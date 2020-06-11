 Skip to content
(CNN)   President Trump declares COVID-19 "reduced to ashes", which is technically correct because the virus gets cremated along with the 1,000+ bodies per day   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
bdub77 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
President Trump declares COVID-19 "reduced to ashes", which is technically correct because the virus gets cremated along with the 1,000+ bodies per day

Now THAT is what I call a sick burn.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coronavirus hospitalizations rise sharply in several states following Memorial Day

Fark user image
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.com


But. Her. Emails.
 
kevlar51 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And when pressed on the issue, his press secretary will say the headline is exactly what he meant, and that it should have been obvious to anyone who isn't a terrorist.
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm beginning to think this guy might be a little unhinged.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.com
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Donald Trump: "We are happy to announce that your chocolate ration has increased to 20 grams per week!"
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In New Zealand.

In the US? Not so much
 
veale728
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile the US has hit 2 million confirmed cases.

F*ck Donald Trump. F*ck the people who voted for him in 2016. Doubleplus f*ck the people that plan to vote for him in 2020.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covid-19 tends to do exactly the opposite of what Trump says.

Be afraid.

Be very afraid.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone hasn't seen the stock market today.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
fumb duck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Queef Wellington
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.com
 
Rav Tokomi [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess he can't brag about the stock market today.
 
wax_on [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know that I'm ready to resume some parts if normal life even though there is still some risk. But I live in an area that hasn't been hit hard and is still succeeding in holding down cases. We've seen only 2800 cases and 44 deaths. Our hospitals only have 30 active cases. For me thats a low enough risk. If I were somewhere hit harder I would probably feel different.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Who are you gonna believe, the facts or me?"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

No coronavirus here!

No coronavirus here!
 
Znuh [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's still here, Donny.

It's not going away like you said it would.

We're projected to have 200,000 dead by August.

Kill yourself.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pres. Nobody was talking about Iceland.  If he annexes it (instead of Greenland, as he proposed) it could bring U.S. coronavirus per capita numbers down.

/Unless there are many types of "per capita"
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So basically we're going to stay at #1 in COVID deaths for years, even after a vaccine is produced. Thanks Republicans.
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This must mean something huge is about to drop. I have a feeling we're in for a crazy Friday.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "Protest Cough" hasn't started yet. That will be ramping up next week, I guess. That 200k by September sounds incredibly optimistic.
 
LesterB
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Palined Parenthood: This must mean something huge is about to drop. I have a feeling we're in for a crazy Friday.


Like the market?

Like the market?

Fark user image
 
rpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Buttknuckle: I'm beginning to think this guy might be a little unhinged.


I don't think he's in the same neighborhood as any hardware stores that carry hinges. At best he's seen them in ad fliers.
 
HallsOfMandos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're not gonna make it to November are we?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Donnie sounds like he's been huffing fumes.
Ivanka must be soaking her used panties in paint thinner.
 
whatsupchuck [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1500 new cases in Arizona just yesterday. Ashes must survive well in the desert or something.

/also most people here still won't mask up
 
slaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.com
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  

odinsposse: So basically we're going to stay at #1 in COVID deaths for years, even after a vaccine is produced. Thanks Republicans.


Brazil is gaining on us the last week or so.  Their President is almost as bad as ours.
 
jayfurr [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump is *painfully* stupid.  

I'm beginning to wonder how many times a day his staff has to change and bathe him after he shiats himself from not actually knowing how indoor plumbing works.
 
Number 216 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Die for the Dow! See, it's working! Everything's great!"

2 million cases and 110k+ deaths, and we as a society are still encouraging people to throw themselves into the macerator for the DOW. Who knew a human life could be calculated to be worth a 0.023 increase in share value?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Donald Trump: "We are happy to announce that your chocolate ration has increased to 20 grams per week!"


Wait....didn't it used to be 30??
Damn you East Asia!
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

[media1.tenor.com image 498x280]

But. Her. Emails.

But. Her. Emails.


Yo, Clinton lost.  A lot of people including myself didn't want her to but she did.

Time to move on.
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LesterB: Palined Parenthood: This must mean something huge is about to drop. I have a feeling we're in for a crazy Friday.

Like the market?

[Fark user image 850x124]


Holy shiat. What has them all hysterical this morning?
 
NotTooLittleRichard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HallsOfMandos: We're not gonna make it to November are we?


I wouldn't hurry to start making plans for Thanksgiving dinner.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Donald Trump: "We are happy to announce that your chocolate ration has increased to 20 grams per week!"


That's going to destroy his fanbase. Most of those folks can't deal with less than 100 grams per hour.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump's base will believe him, crowd into rallies and die before November.

This is Trump's slow motion Budd Dwyer/Jime Jones.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LesterB: Palined Parenthood: This must mean something huge is about to drop. I have a feeling we're in for a crazy Friday.

Like the market?

[Fark user image image 850x124]


Funny how the market has been used as a gauge of confidence in national health.

Case rate goes up, that means the shutdowns will extend, market goes down.
Market goes up, oh that must mean Wall Street as assessed we are getting healthy, then our case rate goes up.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size

"Wait...*I* got sick and spent 3 weeks on a ventilator? How did that happen??"
 
theToadMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this is his "mission Accomplished" moment
The same day his "greatness" indicator, the DJIA, is currently down 4.2%
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Purple_Urkle: Trump's base will believe him, crowd into rallies and die before November.

This is Trump's slow motion Budd Dwyer/Jime Jones.


Jim Jones,

Wtf, not sure if autocorrect
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought we defeated this Democrat hoax last April?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Purple_Urkle: Trump's base will believe him, crowd into rallies and die before November.

This is Trump's slow motion Budd Dwyer/Jime Jones.


i.kym-cdn.com
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Halls of Mandos: We're not gonna make it to November are we?

I can't imagine what Nov. 4 - Jan. 20 is going to look like as he carries out a Scorched Earth policy after losing the election.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lumbar Puncture: In New Zealand.

In the US? Not so much


Pfft.  Yeah, that shiathole country.

Just look at them on my graphic.  Just one tiny little pathetic red dot.  Not nice and solidly red like the Great United States!
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yup.

Trump went to war against an invisible enemy, and we have essentially declared surrender and walked away. 

Most of the social distancing signs that I'm used to seeing in Los Angeles have been taken down. I'm still in gloves and an N95 (I have vulnerable at home) and people are starting to look at me like I have OCD. Traffic on the 405 was normal between 6a and 7:30a.

And we just made the EXACT same announcement yesterday that we made in the beginning of March when Los Angeles was the second city to put down stay-at-home order. "ICU beds will reach capacity in 2-4 weeks." It's the same statement. 

But we aren't locking down now. 

It's so weird to know exactly what NEEDS to happen and yet watch people do exactly the opposite.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just like how we won the war on drugs years ago.
 
