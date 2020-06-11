 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   In this story's defence, it starts with a dairy-based low-speed non-collision and a poop-flinging incident before becoming horrifically brutal (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
And then it gets weird, dnrtfa.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Dairy-based low speed. Could it be ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 7 hours ago  
And today I learned that a "milk float" is a delivery vehicle and not some form of ice cream beverage.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Ok, I learned something today.

Milkmen are still a thing!

I assumed they went the way of the DoDo around the time supermarkets and homes had equal access to refridgeration.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The shiat really hit the van!
 
chawco
‘’ 7 hours ago  
There really is a lot going on in this short story.

First, there are still milkmen?

second, the milkman driving his little float, which is a funny thing to call a tiny truck, might have almost hit dog walker dude.

Third, dog walker throws bag of poop. Now, throwing bag of poop is definitely a pretty significant provocation. If you throw a bag of poop at me, I'm going to react really badly.

Fourth, who knew a sixty-year-old milkman could be such a tough ass mother farker? I mean seriously, he didn't just get mad, and shove him, he beat dog walkers so savagely that he broke the dog Walker's jaw, knocked out of tooth, and the dog walker had to have a metal plate installed. That is not a gentle tap.

v, I can only assume that the dog walker does not drink enough milk, if you drink enough milk he would have had strong bones and sell it teeth that wouldn't have been broke it and or knocked out.

and lastly, today I learned that the penalty for assaulting somebody so bad that they have to have metal plates put in them can be basically nothing, because the 12-month suspended sentence usually means you don't spend a day in jail or whatever. Meanwhile, if the dog walker had stolen the milk float, he probably would have spent three years in jail.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I don't think that float will make the Rose Parade.
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Drunken Milkman
Youtube 3PKFfKREekE
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Don't throw shiat, won't be shiat.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/I hate you, Milkman Dan
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 7 hours ago  
fark tha poopoo comin' straight at my lorry now.
A bag flinga comin' fast and it's brown.
I'm not a bad milk driver so don'tcha think
You've got the authority to throw a poop bag at me.
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Wanted for questioning:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phaseolus
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I know one fictional milkman who'd approve

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
phaseolus
‘’ 7 hours ago  
goddamnit
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
My granny had her milk delivered up until the mid 70s.  Nice piece of nostalgia that it still exists in some places.  Also, no one really uses the "Milkman's baby" joke these days.  Guess it's the cable guy's now.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 6 hours ago  

GrogSmash: Ok, I learned something today.

Milkmen are still a thing!

I assumed they went the way of the DoDo around the time supermarkets and homes had equal access to refridgeration.


Wait. How do you know which way I went?
 
blinkybluegnome [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Came here for the Reid Fleming references.
Leaving satisfied.
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 6 hours ago  

chawco: There really is a lot going on in this short story.

First, there are still milkmen?

second, the milkman driving his little float, which is a funny thing to call a tiny truck, might have almost hit dog walker dude.

Third, dog walker throws bag of poop. Now, throwing bag of poop is definitely a pretty significant provocation. If you throw a bag of poop at me, I'm going to react really badly.

Fourth, who knew a sixty-year-old milkman could be such a tough ass mother farker? I mean seriously, he didn't just get mad, and shove him, he beat dog walkers so savagely that he broke the dog Walker's jaw, knocked out of tooth, and the dog walker had to have a metal plate installed. That is not a gentle tap.

v, I can only assume that the dog walker does not drink enough milk, if you drink enough milk he would have had strong bones and sell it teeth that wouldn't have been broke it and or knocked out.

and lastly, today I learned that the penalty for assaulting somebody so bad that they have to have metal plates put in them can be basically nothing, because the 12-month suspended sentence usually means you don't spend a day in jail or whatever. Meanwhile, if the dog walker had stolen the milk float, he probably would have spent three years in jail.


Sentence is not out of line for a country which gives murderers weekend passes
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Aphex Twin - Milkman
Youtube JLYwxVWF_qQ
 
B0redd
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Milk floats are made out of lead, acid and 8x4 RSJs. You never want to have a collision with a milk float.
 
smokewon
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Poop Passer Properly Pounded
 
Franca
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Unprovoked my arse.  I would react the exact same way if someone flung a bag of dog poo at me..... :)
 
the0ther
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They still got milkman there holy shiat!

Also wth is a "float"?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Welp, sometimes life is shiat.

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Good for the milkman. Dog walkers should be punched constantly, according to my HOA.

I've never seen one personally, but the stories of their poop escapades are legendary.
 
  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.