Aaaaaand...here come the genetically modified mosquitoes
    Mark Horowitz, MOSQUITO, Aedes aegypti, Cayman Islands, Yellow fever, The Mosquito, United States Environmental Protection Agency, DNA  
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Great.  The next time I get bit by a mosquito while having a beer on my back patio, I get to worry about becoming part of the zombie horde or developing weird super powers.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Maybe the Brotherhood of Steel were right.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Do you want to live in a horror movie?  Because this is how you get to live in a horror movie!

What's next?  "Hey, let's friggin' attach lasers to sharks!"
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Anonymous news. Sounds legit.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Producing males that make sterile offspring has been a thing in process for a while.

Mosquitos kill more humans every year than every other animal (by proxy of the diseases they carry)


But they also are a foundation of the food chain of untold creatures.

I can't say the impulse to control the population isn't sensible, but also the inherent risks if the goal of population collapse is achieve cannot be ignored in the conversation
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
But are they organic and free-range??
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 10 hours ago  
absolutely nothing bad can come of this.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Murflette: Mosquitos kill more humans every year than every other animal (by proxy of the diseases they carry)


Difficulty: mosquitoes are not animals.
 
LowbrowDeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Oh no, not genetically modified!  I bet they're doing it with the 5G towers now that they've finished using them for the now completely finished chinese corona virus!

farking idiots.
 
DragonIV [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
The article is BS.  Here's how this farking works:

They "install" the Wolbachia bacteria into a population of mosquitoes.  Wolbachia is pretty much *everywhere" today, but isn't in these mosquitoes.  This particular bacteria tends to kill the eggs of mosquitoes with the wrong genetic makeup--that is, those that are not predicated on hosting Wolbachia.  Wolbachia also makes life impossible for things like Zika, dengue, malaria, etc.  So these Wolbachia mosquitoes take over the population, and wipe out the disease carrying mosquitoes.

In the end, there are still plenty of mosquitoes to bite you motherfarkers, but they will no longer be a vector for disease.

And that...is farking awesome.

Go read this book:  "I Contain Multitudes" by Ed Yong.  You won't regret it.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
The public forum votes were so close, they got the permit. What a Country.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Has it occurred to anyone that worldwide disease is what's keeping the rest of us alive?

If you eliminate the things that kill a lot of people, we are going to overpopulate and drain all remaining resources that much faster.

the cures will kill us all.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

yanceylebeef: Anonymous news. Sounds legit.



What, this image from the tweet embedded in the article didn't convince you?

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

chitownmike: Murflette: Mosquitos kill more humans every year than every other animal (by proxy of the diseases they carry)

Difficulty: mosquitoes are not animals.


Everybody knows mosquitoes are fungi.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 9 hours ago  

chitownmike: Murflette: Mosquitos kill more humans every year than every other animal (by proxy of the diseases they carry)

Difficulty: mosquitoes are not animals.


They sure as fark are not a vegetable or mineral
 
dothemath
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

hissatsu: yanceylebeef: Anonymous news. Sounds legit.


What, this image from the tweet embedded in the article didn't convince you?

[pbs.twimg.com image 728x842]


No Time Cube hiding somewhere in there?
 
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

yanceylebeef: Anonymous news. Sounds legit.


here's a real news source from may 8th.

The gene edited mosquitoes are released into the wild with a self-limiting gene that's supposed to kill the offspring.  The problem is that they've now found genes in the natural population that came from the modified ones meaning not 100% of the offspring is dying.

Fark user imageView Full Size


What does this mean and what are the implications?  Don't know yet.

The flip side of this you have Florida, which has been described in history books and by the people that manage mosquitoes there now that much of it would be uninhabitable without mosquito control.  The Keys alone spend almost $19 million a year.  Mosquitoes are becoming more resistant to insecticides, which is why they want to try this genetic route.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


/been around for half a century
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Can't wait.

Destroy the mosquitoe species that transmit human disease.

Other species of mosquitoes in the area will fill their niche.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: Has it occurred to anyone that worldwide disease is what's keeping the rest of us alive?

If you eliminate the things that kill a lot of people, we are going to overpopulate and drain all remaining resources that much faster.

the cures will kill us all.


Handle checks out.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This scene always cracks me up.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
A collapse of the wild mosquito population sounds catastrophic. Mosquito nymphs are food sources for aquatic species, and they clean the water. If the wild mosquitos die, there is no evidence their niche will be filled. it is likely to collapse freshwater biomes especially in forested areas.

meat0918: Can't wait.

Destroy the mosquitoe species that transmit human disease.

Other species of mosquitoes in the area will fill their niche.


You are so wrong, and there is no room to explain.

The way to stop mosquito borne diseases is to remove as much pavement and dirt road as possible, so that standing water does not accumulate on it and at the roadsides.

The USA's mosquito problem is actually a very big human road problem. That is, humans are causing the diseases, not the mosquitos.
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

chitownmike: Murflette: Mosquitos kill more humans every year than every other animal (by proxy of the diseases they carry)

Difficulty: mosquitoes are not animals.



Are they a farking plant?
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

uncleacid: The public forum votes were so close, they got the permit. What a Country.



Were any of them qualified to offer a meaningful opinion?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Bennie Crabtree: A collapse of the wild mosquito population sounds catastrophic. Mosquito nymphs are food sources for aquatic species, and they clean the water. If the wild mosquitos die, there is no evidence their niche will be filled. it is likely to collapse freshwater biomes especially in forested areas.

meat0918: Can't wait.

Destroy the mosquitoe species that transmit human disease.

Other species of mosquitoes in the area will fill their niche.

You are so wrong, and there is no room to explain.

The way to stop mosquito borne diseases is to remove as much pavement and dirt road as possible, so that standing water does not accumulate on it and at the roadsides.

The USA's mosquito problem is actually a very big human road problem. That is, humans are causing the diseases, not the mosquitos.


You are so wrong, and there is no room to explain.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Not exactly news.  They've been doing variants of this for 20 years.

Main goal, wipe out a chunk of the female population, which in turn wipes out a good chunk of the disease vectors.

You will never eradicate them, but you can put a temporary dent in the population.  The diseases will spread back into the population with time, but it gives you a bit of breathing room.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: Has it occurred to anyone that worldwide disease is what's keeping the rest of us alive?

If you eliminate the things that kill a lot of people, we are going to overpopulate and drain all remaining resources that much faster.

the cures will kill us all.


Two thirds of everything on the planet is parasitic.  Something will take up the slack.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I suppose in the Arctic mosquitoes might transfer a good deal of protein from the animals they bite to the birds that eat them.  Sometimes fiddling helps nuisances, but sometimes the baby trout's stomachs are packed with the larvae of the blackflies that torment the fishermen.  Ah well.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 8 hours ago  

GrogSmash: Not exactly news.  They've been doing variants of this for 20 years.

Main goal, wipe out a chunk of the female population, which in turn wipes out a good chunk of the disease vectors.

You will never eradicate them, but you can put a temporary dent in the population.  The diseases will spread back into the population with time, but it gives you a bit of breathing room.


Actually, I shouldn't say that you will never erradicate them all.  They damned near succeeded in Panama in the early 20th, as part of building the canal.  The guy in charge realized the biggest issue he had was all the workers dropping dead on him, so he spent a couple of years exterminating them.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Good thing they got the franken-mosquitoes to sign forms promising they wouldn't leave those two states...

"The mosquitos are likely only being deployed in Texas and Florida for now, because the company needs approval from each individual state in addition to federal EPA approval. "
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 8 hours ago  

UberDave: Great.  The next time I get bit by a mosquito while having a beer on my back patio, I get to worry about becoming part of the zombie horde or developing weird super powers.


Same mistake as this...

"Many scientists are warning about the potential unintended consequences that can come from unleashing such insects into the wild. For example, researchers are entirely unaware of what type of allergic reactions that these insects could cause if they interact with people."

The modified mosquitoes are male.  It's the female mosquitoes that bite.  When these mosquitoes mate they don't produce live offspring, so unless you are running around catching male mosquitoes and eating them you aren't going to get any super powers (or allergic responses.)
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

OldRod: Do you want to live in a horror movie?  Because this is how you get to live in a horror movie!

What's next?  "Hey, let's friggin' attach lasers to sharks!"


I'm 100% pro GMO, and considering the males are genetically programmed to not have kids, my worries about them causing any sorta trouble is down next to farking dinosaur bones.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 8 hours ago  

GrogSmash: ou will never eradicate them, but you can put a temporary dent in the population.  The diseases will spread back into the population with time, but it gives you a bit of breathing room.


A method like this will have a better chance than poisons will.  Assuming you put the same number of sterile males out the lower and lower the population gets the harder and harder it will be for the female to find a non-sterile mate.

Of course you can still get mutations... if all your sterile males have a specific trait that might influence selection females that prefer mates without that trait may thrive.  For instance, if your sterile males are all jocks the female mosquitoes who prefer nerds might avoid mating with them and her offspring with nerdy mosquitoes might thrive.  I'd think you'd want to have several strains of sterile mosquitoes to maximize the chance that your stud has the right stuff.

I saw a TED talk suggesting we all take a pill on a certain day, sort of like the flea and tick pills you give to pets.  Some mosquito species only feed on us so if suddenly we were all poisonous for a breeding cycle you could wipe them out.

If your actual goal is eradication the best method would be widespread systematic use of several methods simultaneously for a prolonged period of time.  Each time you let them come back there is a chance that a gene in the surviving population will be resistant.

Of course that's assuming that wiping out a link on the food chain is a good solution.  You really need to know not just if the methods you are using are safe but what effect that species being wiped out the ecosystem as a whole.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
P-shaw. More conspiracy theorist nonsense.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: Oh no, not genetically modified!  I bet they're doing it with the 5G towers now that they've finished using them for the now completely finished chinese corona virus!

farking idiots.


I know, business has never made an environment-altering mistake. It's so silly to imagine.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
went up the 33 to grill a steak for my birthday and got motherfarken eaten alive. i usually dont get hit this bad but fark they got all my joints, behind the knees, elbows, ankles, hand. damn it hurts. calomine works for about 45 seconds
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

chitownmike: Murflette: Mosquitos kill more humans every year than every other animal (by proxy of the diseases they carry)

Difficulty: mosquitoes are not animals.


10 out of 10 biologists say you're wrong.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

DragonIV: The article is BS.  Here's how this farking works:

They "install" the Wolbachia bacteria into a population of mosquitoes.  Wolbachia is pretty much *everywhere" today, but isn't in these mosquitoes.  This particular bacteria tends to kill the eggs of mosquitoes with the wrong genetic makeup--that is, those that are not predicated on hosting Wolbachia.  Wolbachia also makes life impossible for things like Zika, dengue, malaria, etc.  So these Wolbachia mosquitoes take over the population, and wipe out the disease carrying mosquitoes.

In the end, there are still plenty of mosquitoes to bite you motherfarkers, but they will no longer be a vector for disease.

And that...is farking awesome.

Go read this book:  "I Contain Multitudes" by Ed Yong.  You won't regret it.


Interesting, What do you think of this study?

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti​c​les/PMC1691032/

"We propose that mosquitoes may control Wolbachia density less efficiently when they carry an insecticide-resistant gene, i.e. when they suffer from a physiological resistance cost. "
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: chitownmike: Murflette: Mosquitos kill more humans every year than every other animal (by proxy of the diseases they carry)

Difficulty: mosquitoes are not animals.

10 out of 10 biologists say you're wrong.


I'll be snookered.  You are right.  I was going to call BS, but I decided to check first.

Kingdom:Animalia
Phylum:Arthropoda
Clade:Pancrustacea
Subphylum:Hexapoda
Class:Insecta
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Hello super-malaria. Good thing we're all stocking up on hydroxychloroquine!
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"For example, researchers are entirely unaware of what type of allergic reactions that these insects could cause if they interact with people. "

Said someone who doesn't know that only the males are GM and only female mosquitoes have anything to do with people.  They need the blood to form eggs.
 
DragonIV [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: DragonIV: The article is BS.  Here's how this farking works:

They "install" the Wolbachia bacteria into a population of mosquitoes.  Wolbachia is pretty much *everywhere" today, but isn't in these mosquitoes.  This particular bacteria tends to kill the eggs of mosquitoes with the wrong genetic makeup--that is, those that are not predicated on hosting Wolbachia.  Wolbachia also makes life impossible for things like Zika, dengue, malaria, etc.  So these Wolbachia mosquitoes take over the population, and wipe out the disease carrying mosquitoes.

In the end, there are still plenty of mosquitoes to bite you motherfarkers, but they will no longer be a vector for disease.

And that...is farking awesome.

Go read this book:  "I Contain Multitudes" by Ed Yong.  You won't regret it.

Interesting, What do you think of this study?

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/artic​les/PMC1691032/

"We propose that mosquitoes may control Wolbachia density less efficiently when they carry an insecticide-resistant gene, i.e. when they suffer from a physiological resistance cost. "


Interesting for sure!  Thanks for sharing.  I do think that if we can nuke the diseases they carry, the need for insecticide usage against them decreases considerably.
 
