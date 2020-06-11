 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Newspaper)   Driver gets UFIA after failure to signal turn   (thenewspaper.com) divider line
105
    More: Asinine, Body cavity search, Appeal, Pickup truck, Residency, Deputy Javier Peru, Strip search, Appellate court, Hidalgo County, New Mexico  
•       •       •

2665 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jun 2020 at 10:20 AM (2 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



105 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
the doctor cannot claim immunity for his conduct on behalf of law enforcement because there was no warrant for the invasive bodily search he conducted.

that sounds like a bluebook answer
 
Dr Dreidel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

vudukungfu: the doctor cannot claim immunity for his conduct on behalf of law enforcement because there was no warrant for the invasive bodily search he conducted.

that sounds like a bluebook answer


It sounds pretty simple - the cops showed the doc a warrant that did not authorize the search the cops asked the doc to perform, so the liability falls (at least partially) on the doctor, whose job it is to read the warrant and make sure it says what the cops say it says.

// of course, the fact that the cops lied to him - if it can be proven, which is a BS requirement (since the cops have every reason to lie and there's likely not a video of them pulling the doc aside to say "you better search this guy, I don't care what the warrant says") - goes by the wayside, since it's impossible to even attempt to hold cops accountable
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: the doctor cannot claim immunity for his conduct on behalf of law enforcement because there was no warrant for the invasive bodily search he conducted.

that sounds like a bluebook answer


At the very least, that sounds like it might violate the doctor's Hippopotamus Oath....

/ I know that it is Hippocratic Oath. The joke is that the word Hippopotamus looks like the word Hippocratic.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And this is why you never consent to anything unless your lawyer tells you to.

Name, rank, and serial number. Anything else? Fark right off into the sunset until you have a warrant.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"After seven hours, Young was released and later the hospital billed him $814 for the exam."

Damn ain't our medical system awesome.
 
AnnoyingBuzz
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Another day, another X-Cops song played out in real life:

X-cops- cavity search
Youtube QXPLr7l1ftY
 
gottagopee
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"During the stop, the deputy asked for consent to search the truck. Young agreed, as he had nothing to hide."

But but but I have been repeatedly firmly assured that "all you need to do is cooperate if you have nothing to hide"!!
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

iheartscotch: vudukungfu: the doctor cannot claim immunity for his conduct on behalf of law enforcement because there was no warrant for the invasive bodily search he conducted.

that sounds like a bluebook answer

At the very least, that sounds like it might violate the doctor's Hippopotamus Oath....

/ I know that it is Hippocratic Oath. The joke is that the word Hippopotamus looks like the word Hippocratic.


More like Hippocritic Oaf!
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 2 hours ago  

skozlaw: And this is why you never consent to anything unless your lawyer tells you to.

Name, rank, and serial number. Anything else? Fark right off into the sunset until you have a warrant.


Damn straight. This is my phone lockscreen, no biometrics.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If even half of the claims are true this should be for tens of millions of dollars. They did a forced x-ray based on nothing at all.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

gottagopee: "During the stop, the deputy asked for consent to search the truck. Young agreed, as he had nothing to hide."


After a team of deputies searched for two-and-a-half hours, they came up empty.

That's amazing that they spent two-and-a-half hours searching.
 
Explodo
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Holy balls!  That guy was detained for seven hours, had his van torn apart, was strip searched, x-rayed, and got probed and they found nothing....even though he was cooperative.

I guarantee you that if he didn't distrust and avoid cops before, he does now.

Way to go, cops.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't you normally have to pay to get a finger in the ass?

$925,000? Hildago County got off very light.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Okay, I drive a BMW and am now terrified
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I know I am supposed to be outraged, but for $1.6 million I would be glad to be x-rayed, get a prostate exam, and have my truck searched twice. Even if it takes all day.

Where do I sign up?
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've jerked off to this movie several times
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I don't know what the dog is going to do," Young replied. "If you want it to I guess it could."

Even this guy knows drug sniffing dogs are bullshiat props used by police to justify a search of anything they want.
 
boozehat
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nice use of the Asinine tag, Subby.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

mrmopar5287: gottagopee: "During the stop, the deputy asked for consent to search the truck. Young agreed, as he had nothing to hide."

After a team of deputies searched for two-and-a-half hours, they came up empty.

That's amazing that they spent two-and-a-half hours searching.


It's amazing that they then didn't plant something.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So the cops were found personally liable, right? Of course not, because the Supreme Court has never ruled the cops couldn't lie to about a warrant to get a man buggered, how could they have possibly known?
 
Egoy3k [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The officers decided to bring in a drug dog to sniff the truck. Deputy David Arredondo asked Young whether the dog would alert on his truck.

"I don't know what the dog is going to do," Young replied. "If you want it to I guess it could."

They didn't like that he knew the truth about drug sniffing dogs so they decided to make his day even worse than it already was after they had already delayed him for 2 and a half hours.  What a bunch of farking dipshiat bullies.  This is why I'm farked if I ever meet ones of those types of cops. At some point I'd lose my temper and end up getting myself into trouble.
 
boozehat
‘’ 2 hours ago  

FirstDennis: I know I am supposed to be outraged, but for $1.6 million I would be glad to be x-rayed, get a prostate exam, and have my truck searched twice. Even if it takes all day.

Where do I sign up?


Yep.... Actually, might be worth just circling the block that the police station is located on, all day long, without using a turn signal.
 
SolderGlob [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

mrmopar5287: gottagopee: "During the stop, the deputy asked for consent to search the truck. Young agreed, as he had nothing to hide."

After a team of deputies searched for two-and-a-half hours, they came up empty.

That's amazing that they spent two-and-a-half hours searching.

"This is the part that, I'm like, ahh, I feel there's something in here -- but where?" Deputy Peru said, as recorded on his body camera.


This is why I tell cops to get a warrant if they want to search me or my vehicle. He was on a fishing expedition based solely on his gut feeling and it came up empty, even after having a doctor violate this man. 

ACAB
 
Nobody in Peculiar [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTA: "This is the part that, I'm like, ahh, I feel there's something in here -- but where?" Deputy Peru...
And you were wrong, weren't you Deputy? But you wasted this man's time and violated his rights anyway. Maybe you should get your piggy senses tested.

I also like the next part: " Deputy David Arredondo asked Young whether the dog would alert on his truck. "
Of course the dog will alert, after you give it the signal to do so, the signal that the dog has been trained to react to.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Buttknuckle: I've jerked off to this movie several times


Username sorta checks out
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Illinois vs Caballes: cops can not hold you for a search longer than the time it reasonably takes to write you a ticket.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Never give consent to search your vehicle.

Don't Talk to the Police
Youtube d-7o9xYp7eE
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Family Guy - Peter Gets a Prostate Exam
Youtube -5Ximzj0Ka4
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Egoy3k: They didn't like that he knew the truth about drug sniffing dogs so they decided to make his day even worse than it already was after they had already delayed him for 2 and a half hours.


I wonder how long it took the dog to get to the scene. Illinois v. Caballes holds that officers may not prolong a traffic stop any longer than necessary to bring a dog to the scene for a sniff: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/​Illinois​_v._Caballes

This guy has already settled with the county, but he had a bigger case. The traffic stop was long enough for the to write him a citation if they wanted to. The 2.5 hours of searching his car was clearly excessive AND they didn't find anything to articulate a need for bringing a dog. But they did it anyway.

If suing that county I'd have held out for another zero to be added to that check.
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Buttknuckle: I've jerked off to this movie several times


Username checks out.
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Walker: Buttknuckle: I've jerked off to this movie several times

Username sorta checks out


/tiny fist
 
Kid Lester
‘’ 2 hours ago  
" Deputy Javier Peru stopped Young in Lordsburg on October 13, 2012, claiming the man's blue Dodge pickup truck failed to signal a turn."

Hidalgo County cops did THE SAME THING just 10 weeks later. Only this time they went with a full colonoscopy on the guy when the digital exam yielded nothing.

https://www.usnews.com/news/articles/2​014/01/14/new-mexico-man-given-forced-​colonoscopy-by-cops-wins-16-million-se​ttlement
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No, no, no, cops, you're supposed to be cutting down on harassing minorities, not ramping up on harassing everyone else.

/ Yeah, I'm going by the name and the bigfoot-worthy blurry photo alone.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How many fingers?
 
Kid Lester
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Kid Lester: " Deputy Javier Peru stopped Young in Lordsburg on October 13, 2012, claiming the man's blue Dodge pickup truck failed to signal a turn."

Hidalgo County cops did THE SAME THING just 10 weeks later. Only this time they went with a full colonoscopy on the guy when the digital exam yielded nothing.

https://www.usnews.com/news/articles/2​014/01/14/new-mexico-man-given-forced-​colonoscopy-by-cops-wins-16-million-se​ttlement


Link is bad. Here's the text

A New Mexico man forced by police to undergo a colonoscopy has quietly settled his legal case against officials from Hidalgo County and Deming, N.M.
KOB-TV reports that David Eckert, 64, will be paid $1.6 million by the local governments - $650,000 from Hidalgo County and $950,000 from the city of Deming - to resolve the case, which was filed in U.S. District Court in November.
Eckert's lawsuit alleged his Fourth Amendment rights were violated after Deming police pulled him over on Jan. 2, 2013, for allegedly rolling through a stop sign. Hidalgo County authorities arrived on the scene and played a role in justifying a lengthy series of medical procedures.
No drugs were found by police in Eckert's vehicle or within his body by doctors at the Gila Regional Medical Center, who administered two digital anal probes and an X-ray scan, then inserted into Eckert's anus three enemas and analyzed the resulting stool samples, then performed another X-ray and - ultimately - conducted a colonoscopy with anesthesia.

A judge granted police a search warrant authorizing a probe "up to and including [Eckert's] anal cavity." The warrant's limits allegedly were exceeded by the colonoscopy and it's unclear why that procedure was necessary after enemas and X-rays did not reveal hidden drugs.
Eckert's lawsuit further alleged the colonoscopy was performed without consent. His attorney, Shannon Kennedy, told U.S. News in November her client was sent a $6,000 bill by the medical center. Eckert refused to pay the bill.
"This is essentially medical anal rape, numerous times over a 12-hour period," Kennedy said. "I can't imagine anything more horrifying than what happened to our client. It's just sadistic."
One possible reason for the fruitless pursuit of drugs is that authorities were using a drug-sniffing dog named Leo whose certification allegedly expired in April 2011. The dog, under the supervision of Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office deputies, signaled Eckert had drugs.
In at least one other case, Leo appears to have incorrectly alerted authorities to drugs, resulting in another innocent driver being brought to the same hospital for probing.

Timothy Young was anally probed at the Gila Regional Medical Center in October 2012 after being pulled over for allegedly failing to use his turn signal. The same law firm is representing Young, but it's unclear what the status of his case is.
KOB-TV reports that the city and county governments quietly settled with Eckert in December. The station learned the settlement amount from a public records request.
Eckert's lawsuit also named two doctors, the medical center and Deputy District Attorney Daniel Dougherty, who helped acquire the search warrant. Those defendants have not settled.
Among the alleged issues in Eckert's case were that the colonoscopy began on the morning of Jan. 3, 2013, hours after the search warrant expired.
It's unclear what Eckert, a scrap metal tradesman, will do with the settlement money or if he will move from the area.
"I feel that I got some justice as I think the settlement shows they were wrong to do what they did to me," he said in a written statement. "I truly hope that no one will be treated like this ever again. I felt very helpless and alone on that night. My family and I hope that people understand that I don't want my face linked with jokes related to anal probing. For this reason, I asked my attorneys to issue this statement in the hopes that the media will respect my privacy."
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: FTA: "This is the part that, I'm like, ahh, I feel there's something in here -- but where?" Deputy Peru


It's like he missed Terry Stop day at the academy and never learned what reasonable suspicion is.
 
rcain
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They searched his vehicle for 2.5 hours, and when they turned up nothing, they brought the K9 in because they knew the dog would give the alert, the K9 is literally "probable cause on a leash". These cops were absolutely hell bent on putting this guy in prison

He deserves every dime of that lawsuit, in fact I think they asked for too small an amount
And I'll be damned if I ever so much as stop for a piss in Lordsburg when I'm driving the 10
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

iheartscotch: vudukungfu: the doctor cannot claim immunity for his conduct on behalf of law enforcement because there was no warrant for the invasive bodily search he conducted.

that sounds like a bluebook answer

At the very least, that sounds like it might violate the doctor's Hippopotamus Oath....

/ I know that it is Hippocratic Oath. The joke is that the word Hippopotamus looks like the word Hippocratic.



Explaining the joke ruins the joke.
 
huntercr
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I suppose a prostate check for $1.6m is better than getting shot.

/I have had several friends who live/lived in New Mexico and none of them had anything nice to say about the cops there.
 
Egoy3k [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

mrmopar5287: Egoy3k: They didn't like that he knew the truth about drug sniffing dogs so they decided to make his day even worse than it already was after they had already delayed him for 2 and a half hours.

I wonder how long it took the dog to get to the scene. Illinois v. Caballes holds that officers may not prolong a traffic stop any longer than necessary to bring a dog to the scene for a sniff: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/I​llinois_v._Caballes

This guy has already settled with the county, but he had a bigger case. The traffic stop was long enough for the to write him a citation if they wanted to. The 2.5 hours of searching his car was clearly excessive AND they didn't find anything to articulate a need for bringing a dog. But they did it anyway.

If suing that county I'd have held out for another zero to be added to that check.


I would too but like I said I'd never get that far, I'd have been arrested long before the 2 hour mark hit for stupidly taking a swing at a cop.  How many innocent men have gotten charged with resisting arrest and ONLY resisting arrest for exactly that reason?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This particular situation has been around awhile.   In addition to the improprieties mentioned in the article, the so-called "drug dog" was a sham to begin with.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fun with police:
On the way home from home depot. Get pulled over for some traffic infraction.
Cop: Do you know why I pulled you over?
Me: Because of the approximately 90 kilos of crack rock in my trunk?
Cop: !
*5 or 6 more cop cars later*
Cop: Open your trunk sir
Me: *opens trunk* right there officer. Four 50lb bags of cracked rocks from Home Depot for my walkway. Or are they called crushed rocks? I always get that mixed up.

That was a fun 2 hours.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 2 hours ago  

skozlaw: And this is why you never consent to anything unless your lawyer tells you to.

Name, rank, and serial number. Anything else? Fark right off into the sunset until you have a warrant.


Would that it were so simple.
 
boozehat
‘’ 2 hours ago  

pup.socket: How many fingers?


Using the whole fist there, Doc?

Fark user imageView Full Size


(Moon river.....)
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

FirstDennis: I know I am supposed to be outraged, but for $1.6 million I would be glad to be x-rayed, get a prostate exam, and have my truck searched twice. Even if it takes all day.

Where do I sign up?


If I were guaranteed the $1.6m and didn't have to fight eight years for it while living with a sense of being utterly violated then sure.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 2 hours ago  

boozehat: pup.socket: How many fingers?

Using the whole fist there, Doc?

[Fark user image 850x566]

(Moon river.....)


And I thought the police where I live were bad...
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 2 hours ago  

lindalouwho: mrmopar5287: gottagopee: "During the stop, the deputy asked for consent to search the truck. Young agreed, as he had nothing to hide."

After a team of deputies searched for two-and-a-half hours, they came up empty.

That's amazing that they spent two-and-a-half hours searching.

It's amazing that they then didn't plant something.


Buttknuckle: I've jerked off to this movie several times

heehee...hehehe..heh
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 2 hours ago  
...sequel.
 
Egoy3k [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

rnatalie: This particular situation has been around awhile.   In addition to the improprieties mentioned in the article, the so-called "drug dog" was a sham to begin with.


Drug dogs employed by police are all shams. They can and often do find drugs, but they can all be made to alert if the handler wants them to alert or they can not alert and the handler can claim they alerted since only the handler can 'recognize' when the dog alerts anyway.

It's just a way to manufacture probable cause.
 
jtown
‘’ 2 hours ago  

rcain: They searched his vehicle for 2.5 hours, and when they turned up nothing, they brought the K9 in because they knew the dog would give the alert, the K9 is literally "probable cause on a leash". These cops were absolutely hell bent on putting this guy in prison

He deserves every dime of that lawsuit, in fact I think they asked for too small an amount
And I'll be damned if I ever so much as stop for a piss in Lordsburg when I'm driving the 10


I'm not sure WTF the dog was supposed to do.  The dog is used to fabricate probable cause so they can search the vehicle when consent is denied.  But they already had consent and had torn the vehicle apart.  So what was the point of bringing in the dog?  Was the dog supposed to plant drugs and he farked up?
 
Displayed 50 of 105 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.