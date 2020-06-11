 Skip to content
(The Marshall Project)   Creator of the Thin Blue Line flag is here to explain how it's totally not a racist symbol, nor a 'us vs them' mentality for supporting it. Yeah, sure   (themarshallproject.org) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The American flag is supposed to represent all Americans. The Blue Lives Matter flag intentionally takes an inclusive icon and makes it represent only a small segment of Americans. Regardless of the reasons and the particular segment, anyone with a passing understanding of Americs and its iconography would take offense to such a perversion.

To do so in support of unaccountable police officers murdering minorities is utterly appalling.
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: [Fark user image image 425x219]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

TelemonianAjax: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: [Fark user image image 425x219]

[Fark user image image 425x233]


Yoinked.
 
envirovore [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: [Fark user image 425x219]


Article made me think of this as well.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Apropos. Black and blue are the colors of bruising and physical trauma.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't think of it as racist so much as the flag owner feels like there should be a special club that will cover for all the illegal and terrible things a cop does during the course of a normal day.
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: TelemonianAjax: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: [Fark user image image 425x219]

[Fark user image image 425x233]

Yoinked.


I yoinked it from someone here yesterday or so myself.  I've been trying to make an embroidered patch of your flag but it's trickier than I can pull off with my meager skills.  I think I can make this one happen although I'm concerned about Poe's Law and Godwin's law interacting and producing people who see it and say "Well goddamn boys, now we're talkin'!"
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Done in one.
 
dothemath
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who are these people forcing them to be cops?

If you think its too dangerous and not for you then do something else.

Black people dont have a choice about being Black.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The American flag's colors changed to black and white, with a thin blue line separating them.

I can do symbolism too, assholes. It's racist.
 
sirgrim [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I read JK Rowling's nonsense justification this morning so no thanks I don't need another.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It may not have been meant as one, but that's sure how it's used.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The whole point of the "Thin Blue Line" imagery is that it's a line that separates "us" from "them". Who do they think they're fooling?
 
ElwoodCuse [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
done in one
 
M-G [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
More patriots who don't follow the flag code:  "The flag should never have placed upon it, nor on any part of it, nor attached to it any mark, insignia, letter, word, figure, design, picture, or drawing of any nature."
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So finally I know what the flag with the blue line on it means. It was never important enough for me to determine for sure. I knew it was some authoritarian crap.
 
stuffy
‘’ 2 hours ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

You never know what people will do with you ideas.
 
skyotter
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you claim to love the American flag, then you should reject this disrespectful desecration.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When I first saw that flag I just assumed it was a white supremacy thing. Then the local bagel shop put one up so I had to google it.

Doesn't it just look dystopian? Am I the only one that thinks it looks like the first draft for the flag of Oceania?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
p51d007:
And, now it is mainly funded by....wait for it....George Soros, to the tune of 11+ million dollars.

That's not that much money.  You sound poor.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dothemath: Who are these people forcing them to be cops?

If you think its too dangerous and not for you then do something else.

Black people dont have a choice about being Black.


Some might disagree
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Target Builder [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"It's not racist, I was just inspired to make a company dedicated to using the imagery to show support for the police after seeing black people complaining about how police routinely murder them"
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw that weak bait and KNEW it would get lots of bites.

Stay predictable, Fark.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: dothemath: Who are these people forcing them to be cops?

If you think its too dangerous and not for you then do something else.

Black people dont have a choice about being Black.

Some might disagree
[Fark user image 594x312]


Is this from a Wayans movie...?
 
Znuh [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
d3n8a8pro7vhmx.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: The American flag's colors changed to black and white, with a thin blue line separating them.

I can do symbolism too, assholes. It's racist.


This. First and only thing I ever think when I see them. Clear as day.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's as clear as day. That flag is dividing the nation by black and white and the blue line represents the pigs enforcing that.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's literally a symbolic assertion that you're not american and don't hold america's interests at heart.  That's just what it definitely means to recolor the flag, full stop.

I'm sorry, but intentionally desecrating a national flag that has officially-defined symbology enshrined in law (flag code's nonbinding but still, act of congress and all) does not have another interpretation, the above statement is just a straight-up fact, not 'reading into it'.

Reading into it would be to point out that you specifically removed the blue, which symbolizes loyalty, from the part of the flag with the stars that symbolize the actual states.  And that the red color, which explicitly symbolizes valor, has been removed entirely.  And that your blue streak consists of a single stripe, indicating that you are loyal to one of a handful of factions but not all of them, and that in a version of the flag that's black and white you very carefully made sure that the stripe symbolizing the cops was specifically a white one and not a black one.  And that you're literally dividing the flag in half.

... yeah, sure, not racist or intended as 'us versus them'.  Pull the other one, jackass.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The flag has no association with racism, hatred, bigotry," he said.

[stoppedreadingthere.jpg]

It's literally been adopted by multiple white supremacist groups and integrated into their gatherings and displays alongside existing symbols of hate like Nazi swastikas and the iron cross.

Maybe, kid, just maybe, you don't know quite as much as you think you do about the society you just recently started participating in.
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are no good cops. Even the so-called good ones turn a blind eye to the corruption and violence of the "bad" ones, and stand by while they trample the public's civil rights and murder black people.

#ACAB
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's an assclown who lives around the corner from me who has one of these hanging off his house.  I don't know if he's even a cop or not, but it always pisses me off to see that shiat in my neighborhood.
 
schubie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does anyone have the flag that's 40% blue reflecting the 40% of cops who abuse their spouses?
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same thinking as saying that the swastika was just an ancient symbol and some nation just used it on damn near everything and gave it a bad name.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Changing the flag's colors and appropriating it for a special interest might just be seen as disrespectful. I assume these are the kind of people who don't care about patriotism, right?
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw this somewhere yesterday (by Mona Chalabi):

Fark user imageView Full Size


This one seems relevant about now too:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: dothemath: Who are these people forcing them to be cops?

If you think its too dangerous and not for you then do something else.

Black people dont have a choice about being Black.

Some might disagree
[Fark user image 594x312]


Stop taking all the steroids and see what happens?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dreamless [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never interpreted the flag as inherently racist.  I saw it as a dangerous "us vs. them" symbol, as in the police vs. everyone else.  It seems to indicate that (some) police see themselves as the only thing between order and chaos or something.

Why do others immediately see racism?  Is it because it is black and white otherwise?  I honestly want to know people's take on this.  Note that I am not defending the flag, as I think it sends a dangerous message and represents a dangerous mindset, but I also worry about the whole "I think this thing is X therefore it must be X" mentality.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am so sick of these racist assh*les whining about how Colin Kapernick was "disrespecting" our flag.
Well FARK you! This from the U.S. Flag Code:
"
§3. Use of flag for advertising purposes; mutilation of flag
Any person who, within the District of Columbia, in any manner, for exhibition or display, shall place or cause to be placed any word, figure, mark, picture, design, drawing, or any advertisement of any nature upon any flag, standard, colors, or ensign of the United States of America; or shall expose or cause to be exposed to public view any such flag, standard, colors, or ensign upon which shall have been printed, painted, or otherwise placed, or to which shall be attached, appended, affixed, or annexed any word, figure, mark, picture, design, or drawing, or any advertisement of any nature; or who, within the District of Columbia, shall manufacture, sell, expose for sale, or to public view, or give away or have in possession for sale, or to be given away or for use for any purpose, any article or substance being an article of merchandise, or a receptacle for merchandise or article or thing for carrying or transporting merchandise, upon which shall have been printed, painted, attached, or otherwise placed a representation of any such flag, standard, colors, or ensign, to advertise, call attention to, decorate, mark, or distinguish the article or substance on which so placed shall be deemed guilty of a misdemeanor and shall be punished by a fine not exceeding $100 or by imprisonment for not more than thirty days, or both, in the discretion of the court. The words "flag, standard, colors, or ensign", as used herein, shall include any flag, standard, colors, ensign, or any picture or representation of either, or of any part or parts of either, made of any substance or represented on any substance, of any size evidently purporting to be either of said flag, standard, colors, or ensign of the United States of America or a picture or a representation of either, upon which shall be shown the colors, the stars and the stripes, in any number of either thereof, or of any part or parts of either, by which the average person seeing the same without deliberation may believe the same to represent the flag, colors, standard, or ensign of the United States of America."
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guy who build a business around a symbol that got co-opted by alt-right movement says not to call it an alt-right symbol because it's his business.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The blue line flag is a defacement of the American flag to advance an agenda.
Cops need to stop killing nonwhite people. How is this hard?
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This IS NOT an American flag...
Fark user imageView Full Size


This IS NOT an American Flag...
Fark user imageView Full Size


THIS is an American Flag!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the longest time I confused them with the "leather pride" flag:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't the term 'thin blue line' a reference to police being unwilling to testify against criminal cops?
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Use of the "thin blue line" flag has proven to be an invaluable way for me to know whose opinions I do not care about. Oh, Becky has something to say? Well Becky has a thin blue line flag on her profile, so Becky can get farked. I don't even have to hear it, because I already know it's gonna be garbage.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jim_Callahan: It's literally a symbolic assertion that you're not american and don't hold america's interests at heart.  That's just what it definitely means to recolor the flag, full stop.

I'm sorry, but intentionally desecrating a national flag that has officially-defined symbology enshrined in law (flag code's nonbinding but still, act of congress and all) does not have another interpretation, the above statement is just a straight-up fact, not 'reading into it'.

Reading into it would be to point out that you specifically removed the blue, which symbolizes loyalty, from the part of the flag with the stars that symbolize the actual states.  And that the red color, which explicitly symbolizes valor, has been removed entirely.  And that your blue streak consists of a single stripe, indicating that you are loyal to one of a handful of factions but not all of them, and that in a version of the flag that's black and white you very carefully made sure that the stripe symbolizing the cops was specifically a white one and not a black one.  And that you're literally dividing the flag in half.

... yeah, sure, not racist or intended as 'us versus them'.  Pull the other one, jackass.


Exactly.  Where's all the outrage at flag desecration from the usual flag humpers?
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dreamless: Why do others immediately see racism?  Is it because it is black and white otherwise?  I honestly want to know people's take on this.


Primarily because it first became popularized as a direct rejection of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Also, police authoritarianism and white supremacy are so deeply entwined you can hardly talk about one without the other.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TelemonianAjax: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: [Fark user image image 425x219]

[Fark user image image 425x233]


They had to be more subtle
 
