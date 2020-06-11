 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Is it safe to share the toilet during COVID-19? Wait, I thought it was just good sense to use it one person at a time?   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
26
    More: Misc, If You Have to Ask, The Gathering, Bathroom, Lisa Orr, make sense, own health, Dr. Gerald Evans, Colin Furness  
•       •       •

809 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jun 2020 at 3:35 PM (9 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Wear a mask on each cheek (but not over the business portal).
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
The Love Toilet - SNL
Youtube avb1XbO0EIs
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/avb1XbO0​EIs]


And we're done
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
This is bad news for Republican Senators in airports.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I always leave an upper-decker, for safety reasons.
 
LowbrowDeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Sometimes you just gotta get in there with some buds and give it the old tri-barrel blaster attack.  Form that Power Rangers peniszord with some pals.

awesomeinventions.comView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 9 hours ago  
"Crossing streams." isn't just a Ghostbusters reference, ya know.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Speaking of toilets I found a huge dead spider in mine this morning.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Boo_Guy: Speaking of toilets I found a huge dead spider in mine this morning.
[Fark user image 480x482]


This may be a wild guess here, but you also like to take photos of shiny teapots while naked, don't you?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


(...awkward...)
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Boo_Guy: Speaking of toilets I found a huge dead spider in mine this morning.
[Fark user image 480x482]

This may be a wild guess here, but you also like to take photos of shiny teapots while naked, don't you?


TV screens too!

Wait how do you know?
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Subby's never had a blumpkin before, I guess.
 
Znuh [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
All jokes aside, now is the time to be using bleach pucks. Viruses can easily be spread through toilet water.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Ti fit 2 people on a toilet, they'd have to be pretty skinny, so I guess Americans are safe.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: Sometimes you just gotta get in there with some buds and give it the old tri-barrel blaster attack.  Form that Power Rangers peniszord with some pals.

[awesomeinventions.com image 750x756]


but, see, that's what they want you to think. Reality: One kid has the lighter, one kid brought the weed, and they're both giving the kid who forgot the pipe a hard time...
 
waxbeans
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Znuh: All jokes aside, now is the time to be using bleach pucks. Viruses can easily be spread through toilet water.


Toilet Water is the name of my Hole Tribute Band.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 8 hours ago  
However, he suggests doing away with hand towels that can harbour bacteria.

Bacteria? How about a pandemic causing VIRUS?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Some of y'all are really needy. Which is odd. Considering most people say I'm needy. Seems humans needs humans. And maybe all those people calling people needy in 2019, was actually in the wrong? Hum.
 
jtown
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Also,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chawco
‘’ 7 hours ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image image 299x168]

(...awkward...)


When your boss has other business to attend to but really doesn't want to interrupt the meeting.

Follow me...
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

NotARocketScientist: Ti fit 2 people on a toilet, they'd have to be pretty skinny, so I guess Americans are safe.


No, they still try it.  At least some do. A couple friends, both overweight tried to have sex on their toilet and broke it, as in snapped the side off.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
https://globalnews.ca/news/7057146/ke​l​owna-pooper-display-toilet/
 
sourballs
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Boo_Guy: Speaking of toilets I found a huge dead spider in mine this morning.
[Fark user image image 480x482]


What is that shadow from?
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sourballs: Boo_Guy: Speaking of toilets I found a huge dead spider in mine this morning.
[Fark user image image 480x482]

What is that shadow from?


Looks like morning wood.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.