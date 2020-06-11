 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Are you bald? Congratulations, you probably have conronavirus. "We really think that baldness is a perfect predictor of severity"
80
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am about as far from bald as a man can get.  I have long hair down to my shoulderblades.

Does that mean I'm immune?!
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm half bald.  Does that mean half of my body will be devastated if I get Corona but the other half will experience mild symptoms?
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing no woman has died of this...
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old and Busted:  Remdesivir

New Hotness:  Rogaine
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am beginning to suspect that scientists have absolutely no idea what's going on at all.

/Also, if they're right, I'm a dead man.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
clarksvegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been balding since 2008...does that mean my Rona is only getting stronger?

What kind of biological time bomb am I carrying?
 
zzottt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SVC_conservative: Good thing no woman has died of this...


wigs
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: I am about as far from bald as a man can get.  I have long hair down to my shoulderblades.

Does that mean I'm immune?!


Immortal.

/Also, really strong.
//And you need a haircut...
///hippy! (that's the jealousy talking)
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only because I shave down there.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So instead of wearing masks, we should wear toupeés instead?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Numerous studies are seeing if treatments to suppress the hormones - ones used for prostate cancer as well as baldness - may help slow down the virus.

Good news for my bald dad who is undergoing treatment for prostate cancer.  They've had him on a drug which has reduced his testosterone to a level which prevents the prostate cancer from growing.  He now gets hot flashes.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm safe. Few weeks without a haircut and I look like 1970s Jeff Lynne.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well... guess pube trimming is out for a spell.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Corn_Fed: So instead of wearing masks, we should wear toupeés instead?


"Hell Toupee" is the name of my William Shatneresque spoken-word Zydeco cover band.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: I am about as far from bald as a man can get.  I have long hair down to my shoulderblades.

Does that mean I'm immune?!


You have to use your hair as a mask.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: I am about as far from bald as a man can get.  I have long hair down to my shoulderblades.

Does that mean I'm immune?!


Nah, it means you live in a tower and are waiting for the right man to save you.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has this been peer-reviewed yet or does the weight of the NY Post in scientific circles render that process a mere formality?
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowgirl toffee: Well... guess pube trimming is out for a spell.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farkhole [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old men are balding.  Thanks captain obvious.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

StoPPeRmobile: TWX: I am about as far from bald as a man can get.  I have long hair down to my shoulderblades.

Does that mean I'm immune?!

Nah, it means you live in a tower and are waiting for the right man to save you.


Hair certainly isn't that long.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: I am beginning to suspect that scientists have absolutely no idea what's going on at all.

/Also, if they're right, I'm a dead man.


Yeah but don't dare question the dirty rags on your face. Pure science there baby.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well ... shiat
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: [Fark user image 470x353]


The_Sponge: [Fark user image 300x225] [View Full Size image _x_]


We've found the causal link -- bald men are more prone to touching their faces.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But what if I'm one of those freaks who is losing hair only on the top of their head but is gaining hair at an exponential rate on every other part of their body?  I'll just assume that means I have coronavirus only once every two weeks.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if they considered mask wearing.  That could be a slam dunk for the pro maskers and anti partiarchers.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 425x410]


Wow. That is incredibly stupid. This study means exactly nothing.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: Madman drummers bummers: [Fark user image 470x353]

The_Sponge: [Fark user image 300x225] [View Full Size image _x_]

We've found the causal link -- bald men are more prone to touching their faces.


Lulz...well done.
 
derpes_simplex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 hour ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Destructor: I am beginning to suspect that scientists have absolutely no idea what's going on at all.

/Also, if they're right, I'm a dead man.

Yeah but don't dare question the dirty rags on your face. Pure science there baby.


Have you considered washing them? Mine is very clean.
 
disco ball
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been nice knowing you guys. Most of you anyways.
 
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently my ears and nose are safe.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Joke's on you - I'm already dead.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I smoke and my hair is thick and curly.

I'm going to live!
 
disco ball
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fear the Clam: Apparently my ears and nose are safe.


And eyebrows...WTF is up with that shiat?
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SVC_conservative: Good thing no woman has died of this...


Don't be stupid.  Hairy men have also died of COVID.  We're talking about the odds of dying.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't say I've seen many bald Chinese men....maybe Wuhan is the bald capitol of China?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not balding, I'm just a little taller than my hair.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: I'm half bald.  Does that mean half of my body will be devastated if I get Corona but the other half will experience mild symptoms?


You will get coronavirus, but only in a small circular area in the back of your head.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 850x478]


lol.

my hair is pretty righteous for almost mid 40s but its def getting thinner on top
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nonsense. I have long hair and I was sick for a month.

/There is nothing more fun than throwing up on your hair.
 
Flashlight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am bald, have A+ blood and high blood pressure. How am I still alive?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: Old and Busted:  Remdesivir

New Hotness:  Rogaine


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Counterfact. Stephen Millers wife had it, yet he is still alive.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Counterfact. Stephen Millers wife had it, yet he is still alive.


While COVID-19 is zoonotic, it hasn't yet mutated to the point it can infect reptiles.
 
