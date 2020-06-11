 Skip to content
(Some New Wave Guy)   This week's serving of vintage 80's alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Opal and The Lucy Show, as well as a major announcement. Come hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on PastFORWARD #137. Starts @ 1PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Bring it on :o)
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Pista: Bring it on :o)


THAT'S THE PLAN, YO
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Here we gooooooooo..........
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Pista: Here we gooooooooo..........


Da!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Here we gooooooooo..........

Da!


Da!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: Pista: Here we gooooooooo..........

Da!

Da!


Glorious
 
Sgt Oddball [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Howdy, y'all. I've been waiting for this all week.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Sgt Oddball: Howdy, y'all. I've been waiting for this all week.


mornin'. or at least it is in my time zone.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Anyone else crushed that Nick Cave canceled the NA tour?

worst pandemic ever.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I know this one

lol
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Speaking of 80s New Wave, I just found out The Vapors released a new album last month!

After 40 years, here's Hiro's letter in reply:

Letter to Hiro [No11]
Youtube Y-EQVAfvA7E


One of several tasty tracks on it.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I do love this Fireflies EP.
I heard Heidi on Killing Eve a few weeks back & it took ages to find out what it was
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Pista: I know this one

lol


why am i not surprised lol
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
666 Conducer by Black Rebel Motorcycle Club really reminds me of Rocket Machine
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Weird Hal: Speaking of 80s New Wave, I just found out The Vapors released a new album last month!

After 40 years, here's Hiro's letter in reply:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Y-EQVAfv​A7E]

One of several tasty tracks on it.


oh i will have to check that out for sure. really anything from them that isn't turning japanese.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Shirley Manson will never not make me wibble
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Pista: Shirley Manson will never not make me wibble


especially in this video bow chicka bow bow
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Shirley Manson will never not make me wibble

especially in this video bow chicka bow bow


*wibble*
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I'm finally here when the show is on. I've been kicking myself for missing it. J'adore the post-punk and new wave. Streaming now.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
The guitar intro on White Space is so lovely.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 11 hours ago  

socalnewwaver: Weird Hal: Speaking of 80s New Wave, I just found out The Vapors released a new album last month!

After 40 years, here's Hiro's letter in reply:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Y-EQVAfv​A7E]

One of several tasty tracks on it.

oh i will have to check that out for sure. really anything from them that isn't turning japanese.


Why do the weakest songs tend to be the biggest hits?  It's a good tune but there are so many other better ones.  Fun fact: the cover of their second album Magnets was the Where's Waldo guy's first paying gig:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Weird Hal: Why do the weakest songs tend to be the biggest hits? It's a good tune but there are so many other better ones.


see also: I Eat Cannibals by Toto Coelo, or perhaps the most glaring example of all, I Love a Man In Uniform by Gang of Four
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Power back on  -

The dead trees out back have sprung new watts
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

jasonvatch: Power back on  -

The dead trees out back have sprung new watts


what a remarkable feat of science
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Ocean Blue with a subtle lift of the Boys Don't Cry riff
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Pista: Ocean Blue with a subtle lift of the Boys Don't Cry riff


Pale Fountains I meant.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Pista: Pista: Ocean Blue with a subtle lift of the Boys Don't Cry riff

Pale Fountains I meant.


thank god, i was going loopy trying to hear it. in the ocean blue track.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Pista: Ocean Blue with a subtle lift of the Boys Don't Cry riff

Pale Fountains I meant.

thank god, i was going loopy trying to hear it. in the ocean blue track.


Yeah I got a bit lost in the videos.
It's there though.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
This Chameleons track is pretty apt right now
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Pista:

It's there though.

i believe you enough that i'm not going to listen to the track right now so it won't get ruined for me
 
Sgt Oddball [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Three! Yay!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Yippee!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Three hours of GLORIOUS!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Sgt Oddball: Three! Yay!


jasonvatch: Yippee!


Pista: Three hours of GLORIOUS!


thanks you lot. pretty happy about it myself!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Japanese Breakfast
Fark user imageView Full Size


Job done
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Pista: Japanese Breakfast
[Fark user image 850x637]

Job done


check out their track boyish. another great one. completely different vibe, but just as awesome.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Lucy show? Wilbur hatch orchestra rocked...
/yeah im old...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
In one hundred yards turn off the oldies music


lol
 
Sgt Oddball [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Pista: Japanese Breakfast
[Fark user image 850x637]

Job done


Agreed. They're my homework assignment for this week
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Sgt Oddball: Pista: Japanese Breakfast
[Fark user image 850x637]

Job done

Agreed. They're my homework assignment for this week


They're great. I've heard them  on another radio show before but not that track.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Pista: In one hundred yards turn off the oldies music


lol


I added that to my home playlist. Lotsa weird stuff in my playlist.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Thanks again!

The playlist:

Fireflies - Get Out Of Town (facility4.bandcamp.com)
Opal - Rocket Machine
Angelfish - Heartbreak To Hate
The Mighty Lemon Drops - Out Of Hand
The Church - I Am A Rock
The Revolving Paint Dream - Mother Wash My Tears Away
The Lucy Show - White Space
Cowboys International® - Pointy Shoes
The Pale Fountains - Reach
The Ocean Blue - Between Something And Nothing
Altered Images - I Could Be Happy [12" version]
Adam & The Ants - Five Guns West
The Chameleons UK - Singing Rule Britannia (When The Walls Come Down)
The Parachute Club - Alienation
Lives Of Angels - Imperial Motors
Japanese Breakfast - Driving Woman
Cones - Outside
Yumi Zouma - Right Track - Wrong Man (yumizouma.bandcamp.com)
Fire In The Radio - Gravity
Fire In The Radio - Gravity (fireintheradio.bandcamp.com)
Snowy Red - Nowhere
Pop Will Eat Itself - There Is No Love Between Us Anymore
Pink Turns Blue - Your Master Is Calling
 
Sgt Oddball [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Yet another great show, thanks for exposing me to new stuff, reminding me of the old and best of all, giving me a 2-hour break from the madness.

Until next week, y'all stay safe and sane.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
alright you lot, thanks (as always) for listening, and thanks for the support. three hours next week w00t w00t!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
oh, almost forgot...video playlist from today.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
What a track to finishia
thanks so much once again.
This is always the best bit of my Thursday evening.
Now going to revisit the playlist a little bit.
 
