(Yahoo)   Finally some good news - hot pants are back   (yahoo.com) divider line
96 Comments
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Knit Granny Panties?  Someone was bored during the quarantine.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Hot Pants" - aww, yeah!

*clicks link*

WTF is this shiat?
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
UGNHH!!!


James Brown - Hot Pants, Pt. 1
Youtube W-DiYCe-GiU
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Am I the only one who thinks they look like a diaper?
 
buntz
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Didn't Taylor Swift bring these back years ago?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oooooo waaa ahh ahh ahh

Down with the thiccness
 
farkyorefeelings [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Can they go away again?
 
MiddleAgedWoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Anenu: Am I the only one who thinks they look like a diaper?


That was my first thought too.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Also:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh goody. Objectification of women.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Miu Miu Tweed Short ($990)

$990 for a pair of ugly shorts? Who the fark buys this stuff?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

orbister: Oh goody. Objectification of women.


Hey, here they are trying to manufacture a fashion trend that isn't happening in an effort to get people to buy shiat they don't need, which will look horrible on them since everyone is now fat, and....

I forgot where I was going with this.

Oh well, the whole thing is stupid.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

buntz: Didn't Taylor Swift bring these back years ago?


I don't recall hers being knitted... but I'm willing to study several Taylor Swift pictures just to make sure
 
tuxq
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Can they run this story without a photo of what it would look like on high BMI individuals? Those legs look like she doesn't walk...ever.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Whomever decided that high waist lines needed to come back in fashion needs to be slapped repeatedly until they apologize.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

abhorrent1: Miu Miu Tweed Short ($990)

$990 for a pair of ugly shorts? Who the fark buys this stuff?


Don't know her name, but I'm sure every waiter who has served her prayed for the sweet release of death.
 
Xythero
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Anenu: Am I the only one who thinks they look like a diaper?


I think it's because the waist is too high.  Your shorts/pants shouldn't go up to your belly button unless you're over 80.
 
invictus2
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Marcos P: Also:

[Fark user image 340x255]


The Simpsons - Who Likes Short Shorts?
Youtube 9wDpigy4eFE
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

tuxq: Can they run this story without a photo of what it would look like on high BMI individuals? Those legs look like she doesn't walk...ever.


The corporate media overlords have decided that people are supposed to find fat people sexy.

If you do not comply, your porn access will be restricted to SSBBW.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
As is the case with almost all fashion "trends", I doubt we will see any of these on the street.

Knit shorts?  Any idea what happens to knits when they get wet, like in the rain?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
*shrugs shoulders*  I thought everyone has been wearing short shorts.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Verizon can't even keep its spokes nerd.  Besides, where does Yahoo/Verizon propose to keep the cell phone?
 
SirGeorgeBurkelwitzIII
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Anenu: Am I the only one who thinks they look like a diaper?


Hahahaha, that's perfect.

I'm going to steal that and use it around my wife and her friends. The initial silence, followed by stuttering excuses will be glorious.

/I don't really care what people wear, but that high waisted stuff looks ridiculous.
//good for a laugh
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

NuclearPenguins: Whomever decided that high waist lines needed to come back in fashion needs to be slapped repeatedly until they apologize.


Nobody decides.  People like to imagine that fashion is dictated by jerks or clever marketers, but ideas just come in cycles.  Twenty-somethings were toddlers when low-rise was a thing and they don't want to look like their moms, so ironically they're wearing what us old people call mom jeans because it's what our moms wore when we were kids.  They cycle continues.
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

invictus2: Marcos P: Also:

[Fark user image 340x255]

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/9wDpigy4​eFE]



I remember the Nair commercials in the early '70s.

Those commercials and the lingerie section of the Sears catalog were the closest thing to porn you had. At least until somebody stole one of their dad's Playboy magazines and you stashed it out in the woods.


It was a simpler time.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
the fist pic landed on my screen with a *THUD*

I was a kid in the 60s and 70s
those are not hot pants.

Look, fashion has components, and if you do not know the diff, don't try to be a fashion reporter.

try to know what you are writing about.

Culottes ,
Short shorts.
Hot pants.

Three different things.

Like capri and clam diggers
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The B-52's - Hot Pants Explosion
Youtube hA_Yf1m55FA
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

vudukungfu: the fist pic landed on my screen with a *THUD*

I was a kid in the 60s and 70s
those are not hot pants.

Look, fashion has components, and if you do not know the diff, don't try to be a fashion reporter.

try to know what you are writing about.

Culottes ,
Short shorts.
Hot pants.

Three different things.

Like capri and clam diggers



Culottes. Ick.
Let's just hope those and the damned gaucho pants never return.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 3 hours ago  

give me doughnuts: invictus2: Marcos P: Also:

[Fark user image 340x255]

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/9wDpigy4​eFE]


I remember the Nair commercials in the early '70s.

Those commercials and the lingerie section of the Sears catalog were the closest thing to porn you had. At least until somebody stole one of their dad's Playboy magazines and you stashed it out in the woods.


It was a simpler time.


Get that Macy's underwear catalog bro hella yeah
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

give me doughnuts: invictus2: Marcos P: Also:

[Fark user image 340x255]

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/9wDpigy4​eFE]


I remember the Nair commercials in the early '70s.

Those commercials and the lingerie section of the Sears catalog were the closest thing to porn you had. At least until somebody stole one of their dad's Playboy magazines and you stashed it out in the woods.


It was a simpler time.


Ah, the 70s.  Glamour and a couple other womens' magazines had breast enhancing cream ads in the back - with plenty of "after" pictures.  Those were always fun
 
dothemath
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Permission to explode in my pants, sir.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

give me doughnuts: gaucho pants


*HWAWLP*
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In pog form?
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

elvisaintdead: UGNHH!!!

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/W-DiYCe-​GiU]


Came for this, left "HAAAYYYYY!"
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Knitwear is for cold weather.  Shorts are for hot weather.  I think my ass would just be real confused.
 
sid244
‘’ 3 hours ago  
HATE THIS STYLE!
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Those examples are very unflattering.
 
CommonName2
‘’ 3 hours ago  

orbister: Oh goody. Objectification of women.


Based upon the responses in this thread, these were not made for the male gaze.
 
Snotnose
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Heh, I submitted that link but with a different headline.  Got email my submission was greenlit even though it was just my link, not my headline.
 
FunkJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
First pic girl is hot, love me some thickness
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is what showed up at the bottom of this thread for me.

These are closer to the hot pants I remember than those abominations in that Yahoo link.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hemlines go up as the economy sours?
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 3 hours ago  
knitted shorts?
what's next, yoga hats?

/correct answer: crotch moths
 
bmix [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So does this mean Southwest will be changing their dress code back?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eVYr-​z​lPxlA

/love women
/love Southwest
/ad still makes me feel cringey
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

elvisaintdead: UGNHH!!!
[YouTube video: James Brown - Hot Pants, Pt. 1]


Came here for this, leaving happy.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cherryl taggart: [Fark user image 300x250]


This is what showed up at the bottom of this thread for me.

These are closer to the hot pants I remember than those abominations in that Yahoo link.

So we should repeatedly click the link.
 
Northern [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

elvisaintdead: UGNHH!!!
[YouTube video: James Brown - Hot Pants, Pt. 1]


Popcorn.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Northern: elvisaintdead: UGNHH!!!
[YouTube video: James Brown - Hot Pants, Pt. 1]

Popcorn.


pass the peas
 
huntercr
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Ad at the top of the linked page was seemingly appropriate
 
