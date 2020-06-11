 Skip to content
(CNN)   The "October Surprise" this election year may be the fact that you are still alive in October, according to epidemiologists   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
Walker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An influential model cited by the White House issued the dire prediction, saying the US death toll could reach 169,890 by October 1, with a possible range of about 133,000 to 290,000 deaths.

Time to move the goalposts again!

May 3, 2020:
Soooooo do you still think you did a good job Donnie?
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
But everyone I went to high school with that got Cs in Science Class keep telling me via Facebook it's all a hoax and wearing a mask hurts more than it helps and it's just olds & poors dying so let's cram into Chugalug Mc'Daterape's and hammer some Torsoless Upside-Down Frozen Clawgaritas and complain about how baseball players want to be paid to play!
 
Sid Vicious' Corpse
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Repeating myself:
Viruses and fire are a lot alike. Neither is really alive but they act like it, and they will grow and spread in predictable ways. And the way you fight them is to deny them what they need to grow and spread. With viruses - you deny them new hosts. To deny a virus new hosts - you figure out how it spreads and then take the necessary measures. Since the primary method of transmission is droplets of human fluids, you need to isolate people from each other and take prophylactic measures when you can't. To let up on isolation measures before the virus has been knocked out is like saying "We got the fire slowed down, we can pack up the hoses now." or "the parachute has slowed our descent, we can take it off now."

But sadly, that is how Americans think. We can't see beyond next week and demand our instant gratification. The main reason the US is being hit so hard is cultural. We can't stand being told what we can't do. Stay home!?! fark you.

I'm predicting 250,000 dead by election day. I will be thrilled to be wrong.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We're so f*cked.

/people are already onto the next shiny thing.
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If I die an early death.. at least I had sex.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Trump will blame protesters and his base will dismiss it completely. Duh.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Sid Vicious' Corpse: Repeating myself:
Viruses and fire are a lot alike. Neither is really alive but they act like it, and they will grow and spread in predictable ways. And the way you fight them is to deny them what they need to grow and spread. With viruses - you deny them new hosts. To deny a virus new hosts - you figure out how it spreads and then take the necessary measures. Since the primary method of transmission is droplets of human fluids, you need to isolate people from each other and take prophylactic measures when you can't. To let up on isolation measures before the virus has been knocked out is like saying "We got the fire slowed down, we can pack up the hoses now." or "the parachute has slowed our descent, we can take it off now."

But sadly, that is how Americans think. We can't see beyond next week and demand our instant gratification. The main reason the US is being hit so hard is cultural. We can't stand being told what we can't do. Stay home!?! fark you.

I'm predicting 250,000 dead by election day. I will be thrilled to be wrong.


You likely will be wrong.  250k seems low.
 
Mouser
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Trump will blame protesters and his base will dismiss it completely. Duh.


Well, seeing all those pictures of mobs with folks rubbing elbow-to-elbow and only about half wearing masks, it's not an unreasonable assumption.
 
Wadded Beef
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Nearly 113,000 people have died from Covid-19 nationwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.

That's over 37 Nine-Elevens. And that's terrible.

/F this administration for the biggest botch in American history.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Vote these bastards out.
 
