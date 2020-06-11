 Skip to content
(Ars Technica)   Onions have layers, COVID has layers. COVID way more likely to put you on a respirator, though. And it keeps throwing us curveballs   (arstechnica.com) divider line
50
    More: Sick, Antibody, Immune system, antibody tests, ELISA, high-quality, Immunology, SARS-CoV-2 infection produce, bunch of recent draft papers  
•       •       •

harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Scientists trying to get accurate information on COVID-19:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Covid is Curt Schilling?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The SARS-CoV-2 infection isn't necessarily producing a robust immunity. We don't really know what levels of neutralizing antibodies are actually protective, but it's clear that a lot of people don't produce many of them after an infection. Which means any plans for generating herd immunity by allowing a controlled level of infection have to be viewed with extreme skepticism at this point. And vaccine developers will need to ensure that the injections produce a consistently high-level response that includes neutralizing antibodies.

OOF
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Some say it isn't as bad as it was, like this doctor:

Link
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The more you peel it, the more it stinks.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Apparently Subby has never tried to cut an onion length-ways.
 
dothemath
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But can you put COVID on fajitas?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fewer patients are requiring ventilators to help them breathe.

So we know better how to treat cases when they arrive?

"And, finally, we are probably making better decisions about who needs what kind of care," he said.

That would be a "Yes"
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We all know humans are social creatures, and none of us want to go on like this forever. It's also pretty inevitable that we'll all catch it at some point.

But it's a bit like a survival contest. Those of us who can keep up a few simple new habits and refuse a few temptations the longest are the ones who will get it last. And if you're going to get it no matter what, you definitely want to be among the last to get it. Not the first, and not when huge numbers of others are sick.

If you're last, you get it when doctors and scientists know the most about it. AFTER they've made all the treatment mistakes they make because they don't quite understand it. AFTER tests and measures are well-developed and widespread. AFTER the flooding hordes have overwhelmed the system and they've restocked & have capacity. When all the structures arrayed to treat you have ample experience, knowledge, and capacity.

So when you're out there, in your daily life, keep that in mind. How well are you playing this game?

/research scientist
//immunology & oncology
///threes
 
alice_600
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In other words "Put your head between your knees and kiss your sweet ass good bye,"
 
Thunderpickle
‘’ 3 hours ago  

dothemath: But can you put COVID on fajitas?


Maybe the kid at the taco place can do that for you.

/ open it up, already.  isn't the pandemic passed?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So basically, don't bother with testing.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Thunderpickle: dothemath: But can you put COVID on fajitas?

Maybe the kid at the taco place can do that for you.

/ open it up, already.  isn't the pandemic passed?


My local taco place has delivery and curb side pickup, why doesn't yours?
 
snowshovel
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Does anyone have a link that would show the media's ratio of "people protesting stay-at-home" images versus "people on respirators" images?
 
Thunderpickle
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Boo_Guy: Thunderpickle: dothemath: But can you put COVID on fajitas?

Maybe the kid at the taco place can do that for you.

/ open it up, already.  isn't the pandemic passed?

My local taco place has delivery and curb side pickup, why doesn't yours?


There's a taco place in Munich?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Everybody likes cake.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

kdawg7736: Some say it isn't as bad as it was, like this doctor:

Link


Our region. Two weeks ago one of my doctors told me that out of 30 UPMC hospitals they'd treated not quite 100 cases. Our region has been lucky, and most people followed the rules, it's been rare to see people not wearing a mask.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Are you telling me that tying onions to the belt on my hot pants is not going to help, subby?  What about garlic?
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Thunderpickle: Boo_Guy: Thunderpickle: dothemath: But can you put COVID on fajitas?

Maybe the kid at the taco place can do that for you.

/ open it up, already.  isn't the pandemic passed?

My local taco place has delivery and curb side pickup, why doesn't yours?

There's a taco place in Munich?


Ja! Es ist sehr gut.

/but really, why mention Munich?
 
Thunderpickle
‘’ 3 hours ago  

TwilightZone: Are you telling me that tying onions to the belt on my hot pants is not going to help, subby?  What about garlic?


Maybe garlic, for protection against vampires?  Also: silver-based medicine drinks might be useful.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I can throw a curveball with an onion.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Thunderpickle: TwilightZone: Are you telling me that tying onions to the belt on my hot pants is not going to help, subby?  What about garlic?

Maybe garlic, for protection against vampires?  Also: silver-based medicine drinks might be useful.


My garlic harvest wasn't great this year....just enough to keep the vampires off the street.
 
fredsnake
‘’ 3 hours ago  
it is all a psyop to gauge compliance
 
huntercr
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How perfect... why did the idea of an engineered virus get dismissed so quickly again?

/not a conspiracy theorist, but don't think the worlds governments just decided to trust each other and give up on germ warfare research because they like to do the right thing.
 
snapperhead
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's almost as if that Francis Bacon guy gave us a road-map to garner knowledge.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fredsnake: it is all a psyop to gauge compliance


Yep. If you believe politicians over scientists on explicitly scientific matters you'll believe anything.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 2 hours ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size


//You can't tie COVID-19 to your belt.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

FrancoFile: Everybody likes cake.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: The SARS-CoV-2 infection isn't necessarily producing a robust immunity. We don't really know what levels of neutralizing antibodies are actually protective, but it's clear that a lot of people don't produce many of them after an infection. Which means any plans for generating herd immunity by allowing a controlled level of infection have to be viewed with extreme skepticism at this point. And vaccine developers will need to ensure that the injections produce a consistently high-level response that includes neutralizing antibodies.

OOF


Lot of Fark "experts" aren't going to like that one.
 
atlantic_lotion
‘’ 2 hours ago  

huntercr: How perfect... why did the idea of an engineered virus get dismissed so quickly again?

/not a conspiracy theorist, but don't think the worlds governments just decided to trust each other and give up on germ warfare research because they like to do the right thing.


because the very idea of engineering a contagious virus for the purpose of causing illness is so dumb and counterproductive that not even north korea would try it. it's more likely that martians did it than china
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

atlantic_lotion: huntercr: How perfect... why did the idea of an engineered virus get dismissed so quickly again?

/not a conspiracy theorist, but don't think the worlds governments just decided to trust each other and give up on germ warfare research because they like to do the right thing.

because the very idea of engineering a contagious virus for the purpose of causing illness is so dumb and counterproductive that not even north korea would try it. it's more likely that martians did it than china


Yeah, but it's an important distraction from the complete failure of our own leaders.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kdawg7736: Some say it isn't as bad as it was, like this doctor:

Link


Have him write it up, publish it, and have others review it.

Because "so and so doctor says" = "anecdote."

\ What's the excess pneumonia deaths there?
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Destructor: So basically, don't bother with testing.


Until the tests are within the accuracy range that peer review agrees with, they shouldn't be made public.. same with all the test treatments going on.  But they release numbers to the public as a way to fish for more grants for their research.

Science really needs to be depoliticized in a big way.
 
Bennett the Mad [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
animationsa2z.comView Full Size
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GregInIndy: We all know humans are social creatures, and none of us want to go on like this forever. It's also pretty inevitable that we'll all catch it at some point.

But it's a bit like a survival contest. Those of us who can keep up a few simple new habits and refuse a few temptations the longest are the ones who will get it last. And if you're going to get it no matter what, you definitely want to be among the last to get it. Not the first, and not when huge numbers of others are sick.

If you're last, you get it when doctors and scientists know the most about it. AFTER they've made all the treatment mistakes they make because they don't quite understand it. AFTER tests and measures are well-developed and widespread. AFTER the flooding hordes have overwhelmed the system and they've restocked & have capacity. When all the structures arrayed to treat you have ample experience, knowledge, and capacity.

So when you're out there, in your daily life, keep that in mind. How well are you playing this game?

/research scientist
//immunology & oncology
///threes


Yes.  Be the last to get it.  Or get it when you are young and in shape, because you'll never know you had it.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 2 hours ago  

atlantic_lotion: huntercr: How perfect... why did the idea of an engineered virus get dismissed so quickly again?

/not a conspiracy theorist, but don't think the worlds governments just decided to trust each other and give up on germ warfare research because they like to do the right thing.

because the very idea of engineering a contagious virus for the purpose of causing illness is so dumb and counterproductive that not even north korea would try it. it's more likely that martians did it than china


Right because being dumb is clearly something governments and humans in general have never done in the entire history of the human race.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

lindalouwho: kdawg7736: Some say it isn't as bad as it was, like this doctor:

Link

Our region. Two weeks ago one of my doctors told me that out of 30 UPMC hospitals they'd treated not quite 100 cases. Our region has been lucky, and most people followed the rules, it's been rare to see people not wearing a mask.


Central Pennsylvania was not too bad either, or at least calmed down significantly. Most of the PA cases each day is the Southeast region, including Philadelphia.
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dothemath: But can you put COVID on fajitas?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
huntercr
‘’ 2 hours ago  

atlantic_lotion: huntercr: How perfect... why did the idea of an engineered virus get dismissed so quickly again?

/not a conspiracy theorist, but don't think the worlds governments just decided to trust each other and give up on germ warfare research because they like to do the right thing.

because the very idea of engineering a contagious virus for the purpose of causing illness is so dumb and counterproductive that not even north korea would try it. it's more likely that martians did it than china

You think it's "dumb" ? Really?  So we've "matured" as the human race and all the previous attempts at this were something we'd never ever stoop to any longer?

consider reading just a few articles on the subject:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti​c​les/PMC1326439/

https://news.stanford.edu/pr/01/biote​r​ror117.html

This is not "dumb"... it's a truth that has happened and is still actively researched. I'm not saying COVID-19 was indeed a bioweapon... I'm just wondering why it was ruled out so quickly. It seems exactly these sort of viruses that would make a good weapon: no natural immunity, easily spreads, causes symptoms that disrupts social interaction, takes weeks to get over, etc.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is exactly why we need to get off-world. We could just bleach the planet and then set back up afterwards.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 2 hours ago  

huntercr: atlantic_lotion: huntercr: How perfect... why did the idea of an engineered virus get dismissed so quickly again?

/not a conspiracy theorist, but don't think the worlds governments just decided to trust each other and give up on germ warfare research because they like to do the right thing.

because the very idea of engineering a contagious virus for the purpose of causing illness is so dumb and counterproductive that not even north korea would try it. it's more likely that martians did it than china
You think it's "dumb" ? Really?  So we've "matured" as the human race and all the previous attempts at this were something we'd never ever stoop to any longer?

consider reading just a few articles on the subject:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/artic​les/PMC1326439/

https://news.stanford.edu/pr/01/bioter​ror117.html

This is not "dumb"... it's a truth that has happened and is still actively researched. I'm not saying COVID-19 was indeed a bioweapon... I'm just wondering why it was ruled out so quickly. It seems exactly these sort of viruses that would make a good weapon: no natural immunity, easily spreads, causes symptoms that disrupts social interaction, takes weeks to get over, etc.


It's a horrible bioweapon.  If you were designing a bioweapon, you'd design one that kills soldier and worker age population, not old people.  There's basically no military advantage in mostly just killing old people.
 
rcain
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Onion Blossoms are awesome. COVID Blossoms not so much
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GregInIndy: We all know humans are social creatures, and none of us want to go on like this forever. It's also pretty inevitable that we'll all catch it at some point.

But it's a bit like a survival contest. Those of us who can keep up a few simple new habits and refuse a few temptations the longest are the ones who will get it last. And if you're going to get it no matter what, you definitely want to be among the last to get it. Not the first, and not when huge numbers of others are sick.

If you're last, you get it when doctors and scientists know the most about it. AFTER they've made all the treatment mistakes they make because they don't quite understand it. AFTER tests and measures are well-developed and widespread. AFTER the flooding hordes have overwhelmed the system and they've restocked & have capacity. When all the structures arrayed to treat you have ample experience, knowledge, and capacity.

So when you're out there, in your daily life, keep that in mind. How well are you playing this game?

/research scientist
//immunology & oncology
///threes


Excellent post.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
now i want a club sandwich
 
Bajtaur [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alice_600: In other words "Put your head between your knees and kiss your sweet ass good bye,"


Not really... the article is more clear at the end but it is not saying, "we know things are bad," it is saying we "we don't know things aren't bad."

The WHO keeps doing this too. When they say "We don't have evidence that herd immunity will work," they mean that literally. The research isn't done yet.

In this case while lots of strong neutralizing antibodies would definitely be a good sign for immunity, the antibody quantity needed for immunity is unclear. It is probably something like a logistic function, your risk of reinfection would decrease rapidly as soon as you pass a certain quantity. Having twice that antibody count isn't going to do much for you.

Also, humoral (antibody) response catches the virus while it is traveling between cells. The T-cytotoxic response destroys the cells that are already infected. Obviously having both responses would be nice, but having just one can also work*.

*So long as both are still functional overall. HIV takes out the T-cell response and due to certain cross signalling also ends up pretty much taking out the humoral response as well.
 
atlantic_lotion
‘’ 1 hour ago  

huntercr: atlantic_lotion: huntercr: How perfect... why did the idea of an engineered virus get dismissed so quickly again?

/not a conspiracy theorist, but don't think the worlds governments just decided to trust each other and give up on germ warfare research because they like to do the right thing.

because the very idea of engineering a contagious virus for the purpose of causing illness is so dumb and counterproductive that not even north korea would try it. it's more likely that martians did it than china
You think it's "dumb" ? Really?  So we've "matured" as the human race and all the previous attempts at this were something we'd never ever stoop to any longer?

consider reading just a few articles on the subject:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/artic​les/PMC1326439/

https://news.stanford.edu/pr/01/bioter​ror117.html

This is not "dumb"... it's a truth that has happened and is still actively researched. I'm not saying COVID-19 was indeed a bioweapon... I'm just wondering why it was ruled out so quickly. It seems exactly these sort of viruses that would make a good weapon: no natural immunity, easily spreads, causes symptoms that disrupts social interaction, takes weeks to get over, etc.


"not a conspiracy theorist" lmao
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Geotpf: huntercr: atlantic_lotion: huntercr: How perfect... why did the idea of an engineered virus get dismissed so quickly again?

/not a conspiracy theorist, but don't think the worlds governments just decided to trust each other and give up on germ warfare research because they like to do the right thing.

because the very idea of engineering a contagious virus for the purpose of causing illness is so dumb and counterproductive that not even north korea would try it. it's more likely that martians did it than china
You think it's "dumb" ? Really?  So we've "matured" as the human race and all the previous attempts at this were something we'd never ever stoop to any longer?

consider reading just a few articles on the subject:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/artic​les/PMC1326439/

https://news.stanford.edu/pr/01/bioter​ror117.html

This is not "dumb"... it's a truth that has happened and is still actively researched. I'm not saying COVID-19 was indeed a bioweapon... I'm just wondering why it was ruled out so quickly. It seems exactly these sort of viruses that would make a good weapon: no natural immunity, easily spreads, causes symptoms that disrupts social interaction, takes weeks to get over, etc.

It's a horrible bioweapon.  If you were designing a bioweapon, you'd design one that kills soldier and worker age population, not old people.  There's basically no military advantage in mostly just killing old people.


Except it killed the economy, which is a great way to weaken a rich and powerful nation.
 
huntercr
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

atlantic_lotion: huntercr: atlantic_lotion: huntercr: How perfect... why did the idea of an engineered virus get dismissed so quickly again?

"not a conspiracy theorist" lmao


Do you always look at things so broadly? A conspiracy theorist position would be one that accuses the government ( or China, anarchists etc ) from purposefully releasing the COVID-19, or testing it on a population, or rigging this to occur during an election year. That's a conspiracy theory.

I was asking why the idea of the virus being engineered was thrown out so quickly.
scientific research into bio weapons is being performed by most of the G8/9/10, if not all of them.
Studying how SARs worked and then attempting to learn the many ways you can tweak it seems right up the alley of a bioweapons research group.  It seems reasonable to at least ask the question of why we were so quick to rule this out.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Just another Heartland Weirdass: Geotpf: huntercr: atlantic_lotion: huntercr: How perfect... why did the idea of an engineered virus get dismissed so quickly again?

/not a conspiracy theorist, but don't think the worlds governments just decided to trust each other and give up on germ warfare research because they like to do the right thing.

because the very idea of engineering a contagious virus for the purpose of causing illness is so dumb and counterproductive that not even north korea would try it. it's more likely that martians did it than china
You think it's "dumb" ? Really?  So we've "matured" as the human race and all the previous attempts at this were something we'd never ever stoop to any longer?

consider reading just a few articles on the subject:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/artic​les/PMC1326439/

https://news.stanford.edu/pr/01/bioter​ror117.html

This is not "dumb"... it's a truth that has happened and is still actively researched. I'm not saying COVID-19 was indeed a bioweapon... I'm just wondering why it was ruled out so quickly. It seems exactly these sort of viruses that would make a good weapon: no natural immunity, easily spreads, causes symptoms that disrupts social interaction, takes weeks to get over, etc.

It's a horrible bioweapon.  If you were designing a bioweapon, you'd design one that kills soldier and worker age population, not old people.  There's basically no military advantage in mostly just killing old people.

Except it killed the economy, which is a great way to weaken a rich and powerful nation.


Bingo.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You know what else has layers?  Parfait.  And everyone loves parfait.  You never hear anyone say "No, man, I don't like no parfait."

-- Donkey
 
