 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 5 New York)   "Don't tase me 'bro." Bronx edition   (fox5ny.com) divider line
20
    More: Asinine, The Bronx, Daisy Acevedo, NYPD officer, mother of Jahmel Leach, Manhattan, Arrest, Twitter, Paddy Chayefsky  
•       •       •

1276 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jun 2020 at 11:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTA: "the arresting officer told Leach's mother that he thought the boy was an adult because of his height. "

Let's assume that ha had been an adult, as the cop assumed - and that he was committing arson at the time, let's assume that's all true - even then this kind of treatment would be inhuman. Police aren't there to take retribution for perceived crimes, even if some 'people' on here would argue otherwise.

It's unconstitutional - the constitution guarantees you the right to a trial BEFORE your punishment is handed down.

Anyone who supports this is unamerican.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: FTA: "the arresting officer told Leach's mother that he thought the boy was an adult because of his height. "

Let's assume that ha had been an adult, as the cop assumed - and that he was committing arson at the time, let's assume that's all true - even then this kind of treatment would be inhuman. Police aren't there to take retribution for perceived crimes, even if some 'people' on here would argue otherwise.

It's unconstitutional - the constitution guarantees you the right to a trial BEFORE your punishment is handed down.

Anyone who supports this is unamerican.


And inhuman.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the cops are charged with aggravated assault
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would love to see the day that anytime something like this has happened that the wronged party gets to do to the arresting officer(s) the same that was done to them.  And they're not allowed to fight back.

If you're going to be a shiatweasle thug, you should be treated as such.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: FTA: "the arresting officer told Leach's mother that he thought the boy was an adult because of his height. "

Let's assume that ha had been an adult, as the cop assumed - and that he was committing arson at the time, let's assume that's all true - even then this kind of treatment would be inhuman. Police aren't there to take retribution for perceived crimes, even if some 'people' on here would argue otherwise.

It's unconstitutional - the constitution guarantees you the right to a trial BEFORE your punishment is handed down.

Anyone who supports this is unamerican.


I agree with you, and I also simultaneously want to call attention to how many Americans can easily rationalize summary execution for the slightest criminal offense.

To a large, LARGE number of Americans, any slightly out-of-line offense makes your brutal death totally fine. Remember how many times the phrase "play stupid games, win stupid prizes" is trotted out with raucous hoots and chest-beating when some guy is brutally shot for stealing easily-replaceable consumer electronics.

If someone commits several crimes in broad daylight while looking police in the eye and giving them  the middle finger, the only reasonable response is arresting them and trying them. Because every American is guaranteed a trial in the Constitution, regardless of their crime.

Summary execution is not only morally abhorrent, it's unconstitutional as f*ck.

But yet so many people believe instant death is how you solve every slightest little thing. Hammer and nail and all that, I guess.
 
Valacirca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ACAB
 
CthulhuCalling
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Xai: FTA: "the arresting officer told Leach's mother that he thought the boy was an adult because of his height. "

Let's assume that ha had been an adult, as the cop assumed - and that he was committing arson at the time, let's assume that's all true - even then this kind of treatment would be inhuman. Police aren't there to take retribution for perceived crimes, even if some 'people' on here would argue otherwise.

It's unconstitutional - the constitution guarantees you the right to a trial BEFORE your punishment is handed down.

Anyone who supports this is unamerican.

And inhuman.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
His height?  Really?  I graduated 8th grade with a kid who was 6'2" and weighed around 180 pounds.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"The NYPD has launched an investigation into what happened," be Blasio tweeted."

Oh good, that'll get to the bottom of this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lennavan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Xai: FTA: "the arresting officer told Leach's mother that he thought the boy was an adult because of his height. "

Let's assume that ha had been an adult, as the cop assumed - and that he was committing arson at the time, let's assume that's all true - even then this kind of treatment would be inhuman. Police aren't there to take retribution for perceived crimes


Where the far have you been for the last 2 decades.  We've been arming cops to the f*cking teeth with military grade equipment.  That's exactly what they're there for.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I love how people have stopped asking questions along the lines of  "could this possibly be helping the officers do their job?"  As a way to test if a given course of action was justifiable.   Because that is the wrong perspective.  The anwser to that question is almost always yes of course.  No matter how disgusting and brutal what they do, it might help them "do their job"  if you think the job of the police is to catch bad guys and keep themselves safe.

The question being asked now is more along the lines of "how does this fit in with the rule of law in a society predicated on individual rights and  the presumption of innocence?"    A much more powerful question.  Legally they still have qualified  immunity, but socially they might never regain the benefit of the doubt.  And I love it.

/love
//love
///love it!
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I guess the serve in serve and protect is short from serve up asswhoopings.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: To a large, LARGE number of Americans, any slightly out-of-line offense makes your brutal death totally fine. Remember how many times the phrase "play stupid games, win stupid prizes" is trotted out with raucous hoots and chest-beating when some guy is brutally shot for stealing easily-replaceable consumer electronics.

If someone commits several crimes in broad daylight while looking police in the eye and giving them the middle finger, the only reasonable response is arresting them and trying them. Because every American is guaranteed a trial in the Constitution, regardless of their crime.

Summary execution is not only morally abhorrent, it's unconstitutional as f*ck.

But yet so many people believe instant death is how you solve every slightest little thing. Hammer and nail and all that, I guess.


Because they're the common clay*, and can't grapple intellectually or emotionally with anything more complicated or nuanced.

*you know, morons.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Valacirca: ACAB


i.pinimg.comView Full Size


#ACAB
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The whole world: Riots in the streets over police brutality
Cops: hold my beer
 
Phoenix87ta
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Xai: FTA: "the arresting officer told Leach's mother that he thought the boy was an adult because of his height. "

Let's assume that ha had been an adult, as the cop assumed - and that he was committing arson at the time, let's assume that's all true - even then this kind of treatment would be inhuman. Police aren't there to take retribution for perceived crimes, even if some 'people' on here would argue otherwise.

It's unconstitutional - the constitution guarantees you the right to a trial BEFORE your punishment is handed down.

Anyone who supports this is unamerican.


I dunno, the more I learn these days, the more I feel like this is totally in line with being American.
 
RussianPotato [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Just another Heartland Weirdass: I love how people have stopped asking questions along the lines of  "could this possibly be helping the officers do their job?"  As a way to test if a given course of action was justifiable.   Because that is the wrong perspective.  The anwser to that question is almost always yes of course.  No matter how disgusting and brutal what they do, it might help them "do their job"  if you think the job of the police is to catch bad guys and keep themselves safe.

The question being asked now is more along the lines of "how does this fit in with the rule of law in a society predicated on individual rights and  the presumption of innocence?"    A much more powerful question.  Legally they still have qualified  immunity, but socially they might never regain the benefit of the doubt.  And I love it.

/love
//love
///love it!


static-media.fxx.comView Full Size

"To protect and sever?"
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

HighZoolander: bluejeansonfire: To a large, LARGE number of Americans, any slightly out-of-line offense makes your brutal death totally fine. Remember how many times the phrase "play stupid games, win stupid prizes" is trotted out with raucous hoots and chest-beating when some guy is brutally shot for stealing easily-replaceable consumer electronics.

If someone commits several crimes in broad daylight while looking police in the eye and giving them the middle finger, the only reasonable response is arresting them and trying them. Because every American is guaranteed a trial in the Constitution, regardless of their crime.

Summary execution is not only morally abhorrent, it's unconstitutional as f*ck.

But yet so many people believe instant death is how you solve every slightest little thing. Hammer and nail and all that, I guess.

Because they're the common clay*, and can't grapple intellectually or emotionally with anything more complicated or nuanced.

*you know, morons.


And herein lies the complete lack of retrospection amongst many here.
 
Jovimon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Watching looters..play stupid games...win
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: His height?  Really?  I graduated 8th grade with a kid who was 6'2" and weighed around 180 pounds.


They sent this guy to juvie

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.