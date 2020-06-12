 Skip to content
(KSN Wichita)   Whoever had escaped alligators on the loose in Kansas in your 2020 disaster pool, come collect your prize   (ksn.com) divider line
33
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I didn't, but was part of the Pittsburgh alligator trifecta from last year.   If there is another regional trifecta in play, I'm all-in.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Just have to wait them out.  Winter will be here in ... let's see, this is 2020, ... three years.  Winter will be here in three years.
 
skyotter
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Damn it, I went all-in on the Volcano Sharks, and there hasn't been a single Volcano Shark attack this month!

Sharks Discovered Inside Underwater Volcano (EXCLUSIVE VIDEO) | Expedition Raw
Youtube 0e3t18rrjOA
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This wasn't me.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Don't worry about the kids ...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ They'll be fine.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Why would you close a bike trail for a gator on the loose?  It's not a farking mountain lion for farks sake.

/I apologize if tomorrow we find out tomorrow the gator had knowledge of putting a stick through a bicyclist's front tire.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Is it even possible to be shocked by anything other than the shockwave of a nuclear blast or Giant Meteor.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
When the guy said, "see ya later alligator" he thought he wouldn't see them for a while.
 
Xerxes2004
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Here's the culprit.  Source
 
Dodo David
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Darn! I had escaped-crocodile-on-loose-in-Kansas in the 2020 disaster pool.
So close.  Grumble, grumble.
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Only had Kansas Hippos. Still have half the year at least.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Auntie Em, Auntie Em.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hol' up. I had loose alligator in Manhattan. Nobody asked me to be more specific.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"They're kind of like you know, raising up a puppy into an adult dog, and then eventually, you really get attached to them and get bonded eaten," said Cudney.
 
IkonOlator
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I had "Trump declares martial law" and and also "Trump purports to revoke / suspend Constitution."  There's still seven months left.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I had Koalas in Kansas.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh, *that* Manhattan. I was worried that they were breeding in the sewers again.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 5 hours ago  

WastrelWay: Oh, *that* Manhattan. I was worried that they were breeding in the sewers again.


Perhaps each of us should have a Manhattan instead.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Thanks Xerxes2004 , since the reporter couldnt be bothered to give any mention of what size the alligator was. Hell that 1 isnt hardly worth reporting, other than being Kansas. Which blew my disaster pool all to hell. I had Alligators in Minn, & Anacondas in Kansas.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Bowen: Hol' up. I had loose alligator in Manhattan. Nobody asked me to be more specific.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

ShamanGator: Thanks Xerxes2004 , since the reporter couldnt be bothered to give any mention of what size the alligator was. Hell that 1 isnt hardly worth reporting, other than being Kansas. Which blew my disaster pool all to hell. I had Alligators in Minn, & Anacondas in Kansas.


1.5m according to the pet shop owner.  I'd like to know how many American alligators of that size he sells in a year?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah, nobody had that.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 5 hours ago  
2wolves

ShamanGator: Thanks Xerxes2004 , since the reporter couldnt be bothered to give any mention of what size the alligator was. Hell that 1 isnt hardly worth reporting, other than being Kansas. Which blew my disaster pool all to hell. I had Alligators in Minn, & Anacondas in Kansas.

1.5m according to the pet shop owner.  I'd like to know how many American alligators of that size he sells in a year?

Certainly big enough to leave a scar or 2. I has 2 when in high school, (late 70's) biggest 1 was just over 2 ft when I gave them to the zoo. Yea I still have a couple scars.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 5 hours ago  

2wolves: ShamanGator: Thanks Xerxes2004 , since the reporter couldnt be bothered to give any mention of what size the alligator was. Hell that 1 isnt hardly worth reporting, other than being Kansas. Which blew my disaster pool all to hell. I had Alligators in Minn, & Anacondas in Kansas.

1.5m according to the pet shop owner.  I'd like to know how many American alligators of that size he sells in a year?


None, since they're educational animals.

There was a 6 footer found a few years ago, dead, in the cooling lake at Wolf Creek nuclear plant. The refueling outage schedule had swung around so it shut down in January and no more hot water=frozen gator.
 
winedrinkingman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

SBinRR: Just have to wait them out.  Winter will be here in ... let's see, this is 2020, ... three years.  Winter will be here in three years.


Alligators handle winter just fine.  It is their eggs that can't hatch if there is a long cool season.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Does this mean from now on, when the eye doctor says you have 20-20 vision he means you're about to go blind?
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
hosting.photobucket.comView Full Size
 
MaxxRenn
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bicyclist:  What's going on, ranger?
Ranger:  There's an alligator on the loose in the hills.
Bicyclist: Oh, ok

Bicyclist rides away, realizes he has absolutely no curiosity.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Show meeeeee... Mermen!

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 3 hours ago  
" 'A genuine anteater', the pet shop owner told my dad.  Turns out it's an aunt-eater, and now my uncle's mad."
 
Bruscar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Why in hot hell did a Kansas pet store have alligators?
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bruscar: Why in hot hell did a Kansas pet store have alligators?


We have a river

And Kansans
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hah, that's my old bicycling trail. It definitely needed something to make it more interesting. I think this'll do.
 
