 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   Remember how their co-worker said that Chauvin and Floyd butted heads? Well, about that   (cbsnews.com) divider line
48
    More: Followup, Murder, David Pinney, CBS News, George Floyd, Derek Chauvin, Homicide, work basis, 1943 births  
•       •       •

5603 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jun 2020 at 9:50 AM (3 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



48 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh FFS.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They all look alike.
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Too late. We're now in the "he was no angel" phase of the justification for his murder...
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

rnatalie: They all look alike.


I said in the original thread that maybe the cop "thought they all looked alike" but now it looks like it was the co worker who couldn't tell them apart.
When this comes to trial and were the prosecution to call this guy as a witness to how Chauvin was aggressive and "scared of blacks" then this will be a gift for the defence. "You got George Floyd mixed up with another guy. How can we be sure you haven't got our client mixed up with some other racist asshole?"
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

IlGreven: Too late. We're now in the "he was no angel" phase of the justification for his murder...


Are we?  Maybe you are, but I don't hear anyone else saying that.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You can't unring a bell. Or, you can't unblow a dog whistle.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This changes nothing really.
 
bambi121899 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

rnatalie: They all look alike.


GODDAMNIT, YOU STOLE MY THUNDER!
 
deadsanta
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: rnatalie: They all look alike.

I said in the original thread that maybe the cop "thought they all looked alike" but now it looks like it was the co worker who couldn't tell them apart.
When this comes to trial and were the prosecution to call this guy as a witness to how Chauvin was aggressive and "scared of blacks" then this will be a gift for the defence. "You got George Floyd mixed up with another guy. How can we be sure you haven't got our client mixed up with some other racist asshole?"


Only if they use that as a theory for motive, I doubt they will though, since Chauvin already had a history of escalating violence in his work, no need to float an unproveable assertion.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Even if they had butted heads, what did it matter? The only thing that matters is that he used an unapproved tactic and with reckless disregard knelt on the airway of a restrained suspect and killed him. Go for murder 3 which is easy to prove and move on. Trying to go for the top count possible is going to have a significant chance of acquittal so just go for the slam dunk charge that still gets the dangerous cop off the force and behind bars where he can't harm his fellow citizens.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

deadsanta: Carter Pewterschmidt: rnatalie: They all look alike.

I said in the original thread that maybe the cop "thought they all looked alike" but now it looks like it was the co worker who couldn't tell them apart.
When this comes to trial and were the prosecution to call this guy as a witness to how Chauvin was aggressive and "scared of blacks" then this will be a gift for the defence. "You got George Floyd mixed up with another guy. How can we be sure you haven't got our client mixed up with some other racist asshole?"

Only if they use that as a theory for motive, I doubt they will though, since Chauvin already had a history of escalating violence in his work, no need to float an unproveable assertion.


Never underestimate the ability of a prosecutor to screw up a case against a cop.
 
eiger
‘’ 3 hours ago  
WTF? Is this guy an attention seeker?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Idiot wants attention, makes up story.  Media falls for it (again) and damns the torpedoes.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 3 hours ago  

IlGreven: Too late. We're now in the "he was no angel" phase of the justification for his murder...


Yep. Meanwhile QAnon has come to the conclusion that both sides are bad... because both sides are part of the Democratic Deep State child exploitation and sacrifice network that Trump is dismantling wake up sheeple:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


It is amazing that they have been able to keep this secret for so long when it turns out EVERYONE who is in the news for any reason is party to the conspiracy.
 
eiger
‘’ 2 hours ago  

IlGreven: Too late. We're now in the "he was no angel" phase of the justification for his murder...


It took longer than I expected....
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This connection between the two men hit the news cycle within a day or two of Floyd's death. I've been skeptical about it from the minute I heard it. Way too much "I heard it from..." and "There were some times when..." and "People are saying..."

It also contributed zero to the discussion. Because there are a lot of factors and play as to why Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for 9 minutes. But what really matters is that he could and that he did.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jeebus Saves: IlGreven: Too late. We're now in the "he was no angel" phase of the justification for his murder...

Are we?  Maybe you are, but I don't hear anyone else saying that.


I've heard people "testing the waters" with this excuse.

Still doesn't mean he should have been killed, especially not killed in that manner.
 
sleze
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They do all look alike...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
js34603 [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Doesn't matter, you can be sure that when the trial starts you'll have most of social media claiming he was killed because they knew each other.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 2 hours ago  

sleze: They do all look alike...

[Fark user image image 300x168]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brigid_fitch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Either the guy's a complete moron who can't tell 2 co-workers apart, he's an attention-seeker who lied for nearly an hour while on-camera, or...and I'm just spit-balling here...maybe somebody strongly suggested he change his story?

Congressman: "Mr. Corleone, would you kindly identify for the committee the gentleman sitting to your left?"
Tommy: "I can answer that.  His name is Vinceno Pentangeli."
 
js34603 [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

IlGreven: Too late. We're now in the "he was no angel" phase of the justification for his murder...


Let he who has not committed armed assault on a pregnant woman cast the first stone.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Grungehamster: IlGreven: Too late. We're now in the "he was no angel" phase of the justification for his murder...

Yep. Meanwhile QAnon has come to the conclusion that both sides are bad... because both sides are part of the Democratic Deep State child exploitation and sacrifice network that Trump is dismantling wake up sheeple:

[pbs.twimg.com image 750x731]

It is amazing that they have been able to keep this secret for so long when it turns out EVERYONE who is in the news for any reason is party to the conspiracy.


Bad news for the Q.
The church is the deep state.
AND
if you'll remember it was George HW Bush that declared the New World Order was now in place during his presidency
AND
His son George W Bush declared the creation of the shadow government during HIS presidency.
Looks like all the secret deep state type stuff is being made by the same political side as Qanon itself.
But I've been listening to this tripe for about 40 years from the "end times" crew.
It's a replacement for the "Messianic fevor" that oppressed people yearning for a hero saviour experience.
Kinda like watching a Jerry Springer show.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 2 hours ago  

johnny queso: sleze: They do all look alike...

[Fark user image image 300x168]

[Fark user image image 425x260]


Fark user imageView Full Size
fark it, let's go all in.
 
v2micca
‘’ 2 hours ago  

js34603: Doesn't matter, you can be sure that when the trial starts you'll have most of social media claiming he was killed because they knew each other.


Prosecution is going to be targeting jurors with a low social media presence.

On a related note, get ready for a mistrial on the first go around.  Its going to be difficult, if not impossible to find a jury pool that has not been influenced in some way.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The culture of hate is going strong...  making great use of 'social media' the further divide the country..  It definitely works, especially in the dumbed down society we have regressed into.   Our epitaph, at the end, will be  "You Can't Fix Stupid" .  Our destruction will have come from within..  Putin and Xi are loving this.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

IlGreven: Too late. We're now in the "he was no angel" phase of the justification for his murder...


This. They're going to Trayvon the shiat out of him.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Tr0mBoNe: You can't unring a bell. Or, you can't unblow a dog whistle.


My Blue Heaven (1990) "Sense of Humor"
Youtube fMknMZP_zX4
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

deadsanta: Carter Pewterschmidt: rnatalie: They all look alike.

I said in the original thread that maybe the cop "thought they all looked alike" but now it looks like it was the co worker who couldn't tell them apart.
When this comes to trial and were the prosecution to call this guy as a witness to how Chauvin was aggressive and "scared of blacks" then this will be a gift for the defence. "You got George Floyd mixed up with another guy. How can we be sure you haven't got our client mixed up with some other racist asshole?"

Only if they use that as a theory for motive, I doubt they will though, since Chauvin already had a history of escalating violence in his work, no need to float an unproveable assertion.


They certainly weren't depending on that when they filed the charges.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

robodog: Even if they had butted heads, what did it matter? The only thing that matters is that he used an unapproved tactic and with reckless disregard knelt on the airway of a restrained suspect and killed him. Go for murder 3 which is easy to prove and move on. Trying to go for the top count possible is going to have a significant chance of acquittal so just go for the slam dunk charge that still gets the dangerous cop off the force and behind bars where he can't harm his fellow citizens.


Hypothetically...

It could establish motive. Which would be bad for his defense.

On the other hand, it could show that Floyd wasn't treated treated the way he was because of his race, but rather because of a personal dispute. Which would be... interesting.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 2 hours ago  

eiger: WTF? Is this guy an attention seeker?


Either that or threatened.  I don't know of a homicide indictment targeting a police officer in which eye witnesses were not threatened by pro-police factions.  This man is no different.  He does not want to testify.
 
v2micca
‘’ 2 hours ago  

brigid_fitch: Either the guy's a complete moron who can't tell 2 co-workers apart, he's an attention-seeker who lied for nearly an hour while on-camera, or...and I'm just spit-balling here...maybe somebody strongly suggested he change his story?

Congressman: "Mr. Corleone, would you kindly identify for the committee the gentleman sitting to your left?"
Tommy: "I can answer that.  His name is Vinceno Pentangeli."


Guy was never going to be useful for the prosecution.  The DA needs to lean heavily on the video evidence as that will do more to sway a jury than anything else.

Convincing a jury isn't going to be the hard part.  Getting this case past a bullshiat dismissal due to qualified immunity will be the challenge.
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

jso2897: IlGreven: Too late. We're now in the "he was no angel" phase of the justification for his murder...

This. They're going to Trayvon the shiat out of him.


Waaaaayyyy to late for that. He's got a prior for armed robbery, where he held a gun on a pregnant woman. He was in at least one low budget porn. He was on fentanyl and meth when he was killed... and so on. Those are the three biggies circulating the derposphere at present, however.

By the time any jury watches all 9 excruciating minutes of Floyd's Murder from multiple high-definition cameras, it's not going to matter. Chauvin will be found guilty.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The video of Floyd being pinned down is kind of like an M. Night Shyamalan movie ... the twist ending will come when the cop is found not guilty by a jury of his peers.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

robodog: Even if they had butted heads, what did it matter? The only thing that matters is that he used an unapproved tactic and with reckless disregard knelt on the airway of a restrained suspect and killed him. Go for murder 3 which is easy to prove and move on. Trying to go for the top count possible is going to have a significant chance of acquittal so just go for the slam dunk charge that still gets the dangerous cop off the force and behind bars where he can't harm his fellow citizens.


It would matter to the extent that it makes the murder worse.  Because it implies that it was indeed a personal matter.  And that really is WAY worse.

It really is just a bunch of hearsay at this point.  So the media should really just STFU with it, and stop fanning the flames.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What a shiattily written article.

Essentially, the claim that Floyd and Chauvin knew each other is refuted. There's no evidence that they were well acquainted. The guy who claimed they were well acquainted has backed off his story.

Fine. The idea that this was a purposeful murder of someone who Chauvin specifically disliked is gone. I don't care.

Chauvin remains a despicable human being who had zero regard for human life.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: robodog: Even if they had butted heads, what did it matter? The only thing that matters is that he used an unapproved tactic and with reckless disregard knelt on the airway of a restrained suspect and killed him. Go for murder 3 which is easy to prove and move on. Trying to go for the top count possible is going to have a significant chance of acquittal so just go for the slam dunk charge that still gets the dangerous cop off the force and behind bars where he can't harm his fellow citizens.

Hypothetically...

It could establish motive. Which would be bad for his defense.

On the other hand, it could show that Floyd wasn't treated treated the way he was because of his race, but rather because of a personal dispute. Which would be... interesting.


That's the thing with murder 3, it doesn't require a motive, it's a strict liability thing where your reckless disregard caused the death of another.
 
thrasherrr
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jeebus Saves: IlGreven: Too late. We're now in the "he was no angel" phase of the justification for his murder...


Are we?  Maybe you are, but I don't hear anyone else saying that.


The right wing echo chamber has been yelling 'Floyd was a worthless drug addict and an unpredictable thug. The officer knew he was dangerous from before so what he did was justified.' all over Facebook for three weeks now.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: The video of Floyd being pinned down is kind of like an M. Night Shyamalan movie ... the twist ending will come when the cop is found not guilty by a jury of his peers.


Please don't be an idiot. The knee on the neck was not the most immediate cause of death. This has been thoroughly established by more video evidence and the autopsies.

The most immediate cause of death was the knee in Georges back. It forced him into an "exhale" posture. He could not breath in the sense that he could not inhale. His abdomen was being compressed and pushed up into his pulmonary cavity. He could not inhale sufficiently to get fresh air into his lungs. Further, his heart was subject to compression.

The knee against his neck may have compressed nerves/veins/arteries to induce unconsciousness. If that did indeed occur, that would have prevented George from consciously struggling to breath --- physically forcing his body to work against the pressure against his back. Once unconscious, his parasympathetic musculature could not overcome the  pressure of someone kneeling on his back.

Regardless, Chauvin rejected Thomas's pleas to roll George on his side. Chauvin was controlling the situation. Chauvin is ultimately culpable for George's murder.   Physically, it was the knee in the back, not the knee on the neck.
 
caljar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: robodog: Even if they had butted heads, what did it matter? The only thing that matters is that he used an unapproved tactic and with reckless disregard knelt on the airway of a restrained suspect and killed him. Go for murder 3 which is easy to prove and move on. Trying to go for the top count possible is going to have a significant chance of acquittal so just go for the slam dunk charge that still gets the dangerous cop off the force and behind bars where he can't harm his fellow citizens.

Hypothetically...

It could establish motive. Which would be bad for his defense.

On the other hand, it could show that Floyd wasn't treated treated the way he was because of his race, but rather because of a personal dispute. Which would be... interesting.

That's the thing with murder 3, it doesn't require a motive, it's a strict liability thing where your reckless disregard caused the death of another.


Except the Antifa- supporting political hack  AG has already tied his political future to getting a second degree murder out of this.   Every day the local jury pool is getting more and more tainted, thus the defense will ask to move the trial from the most liberal and diverse setting of Mpls, to one that will be less liberal and less diverse. Either way, I expect a shiatshow for at least  a year.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny queso: johnny queso: sleze: They do all look alike...

[Fark user image image 300x168]

[Fark user image image 425x260]

[Fark user image image 367x600]fark it, let's go all in.


God damn I love that picture
 
archeochick
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grungehamster: IlGreven: Too late. We're now in the "he was no angel" phase of the justification for his murder...

Yep. Meanwhile QAnon has come to the conclusion that both sides are bad... because both sides are part of the Democratic Deep State child exploitation and sacrifice network that Trump is dismantling wake up sheeple:

[pbs.twimg.com image 750x731]

It is amazing that they have been able to keep this secret for so long when it turns out EVERYONE who is in the news for any reason is party to the conspiracy.


Is this like a weird nostalgia/retro reboot of the satanic panic?
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: robodog: Even if they had butted heads, what did it matter? The only thing that matters is that he used an unapproved tactic and with reckless disregard knelt on the airway of a restrained suspect and killed him. Go for murder 3 which is easy to prove and move on. Trying to go for the top count possible is going to have a significant chance of acquittal so just go for the slam dunk charge that still gets the dangerous cop off the force and behind bars where he can't harm his fellow citizens.

Hypothetically...

It could establish motive. Which would be bad for his defense.

On the other hand, it could show that Floyd wasn't treated treated the way he was because of his race, but rather because of a personal dispute. Which would be... interesting.

That's the thing with murder 3, it doesn't require a motive, it's a strict liability thing where your reckless disregard caused the death of another.


They upped it to 2nd degree.

But the part which would be interesting would be if the reason Chauvin was a particular asshole to Floyd was because of some personal matter. Not because of the implications for case - but because everyone assumed it was because of race and proceeded to launch a shiatstorm on this assumption.

Now, I don't think the personal dispute issue is likely, just saying it would be interesting.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now we just have to figure out which side 'encouraged' him to change his story.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: robodog: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: robodog: Even if they had butted heads, what did it matter? The only thing that matters is that he used an unapproved tactic and with reckless disregard knelt on the airway of a restrained suspect and killed him. Go for murder 3 which is easy to prove and move on. Trying to go for the top count possible is going to have a significant chance of acquittal so just go for the slam dunk charge that still gets the dangerous cop off the force and behind bars where he can't harm his fellow citizens.

Hypothetically...

It could establish motive. Which would be bad for his defense.

On the other hand, it could show that Floyd wasn't treated treated the way he was because of his race, but rather because of a personal dispute. Which would be... interesting.

That's the thing with murder 3, it doesn't require a motive, it's a strict liability thing where your reckless disregard caused the death of another.

They upped it to 2nd degree.

But the part which would be interesting would be if the reason Chauvin was a particular asshole to Floyd was because of some personal matter. Not because of the implications for case - but because everyone assumed it was because of race and proceeded to launch a shiatstorm on this assumption.

Now, I don't think the personal dispute issue is likely, just saying it would be interesting.


Sigh, another prosecutor overreaching, whether it's for political reasons or they're actively trying to let the cop off doesn't matter, charge the thing that you can prove with just the video and which doesn't require motive.
 
v2micca
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: robodog: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: robodog: Even if they had butted heads, what did it matter? The only thing that matters is that he used an unapproved tactic and with reckless disregard knelt on the airway of a restrained suspect and killed him. Go for murder 3 which is easy to prove and move on. Trying to go for the top count possible is going to have a significant chance of acquittal so just go for the slam dunk charge that still gets the dangerous cop off the force and behind bars where he can't harm his fellow citizens.

Hypothetically...

It could establish motive. Which would be bad for his defense.

On the other hand, it could show that Floyd wasn't treated treated the way he was because of his race, but rather because of a personal dispute. Which would be... interesting.

That's the thing with murder 3, it doesn't require a motive, it's a strict liability thing where your reckless disregard caused the death of another.

They upped it to 2nd degree.

But the part which would be interesting would be if the reason Chauvin was a particular asshole to Floyd was because of some personal matter. Not because of the implications for case - but because everyone assumed it was because of race and proceeded to launch a shiatstorm on this assumption.

Now, I don't think the personal dispute issue is likely, just saying it would be interesting.

Sigh, another prosecutor overreaching, whether it's for political reasons or they're actively trying to let the cop off doesn't matter, charge the thing that you can prove with just the video and which doesn't require motive.



Indeed, I remember thinking that the DA must have been intentionally screwing up the Zimmerman case with a 2nd degree murder charge.  I just couldn't understand how anyone that had managed to complete Law school honestly thought those charges would actually stick.  My other guess was, combined with the national outrage, they were trying to bluff Zimmerman into a plea bargain and he never blinked.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

eiger: WTF? Is this guy an attention seeker?


More likely he started receiving texts from spoofed numbers yesterday...  and last night, around 3am, he got a little visit from half a dozen masked armed men who... politely... suggested... that he change his story.

You really think the cops are going to let a witness testify without influencing them?
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.