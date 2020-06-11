 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Chattanooga Pulse)   From the Ric Romero Institute Of The Obvious comes a new study that shows that the leading cause of bad driving ... is bad drivers. Obvious tag last seen drag racing down the center lane   (chattanoogapulse.com) divider line
34
    More: Obvious, Public safety, Mobile phone, Text messaging, Psychology, Traffic law, Driving, Human behavior, Traffic  
•       •       •

404 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jun 2020 at 8:45 PM (4 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I miss Ric. He was a such a good sport about his internet fame.

Also, drivers suck.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
1. Don't make me have to take evasive action because of something you did.
2. Turn signal BEFORE brake lights.
3. If you can't do these two things, don't drive.

Why is this so hard?
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: 1. Don't make me have to take evasive action because of something you did.
2. Turn signal BEFORE brake lights.
3. If you can't do these two things, don't drive.

Why is this so hard?


Crap drivers is the price we pay for not investing in public transportation. It is easy to get a license and rather difficult to take someone's license away, as for many people there are no other realistic transportation options. Other countries make it much harder to even get a license. .
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 4 hours ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Samsonite Swan [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTFA: 50% of those involved in a recent crash admit to talking on a hand-held device while driving in the past month vs. 42% not involved in a crash...

Maybe people involved in a crash are just more likely to admit to it.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"50% of those involved in a recent crash admit to talking on a hand-held device while driving in the past month"

Please, use you're hands responsibly.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i gave up driving. it was too hard
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Rompasso - Angetenar (Original Mix)
Youtube qtHuVD1luQM
 
macdaddy357
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bad Drivers? Naaaw! It's the cars. It has to be the cars.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Many people believe I am a bad driver.

But I'm not, im just a Californiavdriver.

We are the best drivers and demand similar perfection from our fellow drivers on the road.

But if you drive like a dipshiat, all rules are off and we will cut you off, flip the bird, and commit a drive by shooting in a good faith effort to reeducation your flawed driving habits.

It is a heavy burden. But somebody has to do it.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
█▬█ █ ▀█▀ Serebro - Mama Ljuba (Official Video)
Youtube VfwQhuvFcKg
 
I Like Bread
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Usually the Sovereign Drivers are here by now to remind us that observing the speed limit makes you the worst driver ever.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
To be fair, the Obvious tag would probably smoke the Follow-up tag in a Quarter Mile...
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: 1. Don't make me have to take evasive action because of something you did.
2. Turn signal BEFORE brake lights.
3. If you can't do these two things, don't drive.

Why is this so hard?


I'll never get whats going through a drivers head with that turn signal thing.  Brake lights for half a block, starts to turn, puts signal on.  Those people needs to be kicked in the jimmies.  I can get a sense of what you're doing if you are braking as you're coming up to a gas station or something.  But when you ride the brakes past the gas station, the side street, Wendys, and then turn?  Yea, fark you.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If I could stop getting stuck behind the guy going five under and in front of the guy three years late for his appointment at the same time I'd be happy.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jeebus Saves: YabbaDabbaDouchebag: 1. Don't make me have to take evasive action because of something you did.
2. Turn signal BEFORE brake lights.
3. If you can't do these two things, don't drive.

Why is this so hard?

I'll never get whats going through a drivers head with that turn signal thing.  Brake lights for half a block, starts to turn, puts signal on.  Those people needs to be kicked in the jimmies.  I can get a sense of what you're doing if you are braking as you're coming up to a gas station or something.  But when you ride the brakes past the gas station, the side street, Wendys, and then turn?  Yea, fark you.


I can't believe this is something people can't deal with just weird
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't assume. Expect the worst. Deal with it.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

zepillin: Jeebus Saves: YabbaDabbaDouchebag: 1. Don't make me have to take evasive action because of something you did.
2. Turn signal BEFORE brake lights.
3. If you can't do these two things, don't drive.

Why is this so hard?

I'll never get whats going through a drivers head with that turn signal thing.  Brake lights for half a block, starts to turn, puts signal on.  Those people needs to be kicked in the jimmies.  I can get a sense of what you're doing if you are braking as you're coming up to a gas station or something.  But when you ride the brakes past the gas station, the side street, Wendys, and then turn?  Yea, fark you.

I can't believe this is something people can't deal with just weird


Found the guy that brakes for a quarter mile and puts his turn signal on half way through the turn.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maintaining the recommended following distance is a powerful tool for controlling the traffic around you. You will not be tailgated for more than three seconds. Space will open up around your car you can move right or left as you like. You have the room and the space to bust a move. Never press forward into the crunch. You want to be ahead or you want to be behind. Turn signal use is pointless other than to avoiding startling other drivers who may not react well to others making tight maneuvers. You can tell with the car is going to do by looking at the car you don't need blinking lights to tell you and they're not dependable anyway.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Traffic patterns are analogous to fluid dynamics. If you know what you doing you can break up standing waves that are being created in front of you. If's just one out of ten cars maintained the recommended following distance the overall speed of traffic would increase 20 to 30%
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't do the red light creep. Stop where you can see the full rear wheels of the car in front of you. Let him get a half lenght to a full lenght head of you before you pull out from a stop and for God's sakes don't accelerate faster than he's accelerating and put on your brakes.

Don't pull out into the intersection to make a left hand turn until the last possible moment and for God's sakes don't cock your wheels into the traffic

stay back and accelerates straight ahead make the turn when the car passes it's faster and you're not committed
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hands on the Wheel at 10 and 2 though some are now saying 9  and 3. Which I guess facilitates signal use if you are concerned about being stopped for not using your signal.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now that I live in Arizona I've been using 9 and 2
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In traffic not when I play
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A spinner at 5 o'clock is cool but never use it unless you have both hands on the wheel
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the car ahead of you affects you in any way other than some minor variation in the average speed of traffic that is quickly left behind at the first opportunity and forgotten that is on you. You making that affect happen with your mindless reptillian style.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Crap drivers is the price we pay for not investing in public transportation.


Los Angeles has a good driving culture with less than ideal public transport. I was shocked when I moved there from Chicago. I was used to people running red lights and treating driving as a competition where you can't let anyone get one over on you.

In LA, nobody ran red lights. They waited patiently for pedestrians. It was great.

When I moved back to Chicago, it was much better, presumably because of red-light cameras. In my last dozen years driving and bicycling there, I can remember only about 3 cases of people being real dicks.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People drive pretty good in California, Colorado too

I was impressed by the Denver driver's, they seemed competent
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Acidicnads: Many people believe I am a bad driver.

But I'm not, im just a Californiavdriver.

We are the best drivers and demand similar perfection from our fellow drivers on the road.

But if you drive like a dipshiat, all rules are off and we will cut you off, flip the bird, and commit a drive by shooting in a good faith effort to reeducation your flawed driving habits.

It is a heavy burden. But somebody has to do it.


I never saw that in CA. You're a crap driver.

"If you run into an asshole in the morning, you ran into an asshole. If you run into assholes all day, you're the asshole."
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe we should have some kind of agency in charge of regularly testing the skills and physical capability of drivers.  And ban anybody who doesn't get certified by said agency from driving.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: Maybe we should have some kind of agency in charge of regularly testing the skills and physical capability of drivers.  And ban anybody who doesn't get certified by said agency from driving.


That sounds like more bloated bureaucratic government overreach to me.
 
Miami-Hoosier [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: [media1.tenor.com image 498x247] [View Full Size image _x_]


plate of shrimp.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.