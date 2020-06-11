 Skip to content
(Fox 4 KC)   Tech company wants to give people microphones so their sounds of watching the game at home can be combined into crowd sounds for fan-less broadcasts. Get ready for lots of belching, beer farts and yelling at spouses   (fox4kc.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And swearing.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No hot mics in my house unless I control them.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They did this during the Shakur Stevenson fight on Tuesday night. It was hard to tell at first what you were hearing, because there is still shouting and clapping coming from the various corners that's obviously the more immediate and present noise in the very small room they're using for fights. But when that dies away, especially as the night wore on, you could hear something underneath that like a more persistent buzz -- nothing that you could pick out actual, coherent words from, but the noise that a crowd might make from a distance. It was an interesting effect, like the constant noise of coins falling from slots that casinos pump into their spaces. And I have a feeling this sort of thing is going to be worth big money in the coming months.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Toilet Flush and Chili Fart 500 is destined to become an American classic.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is a brilliantly bad idea. I'm all for it. Hell, the "crowd noise" will probably be more entertaining than some of the games.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just how much of a delay will be needed to review every feed so that no swearing goes out over the air (assuming broadcast/regular tv)?  I can just imagine watching a football game.  Home team scores a critical touchdown - dead silence.  On the kickoff (after the commercials), the ball's high in the air & the feed erupts with wild cheers....uhhh.

Then there's the whole 'No company would 'ever' exploit their having a live mike in 'x' houses for profit' thing.

Pumping in crowd noise taken from assorted EA games suddenly doesn't seem so bad.
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Amateur MST3K soundtracks for fights.
 
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Wait. Is this a real thing?
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sexy time will broadcast to the nation!
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
***4Chan has entered the broadcast***
 
Smidge204
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If the past two months of TEAMS meetings is anything to go by, it will be mostly people clanking dishes, yelling at their kids/pets and the sound of porn* playing in the background.

And that's in a professional environment.

=Smidge=
*True story, and I sincerely hope that was porn and not a live performance
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Wait. Is this a real thing?


Sounds like a creepy inversion of the Flaming Lips headphone concerts.

http://www.mtv.com/news/515478/flamin​g​-lips-to-bring-radio-waves-to-live-gig​s/
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Throw up a twitter post and a facebook message and get a lot of people with microphones to chant "BLACK LIVES MATTER" for 5 minutes straight at a predetermined time during the game.

That'll get this shut down real fast.

But get this rolling right away, or some very fine people will chant "SIEG HEIL" instead.
 
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This happens already with Zoom.
 
chewd
‘’ 2 hours ago  
sigh, KC always has to do everything half-assed. If youre going to cheat, go all-out with it.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sonic_w​e​apon
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 2 hours ago  

And that's in a professional environment.

=Smidge=
And the government will save all in a warehouse in Utah, until the end  of the world.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So who will coordinate the first flash mob to intrude on a game?

a) A commercial for beer/trucks/whatever
b) Black Lives Matter,
c) Trumpanzees
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cue d-bags shouting racist swear words over and over.
 
kayanlau
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh ... oh ... oh, oh! OH! OH! yes! Yes! YES!!

Ahhhhhh! Yeah!!!! YEAHHH!!!!

Touchdown!!!!!
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sure. I guess you could call the NSA a 'tech company'.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
WHAT SOUNDS DO CHILI DOGS AND BEER MAKE?
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 2 hours ago  

WHAT SOUNDS DO CHILI DOGS AND BEER MAKE?


Stop looking at me.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

And that's in a professional environment.

=Smidge=
Your Teams meetings are way more interesting than mine, all I get is the PM's Bernese aggressively drinking water in the background.
 
gottagopee
‘’ 2 hours ago  

WHAT SOUNDS DO CHILI DOGS AND BEER MAKE?

Stop looking at me.


When username/topic/comments collide
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Soooooo many racial slurs.
 
Riche
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The people who thought of this must not have spent any significant time on the internet.

Or reading the news.

Or observing human behavior.

=================

Just add in prerecorded crowd noise. You know you want to.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I would organize NHL fans to chant "Bettman sucks" at pre-determined moments of the game.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 2 hours ago  

WHAT SOUNDS DO CHILI DOGS AND BEER MAKE?

Stop looking at me.

Sometimes you gotta go for the low-hanging fruit.
 
oopsboom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
wait...

how do they stop the noise from changing when all the networks go to commercials?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

WHAT SOUNDS DO CHILI DOGS AND BEER MAKE?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Heck, just ask the WWE about pumping in crowd noise. They've been doing it for quite a  while.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 2 hours ago  

a) A commercial for beer/trucks/whatever
b) Black Lives Matter,
d) a group of *chan-ers chanting the N-word in unison until the whole thing is shut down

=Smidge=
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is very close to the idea that I was thinking...  Every seat in every stadium equipped with a tablet with a live video feed.  So the "crowd" would be made up of real people sitting in front of a camera and watching the game live.  Live mic.  Live video.

To be in the crowd, you would purchase a ticket to the game like any other time, and that gives you a code for the "zoom meeting" or whatever you want to call it.

This would have sounded like the most absurd thing in the universe just 3 months ago.  But not it might seem like a pretty good idea.

//Consider this idea copyrighted as of right now.

Copyright  © durbnpoisn, DPoisn LLC 2020
 
Two16
‘’ 2 hours ago  
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, Fallout 76 was improved by all the random dipshiats in the game not realizing they had open mics and yelling at Betty-Anne to go get them another beer and to clean the dogshiat up off the carpet, so this can't possibly be bad.

/Just kidding, nothing would have improved Fallout 76
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And the one guy who won't change his smoke alarm battery.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I used to game with that guy and haven't heard from him in awhile... I assume his house burned down.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obscure?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I give it 30 seconds before it turns into a farkin klan meeting
 
Guairdean
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Get ready for lots of belching, beer farts and yelling at spouses"

That means it'll be just like being at the game.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I used to game with that guy and haven't heard from him in awhile... I assume his house burned down.


One can dream.
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly has never been in a Halo lobby...
 
No Line For Beer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

You know how I know you haven't been to a college football game in the past three years?
 
No Line For Beer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

To be in the crowd, you would purchase a ticket to the game like any other time, and that gives you a code for the "zoom meeting" or whatever you want to call it.

This would have sounded like the most absurd thing in the universe just 3 months ago.  But not it might seem like a pretty good idea.

//Consider this idea copyrighted as of right now.

Ahem.  Go back to the earliest WWE threads after they stopped using an audience.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

To be in the crowd, you would purchase a ticket to the game like any other time, and that gives you a code for the "zoom meeting" or whatever you want to call it.

This would have sounded like the most absurd thing in the universe just 3 months ago.  But not it might seem like a pretty good idea.

//Consider this idea copyrighted as of right now.

Copyright  © durbnpoisn, DPoisn LLC 2020

So you're saying I done got scooped?

Oh well.  At least I try...
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It would make more sense to use the amplitude of the noise home viewers are making to envelope modulate canned audience noises. That way you get close to real-time reaction without having to knock out racial epithets and other profanities from the actual audience audio streams.
 
