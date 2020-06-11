 Skip to content
(WREG Memphis)   Attorney says client who drove car into protest got off easy because he's white, in rare case of brutal honesty from a lawyer   (wreg.com) divider line
38
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
He's gonna get disbarred for saying such a thing.
 
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Walker: He's gonna get disbarred for saying such a thing.


In the south?

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 11 hours ago  
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Walker: He's gonna get disbarred for saying such a thing.


If his client is found guilty of anything, he's all set for a new trial.

Lawyers need to stay in their swim lane. If they want to continue to collect the money, they need to accept that they have signed away their ability to criticize their customer.
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Sounds about white.
 
irocu88
‘’ 11 hours ago  
BS....racist.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
GloomCookie613
‘’ 11 hours ago  

gar1013: Walker: He's gonna get disbarred for saying such a thing.

If his client is found guilty of anything, he's all set for a new trial.

Lawyers need to stay in their swim lane. If they want to continue to collect the money, they need to accept that they have signed away their ability to criticize their customer.


I know RTFA is frowned upon buuuut... he never said anything against his client. Just that had his client been black the cops wouldn't have treated him the same way. He still insists his client meant no harm and was basically spooked by the crowd.

I call bullshiat there but legally the lawyer should be fine
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 11 hours ago  
What's the point in being white if you can't get away with driving into people?
 
ty stick
‘’ 11 hours ago  
They should erect a statue of the driver.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I'd like to propose a memorial for 1.2 million Americans who will die of heart disease this year. Like every year. You people are still sucking down that diet coke tho aren't you.
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Why did you let my client go? He should be in jail, and he would be in jail if he wasn't white!

/ bold strategy for a defense attorney
 
OldJames
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I wonder if the guy got off from driving into the protest, or if him getting off made him drive into the protest. Kind of a chicken/egg thing.
Nurglitch
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I had a drinking buddy in college that used to joke about how if the police questioned what he was up he'd explain that he was white. Not that he was ever stopped by the police...
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 11 hours ago  
No shiat.

I had friends in Memphis who were there when he did that. They didn't even issue him a citation at first. They just rushed him away.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Well, that was mighty white of him.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 11 hours ago  
It's all true.
White people have it sooo easy.
I don't even work or anything, if I'm hungry I just go to a restaurant walk in, point at myself and say "white"!
And they bring me food.
Same thing with the bank,
Except with money.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Oh, fun fact? He bragged about "getting away with it" on social media, and even had his Mom defend him. His own behavior got the charges upgraded to felony vehicular assault and even got him search warranted where they seized his electronics devices.
 
Slypork
‘’ 11 hours ago  

DippityDoo: It's all true.
White people have it sooo easy.
I don't even work or anything, if I'm hungry I just go to a restaurant walk in, point at myself and say "white"!
And they bring me food.
Same thing with the bank,
Except with money.


White Like Me - SNL
Mock26 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Pro Tip when you are driving from Point A to Point C and there is a large group of people blocking your path at Point B, GO THE FARK AROUND!
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

GloomCookie613: gar1013: Walker: He's gonna get disbarred for saying such a thing.

If his client is found guilty of anything, he's all set for a new trial.

Lawyers need to stay in their swim lane. If they want to continue to collect the money, they need to accept that they have signed away their ability to criticize their customer.

I know RTFA is frowned upon buuuut... he never said anything against his client. Just that had his client been black the cops wouldn't have treated him the same way. He still insists his client meant no harm and was basically spooked by the crowd.

I call bullshiat there but legally the lawyer should be fine


And again, why even say that?

All it does is tee up his client's appeal over the quality of his representation and defense.
 
Millennium
‘’ 10 hours ago  

gar1013: GloomCookie613: gar1013: Walker: He's gonna get disbarred for saying such a thing.

If his client is found guilty of anything, he's all set for a new trial.

Lawyers need to stay in their swim lane. If they want to continue to collect the money, they need to accept that they have signed away their ability to criticize their customer.

I know RTFA is frowned upon buuuut... he never said anything against his client. Just that had his client been black the cops wouldn't have treated him the same way. He still insists his client meant no harm and was basically spooked by the crowd.

I call bullshiat there but legally the lawyer should be fine

And again, why even say that?

All it does is tee up his client's appeal over the quality of his representation and defense.


That might be the point. A lawyer's duty is to make the best possinle arguments for his client, within the bounds of truth and ethics. This dude's boned badly enough that going for mistrial-on-appeal might very well be the wisest strategy here. It's a bizarre perversion of justice -literally setting up to lose the case in order to win it- but such are the times we live in.
 
Lofasz
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Are you guys even writing headlines anymore? Or have all the news sites decided to write Fark ready headlines?
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Mock26: Pro Tip when you are driving from Point A to Point C and there is a large group of people blocking your path at Point B, GO THE FARK AROUND!


Also pro-tip: if someone is lawfully using a road, don't intentionally try to block them using yourself as a human shield.

Also also: if you are police, you should block off roads leading to protests to enable safe marching.

Sometimes, all three sides are dicks.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I'd have guessed he got off because he drove a car into a crowd of protesters.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 10 hours ago  
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 10 hours ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: [frinkiac.com image 640x480]

"Inner

monologue, outer dialogue."
 
lysdexic [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
We get it. He's white.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Millennium: That might be the point. A lawyer's duty is to make the best possinle arguments for his client, within the bounds of truth and ethics. This dude's boned badly enough that going for mistrial-on-appeal might very well be the wisest strategy here. It's a bizarre perversion of justice -literally setting up to lose the case in order to win it- but such are the times we live in.


Actually reading the argument, his tactic makes a certain amount of sense. I don't think he's going for a mistrial, I think he's trying to diffuse the political aspect of this case. The defense is that this was unintentional. The lawyer knows that the public is on the side of the protesters, so he states that he agrees with them, that they are correct, and that the only reason his client wasn't immediately arrested was because there's racial bias in his favor. He's not selling his client out, he's making a play for credibility. It also shifts some of the blame for the situation onto the cops. If a jury gets mad that the guy wasn't arrested right away, the attorney is telling them to be mad at the police and to not hold it against his client.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 10 hours ago  
What the attorney is doing is a decent strategy.  Basically, you get some of the ugly truths out in the open early, on your own terms, in hopes of somewhat disarming them later.

Note that the attorney did not say his client did anything wrong, just that he received different treatment from the police.  This treatment does not change the guilt or innocence of his client, but it might make people biased against him.  If the attorney blunts this effect it helps his client.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 10 hours ago  

gar1013: Walker: He's gonna get disbarred for saying such a thing.

If his client is found guilty of anything, he's all set for a new trial.

Lawyers need to stay in their swim lane. If they want to continue to collect the money, they need to accept that they have signed away their ability to criticize their customer.


I mean, he didn't say that he should have been convicted, he was just pointing out the the arrest was handled much differently than if he were black.
 
Cataholic
‘’ 10 hours ago  

GloomCookie613: gar1013: Walker: He's gonna get disbarred for saying such a thing.

If his client is found guilty of anything, he's all set for a new trial.

Lawyers need to stay in their swim lane. If they want to continue to collect the money, they need to accept that they have signed away their ability to criticize their customer.

I know RTFA is frowned upon buuuut... he never said anything against his client. Just that had his client been black the cops wouldn't have treated him the same way. He still insists his client meant no harm and was basically spooked by the crowd.

I call bullshiat there but legally the lawyer should be fine


Unless his client agreed to the statement being made before it was made, he's got a juicy ethics complaint coming.  Making unauthorized public statements adverse to your client's position is a fundamental no-no, especially while said client is still in criminal jeopardy.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Millennium: gar1013: GloomCookie613: gar1013: Walker: He's gonna get disbarred for saying such a thing.

If his client is found guilty of anything, he's all set for a new trial.

Lawyers need to stay in their swim lane. If they want to continue to collect the money, they need to accept that they have signed away their ability to criticize their customer.

I know RTFA is frowned upon buuuut... he never said anything against his client. Just that had his client been black the cops wouldn't have treated him the same way. He still insists his client meant no harm and was basically spooked by the crowd.

I call bullshiat there but legally the lawyer should be fine

And again, why even say that?

All it does is tee up his client's appeal over the quality of his representation and defense.

That might be the point. A lawyer's duty is to make the best possinle arguments for his client, within the bounds of truth and ethics. This dude's boned badly enough that going for mistrial-on-appeal might very well be the wisest strategy here. It's a bizarre perversion of justice -literally setting up to lose the case in order to win it- but such are the times we live in.


Which is why this lawyer needs to face some sort of discipline.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

TheYeti: gar1013: Walker: He's gonna get disbarred for saying such a thing.

If his client is found guilty of anything, he's all set for a new trial.

Lawyers need to stay in their swim lane. If they want to continue to collect the money, they need to accept that they have signed away their ability to criticize their customer.

I mean, he didn't say that he should have been convicted, he was just pointing out the the arrest was handled much differently than if he were black.


Which could be viewed as a prejudicial statement regarding his willingness to mount the vigorous defense the defendant is entitled to under the law.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Prevailing Wind [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Damn you Eliot.
 
TedRaceway
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Or because they were in the street?
 
Bruscar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The defense attorney has decided not to wait for the prosecutor, to ask the client "Did you try to injure and kill protesters by driving your car into them?"
That question would inevitably be followed by "But no because ..."
Then the prosecutor shows the video.
And the jury wants to know what the maximum sentence is.

Instead, the defense attorney is stating up front "my client drove into a crowd of people." Now, he can begin to control the narrative. He can claim the client was "tense, nervous," and didn't mean to hurt anyone. The defense attorney is attempting to control the narrative.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.