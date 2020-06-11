 Skip to content
How come my Boy Scout manual never mentioned any of these?
    Interesting, English-language films, blind spot, city slickers, engineered virus, flesh-hungry mimes, curious gap, Following, disaster meter  
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I learned 24 (slow warming a hypothermic patient), 16 (approaching a drowning victim) 15 (Lightning) and  6 (Tampons) in various Scout courses. Several others I picked up in college.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
#10 brought to you today by Bear Grylls.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I had a reprint of a scout handbook from 1910.  The list of things that tweens were expected to do was pretty strange - crowd control, fighting off rabid dogs, rescuing people who fell through the ice...
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
And #1 brought to you today by...well, it's pretty obvious.  :P
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 9 hours ago  
A cracked article?

I can't remember the last time I browsed that site
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Also, that article sucked ass
 
zez
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I pretty much knew all of these, what kind of sheltered lives are you all living?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Life is not a Dwayne Johnson movie
 
gnosis301
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Last time I was in a falling elevator, I could slap the floor before the rest of my body made contact, and it would negate most of the impact.  Kinda like tagging safe or discharging electricity.
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Has anyone ever thought laying on the ground in a thunderstorm was the correct thing to do?
 
RussianPotato [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
The boy scouts definitely covered the hypothermia one.  Take off their clothes.  Take off your clothes.  Get into a sleeping bag together...

Wait a minute, that might not have been a legit scoutmaster!

/but seriously, that is what you're supposed to do.  At least as of 35 years ago.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
The one about using your pants as a life preserver was literally in the manual.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 8 hours ago  

RussianPotato: The boy scouts definitely covered the hypothermia one.  Take off their clothes.  Take off your clothes.  Get into a sleeping bag together...

Wait a minute, that might not have been a legit scoutmaster!

/but seriously, that is what you're supposed to do.  At least as of 35 years ago.


Far as I know it's still the treatment of necessity if you get caught somewhere without any real medical gear, and a genuine and threatening case of hypothermia.
 
rcain
‘’ 8 hours ago  
s3.crackedcdn.comView Full Size


This is the #1 way that your family dog will try to kill you. Don't fall for it when he's out there in the water pretending to be caught in a current or drowning. It's all a ruse to lure you in to your death, and if he plays it right can get multiple family members to drown before trotting out, happy as can be and shaking all over the first responders trying to resuscitate your blue corpse
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I found my toddler daughter chewing on a disposable razor in the bathtub. I shoved a tampon in her mouth, Worked great,
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Honestly, maybe 1/3 of those I did learn in Boy Scouts.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Pantyhose can also replace a fan belt temporarily. I can't help you if it's the timing belt, that needs precise alignment of your engine is even operable at that point.

/ Have you replaced all your belts at the scheduled time?
 
jayphat
‘’ 8 hours ago  

gnosis301: Last time I was in a falling elevator, I could slap the floor before the rest of my body made contact, and it would negate most of the impact.  Kinda like tagging safe or discharging electricity.


Depends on the speed at which the elevator is falling too. You may not be even touching the floor if it's moving at considerable speed, but at that point you're probably dead.
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Pretty sure the tampon thing is why the boy scouts now allow girls. Be prepared.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I learned the pants as a life preserver thing whilst earning my canoeing or swimming merit badges. Don't remember which.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
s3.crackedcdn.comView Full Size

Oh that assumes they'll let you in. A lot of places lock their doors and say you're on your own.
Sorry guys, company policy. The sign out front saying "Closed for tornado" shoulda told ya.

https://www.kcur.org/news/2015-07-10/​p​eople-in-kansas-city-wonder-when-a-tor​nado-hits-why-wont-quiktrip-let-them-i​n
 
Nowhereman
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I thought everyone knew about the kitty litter trick.

Instead of using your watch for a compass just remember the sun rises in the east and sets in the west.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The tampon is a terrible idea.  They are designed to absorb blood not stop bleeding.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 8 hours ago  
A piss-lens fer chrissake? Just use water.  I never go trekking in nature without a magnifying glass and water, never a clear plastic bag. What's the author talking about half the time?
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The rats will find the exit off a sinking ship, but probably not one you can fit through.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I didn't realize that urine had a greater lensing effect than water.

I would have assumed a bag full of water (or a condom, given the suggested supplies) would have worked just as well.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Walker: [s3.crackedcdn.com image 550x650]
Oh that assumes they'll let you in. A lot of places lock their doors and say you're on your own.
Sorry guys, company policy. The sign out front saying "Closed for tornado" shoulda told ya.

https://www.kcur.org/news/2015-07-10/p​eople-in-kansas-city-wonder-when-a-tor​nado-hits-why-wont-quiktrip-let-them-i​n


Ah, but I have a handy headrest in my car to pry on the glass doors.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Scout Master Bill lied about the butt plug badge, and I am still sore about that.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 8 hours ago  
That one with making fire from piss was pretty unexpected. I thought they would just ignite the urine like normal but they used it to make magnifying lens. That was pretty trippy.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
If you stumble upon a bear in a cave, fart in its nest and give it the pink eye.
 
weilawei [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Let's see, 23, 16, 14.. I think those were in some of the really old Scout manuals, or a variation of them. The leaves thing? The old one definitely had a section on folding wool blankets together and stuffing them for a mattress/blanket. The watch compass thing was illustrated using a stick, and I could've sworn they illustrated using a branch and made the same exact point about a panicking person latching on.

/was a Scout
//not overly proud of that
///quit because they were a bunch of homophobic POS and just generally nasty people
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 8 hours ago  

jayphat: gnosis301: Last time I was in a falling elevator, I could slap the floor before the rest of my body made contact, and it would negate most of the impact.  Kinda like tagging safe or discharging electricity.

Depends on the speed at which the elevator is falling too. You may not be even touching the floor if it's moving at considerable speed, but at that point you're probably dead.


That one confused me.

The only way you would be able to touch the floor of the elevator is if you weren't in freefall.  Which means you still have partial breaks.  Unless your elevator is decades out of service and the safeties have all completely failed, this isn't going to happen.

I've been in exactly one elevator that fell.  A grand total of about three feet before the safeties kicked in and slammed it to a halt.  Not exactly tramatic.  (Although I did decide to use the stairs for the rest of the week...)
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Puzzled by the lightning one. I know that electric field gradients in the ground cause the current to run up one leg and down the other, going through the heart in the process, if you are close to the strike, but how does squatting help? I was told to stand on 1 foot so there's no circuit. (That's why birds can sit on a wire - no connection to the ground.)
 
weilawei [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

GrogSmash: I've been in exactly one elevator that fell.  A grand total of about three feet before the safeties kicked in and slammed it to a halt.  Not exactly tramatic.  (Although I did decide to use the stairs for the rest of the week...)


It is nearly farking impossible to make an elevator go free-fall. They're very safe unless you do something stupid, like climb on the roof, or in between floors, or really anywhere not involving the usual doors and the usual floors.

If you get stuck, please don't try to climb out. They will come get you, even if it takes a while. You're not going to fall.

/the one exception I know of the was the elevator at the UMass Amherst library
 
i.r.id10t [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Actually, quite a few of these were covered in my scout troop when I was in (mid 80s).

Then again, we never focused on badges or moving up the ranks and instead had an awesome set of involved parents.  One was an ER doc, couple of paramedics, military folk, etc.  One of our military dads had done a stint teaching a SERE program for one of our overseas allies (survival/escape course for pilots, etc).  Needless to say, we had some interesting camp out weekends....
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

zez: I pretty much knew all of these, what kind of sheltered lives are you all living?


i read about you, you're the guy that knows it all. that's awesome. the rest of us have to learn things one day at a time.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 8 hours ago  

DOCTORD000M: Has anyone ever thought laying on the ground in a thunderstorm was the correct thing to do?


Only if it also includes curling up into a little ball and sobbing.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Some Farking Lurker: Pretty sure the tampon thing is why the boy scouts now allow girls. Be prepared.


Fun fact-tampons were invented to treat gunshot wounds during WW1. Then the nurses found other uses for them.
 
i.r.id10t [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Pantyhose can also replace a fan belt temporarily. I can't help you if it's the timing belt, that needs precise alignment of your engine is even operable at that point.

/ Have you replaced all your belts at the scheduled time?


Good for leech control when wading in swamps and if you have a damp wetsuit (ie, afternoon dive after a morning dive) it makes it slide on real easy (both you and wetsuit need to be totally dry or soaking wet to go on smoothly typically).

You can also use 'em to store onions and/or taters..
 
weilawei [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

i.r.id10t: Needless to say, we had some interesting camp out weekends....


Yeah, I enjoyed the technical aspects and the jamborees overall, but there were some really toxic folks. I was in a troop overseas (military brat) on a base, and it eventually became clear that it was little more than a white authoritarian indoctrination program.

/smoked my first cigarette at a diplomatic reception doing coat check as a Scout
 
MythDragon
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Walker: [s3.crackedcdn.com image 550x650]
Oh that assumes they'll let you in. A lot of places lock their doors and say you're on your own.
Sorry guys, company policy. The sign out front saying "Closed for tornado" shoulda told ya.

https://www.kcur.org/news/2015-07-10/p​eople-in-kansas-city-wonder-when-a-tor​nado-hits-why-wont-quiktrip-let-them-i​n


because the place I want to be is trapped in a metal box with a building collapsed on it sitting at 20 degrees F with no fresh air.
 
Slypork
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Some Farking Lurker: Pretty sure the tampon thing is why the boy scouts now allow girls. Be prepared.


Tom Lehrer: Be Prepared (studio solo) (1953)
Youtube gkrheaWuShU
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 8 hours ago  

rcain: [s3.crackedcdn.com image 550x650]

This is the #1 way that your family dog will try to kill you. Don't fall for it when he's out there in the water pretending to be caught in a current or drowning. It's all a ruse to lure you in to your death, and if he plays it right can get multiple family members to drown before trotting out, happy as can be and shaking all over the first responders trying to resuscitate your blue corpse



There was a real dog in France that would push kids into the river so he could "save" them and earn himself steaks.  Started when he saw a kid fall in the water, rushed in & rescued the kid, and the kids' parents game him a steak.  Then a few days later same thing happened.  Then more and more frequently until they figured out he was pushing the kids in when nobody was looking then go rescue them to earn a good treat.

/original article was in NY Times in 1908 (Feb 2 if it matters)
//https://iheartdogs.com/clever-hero-​dog​-faked-emergencies-to-earn-treats/
 
zez
‘’ 8 hours ago  

sinko swimo: zez: I pretty much knew all of these, what kind of sheltered lives are you all living?

i read about you, you're the guy that knows it all. that's awesome. the rest of us have to learn things one day at a time.


username checks out
 
i.r.id10t [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

NotARocketScientist: Puzzled by the lightning one. I know that electric field gradients in the ground cause the current to run up one leg and down the other, going through the heart in the process, if you are close to the strike, but how does squatting help? I was told to stand on 1 foot so there's no circuit. (That's why birds can sit on a wire - no connection to the ground.)


On the theory of "taller stuff gonna get hit before smaller stuff" you want to be as low as you can.  That's why they say "don't stand on a hill", etc.   So you may think being ground level is good, so you lay down, causing the issue the blurb has.  The compromise is of course, to squat. Low, but not laying on the ground.
 
mfsst10
‘’ 8 hours ago  
#13 is worded too vaguely i think. If you're administering CPR to someone you call out a specific individual to call 911 if anyone else is around. Not if you just witnessed an accident. If you witnessed the accident and can't help you call 911 your damn self.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 8 hours ago  
May not be covered in the manual, but a few are covered under your Eagle required badges, such as Safety, First Aid, Swimming, Camping, and Emergency Preparedness. There's even a wilderness survival badge that covers some of the odds and ends too. But nothing in there about how to cope with existential despair.
 
southernmanblog
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Chthonic Echoes: The one about using your pants as a life preserver was literally in the manual.


So we went out to do this, having been told to wear jeans over our swim trunks. Some of the guys were struggling and the Scoutmaster - who had not dressed for the water - jumped in anyway to demonstrate.

And then the girls from the Girl Scout camp appeared and sat in a long row along the dock, having signed up to use the camp canoes next.

He did finally get his jeans back on but it took him a while.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Chthonic Echoes: The one about using your pants as a life preserver was literally in the manual.


I think it was a requirement for a merit badge.  Either lifesaving, or swimming.


Also a lot of that was in the handbook.

We were also trained to point someone out to go get help, the theory being the person would be more inclined to follow through due to peer pressure if there was a crowd.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 8 hours ago  

i.r.id10t: The Irresponsible Captain: Pantyhose can also replace a fan belt temporarily. I can't help you if it's the timing belt, that needs precise alignment of your engine is even operable at that point.

/ Have you replaced all your belts at the scheduled time?

Good for leech control when wading in swamps and if you have a damp wetsuit (ie, afternoon dive after a morning dive) it makes it slide on real easy (both you and wetsuit need to be totally dry or soaking wet to go on smoothly typically).



I have a 7mm that's extremely tough, so I turn it inside out, stick my feet in the bottom, and peel it up like a reverse banana.  My 3mm is a piece of cake though.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.