 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WUWM Milwaukee)   Milwaukee police are burning through so much tear gas that they may not have enough to make a serious run at Mayor Daley's human rights abuse record by the time the Democratic National Convention rolls around in August   (wuwm.com) divider line
39
    More: Obvious, Police, Democratic National Committee, Milwaukee Police Department, police department's use, Police brutality, city leaders, purchase bids, American citizens  
•       •       •

1479 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jun 2020 at 4:35 PM (8 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
As many police forces have misused their equipment, I'm ok with not giving them replacements until they can show they can be responsible with them.

Easy peasy.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

SpaceyCat: As many police forces have misused their equipment, I'm ok with not giving them replacements until they can show they can be responsible with them.

Easy peasy.


Like a spoiled child who burns his toys.

"Son, if any Army Men survived that fire, you better take good care of them because I'm not buying you more."
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
At this rate they're going to just have to chug cans of beans and swill some beer and fart to make their own tear gas. (tear-ass gas)
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: At this rate they're going to just have to chug cans of beans and swill some beer and fart to make their own tear gas. (tear-ass gas)


"Hands up, don't poot!"
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 8 hours ago  
It's enough to make one cry.
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Can they at least punch out Dan Rather again?
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: At this rate they're going to just have to chug cans of beans and swill some beer and fart to make their own tear gas. (tear-ass gas)


Local supplier is available....

travelwisconsin.comView Full Size


Please....no throwing crackers.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The police department said in a statement that the equipment would be used to protect the public from armed suspects(you can shoot those ones with regular guns)

hostage situations(how many hostage situations are you anticipating?)

and active shooters(just so we're clear - the plan is to pepper spray active shooters? What are you, my aunt?)
 
abitofbuffalo
‘’ 8 hours ago  
When police don't have unlimited access to resources it forces them to be strategic. They should be forced to think about what they are doing instead of using spray and pray tactics.
 
RedT
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The police department said in a statement that the equipment would be used to protect the public from armed suspects, hostage situations and active shooters, the Journal Sentinelreported... but instead it was used against peaceful protesters, butthurt situations and plastic water bottles.
 
hoohoodilly
‘’ 8 hours ago  
There will be no DNC due to COVID. Hasn't been officially announced, but Dems aren't as stupid as the GOP. OK, sometimes they are, but hopefully they won't needlessly put lives at risk.

/Brew City resident
//really wanted the convention
///still want a Bucks championship dammit
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Let them have a bake sale.
 
profdc9
‘’ 8 hours ago  
It's crazy that the only way those with a monopoly of force can be held accountable is to literally stop providing them with ammunition.  What's next, breaking into gun shops and stealing it?  2020 is a terrifying year.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
They'll have to switch to sulking gas.
 
Nullav [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Almost like it was never intended for tear gas grenades to be a first resort in crowd control contexts. This is like your methed-out cousin asking for money because he ran out, because meth's too expensive.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
This is bad.
You don't understand the implication of this.
If no tear gas is available at hand...that means that the police might actually need to talk to people and deescalate!
 
wildlifer
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I'll have my wife cook up some sauerkraut then.. that should be a great substitute.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Resident Muslim: This is bad.
You don't understand the implication of this.
If no tear gas is available at hand...that means that the police might actually need to talk to people and deescalate!


They're not trained for that!

/No, seriously.
 
chawco
‘’ 7 hours ago  
the solution to this is easy. They've arrested a ton of protesters, and probably will arrest more, and they can use civil forfeiture to take all the money from those protesters. And while you're at it, take their clothes, then you can have a an auction for all the used clothes.

Wash before use in case it residual tear gas.
 
true okie doke
‘’ 7 hours ago  

profdc9: It's crazy that the only way those with a monopoly of force can be held accountable is to literally stop providing them with ammunition.  What's next, breaking into gun shops and stealing it?  2020 is a terrifying year.


https://www.yahoo.com/news/chicago-co​p​s-broke-u-rep-191648031.html

Getting there
 
Nullav [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Jz4p: Resident Muslim: This is bad.
You don't understand the implication of this.
If no tear gas is available at hand...that means that the police might actually need to talk to people and deescalate!

They're not trained for that!

/No, seriously.


I used to think you don't need training to be human. Oh I do miss being that naive sometimes.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

hoohoodilly: There will be no DNC due to COVID. Hasn't been officially announced, but Dems aren't as stupid as the GOP. OK, sometimes they are, but hopefully they won't needlessly put lives at risk.

/Brew City resident
//really wanted the convention
///still want a Bucks championship dammit


I agree with you, and if there is a convention it will be scaled back to social distancing levels.  Dems aren't dumb like the gops.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I'm sure plenty of their ranks have an alternative at home that they could bring to work.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
profdc9
‘’ 7 hours ago  

true okie doke: profdc9: It's crazy that the only way those with a monopoly of force can be held accountable is to literally stop providing them with ammunition.  What's next, breaking into gun shops and stealing it?  2020 is a terrifying year.

https://www.yahoo.com/news/chicago-cop​s-broke-u-rep-191648031.html

Getting there


When the military is called out inevitably to put down an insurrection, which side are they going to take? This is what revolution looks like.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

true okie doke: profdc9: It's crazy that the only way those with a monopoly of force can be held accountable is to literally stop providing them with ammunition.  What's next, breaking into gun shops and stealing it?  2020 is a terrifying year.

https://www.yahoo.com/news/chicago-cop​s-broke-u-rep-191648031.html

Getting there


I don't even have enough faces or palms for this.

Jesus Farking Christ.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

profdc9: true okie doke: profdc9: It's crazy that the only way those with a monopoly of force can be held accountable is to literally stop providing them with ammunition.  What's next, breaking into gun shops and stealing it?  2020 is a terrifying year.

https://www.yahoo.com/news/chicago-cop​s-broke-u-rep-191648031.html

Getting there

When the military is called out inevitably to put down an insurrection, which side are they going to take? This is what revolution looks like.


That 1968 riot was a cop-caused riot, which initially was instigated by under-cover CIA operatives.  There are NUMEROUS stories from the anti-war folks of guys who showed up "new" at the protests, where all about instigating the violence, who then disappeared after the convention.

I was watching the whole affair on TV and to me it was obvious that the cops where the cause of the riot, much like government storm troopers where driving peaceful protestors out of the edge of Lafayette Park so the Dear Leader Big Twit could sashay his fat but to proudly display a book he's never read.
 
whitroth [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Porkbelly: profdc9: true okie doke: profdc9: It's crazy that the only way those with a monopoly of force can be held accountable is to literally stop providing them with ammunition.  What's next, breaking into gun shops and stealing it?  2020 is a terrifying year.

https://www.yahoo.com/news/chicago-cop​s-broke-u-rep-191648031.html

Getting there

When the military is called out inevitably to put down an insurrection, which side are they going to take? This is what revolution looks like.

That 1968 riot was a cop-caused riot, which initially was instigated by under-cover CIA operatives.  There are NUMEROUS stories from the anti-war folks of guys who showed up "new" at the protests, where all about instigating the violence, who then disappeared after the convention.

I was watching the whole affair on TV and to me it was obvious that the cops where the cause of the riot, much like government storm troopers where driving peaceful protestors out of the edge of Lafayette Park so the Dear Leader Big Twit could sashay his fat but to proudly display a book he's never read.


FACT:
1. I was there in '68.
2. Afterwards, there was a federal commission appointed to look at it, and in their final report, they officiall declared it to be a police riot. Any other "conclusions" are bull

Oh, and part of the report mentioned how Daley Sr. and his chief of police called in the pigs (NOTE, even on the streets, we were distinguishing between the ordinary cops, just trying to do their jobs, and the pigs, the riot cops, in their baby blues), and literally gave them a St. Crispin's Day speech and sent them out to maim.
 
flondrix
‘’ 6 hours ago  

profdc9: When the military is called out inevitably to put down an insurrection, which side are they going to take? This is what revolution looks like.


Wasn't there some organization trying to get members of the military to swear an oath that they would not shoot civilians on the order of the president?

Oh, that was before the 2016 election.  Never mind.
 
tumblepuppet
‘’ 6 hours ago  
thanks whitroth. i looked up st. crispins day speech. now understand ... blue band of motherbrothers. going to require more than torture and millstones to discourage brave people from creating equality and justice.
now going back to shakespeare to learn about the fate of king henry.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

whitroth: Porkbelly: profdc9: true okie doke: profdc9: It's crazy that the only way those with a monopoly of force can be held accountable is to literally stop providing them with ammunition.  What's next, breaking into gun shops and stealing it?  2020 is a terrifying year.

https://www.yahoo.com/news/chicago-cop​s-broke-u-rep-191648031.html

Getting there

When the military is called out inevitably to put down an insurrection, which side are they going to take? This is what revolution looks like.

That 1968 riot was a cop-caused riot, which initially was instigated by under-cover CIA operatives.  There are NUMEROUS stories from the anti-war folks of guys who showed up "new" at the protests, where all about instigating the violence, who then disappeared after the convention.

I was watching the whole affair on TV and to me it was obvious that the cops where the cause of the riot, much like government storm troopers where driving peaceful protestors out of the edge of Lafayette Park so the Dear Leader Big Twit could sashay his fat but to proudly display a book he's never read.

FACT:
1. I was there in '68.
2. Afterwards, there was a federal commission appointed to look at it, and in their final report, they officiall declared it to be a police riot. Any other "conclusions" are bull

Oh, and part of the report mentioned how Daley Sr. and his chief of police called in the pigs (NOTE, even on the streets, we were distinguishing between the ordinary cops, just trying to do their jobs, and the pigs, the riot cops, in their baby blues), and literally gave them a St. Crispin's Day speech and sent them out to maim.


Even now with everyone having a camera and exposing their abuse there are still 32% of the population that won't see it.
 
nursetim
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Jz4p: Resident Muslim: This is bad.
You don't understand the implication of this.
If no tear gas is available at hand...that means that the police might actually need to talk to people and deescalate!

They're not trained for that!

/No, seriously.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tumblepuppet
‘’ 5 hours ago  
got it. Henry V grabbed france for england, married the french princess bride, died young of deathpoops.we could sure use a man like him at the top now.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 5 hours ago  

nursetim: Jz4p: Resident Muslim: This is bad.
You don't understand the implication of this.
If no tear gas is available at hand...that means that the police might actually need to talk to people and deescalate!

They're not trained for that!

/No, seriously.

[Fark user image 425x232]


I just saw that movie for the first time at last year's DefCon.  Huge laugh line. :D
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


On the case.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
DEATHPOOPS!!!
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Photographer David Douglas Duncan did a great book about that period called Self Portrait USA and has a section on the Democratic convention and the riot. He was in a hotel when the wounded started to be brought in.

lh4.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The police department said in a statement that the equipment would be used to protect the public from armed suspects, hostage situations and active shooters

If they only used it to protect the public, I don't think they'd have run out.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The appropriate thing to do since the Democrats are calling for the disbandment or defunding of the police is to just not have police anywhere near the convention.
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: As many police forces have misused their equipment, I'm ok with not giving them replacements until they can show they can be responsible with them.


And, you know, not giving them equipment that was banned by the 1925 Geneva Protocol to start with.
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.