said-he-will-be-shamed-for-the-rest​-of-his-life-wants-to-kick-his-own-ass​/
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

MythDragon: Eli WhiskeyDik: And this, folks, tells you everything you need to know about police. F*ck 'em all.

[i.pinimg.com image 602x1070]
If I could, I would.


Yeah hilarious

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

midigod: Don't worry, they're not all like that. Oh wait, maybe they are.

https://lawandcrime.com/george-floyd-d​eath/nypd-lt-who-kneeled-with-proteste​rs-said-he-will-be-shamed-for-the-rest​-of-his-life-wants-to-kick-his-own-ass​/


Oh wow. It like he was a human being for just a moment, and then he instantly jerked away in horror once the moment passed.
 
mmojo
‘’ 8 hours ago  
One Bad Apple

Much funkier than I remember. The bass player kills it.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Well that sounds like a problem to take up with your union.


Oh wait
 
knobmaker
‘’ 8 hours ago  
"Public convenience or dignity means nothing; police prerogatives assume the status of divine law. Submissiveness is demanded. If a police officer kills a civilian, it is a regrettable circumstance: the officer was possibly over-zealous. If a civilian kills a police officer all hell breaks loose. The police foam at the mouth. All other business comes to a standstill until the perpetrator of this most dastardly act is found out. Inevitably, when apprehended, he is beaten or otherwise tortured for his intolerable presumption ... The police complain that they cannot function efficiently, that criminals escape them. Better a hundred unchecked criminals than the despotism of one unbridled police force."
― Jack Vance, Demon Princes
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

knobmaker: "Public convenience or dignity means nothing; police prerogatives assume the status of divine law. Submissiveness is demanded. If a police officer kills a civilian, it is a regrettable circumstance: the officer was possibly over-zealous. If a civilian kills a police officer all hell breaks loose. The police foam at the mouth. All other business comes to a standstill until the perpetrator of this most dastardly act is found out. Inevitably, when apprehended, he is beaten or otherwise tortured for his intolerable presumption ... The police complain that they cannot function efficiently, that criminals escape them. Better a hundred unchecked criminals than the despotism of one unbridled police force."
― Jack Vance, Demon Princes


He pulled of the end times, why not

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dying_E​a​rth
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Yamaneko2: So...the police department in Chicago is now an open shop?


I'm assuming something in the contract forces Chicago to fire anyone kicked out of the union.

But also sort of wondering what Taft Hartley says about that.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Police unions are the problem.  They need to be dissolved, and their leaders arrested and charged under RICO statuates.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Try to help people?

/Reads article.

Yup.


They should bear that ban with pride.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

mmojo: One Bad Apple

Much funkier than I remember. The bass player kills it.


That was amazing

the Elvis suits tho..
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Union declares that he's a traitor for supporting the people.

Then they wonder why the people consider the police to be enemies of justice.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: MythDragon: Eli WhiskeyDik: And this, folks, tells you everything you need to know about police. F*ck 'em all.

[i.pinimg.com image 602x1070]
If I could, I would.

Yeah hilarious

[Fark user image image 500x522]


I WONDER WHY MORE GOOD COPS DONT COME FORWARD SHE WONDERED.
 
kendelrio [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
FTFA:""If you kneel, you'll be risking being brought up on charges and thrown out of the lodge," Catanzara said."

My mind:"Coy, when we get back to Hay-hirah, your are OUT of the shrine!"
 
