(NPR)   "Are you a terrorist?" "No." "Do you have the 'rona?" "No." "Ok, here's your boarding pass, enjoy your flight"   (npr.org) divider line
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pretty soon we'll be boarding planes like this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Adding COVID theater to Security theater I see.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: Pretty soon we'll be boarding planes like this:
[Fark user image image 425x234]


"Yes.... I mean No!!!!!"
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
When you gonna give to me, a gift to me
Is it just a matter of time, ...?
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
No, really.

We trust you to be honest about your 'Rona exposure, test, health, etc.

Trust no one.

No one.

Period.
 
icon0fs1n [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: Pretty soon we'll be boarding planes like this:
[Fark user image image 425x234]


"What do you mean? Sars-cov1 or sars-cov2?"

"I don't know.... AAAaaaahhh!"
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

icon0fs1n: WoolyManwich: Pretty soon we'll be boarding planes like this:
[Fark user image image 425x234]

"What do you mean? Sars-cov1 or sars-cov2?"

"I don't know.... AAAaaaahhh!"


How do you know so much about Coronavirus? - You have to know these things when you're a King.

/Arthur repeated what he was told only a short time before as well
 
lectos
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's for deniability.  You can't win if you sue them for giving you the 'rona in the flying tin can.
 
Corvus [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I am sure no one would ever lie on these.

So the United States is so backwater we can't take people's temperatures when they go on a flight like Mexico does when you enter a store?
 
dothemath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"I certainly do not."
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: Pretty soon we'll be boarding planes like this:
[Fark user image image 425x234]


Of course, the honest answer to this question is always "no." There is no such thing as an antifa "member." That's like asking if someone's a member of Starfleet.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: No, really.

We trust you to be honest about your 'Rona exposure, test, health, etc.

Trust no one.

No one.

Period.


This has nothing to do with honesty and everything to do with culpability. When someone brings Covid-19 onto a plane, the airline can shrug their shoulders and say, "Hey, we asked."
 
awruk!
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Don't mind my cough, it's not the coronavirus it's just a tuberculosis.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Did you pack your bags yourself?
Have your bags always been in your possession?

Remember those questions United? Looks like you're doing some rewording.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just fruits and vegetables.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What do you expect them to do, test you on the spot and somehow get instant results?
 
