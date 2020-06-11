 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Racism, pandemic, blah dee blah. The REAL issue is why are Arby's paper bags so strong?   (foxnews.com) divider line
29
•       •       •

vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if you ever worked in an old timey grocery store (I did) you would know that paper bags are sized by weight.
A 5 pounder for example. And some bags are shaped for 6-packs.
Some are designed to hold lose items.
The hold over by design is from when you sold bulk goods, generally by weight.
A paper bag had roughly 0 tare weight.

We always asked for bags by weight size.

Gimme a 10# bag.
Meant an empty bag, designed to hold 10# of weight.

If you are from a less educated area, you might call it a sack.

But be careful how much soda pop you try putting in there.
Or how many bottles of orange coke.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are your bags so strong?

Sir this an Arby's
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

My favorite: old ladies who wanted a paper bag inside a plastic bag. I guess they wanted to make it more difficult to carry??
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Mark from Arby's knows the secret, but he's not telling.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

They like the stability of paper and the handles of plastic.  I never thought about this more than 2 or 3 seconds.
 
Vacation Bible School [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's because Arby's has the meats. It's all that extra protein.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Those sandwiches are heavier, so they have to make a better quality paper product?

DNRTFA, want a Market Fresh Sandwich with curly fries now.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The roast beef n cheddar is awful!  eww  I tried it last week it was gagging me with all the tepid cheeseish soup....YUCK.  They have the meats but damn is that "cheddar soup sauce" gross.

I like the potato cakes and the roast beef product is pretty good.  Arbys sauce IS good.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
for those 25 pound Arby's dumps
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Internet rule #65812, if it exists, there is a farker that is an expert on it.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Gee, I wonder why?

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

crackpancake: The roast beef n cheddar is awful!  eww  I tried it last week it was gagging me with all the tepid cheeseish soup....YUCK.  They have the meats but damn is that "cheddar soup sauce" gross.

I like the potato cakes and the roast beef product is pretty good.  Arbys sauce IS good.


I ate two Classic Cheddar and Beefs yesterday, extra Horsey Sauce of course.

Arby's are getting scarce up here so I take advantage when I see one.

/extra Metamucil this morning.
 
zerkalo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Get in the bag, tubby
 
Marcos P
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Meat flaps.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Austin Bennet and his friends recently noticed that the bottom of an Arby's bag says that it can hold 25 pounds

There's no boredom like pandemic lockdown boredom.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
cdn.theatlantic.comView Full Size
 
RussianPotato [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Each bag is specifically engineered to hold the 25 pounds of puke created by eating a single arby's sandwhich.

/fries are good
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I always thought that number was the weight of the paper used to make the bags.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The problem is that they aren't by weight at places where real 'Murican's work, like McD's.
If you can read, the bag holds 4-6 items. If you can't read, it holds 3-5 items.

Fark user imageView Full Size


That's the 'Murican way.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Yep. If you're not gonna order the Meat Mountain, what the Hell are you even doing at an Arby's?
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
BRB going for gyros.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The Old Bag
Youtube m_dKT0S8RMs
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
To think they say investigative reporting is dead.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
America's Roast Beef, Yes Sir
 
logieal [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Back, holy crap 20 years ago, I dated a girl who worked at an Arby's. That was when they had that oven mit as a mascot. Man that was weird. Anyway, I easily put on like 20 pounds while dating her. She would always make me sandwiches with like triple meat or something. Chicken Courdon Bleu with double ham and two chicken patties and the like. All the curly fries...

/CSB

/Turns out I might have been the crazy one in that relationship
//She was too
///Three because why not
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Yep. If you're not gonna order the Meat Mountain, what the Hell are you even doing at an Arby's?


Did somebody say Meat Mountain?!? Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah!

Wait, am I in the wrong thread again?
 
lectos
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's so you can take a shiat in the bag after getting the Arbys colon cleansing beef.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Took a shiat in an Arby's bag" is going on my list of accomplishments for my high school reunion newsletter.
 
