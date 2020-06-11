 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NJ.com)   Please do not, I repeat, DO NOT attempt to take selfies with the bear. Also, lock down your picnic baskets   (nj.com) divider line
52
    More: Obvious, American Black Bear, Internet privacy, According to Jim, Bear, Privacy, Winslow Township Police Department, bear sightings, Bears  
•       •       •

1826 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jun 2020 at 1:50 PM (11 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



52 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
wax_on [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Thats "pickanick basket" to you subby.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Or sharks.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dryknife [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

wax_on: Thats "pickanick basket" to you subby.



What a Boo-Boo.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Okay, these Russian infiltrators are getting out of hand.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Solid advice
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Na.... let the stupid people try to take selfies with predators and clean out some of the gene pool.  Protecting the stupid from their own stupidity is causing lots of problems.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 11 hours ago  
They look scary, but they are really sweet guys.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 11 hours ago  
The Ranger isn't going to like this, Yogi.
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Meanwhile, in New Jersey...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 11 hours ago  
You people are really starting to piss of Darwin's ghost by getting in the way of the way things are supposed to be.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Okay, these Russian infiltrators are getting out of hand.


Many years ago, when I lived in the Mountain west, we had a report of a couple of Eastern European tourists who had gone missing while hunting in the Montana wilderness. A Russian and a Czech were overdue for their hotel checkout, and nobody had seen them for a while.

At first people thought that they might have just skipped on their visas, but then they found the remains of the campsite. It had been destroyed and there was blood, but no bodies. Experienced hunters and trackers determined that it was a mating pair of bears that had stumbled into their camp and attacked.

After a few days, they managed to locate the female, and after killing her they performed a necropsy. Sadly, they found the remains of the Russian gentleman in her stomach, which confirmed our worst fears:

The Czech was in the male.
 
jtown
‘’ 11 hours ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
DNA Evidence Frees Black Man Convicted Of Bear Attack
Youtube u1cgHEWG-BA
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Black bears are generally not known to be a threat to humans.

Explain that to my neighbor. Oh right, he was the one in the casket at the funeral I went to.

/yes it was an open casket
//hell no I didn't go and look
 
skyotter
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I've lost count how many times I saw a group of tourists standing around a big dog and taking pictures, only to realize it was a black bear and the tourists were apparently morons.

/aka tourons
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

PirateKing: Many years ago, when I lived in the Mountain west, we had a report of a couple of Eastern European tourists who had gone missing while hunting in the Montana wilderness. A Russian and a Czech were overdue for their hotel checkout, and nobody had seen them for a while.
At first people thought that they might have just skipped on their visas, but then they found the remains of the campsite. It had been destroyed and there was blood, but no bodies. Experienced hunters and trackers determined that it was a mating pair of bears that had stumbled into their camp and attacked.
After a few days, they managed to locate the female, and after killing her they performed a necropsy. Sadly, they found the remains of the Russian gentleman in her stomach, which confirmed our worst fears:
The Czech was in the male.


Hey, I knew a guy who got his face ripped off by a grizzly he stupidly got too close to, but that story isn't funny.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 10 hours ago  
"Please do not, I repeat, DO NOT attempt to take selfies with the bear,"

Sooooo... You're saying I should take a selfie with the best?
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Didn't get the memo
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Bears are harmless.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Ahem.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


I have many more.
 
Mister Pleco [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Just leaving this here...

https://www.nj.com/passaic-county/201​4​/10/west_milford_fatal_bear_attack_det​ails_emerge_from_unredacted_documents.​html
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Ahem.

[Fark user image image 850x637]

[Fark user image image 720x960]

I have many more.


Username has me confused. Which one in the pic is you?
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

cryinoutloud: Hey, I knew a guy who got his face ripped off by a grizzly he stupidly got too close to, but that story isn't funny.


I don't believe you. Without supporting evidence that's just a bear assertion.
 
Cerebral Infarktion
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Bear hunting in New Jersey

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Short Victoria's War [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
A Zucked bear is a f***ed bear, got it.

Selfie with these guys still ok?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 10 hours ago  
This was the only concerning encounter I've had with a bear.
Squatting is a bad idea to capture video.
Bears are fast.

Black bear Shenandoah National Park / Bluff Charge
Youtube 3722H38XXjY
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Mister Pleco: Just leaving this here...

https://www.nj.com/passaic-county/2014​/10/west_milford_fatal_bear_attack_det​ails_emerge_from_unredacted_documents.​html


When someone tells you to leave the area because a bear is following them, you LEAVE THE FARKING AREA. Dead bear and dead hiker. Just sad.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Why do they gotta mention the race of the bear, would they be as concerned if it was a white bear!
The bears  were just trying to get some bear essentials until they get the bear necessities they are going to be unbearable.
 
Mister Pleco [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

punkwrestler: Why do they gotta mention the race of the bear, would they be as concerned if it was a white bear!
The bears  were just trying to get some bear essentials until they get the bear necessities they are going to be unbearable.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/good read, imho.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 9 hours ago  

punkwrestler: Why do they gotta mention the race of the bear, would they be as concerned if it was a white bear!


Yes, because white bears are the worst.  The only reason that polar bear attacks on people are more rare than brown or black bear attacks is because there are very few people who actually live in their habitat.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Bears!

Science Isn't Scary Episode 62: Bears Aren't Scary (But Don't Pet Them)
Youtube VisHXq4-_qI
 
BeerBear
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Picnic basket? Screw that OP, I want beer!
 
dittybopper
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: Or sharks.

[Fark user image 425x389]


Actually, that's more of an Orca thing to do.

Killer Whales Hunt Sea Lions | Trials Of Life | BBC Earth
Youtube bk1VdQxeTn4


Fair warning:  Sea lions get eaten.
 
hoyt clagwell
‘’ 9 hours ago  
FTFA:  It even recommended families with homes in areas where black bears have been found in the past to have a "Bear Plan" that includes an escape route and planned use of whistles and air horns.

How's this for a "Bear Plan"?  Get rid of the bears before they attack anyone!  I don't care if you kill them or relocate them, but predators (other than humans) don't belong in populated areas.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

PirateKing: cryinoutloud: Hey, I knew a guy who got his face ripped off by a grizzly he stupidly got too close to, but that story isn't funny.
I don't believe you. Without supporting evidence that's just a bear assertion.


He was also a deadbeat dad. Guy just couldn't catch a break.

Grizzly-attack victim wanted in Ohio
 
Mock26 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Russ1642: Black bears are generally not known to be a threat to humans.

Explain that to my neighbor. Oh right, he was the one in the casket at the funeral I went to.

/yes it was an open casket
//hell no I didn't go and look


I see that you are not familiar with the word "generally."
 
dittybopper
‘’ 8 hours ago  

hoyt clagwell: FTFA:  It even recommended families with homes in areas where black bears have been found in the past to have a "Bear Plan" that includes an escape route and planned use of whistles and air horns.

How's this for a "Bear Plan"?  Get rid of the bears before they attack anyone!  I don't care if you kill them or relocate them, but predators (other than humans) don't belong in populated areas.


Remington 700 ADL in .30'06 Springfield.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Lions and tigers and bears...  SO WHAT?
 
twobux
‘’ 8 hours ago  

wax_on: Thats "pickanick basket" to you subby.


Done in 1
 
Pernicious Q. Varmint
‘’ 8 hours ago  
This was waiting for me in my email when I got home:

"There has been a bear spotting in [redacted] Apartments. A bear was seen wandering around the [redacted] Apartments Community between the hours of 12:00pm and 1:45 pm on Thursday, June 11th, 2020. The bear appears to be an American Black Bear commonly found in the Appalachian region. Animal Control has been alerted to the presence of the bear and are currently monitoring the situation."

I live in [redacted] apartments, and of course my apartment is on the ground floor. If you hear of some sap in northern VA getting eaten by a bear and I stop all Fark activity you'll know what happened.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 8 hours ago  
TFA is from South Jersey.  I have a sister in Cranford and a couple of days ago she sent a pic of a Black bear walking down her street.

I was jealous.  I haven't seen a Black Bear in my area in over a decade.  Lots of deer, opossum, eagles, hawks, squirrels, chipmunks, polecats, snakes, skinks and all sorts of other critters...but not bears.
 
Mock26 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Hmm, maybe she should have tried the Timothy Treadwell approached and talk to the bear about its bad behavior.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Pernicious Q. Varmint: This was waiting for me in my email when I got home:

"There has been a bear spotting in [redacted] Apartments. A bear was seen wandering around the [redacted] Apartments Community between the hours of 12:00pm and 1:45 pm on Thursday, June 11th, 2020. The bear appears to be an American Black Bear commonly found in the Appalachian region. Animal Control has been alerted to the presence of the bear and are currently monitoring the situation."

I live in [redacted] apartments, and of course my apartment is on the ground floor. If you hear of some sap in northern VA getting eaten by a bear and I stop all Fark activity you'll know what happened.


Username checks out, sorta.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Mock26: Russ1642: Black bears are generally not known to be a threat to humans.

Explain that to my neighbor. Oh right, he was the one in the casket at the funeral I went to.

/yes it was an open casket
//hell no I didn't go and look

I see that you are not familiar with the word "generally."


Black bears aren't as dangerous than grizzly bears. Doesn't mean they're not FARKING BEARS. A momma with cubs or a bear simply in a bad mood will still fark you up.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Russ1642: Black bears aren't as dangerous than grizzly bears. Doesn't mean they're not FARKING BEARS. A momma with cubs or a bear simply in a bad mood will still fark you up.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Pernicious Q. Varmint: This was waiting for me in my email when I got home:

"There has been a bear spotting in [redacted] Apartments. A bear was seen wandering around the [redacted] Apartments Community between the hours of 12:00pm and 1:45 pm on Thursday, June 11th, 2020. The bear appears to be an American Black Bear commonly found in the Appalachian region. Animal Control has been alerted to the presence of the bear and are currently monitoring the situation."

I live in [redacted] apartments, and of course my apartment is on the ground floor. If you hear of some sap in northern VA getting eaten by a bear and I stop all Fark activity you'll know what happened.


Kiddie porn bust?
 
dittybopper
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Russ1642: Mock26: Russ1642: Black bears are generally not known to be a threat to humans.

Explain that to my neighbor. Oh right, he was the one in the casket at the funeral I went to.

/yes it was an open casket
//hell no I didn't go and look

I see that you are not familiar with the word "generally."

Black bears aren't as dangerous than grizzly bears. Doesn't mean they're not FARKING BEARS. A momma with cubs or a bear simply in a bad mood will still fark you up.


If a black bear makes physical contact with you, fight back, because it's trying to eat you.  Playing dead will just make you actual dead.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Pernicious Q. Varmint: This was waiting for me in my email when I got home:

"There has been a bear spotting in [redacted] Apartments. A bear was seen wandering around the [redacted] Apartments Community between the hours of 12:00pm and 1:45 pm on Thursday, June 11th, 2020. The bear appears to be an American Black Bear commonly found in the Appalachian region. Animal Control has been alerted to the presence of the bear and are currently monitoring the situation."

I live in [redacted] apartments, and of course my apartment is on the ground floor. If you hear of some sap in northern VA getting eaten by a bear and I stop all Fark activity you'll know what happened.


I'll farkie you as, "Probably killed by bear."

Oh f*ck.  I live in northern Virginia.
 
Displayed 50 of 52 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.