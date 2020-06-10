 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   People are now outraged about *spins wheel* Paw Patrol   (nytimes.com) divider line
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wasn't that show being called fascist a few years ago?

/Just don't touch my Brooklyn Nine-Nine
//NINE-NINE!
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: Wasn't that show being called fascist a few years ago?

/Just don't touch my Brooklyn Nine-Nine
//NINE-NINE!


Yup... Thankfully, i think if any show can tackle this issue, it's B99. But they absolutely have to.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bow wow wow to authority!
 
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

adamgreeney: scottydoesntknow: Wasn't that show being called fascist a few years ago?

/Just don't touch my Brooklyn Nine-Nine
//NINE-NINE!

Yup... Thankfully, i think if any show can tackle this issue, it's B99. But they absolutely have to.


There's the episode where Terry gets profiled in his own neighborhood which is always so heartbreaking. I'm sure they'll have an episode about all this, they're pretty good about touching on serious subjects.
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Butterflew: adamgreeney: scottydoesntknow: Wasn't that show being called fascist a few years ago?

/Just don't touch my Brooklyn Nine-Nine
//NINE-NINE!

Yup... Thankfully, i think if any show can tackle this issue, it's B99. But they absolutely have to.

There's the episode where Terry gets profiled in his own neighborhood which is always so heartbreaking. I'm sure they'll have an episode about all this, they're pretty good about touching on serious subjects.


Exactly. Hopefully they won't pull any punches or try to put a pretty coating over it. They need to all realize that they all need to do better and admit to their own faults and biases. I would love to see them have each character own up to biases and try to be better.
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You can't be sewious....wait that's not right...
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Maoists will come for everyone, eventually.
 
ElwoodCuse [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
they're right, fark that show
 
‘’ 3 hours ago  
#defundSTEM
 
LowbrowDeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
JerryHeisenberg [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

State_College_Arsonist: The Maoists will come for everyone, eventually.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jollyrancher82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
To be faaaaaaiiiirrrr....I've always been outraged by Paw Patrol
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: #defundSTEM


Why?
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: Wasn't that show being called fascist a few years ago?

/Just don't touch my Brooklyn Nine-Nine
//NINE-NINE!


That seems to be the dividing line in the "Ban All Cop Shows" Twitterdebate. There are advocates who are saying "FUNNY NYPD COPS ON TV ARE COPAGANDA!!!"

They jumped right over Barney Miller and went after Paw Patrol for Waddaboutism.
 
msinquefield
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: #defundSTEM

Why?


SysTEMic...
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You can scoff, but children (and adults) are indoctrinated by tv.  Blindly showing cops as good guys in not appropriate when a large segment of the population has damn good reason to fear the police.  This is how cops have so much Political  power.  People are taught twinge childhood that cops are the good guys and anyone    Anyone against the police or anything they do must be bad guys.  Some people grow out of this simple world view.  Many other do not.  What we see and hear shape how we think and see the world.  Especially for children.
 
JerryHeisenberg [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: #defundSTEM

Why?


Police killed black people, and so the libs defunded the police. Therefore by the same token, let's defund STEM because Academia is racist. /brought to you by 4chan
 
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: #defundSTEM

Why?


Black people are under represented
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

webron: You can scoff, but children (and adults) are indoctrinated by tv.  Blindly showing cops as good guys in not appropriate when a large segment of the population has damn good reason to fear the police.  This is how cops have so much Political  power.  People are taught twinge childhood that cops are the good guys and anyone    Anyone against the police or anything they do must be bad guys.  Some people grow out of this simple world view.  Many other do not.  What we see and hear shape how we think and see the world.  Especially for children.


I mean not for nothing and I say this as someone who enjoys the show, but over in Brooklyn 99 land basically every cop outside of the 99 up to and including the commissioners office is corrupt, incompetent, evil, or some combination of the three.
 
jtown
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Can't say I'm surprised.  It is pretty edgy.
 
Two16
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: #defundSTEM

Why?


Math is fascist.  My answers are just as good as anyone else's.
 
Millennium
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Because we as a society cannot afford to be spreading the dangerous and radical ideology that police officers are people.

Or dogs, in this case.
 
Krusty's Wench [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

webron: You can scoff, but children (and adults) are indoctrinated by tv.  Blindly showing cops as good guys in not appropriate when a large segment of the population has damn good reason to fear the police.  This is how cops have so much Political  power.  People are taught twinge childhood that cops are the good guys and anyone    Anyone against the police or anything they do must be bad guys.  Some people grow out of this simple world view.  Many other do not.  What we see and hear shape how we think and see the world.  Especially for children.


And sometimes shows like this will teach kids in trouble to go to a cop, looking for help from someone good.  But we can't have that, now can we?  God knows, we don't want our kids calling 911.  Is that what your saying?  That a show that makes kids think police are good and might help them is BAD?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Where will it end? First they end COPS and LIVE PD, which I really did love that shows and angry that to me it is just an overreaction to recent events. All because of one has cop. Instill have a feeling in a year or two those type of shows will be back once this blows over. What that Minnesota cop did is wrong but it shouldn't eliminate quality reality TV.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My breakfast stuffed hashbrown patty is stuck in the crisper sleeve.
 
schubie
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

msinquefield: Glorious Golden Ass: skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: #defundSTEM

Why?

SysTEMic...


Seriously, it's not clear what you mean.

I volunteer with FIRST robotics in Detroit and have personally seen it create economic equity for non-white kids and their families.  I've gotten my company to donate over $120K and hire former students in internships that paid more than their parents made a year and then hire them as engineers and programmers.

Don't attack STEM programs.  The lead to real change.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 3 hours ago  

JerryHeisenberg: State_College_Arsonist: The Maoists will come for everyone, eventually.

[Fark user image image 850x637]


It's Paw Patrol.  Maybe they meant Meowist?
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: Wasn't that show being called fascist a few years ago?


It's the same thing with Thomas the tank engine.
 
OldJames
‘’ 3 hours ago  
uproxx.comView Full Size
 
eiger
‘’ 3 hours ago  

State_College_Arsonist: The Maoists will come for everyone, eventually.


It's just like living through the cultural revolution!
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
HBO Max is running a Godfather marathon.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
‘’ 3 hours ago  

JerryHeisenberg: Glorious Golden Ass: skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: #defundSTEM

Why?

Police killed black people, and so the libs defunded the police. Therefore by the same token, let's defund STEM because Academia is racist. /brought to you by 4chan


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
msinquefield
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: msinquefield: Glorious Golden Ass: skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: #defundSTEM

Why?

SysTEMic...

Seriously, it's not clear what you mean.

I volunteer with FIRST robotics in Detroit and have personally seen it create economic equity for non-white kids and their families.  I've gotten my company to donate over $120K and hire former students in internships that paid more than their parents made a year and then hire them as engineers and programmers.

Don't attack STEM programs.  The lead to real change.


All I was doing was making a play on the words, I 100% support STEM programs. Sorry, should have followed with a laughing emoji or something. Guarantee someone will make that a real play on words and use it...My apologies Golden...
 
jollyrancher82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

gnosis301: JerryHeisenberg: State_College_Arsonist: The Maoists will come for everyone, eventually.

[Fark user image image 850x637]

It's Paw Patrol.  Maybe they meant Meowist?


Fun fact: I had a cat named Chairman Meow
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

CipollinaFan: scottydoesntknow: Wasn't that show being called fascist a few years ago?

It's the same thing with Thomas the tank engine.


Thomas is very Victorian in outlook, so the RULES are of vital importance
As is cleanliness but i think that's an author fetish
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There is, of course, no chance that a writer on deadline grabbed three tweets and decided this was now a thing.
 
ElwoodCuse [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
B99 is nowhere near as problematic as SVU or the lineup of fascists on CBS
 
Subtonic
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This dog whistle business is getting a little ridiculous.
 
azn_firebug
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My son watches Paw Patrol. He only likes Chase because Chase wears blue and he looks similar to one of our dogs. Completely unrelated to how the show portrays the police, my son thinks that cops only write tickets and shoot people (not certain where he came up with that).
 
Invincible [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh FFS. Teaching kids that law enforcement is supposed to be on your side means they'll expect better from actual cops when they grow up. The need role models. Teaching A 5 year old that cops are evil isn't helping anything. Let kids be kids while grown ups fix our own problems.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

msinquefield: Glorious Golden Ass: msinquefield: Glorious Golden Ass: skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: #defundSTEM

Why?

SysTEMic...

Seriously, it's not clear what you mean.

I volunteer with FIRST robotics in Detroit and have personally seen it create economic equity for non-white kids and their families.  I've gotten my company to donate over $120K and hire former students in internships that paid more than their parents made a year and then hire them as engineers and programmers.

Don't attack STEM programs.  The lead to real change.

All I was doing was making a play on the words, I 100% support STEM programs. Sorry, should have followed with a laughing emoji or something. Guarantee someone will make that a real play on words and use it...My apologies Golden...


No worries msinquefield.

Now what's skippy's reason?
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Reservoir Dogs is complicated.  Mr. Blonde kills a black girl offscreen but he does torture a cop.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Forty-Three [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Never seen the show, and have no opinion on who, if anybody, is overreacting here, but TFA mentions that "Live PD" has been pulled from the air, so all I can say is: about farking time.

Seriously, that show is the absolute worst.  My dumbass brother-in-law has it on all the time, and just loves watching the cops take "those people" down.  Once when we were staying with them over the holidays, I asked him if he thought it was fair that people not convicted of any crime get treated like criminals & their un-blurred faces broadcast live on national TV without any consent or release.  He said that if they didn't want that to happen, then they "shouldn't have done what they did".  When I asked him how he would have felt if his DUI arrest five years ago ended up on the show, he was literally speechless, and you could hear the gears turning while he was trying to think of a way to say "but I'm white and rich" without actually saying it, and ended up coming out with some sort of garbled "well my lawyer could have stopped them" or something.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 3 hours ago  

jollyrancher82: gnosis301: JerryHeisenberg: State_College_Arsonist: The Maoists will come for everyone, eventually.

[Fark user image image 850x637]

It's Paw Patrol.  Maybe they meant Meowist?

Fun fact: I had a cat named Chairman Meow


My cat's name is 'F*CKING MOVE!'
 
mrparks
‘’ 3 hours ago  

DanInKansas: There is, of course, no chance that a writer on deadline grabbed three tweets and decided this was now a thing.


Gretchen is going to make fetch happen, regardless of how you or I feel about it.
 
msinquefield
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: msinquefield: Glorious Golden Ass: msinquefield: Glorious Golden Ass: skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: #defundSTEM

Why?

SysTEMic...

Seriously, it's not clear what you mean.

I volunteer with FIRST robotics in Detroit and have personally seen it create economic equity for non-white kids and their families.  I've gotten my company to donate over $120K and hire former students in internships that paid more than their parents made a year and then hire them as engineers and programmers.

Don't attack STEM programs.  The lead to real change.

All I was doing was making a play on the words, I 100% support STEM programs. Sorry, should have followed with a laughing emoji or something. Guarantee someone will make that a real play on words and use it...My apologies Golden...

No worries msinquefield.

Now what's skippy's reason?

That'll require some more coffee...
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My only comment is that one Christmas I was frantically looking for a "Papa Troll" toy for my niece.
 
