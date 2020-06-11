 Skip to content
Swift action recommended by police expert in Seattle to take back CHAZ. Cher inconsolable. Sonny still dead
GitOffaMyLawn
10 hours ago  
Ooga booga!! Ooga booga!!

Meanwhile, the SPD is refusing to do anything other than answer 911 calls.

You know what it sounds like? It sounds like a protection racket.

SPD: Let us beat up, taser, gas, and kill "undesirables".
People: How about no.
SPD: It would be a shame if you got robbed or mugged (not that we'll do anything there, either).

Negotiation in bad faith.
 
whidbey
10 hours ago  
"They're going to have to be dealt with, it can't continue like that," said Fuda. "Some action is going to have to be taken. Is there federal laws broken? Does the FBI need to come in? But at some point, arrests and these people are going to have to be removed, if they don't move."


heil heil Heil HEIL HEIL!
 
TheOmni
10 hours ago  
Fuda did commend Chief Carmen Best for trying de-escalation and giving protesters concessions, like the 30-day ban on police officers using tear gas for crowd control.

That lasted, what, two days? Negotiations are going to be difficult when one side has shown recently and repeatedly to not abide by any agreements.
 
Bootleg
10 hours ago  

TheOmni: <i>Fuda did commend Chief Carmen Best for trying de-escalation and giving protesters concessions, like the 30-day ban on police officers using tear gas for crowd control.</i>

That lasted, what, two days? Negotiations are going to be difficult when one side has shown recently and repeatedly to not abide by any agreements.


C'mon, I'm sure we can trust them this time. I mean, it's not like we're Natives signing a Treaty with the Federal Government here.
 
Raoul Eaton
9 hours ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: Ooga booga!! Ooga booga!!

Meanwhile, the SPD is refusing to do anything other than answer 911 calls.

You know what it sounds like? It sounds like a protection racket.

SPD: Let us beat up, taser, gas, and kill "undesirables".
People: How about no.
SPD: It would be a shame if you got robbed or mugged (not that we'll do anything there, either).

Negotiation in bad faith.


Oh gosh, they won't show up and then write a report that no one will ever read?  How will we survive?
 
Marcos P
9 hours ago  
Sonny sang like he died 30 years before he hit that tree.
 
SpectroBoy
9 hours ago  

Raoul Eaton: Oh gosh, they won't show up and then write a report that no one will ever read?  How will we survive?


Fine mr funny man. Next time you get murdered you can trace your OWN body in chalk and write your OWN incident report. I hope you're happy.
 
SpectroBoy
9 hours ago  

Marcos P: Sonny sang like he died 30 years before he hit that tree.


He was banging Cher at peak Cher. I guess it was "good enough".

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
China White Tea
9 hours ago  
If police "experts" were something that actually existed, we probably wouldn't be in this situation at all.

At best, they're just extensively experienced in incompetence.
 
xanadian
9 hours ago  
Yes, but how is Generalissimo Francisco Franco doing?
 
skyotter
9 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
wood0366
9 hours ago  

whidbey: "They're going to have to be dealt with, it can't continue like that," said Fuda. "Some action is going to have to be taken. Is there federal laws broken? Does the FBI need to come in? But at some point, arrests and these people are going to have to be removed, if they don't move."

heil heil Heil HEIL HEIL!


heil heil Heil HEIL HEIL!


"I can't tell what laws are broken but I desperately want to see some heads caved in on FOX NEWS. Make it happen, King Trump!"
 
Gyrfalcon
9 hours ago  
Wait a while, and they'll get bored and go away.

Or they'll develop a working community.

Either way, what's the rush?
 
abhorrent1
9 hours ago  
As long as they're taking away resources from fighting the CHUDS!
 
Farkenhostile
9 hours ago  
derekwinnert.comView Full Size

Chaz and his gang.
 
hissatsu
9 hours ago  
That means other emergencies like burglaries and car prowls will not get a police response.

What's the difference? All they do is show up a day later (maybe) and say "Yep, you got robbed."
 
Boo_Guy
9 hours ago  
"But in the meantime, Seattle Police say right now they're only responding to priority 911 calls in the entire city. That means other emergencies like burglaries and car prowls will not get a police response."

Those got a response before? What a magical place that must have been.
 
phrawgh
9 hours ago  
Watch out for that TREEEEEeeeee!
 
peasandcarrots
9 hours ago  
If anything, the protesters should be protecting the East Precinct with their lives. What with the police voluntarily moving out and abandoning the facility without an immediate threat, and the fact that the building is still standing, all evidence points to the police trying to burn it down so they can have their little Reichstag Fire. It now looks like the protesters are protecting the East Precinct from the police.

These are extraordinarily bad optics.
 
Mussel Shoals
9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bono helping Sonny with big words.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
9 hours ago  
Police: When your core competence is incompetence.
 
skozlaw
9 hours ago  
White people with assault rifles attack and take over a federal building because they're mad they got caught illegally grazing their cattle on public land without paying the fee: let's just wait and see what happens.

Protestors asking to no longer be summarily executed in the streets by unaccountable police forces move into and around an empty police precinct after the cops abandon it and leave the doors open: WE MUST PREPARE A SECOND D DAY!!!
 
pastramithemosterotic
9 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: Marcos P: Sonny sang like he died 30 years before he hit that tree.

He was banging Cher at peak Cher. I guess it was "good enough".

[i.pinimg.com image 400x634]


I guess I'm too young to realize there was "peak" Cher

I just know her from that awful autotune song in the late 90s
 
eiger
9 hours ago  
Well, you can't let people start realizing the police are at best useless, at worst actively malicious.
 
HotWingConspiracy
9 hours ago  
But in the meantime, Seattle Police say right now they're only responding to priority 911 calls in the entire city. That means other emergencies like burglaries and car prowls will not get a police response.
"Where are the rest of the citizens and their need for service?" Fuda said.

"Right now, we are on priority calls only which means the people citywide need a police response are not receiving it and that to us is just not acceptable," said SPD Assistant Chief Deanna Nollette.

That's a choice that the police made. If that's not acceptable, then farking respond.
 
wood0366
9 hours ago  

HotWingConspiracy: But in the meantime, Seattle Police say right now they're only responding to priority 911 calls in the entire city. That means other emergencies like burglaries and car prowls will not get a police response.
"Where are the rest of the citizens and their need for service?" Fuda said.

"Right now, we are on priority calls only which means the people citywide need a police response are not receiving it and that to us is just not acceptable," said SPD Assistant Chief Deanna Nollette.

That's a choice that the police made. If that's not acceptable, then farking respond.


This, what is the holdup on responding to other things?
 
MilesTeg
9 hours ago  

Gyrfalcon: Wait a while, and they'll get bored and go away.

Or they'll develop a working community.

Either way, what's the rush?


What if you have a business in this area and it was how you supported you family? I guess you are just expendable because reasons.
 
jjorsett
9 hours ago  
Wall that precinct off ala Escape From New York, and let them govern themselves as best they can.
 
Advernaut
9 hours ago  
No mention of why the protesters are there, what they want or why they want it. It's just hamburger hill.
 
Gyrfalcon
9 hours ago  

MilesTeg: Gyrfalcon: Wait a while, and they'll get bored and go away.

Or they'll develop a working community.

Either way, what's the rush?

What if you have a business in this area and it was how you supported you family? I guess you are just expendable because reasons.


I had not heard they were preventing anyone from operating businesses, just the cops.
 
dothemath
9 hours ago  

Farkenhostile: Chaz and his gang.
Chaz and his gang.


"Your stupid machine dilapidated it!"
 
jjorsett
9 hours ago  

Advernaut: No mention of why the protesters are there, what they want or why they want it. It's just hamburger hill.


Perhaps because they can't even find "leaders" so who is there who can say what they want?
 
dothemath
9 hours ago  
sphero-media-sphero-prod.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size

I know this might be a little off topic but I think if your car is powered by your feet on the ground then youre basically just walking but also carrying  a bunch of wood and rocks.
Who thought of this??
 
GitOffaMyLawn
9 hours ago  

Raoul Eaton: GitOffaMyLawn: Ooga booga!! Ooga booga!!

Meanwhile, the SPD is refusing to do anything other than answer 911 calls.

You know what it sounds like? It sounds like a protection racket.

SPD: Let us beat up, taser, gas, and kill "undesirables".
People: How about no.
SPD: It would be a shame if you got robbed or mugged (not that we'll do anything there, either).

Negotiation in bad faith.

Oh gosh, they won't show up and then write a report that no one will ever read?  How will we survive?


Yep, that's been my experience with police officers and home robberies. The only reason to call them is to get a police report number to file with your insurance. Gotta fill out all the blanks.

Ya know, maybe if the police officers weren't so busy playing schoolyard bullies, they could do . . . actual police work?

Yeah, not gonna happen in my life time.
 
Rapmaster2000
9 hours ago  
Let's hope they don't consult with Pennsylvania State Police.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Yes, that is a police helicopter dropping a bomb in a duffel bag and killing 5 adults and 6 children in order to clear out an armed group. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/​MOVE

Oddly, this group is never mentioned by NRA types when complaining about jackbooted thugs.  Wonder why that is?
 
gump59
9 hours ago  
How is it that closure of one precinct results in the entire city only getting 911 responses?   There may be reasons for it regarding logistics or something.... But given the present circumstances and recent history, I won't believe it until it is spelled out.  It looks a lot like their minimal response to looters and own obstruction of emergency vehicles in order to villainize protestors.
 
eiger
9 hours ago  

gump59: How is it that closure of one precinct results in the entire city only getting 911 responses?   There may be reasons for it regarding logistics or something.... But given the present circumstances and recent history, I won't believe it until it is spelled out.  It looks a lot like their minimal response to looters and own obstruction of emergency vehicles in order to villainize protestors.


They are carrying out what they imagine to be collective punishment of the community they supposedly protect because it's not licking their boots enthusiastically enough. Hopefully the results will be similar to when the NYPD did their own work shutdown... and major crime went down: https://theappeal.org/whats-not​-to-lov​e-about-the-nypd-slowdown/
 
meat0918
9 hours ago  
They gonna fire bomb it like Philly?
 
pastramithemosterotic
9 hours ago  
I haven't really been following this situation too closely. The one thing I'm confused about is how the building ended up abandoned in the first place. Were they (police) planning on shutting it down? Was it shut down out of safety reasons because of surrounding protesters, or was it shut down out of spite because of surrounding protesters? I know the protesters took over the area and Trump wants them flushed out because that's him, but I'm curious as to how the standoff started
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
9 hours ago  

MilesTeg: Gyrfalcon: Wait a while, and they'll get bored and go away.

Or they'll develop a working community.

Either way, what's the rush?

What if you have a business in this area and it was how you supported you family? I guess you are just expendable because reasons.


My son's restaurant is in the area and they are open for business. Violence and chaos are not happening now that the cops have left. Residents are doing just fine without the cops "protecting" them by gassing the whole block.
 
The Green Intern
9 hours ago  

gump59: How is it that closure of one precinct results in the entire city only getting 911 responses?   There may be reasons for it regarding logistics or something.... But given the present circumstances and recent history, I won't believe it until it is spelled out.  It looks a lot like their minimal response to looters and own obstruction of emergency vehicles in order to villainize protestors.


All that "serving" and "protecting" and "public trust" was getting in the way of the important stuff.  Punishment.  Tear gas.  Rioting.  Gotta justify the cosplay budget somehow.  They're just going for Shadowrun-esque dystopian instead of Girl Genius steampunk.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
9 hours ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: Ooga booga!! Ooga booga!!

Meanwhile, the SPD is refusing to do anything other than answer 911 calls.

You know what it sounds like? It sounds like a protection racket.

SPD: Let us beat up, taser, gas, and kill "undesirables".
People: How about no.
SPD: It would be a shame if you got robbed or mugged (not that we'll do anything there, either).

Negotiation in bad faith.


Yep.
Nice city ya got here. Would be a shame if something were to happen to it.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
9 hours ago  
So bc of a six block area they can't respond to calls in the rest of the city? Not familiar with Seattle but does that even equal .1% of Seattle.

They can't even produce pictures that make it look like anything other than the world's largest street fair.

Oh my God, they're watching movies in the street and picnicking in the baseball field. It's like Mogadishu in there folks.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
9 hours ago  

dothemath: [sphero-media-sphero-prod.s3.amazonaw​s​.com image 448x448]
I know this might be a little off topic but I think if your car is powered by your feet on the ground then youre basically just walking but also carrying  a bunch of wood and rocks.
Who thought of this??


A caveman.

They obviously were not that smart.
 
Yellow Beard
9 hours ago  

Rapmaster2000: Let's hope they don't consult with Pennsylvania State Police.

[Fark user image 850x554]
Yes, that is a police helicopter dropping a bomb in a duffel bag and killing 5 adults and 6 children in order to clear out an armed group. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/M​OVE

Oddly, this group is never mentioned by NRA types when complaining about jackbooted thugs.  Wonder why that is?


That was the Philly police and the bombing was ordered after a gunfight with the residents there.
 
wood0366
9 hours ago  

The Green Intern: gump59: How is it that closure of one precinct results in the entire city only getting 911 responses?   There may be reasons for it regarding logistics or something.... But given the present circumstances and recent history, I won't believe it until it is spelled out.  It looks a lot like their minimal response to looters and own obstruction of emergency vehicles in order to villainize protestors.

All that "serving" and "protecting" and "public trust" was getting in the way of the important stuff.  Punishment.  Tear gas.  Rioting.  Gotta justify the cosplay budget somehow.  They're just going for Shadowrun-esque dystopian instead of Girl Genius steampunk.


Yeah, I'm betting if things keep going well, there'll be an influx of suspiciously organized people and stuff will be sabotaged.

Can't have the proles setting up shop without the PD's approval.

If I was to make a guess, the PD's own warlord might be not happy about the competition.
 
Rapmaster2000
9 hours ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: GitOffaMyLawn: Ooga booga!! Ooga booga!!

Meanwhile, the SPD is refusing to do anything other than answer 911 calls.

You know what it sounds like? It sounds like a protection racket.

SPD: Let us beat up, taser, gas, and kill "undesirables".
People: How about no.
SPD: It would be a shame if you got robbed or mugged (not that we'll do anything there, either).

Negotiation in bad faith.

Yep.
Nice city ya got here. Would be a shame if something were to happen to it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
9 hours ago  

Yellow Beard: Rapmaster2000: Let's hope they don't consult with Pennsylvania State Police.

[Fark user image 850x554]
Yes, that is a police helicopter dropping a bomb in a duffel bag and killing 5 adults and 6 children in order to clear out an armed group. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/M​OVE

Oddly, this group is never mentioned by NRA types when complaining about jackbooted thugs.  Wonder why that is?

That was the Philly police and the bombing was ordered after a gunfight with the residents there.


Yes, the police took out arrest warrants for firearms possession and a shootout ensued when they tried to execute those warrants.  So they bombed them.

It sounds like another cause celebre', but something here is different.
 
haknudsen
9 hours ago  

skozlaw: White people with assault rifles attack and take over a federal building because they're mad they got caught illegally grazing their cattle on public land without paying the fee: let's just wait and see what happens.

Protestors asking to no longer be summarily executed in the streets by unaccountable police forces move into and around an empty police precinct after the cops abandon it and leave the doors open: WE MUST PREPARE A SECOND D DAY!!!


Nah, they were mad they got caught intimidating their neighbors and burning down the surrounding areas.  Though many of the guys who showed up were supporters of the illegal grazers.
 
The Green Intern
9 hours ago  

dothemath: [sphero-media-sphero-prod.s3.amazonaw​s​.com image 448x448]
I know this might be a little off topic but I think if your car is powered by your feet on the ground then youre basically just walking but also carrying  a bunch of wood and rocks.
Who thought of this??


It's like taking all the supplies for a riot *dawning horror, dolly zoom*... to a riot...

*shakes fist at the heavens*  ANTIFAAAAAAAAAA!
 
