(Twitch.tv)   Today 3pm Eastern it's the Fark News Livestream - come find out what happened today that's really important to know. Also afterwards we're going to try a dry run at Quiplash in preparation for tomorrow's Drew vs The Submitters livestream   (twitch.tv) divider line
Drew [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
We'll probably take folks from the audience to fill out the slots on the test run FYI so if you want to join have a second screen/phone handy
 
Twitch Boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Warning on Quiplash: use the options to lock down the room (subs only, Twitch account required, e-mail required, etc.)

Jackbox is rife with trolls who like to post awful answers on stream. Not Cards Against Humanity awful, Actual Against Humanity awful.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 9 hours ago  
It was better than a session of chatroulette.
 
Drew [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Twitch Boy: Warning on Quiplash: use the options to lock down the room (subs only, Twitch account required, e-mail required, etc.)

Jackbox is rife with trolls who like to post awful answers on stream. Not Cards Against Humanity awful, Actual Against Humanity awful.


Ooo thanks for that, good point
 
soopey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
That was fun. I look forward to being in the peanut gallery tomorrow.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 9 hours ago  

soopey: That was fun. I look forward to being in the peanut gallery tomorrow.


I came in third.  Taint no mountain high enough didn't take me high enough.
 
soopey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

trappedspirit: soopey: That was fun. I look forward to being in the peanut gallery tomorrow.

I came in third.  Taint no mountain high enough didn't take me high enough.


That one was my favorite
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Gah, I missed it.  Sorry for not being there to help test, but for some god-awful reason, the people who pay me actually expect me to do my job.  The nerve of some people!
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It was pretty good. I just watched because I had no idea how to sign in. I figure it's an intelligence test. If I'm too dumb to sign in, I'm too dumb to play.

Drew, you were obscuring the answers in the lower left a bit so they couldn't be read.
 
soopey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Here ya go, you animals.
 
