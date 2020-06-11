 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Attention, UK: Your sex bubble is approved   (metro.co.uk) divider line
25
    More: PSA, Family, Single parents, support bubbles, one-person households, live blog, Boris Johnson, family members, single adult households  
•       •       •

1688 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jun 2020 at 2:05 PM (10 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Great. One more thing I need to keep track of.
 
6nome
‘’ 10 hours ago  
So I can put my jolly wolly in the marmite again? Oh my bollocks!
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Woo hoo! Back to dogging out back of the pub!
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
*with people from outside your home
/affairs with family members were always fine
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 10 hours ago  

SumoJeb: *with people from outside your home
/affairs with family members were always fine


Welp, now we all know your PornHub habits. Sharing isn't always caring, pet.
 
mchaboud
‘’ 10 hours ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: SumoJeb: *with people from outside your home
/affairs with family members were always fine

Welp, now we all know your PornHub habits. Sharing isn't always caring, pet.


No.... read further. It's lifting for single adult homes. When the kid turns 18, it's back to home only.... happy birthday, kid....

The aristocrats!
 
batlock666
‘’ 10 hours ago  
What about dogging?
 
RussianPotato [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Conservatives:  We don't do overreaches of power... unless it's to enforce outdated moral ideas.
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 10 hours ago  

RussianPotato: Conservatives:  We don't do overreaches of power... unless it's to enforce outdated moral ideas.


Conservatives prefer toe-tapping.
 
DJanomaly
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I feel like if you're on Tinder in the UK right now, with all the pent up sexual frustration....this is your moment to shine.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

RussianPotato: Conservatives:  We don't do overreaches of power... unless it's to enforce outdated moral ideas.


You do know that it was the Conservatives in the UK who legalised gay marriage, right?

/UK Tories are nothing like US Republicans.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 10 hours ago  
There are better smiling single brits out there.  Just saying:
i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size

i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size

thesun.co.ukView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Yeah yeah, we all make fun of British sex but I found it so easy over there I studied abroad twice!
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

elgrancerdo: There are better smiling single brits out there.  Just saying:
[i2-prod.mirror.co.uk image 615x615]
[i2-prod.mirror.co.uk image 850x637]
[thesun.co.uk image 850x962]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rogue49
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I don't have affairs
I have flings

2 singles = fling (or 1 nite stand)
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: SumoJeb: *with people from outside your home
/affairs with family members were always fine
Welp, now we all know your PornHub habits. Sharing isn't always caring, pet.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: SumoJeb: *with people from outside your home
/affairs with family members were always fine

Welp, now we all know your PornHub habits. Sharing isn't always caring, pet.


I knew I did something wrong.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 7 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
ukexpat
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Blimey, British booty calls! Bravo!
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 6 hours ago  

elgrancerdo: There are better smiling single brits out there.  Just saying:
[i2-prod.mirror.co.uk image 615x615]
[i2-prod.mirror.co.uk image 850x637]
[thesun.co.uk image 850x962]


What's their your point?
 
Dodo David
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Kalyco Jack: Yeah yeah, we all make fun of British sex but I found it so easy over there I studied abroad twice!


Well, I have studied a broad up-close more than twice during my lifetime.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

elgrancerdo: There are better smiling single brits out there.  Just saying:
[i2-prod.mirror.co.uk image 615x615]
[i2-prod.mirror.co.uk image 850x637]
[thesun.co.uk image 850x962]


There are more than a few British women I'd be happy to end lockdown with, if you know what I mean....

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size



/Most of them seem to have moved to Hollywood.
//It can't just be the restraining orders....
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.