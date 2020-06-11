 Skip to content
(Reuters)   One of the 4 officers charged in George Floyd's death, Thomas "Training Day" Lane, has apparently managed to come up with $750,000 to post his bail. Lane is expected to enter a plea of "Befehl ist Befehl" at a June 29th hearing   (reuters.com) divider line
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
One of the 4 officers charged in George Floyd's death, Thomas "Training Day" Lane, has apprenlty managed to come up with $750,000 to post his bail.


Subby has a petit mal and then quick recovery.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
$750k bail means $75k bond.  Any cop worth his salt has $100k in stolen cash lying around.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: $750k bail means $75k bond.  Any cop worth his salt has $100k in stolen cash lying around.



Yeah, but having $75k in stolen cash laying around is damn impressive for being on the job for just four days.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You really think that is his money?
HaHa
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Badmoodman: One of the 4 officers charged in George Floyd's death, Thomas "Training Day" Lane, has apprenlty managed to come up with $750,000 to post his bail.

Subby has a petit mal and then quick recovery.


Subby has a petit mal and then quick recovery.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Dreidel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Marcus Aurelius: $750k bail means $75k bond.  Any cop worth his salt has $100k in stolen cash lying around.

Yeah, but having $75k in stolen cash laying around is damn impressive for being on the job for just four days.


If he owns a house (or his parents do), $75k isn't that tough to come up with.

// a buddy once had to come up with a quick $15-20k, because cops arrested him after a dude showed up on his doorstep with a fresh stab wound (he'd probably have died if left untreated)
// buddy rendered aid (thankfully, he'd had training), and waited for the cops/medics, who promptly arrested him
// AFAIK, they never refunded that cash, buddy spent 25 hours in jail (don't get arrested on Friday night, kids), and even after getting a letter of commendation from [not a high-ranking politico, but similar] for his actions in saving the kid's life, it took an impossibly long time for the charge to get dismissed
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lane's attorney, Earl Gray

Dude has tea for a lawyer, how does that work?
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Marcus Aurelius: $750k bail means $75k bond.  Any cop worth his salt has $100k in stolen cash lying around.


Yeah, but having $75k in stolen cash laying around is damn impressive for being on the job for just four days.


and while we're on the subject, what is the backstory attached to a 37-year old rookie cop?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Magorn: Badmoodman: Marcus Aurelius: $750k bail means $75k bond.  Any cop worth his salt has $100k in stolen cash lying around.


Yeah, but having $75k in stolen cash laying around is damn impressive for being on the job for just four days.

and while we're on the subject, what is the backstory attached to a 37-year old rookie cop?



I never looked into that either but I assumed at that age it's someone who had a career in the military and decided to move into the law enforcement for some more cash.
 
oopsboom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bootleg: Lane's attorney, Earl Gray

Dude has tea for a lawyer, how does that work?


is he hot?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So that is where all the civil forfeiture cash goes. I was wondering about that.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: $750k bail means $75k bond.  Any cop worth his salt has $100k in stolen cash lying around.


It's not what you know, it's what you can prove.
 
The Weary Optimist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Talk about punchable faces.  That mugshot is not helping him at all.  The look on his face says "I did it and I'd do it again".
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

oopsboom: Bootleg: Lane's attorney, Earl Gray

Dude has tea for a lawyer, how does that work?

is he hot?


British hot.
 
FDR Jones [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Magorn: Badmoodman: Marcus Aurelius: $750k bail means $75k bond.  Any cop worth his salt has $100k in stolen cash lying around.


Yeah, but having $75k in stolen cash laying around is damn impressive for being on the job for just four days.

and while we're on the subject, what is the backstory attached to a 37-year old rookie cop?


I never looked into that either but I assumed at that age it's someone who had a career in the military and decided to move into the law enforcement for some more cash.


IIRC, he had a bunch of random jobs, working at Home Depot, stuff like that.
 
nursetim
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Magorn: Badmoodman: Marcus Aurelius: $750k bail means $75k bond.  Any cop worth his salt has $100k in stolen cash lying around.


Yeah, but having $75k in stolen cash laying around is damn impressive for being on the job for just four days.

and while we're on the subject, what is the backstory attached to a 37-year old rookie cop?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dr Dreidel: // AFAIK, they never refunded that cash,


that seems like a lot of cash to not get back.
What is the process supposed to be for getting your bail money back after a trial?
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bootleg: Lane's attorney, Earl Gray

Dude has tea for a lawyer, how does that work?


oopsboom: is he hot?


Jean-Luc Picard has entered the chat..
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Marcus Aurelius: $750k bail means $75k bond.  Any cop worth his salt has $100k in stolen cash lying around.


Yeah, but having $75k in stolen cash laying around is damn impressive for being on the job for just four days.


It could be the union.
 
probesport
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Magorn: Badmoodman: Marcus Aurelius: $750k bail means $75k bond.  Any cop worth his salt has $100k in stolen cash lying around.


Yeah, but having $75k in stolen cash laying around is damn impressive for being on the job for just four days.

and while we're on the subject, what is the backstory attached to a 37-year old rookie cop?


You can only be a high school wrestling coach for so long before you slip up and are out of a job, looking for a new profession.
 
Rootus
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dr Dreidel: // a buddy once had to come up with a quick $15-20k, because cops arrested him after a dude showed up on his doorstep with a fresh stab wound (he'd probably have died if left untreated)
// buddy rendered aid (thankfully, he'd had training), and waited for the cops/medics, who promptly arrested him
// AFAIK, they never refunded that cash, buddy spent 25 hours in jail (don't get arrested on Friday night, kids), and even after getting a letter of commendation from [not a high-ranking politico, but similar] for his actions in saving the kid's life, it took an impossibly long time for the charge to get dismissed


I ... don't believe you.
 
probesport
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mantour: Badmoodman: Marcus Aurelius: $750k bail means $75k bond.  Any cop worth his salt has $100k in stolen cash lying around.


Yeah, but having $75k in stolen cash laying around is damn impressive for being on the job for just four days.

It could be the union.


Strawbs - Part of the union 1973
Youtube KdOCWUgwiWs
 
squirrelflavoredyogurt
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The lawyer's in with the, "How was he supposed to know murder is wrong, it's only his fourth day" defense.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Magorn: Badmoodman: Marcus Aurelius: $750k bail means $75k bond.  Any cop worth his salt has $100k in stolen cash lying around.


Yeah, but having $75k in stolen cash laying around is damn impressive for being on the job for just four days.

and while we're on the subject, what is the backstory attached to a 37-year old rookie cop?


I never looked into that either but I assumed at that age it's someone who had a career in the military and decided to move into the law enforcement for some more cash.


Just right for a 20-year hitch if you joined fresh out of high school.
 
probesport
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Rootus: Dr Dreidel: // a buddy once had to come up with a quick $15-20k, because cops arrested him after a dude showed up on his doorstep with a fresh stab wound (he'd probably have died if left untreated)
// buddy rendered aid (thankfully, he'd had training), and waited for the cops/medics, who promptly arrested him
// AFAIK, they never refunded that cash, buddy spent 25 hours in jail (don't get arrested on Friday night, kids), and even after getting a letter of commendation from [not a high-ranking politico, but similar] for his actions in saving the kid's life, it took an impossibly long time for the charge to get dismissed

I ... don't believe you.


This is Fark, it would be weird if you did believe someone here.

/Also don't believe that.
//Or that.
///This too.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 2 hours ago  

probesport: Rootus: Dr Dreidel: // a buddy once had to come up with a quick $15-20k, because cops arrested him after a dude showed up on his doorstep with a fresh stab wound (he'd probably have died if left untreated)
// buddy rendered aid (thankfully, he'd had training), and waited for the cops/medics, who promptly arrested him
// AFAIK, they never refunded that cash, buddy spent 25 hours in jail (don't get arrested on Friday night, kids), and even after getting a letter of commendation from [not a high-ranking politico, but similar] for his actions in saving the kid's life, it took an impossibly long time for the charge to get dismissed

I ... don't believe you.

This is Fark, it would be weird if you did believe someone here.

/Also don't believe that.
//Or that.
///This too.


Pfft

There's lots of people on here that don't make up bs.
Trust me.
 
Nobody in Peculiar [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTA: "What was my client supposed to do but follow what his training officer said?"

How about this... Stand up for the rights of the people you're sworn to protect!
 
gump59
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: $750k bail means $75k bond.  Any cop worth his salt has $100k in stolen cash lying around.


4th day on the job... Pretty impressive to rack up 75k in 4 days.  Probably family and/or union... Possibly donations, which is f'd up.
 
Dryad
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Magorn: Badmoodman: Marcus Aurelius: $750k bail means $75k bond.  Any cop worth his salt has $100k in stolen cash lying around.


Yeah, but having $75k in stolen cash laying around is damn impressive for being on the job for just four days.

and while we're on the subject, what is the backstory attached to a 37-year old rookie cop?


Rookie to that specific department maybe?
The few bad cops that are so egregious as to be considered worthy of firing even by their own are often offered the chance to 'resign' quietly and transfer departments to avoid firing.
-
/The "dance of the lemons" as its called
 
Snort
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You know, people other than the officer and family can pay the bail.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It was the cop who was on his 4th day on the job.... talk about farked up luck.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Magorn: Badmoodman: Marcus Aurelius: $750k bail means $75k bond.  Any cop worth his salt has $100k in stolen cash lying around.


Yeah, but having $75k in stolen cash laying around is damn impressive for being on the job for just four days.

and while we're on the subject, what is the backstory attached to a 37-year old rookie cop?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dryad: few bad cops

Still holding onto that old chestnut.
 
probesport
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There is so much anger and dissension when in reality it's just a few good cops that need to find a different job.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nimbull: So that is where all the civil forfeiture cash goes. I was wondering about that.


That and union dues.

It goes to bail bonds, and defense attorneys who have devoted their lives to helping rich white men and their muscle evade justice. Don't be surprised to see one of Trump's bootlickers in the legal profession take the case.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Marcus Aurelius: $750k bail means $75k bond.  Any cop worth his salt has $100k in stolen cash lying around.


Yeah, but having $75k in stolen cash laying around is damn impressive for being on the job for just four days.


Not 4 days. ONE YEAR plus 4 days. He was promoted from rookie to full policeman 4 days ago,

Compare to an NFL rookie. His first full playing year he is a rookie. The second year he is a regular player.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: Hi, My Name isPelvic Splanchnic Ganglion and I like clubbing baby Harp seals


You know, its lazy as hell to edit someones quotes out of context to build your little strawmen. It is impolite as well.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't just let all that bribe/extortion money go to waist.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: Dryad: few bad cops

Still holding onto that old chestnut.


Lets try being honest for a moment - I know its hard - and try that IN CONTEXT;
"The few bad cops that are so egregious as to be considered worthy of firing even by their own"
I think that says something quite different than what you want it to, which is why you felt the need to edit it so heavily.
-
/And yes, there are very few cops so unspeakably bad even their own turn on them.
 
lizyrd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dryad: Magorn: Badmoodman: Marcus Aurelius: $750k bail means $75k bond.  Any cop worth his salt has $100k in stolen cash lying around.


Yeah, but having $75k in stolen cash laying around is damn impressive for being on the job for just four days.

and while we're on the subject, what is the backstory attached to a 37-year old rookie cop?

Rookie to that specific department maybe?
The few bad cops that are so egregious as to be considered worthy of firing even by their own are often offered the chance to 'resign' quietly and transfer departments to avoid firing.
-
/The "dance of the lemons" as its called


I had three 40+ year old guys in my fire academy class of 60 who had never been firefighters before. One had been a carpenter, another composed fade in/out music for a major network's sports programming, one was some kind of money guy - trader or adviser or whatever. All wanted a change of scenery.

Not saying your suggestion isn't plausible, just that I'm sure police departments get similar folks looking to shift their career paths.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What was my client supposed to do but follow what his training officer said?" Gray said in a court hearing, Forbes and other media reported.

I hope everyone is noticing that we're at the point of the timeline where Just Following Orders is being used as a defense unironically.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: $750k bail means $75k bond.  Any cop worth his salt has $100k in stolen cash lying around.


No dude. If you do it that way, you never see that $75k again. It probably means that a family member (or multiple family members) put up the deed to his/her house and it took a while to convince the necessary people to do this. Also, if you'd read the article, you'd know that this was the guy who was on his first week on the job, and I believe this is the guy who asked Chauvin multiple times to roll the suspect onto his side (one of the trainees did). There's a good chance the guy goes to prison for a decade or more and if he doesn't post bond he won't be able to hug his family goodbye. That is why they got him out on bail. The fact that his family was willing to do this for him while the others weren't suggests that this of the four cops is the least shiatty person but that has no bearing on whether he goes to prison or not.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: Can't just let all that bribe/extortion money go to waist.


You mean like this cop?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*cough*Bribe *cough*
 
Jyster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: You really think that is his money?
HaHa


Wouldn't amaze me if the $$ came from the Trump Organization.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

probesport: Rootus: Dr Dreidel: // a buddy once had to come up with a quick $15-20k, because cops arrested him after a dude showed up on his doorstep with a fresh stab wound (he'd probably have died if left untreated)
// buddy rendered aid (thankfully, he'd had training), and waited for the cops/medics, who promptly arrested him
// AFAIK, they never refunded that cash, buddy spent 25 hours in jail (don't get arrested on Friday night, kids), and even after getting a letter of commendation from [not a high-ranking politico, but similar] for his actions in saving the kid's life, it took an impossibly long time for the charge to get dismissed

I ... don't believe you.

This is Fark, it would be weird if you did believe someone here.

/Also don't believe that.
//Or that.
///This too.


In 1980s Miami literally everyone I hung out with wore Rolex watches because bail bondsmen accepted them as fiat currency.  Before the good Chinese fakes.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Dr Dreidel: // AFAIK, they never refunded that cash,

that seems like a lot of cash to not get back.
What is the process supposed to be for getting your bail money back after a trial?


Bail is intended as a surety for you to appear at trial, therefore, once you appear, your bail is supposed to be restored to you.  Bail is supposed to be set at an amount that will ensure that it's enough that you basically can't afford to skip town and forfeit it.  Since you are at this stage of the judicial proceeding, completely innocent and merely charged, the Constitution outlaws setting an "excessive" bail

BUT

Here's the problem and the reason CA is outlawing bail bondsmen and other states are doing away with money bail altogther in favor of ankle monitors etc:

a middle class person facing, say a $100K bail might post the deed to their house (as say Paul Manafort did)   if they appear at trial the lein on the house is released and you weren't really harmed by having to post it.


On the other hand say you are lower middle class or below (where a disproportionate number of minorities are)   You don't HAVE $100,000 or anything worth anywhere near that.   So now you have two choices.  Rot in jail for as long as 10-12 months awaiting trial (which means you lose your job , lose your lease etc etc etc)   or you turn to a bailbondsman who will post the $100,000 on your behalf....for a fee...usually 10% of the amount, and that fee is, of course non-refundable.  So if you appear at trial and even if you are found innocent, you are STILL out $10,000 which you very likely didn't have to lose
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oopsboom: Bootleg: Lane's attorney, Earl Gray

Dude has tea for a lawyer, how does that work?

is he hot?


You say it's Earl Gray?  I could swear it was Dar Jeeling.
 
gump59
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dryad: Magorn: Badmoodman: Marcus Aurelius: $750k bail means $75k bond.  Any cop worth his salt has $100k in stolen cash lying around.


Yeah, but having $75k in stolen cash laying around is damn impressive for being on the job for just four days.

and while we're on the subject, what is the backstory attached to a 37-year old rookie cop?

Rookie to that specific department maybe?
The few bad cops that are so egregious as to be considered worthy of firing even by their own are often offered the chance to 'resign' quietly and transfer departments to avoid firing.
-
/The "dance of the lemons" as its called


No, literally his 4th day ever on patrol as a cop.  And chauvin was his training officer.  He questioned his training officer twice out of concern for Floyd.  He should have done more, but is the only one of the four deserving of a little leniency IMHO.

Police are needed that not only won't pull a Chauvin, but will actively stop a superior officer.   Even in a tragedy we must look for humanity worth salvaging, and I believe that officer just might be one capable of preventing the next tragedy if given the chance.

Fark the rest of 'em.... Rookie#2 should never work as an LEO again.
 
