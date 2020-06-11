 Skip to content
(Daily Hive)   Vancouver has banned bear banging, but if you are brave enough, I say, why not   (dailyhive.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Vancouver, sale of bear bangers, City of Vancouver, Councillor Melissa De Genova, Last month, growing number of complaints, edge of a rainforest, social media  
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size

oblig
 
MonstarMike [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Done in one.
Someone get the lights.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
West End residents inconsolable.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

some_beer_drinker: [i.imgur.com image 294x233] [View Full Size image _x_]
oblig


Thank you for your service.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
What I thought bear banging referred to

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snowjack [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 8 hours ago  
You're not doing this for the hunting, are you?
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
You don't come here for the hunting, do you Joe?
 
derpes_simplex [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
CONSIDERING subby.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Coming on a bit strong, and not even dinner first?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: some_beer_drinker: [i.imgur.com image 294x233] [View Full Size image _x_]
oblig

Thank you for your service.


i also submitted this link, so, you are welcome
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Mr_Vimes: You're not doing this for the hunting, are you?


Dammit!  *shakes fist*
 
Two16
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 8 hours ago  

mjjt: What I thought bear banging referred to

[Fark user image 750x425]


that's in Bellingham WA.
grew up there but am in no way associated with the statue.
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Bare bear banging?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I usually do pork bangers but I'll try anything once.
 
Makh [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
What about bear blasting?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I feel like I'm taking crazy pills. I live in Vancouver and none of that is familiar or made any sense. Oh, Vancouver, Canada.
 
jtown
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Well, my Google search history is hosed.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Miss Stein: Mr_Vimes: You're not doing this for the hunting, are you?

Dammit!  *shakes fist*


It was only a matter of seconds, which is also what the bear said.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The stupid site isn't loading, and now I'm sitting here tortured not knowing what the fark "Bear banging" is. This thread was no help.
 
FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext
‘’ 7 hours ago  

some_beer_drinker: [i.imgur.com image 294x233]
oblig


Do you need assistance?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Bear trifecta in play?
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Mr_Vimes: Miss Stein: Mr_Vimes: You're not doing this for the hunting, are you?

Dammit!  *shakes fist*

It was only a matter of seconds, which is also what the bear said.


I was typing one-handed, balancing a sleeping pug on my chest.  She's still there.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Imaginativescreenname: [i.pinimg.com image 850x637]


The Bernstein Bears is getting a reboot?
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Combustion: The stupid site isn't loading, and now I'm sitting here tortured not knowing what the fark "Bear banging" is. This thread was no help.


"A bear banger is a type of explosive that is fired from a hand-held cylinder and designed to make a loud gunshot noise. It's typically used while in the backcountry to scare away wildlife such as bears or cougars. "

People keep setting them off in Sketchtown.

/I'm from Vancouver and I had no idea what they were either
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Bondith: Combustion: The stupid site isn't loading, and now I'm sitting here tortured not knowing what the fark "Bear banging" is. This thread was no help.

"A bear banger is a type of explosive that is fired from a hand-held cylinder and designed to make a loud gunshot noise. It's typically used while in the backcountry to scare away wildlife such as bears or cougars. "

People keep setting them off in Sketchtown.

/I'm from Vancouver and I had no idea what they were either


Thank you. Article still won't load for me. But now I know, so..thanks!
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Twilight Farkle: [i.imgur.com image 540x304]
[i.imgur.com image 540x304]


The odds are good, but the goods are odd?
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 7 hours ago  

uncleacid: Bare bear banging?


barely
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Bondith: "A bear banger is a type of explosive that is fired from a hand-held cylinder and designed to make a loud gunshot noise. It's typically used while in the backcountry to scare away wildlife such as bears


Well, now you'll just have to beat them off.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 7 hours ago  
They're mandating condoms? Sounds unenforceable.
 
wslush
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Does this have anything to do with what they did to the Boston Bruins earlier this year? Canuck fans will know what I'm talking about.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Damned hippies.
 
Devo Cornholiosky
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Makh: What about bear blasting?
[Fark user image 360x240] [View Full Size image _x_]


memeworld.funnyjunk.comView Full Size

I'm more for hump-catting, which I do hear is similar.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 5 hours ago  
images.ladbible.comView Full Size
 
Lars The Canadian Viking [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Make them expensive. Done.
 
YetAnotherDave
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So, the bear bangers are cougar bangers too?
 
Comic Book Guy
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Devo Cornholiosky: Makh: What about bear blasting?
[Fark user image 360x240] [View Full Size image _x_]

[memeworld.funnyjunk.com image 266x200] [View Full Size image _x_]
I'm more for hump-catting, which I do hear is similar.


That reminds me, I need to pick up a case of Juice Springsteen.

/unacceptable
 
RandolphCarter
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Marian Engel must be so proud to get any royalties nowadays.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 3 hours ago  

RandolphCarter: Marian Engel must be so proud to get any royalties nowadays.

[Fark user image 245x406]


"A Canadian Bestseller."
Of course it is...
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bondith: "A bear banger is a type of explosive that is fired from a hand-held cylinder and designed to make a loud gunshot noise. It's typically used while in the backcountry to scare away wildlife such as bears or cougars. "


A couple of decades ago, I spend a summer semester in northern BC as a co-op ed student, working with the Ministry of Forests. I was one of a team of undergrad students working as a mobile fieldwork crew, helping out researchers on project sites scattered around the northeast quarter of the province. We spent several weeks working just outside of Dawson Creek, and every day as we drove out to the site, we'd pass a field of domesticated bison and the bison would be standing there almost motionless, chewing grass. On the way back to town, we we'd pass by again, and the bison would still be standing there, chewing grass. We speculated that the bison probably hadn't moved, and one of the grad student research said that was very likely.
According to him, the previous year he and another grad student made the very same observation, and having recently seen "Dances With Wolves" in the movie theatre, they decide to see if they could startle the bison and get them to run around a bit. In the movie, buffalo stampede after hearing a loud noise, so they take their bear-banger, walk over to the fence, point it in the direction of a large bull bison, and put the cord that launches the charge.
The charge flies in a nice arc, hits the bull in the forehead and lodges in the bison's hair.
The charge smoulders for a few seconds and goes off with a very loud BANG!
The bison gives out a large snort, shakes his head vigorously, ... and goes back to chewing grass.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Bondith: "A bear banger is a type of explosive that is fired from a hand-held cylinder and designed to make a loud gunshot noise. It's typically used while in the backcountry to scare away wildlife such as bears or cougars. "

A couple of decades ago, I spend a summer semester in northern BC as a co-op ed student, working with the Ministry of Forests. I was one of a team of undergrad students working as a mobile fieldwork crew, helping out researchers on project sites scattered around the northeast quarter of the province. We spent several weeks working just outside of Dawson Creek, and every day as we drove out to the site, we'd pass a field of domesticated bison and the bison would be standing there almost motionless, chewing grass. On the way back to town, we we'd pass by again, and the bison would still be standing there, chewing grass. We speculated that the bison probably hadn't moved, and one of the grad student research said that was very likely.
According to him, the previous year he and another grad student made the very same observation, and having recently seen "Dances With Wolves" in the movie theatre, they decide to see if they could startle the bison and get them to run around a bit. In the movie, buffalo stampede after hearing a loud noise, so they take their bear-banger, walk over to the fence, point it in the direction of a large bull bison, and put the cord that launches the charge.
The charge flies in a nice arc, hits the bull in the forehead and lodges in the bison's hair.
The charge smoulders for a few seconds and goes off with a very loud BANG!
The bison gives out a large snort, shakes his head vigorously, ... and goes back to chewing grass.


The cow used to be rambunctious animal. Very skittish, like deer.

10,000 years of domestication has completely bred that out of them. They are now nothing more than living vegetables; a bloated mass of protein and milk kept alive specifically to serve man.

But that's okay, because man's reliance on the cow ensures it indefinite survival, and that's what counts. From an evolutionary standpoint, becoming domesticated was the smartest move the cow ever made.
 
