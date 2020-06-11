 Skip to content
(Colchester Gazette)   Musician served with complaint for gratuitous sax   (gazette-news.co.uk) divider line
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I read that headline wrong.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Complainants claimed it interferes in baking process
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What gratuitous sax might look like
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see how that could getting annoying after the novelty wears off. He seems to be playing mic'd, which makes it worse.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile in America, we've seen news about musicians like this, but with different instruments. I haven't seen a single complaint about a pianist.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like some hot sax going on.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...play on his doorstep for two hours every Saturday.

And there it is. Two farking hours once a week. Yeah, I'm shocked someone hasn't shoved that saxophone up his ass by now no matter how good a player he is.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
everipedia-storage.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I built a hunnerd bridges, but do they call me Willie the Bridge Builder?  No!  But I play me bagpipes one bright weekend morning, and now they call me Willie the Doodlesacker!
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Candy Dulfer - My Funk
Youtube 7UnapKR0_9M
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

H31N0US: What gratuitous sax might look like
[media1.tenor.com image 300x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


I came here exactly for this.  Here's a tribute pic for all of our self pleasure.

i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Baker Street Sax Solo on 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown
Youtube v4DCJWDhWeA
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Get Your Dick Out Of My Food: H31N0US: What gratuitous sax might look like
[media1.tenor.com image 300x200] [View Full Size image _x_]

I came here exactly for this.  Here's a tribute pic for all of our self pleasure.

[i2.wp.com image 850x1061]


F*ck yeah!
 
Millennium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope these complaints don't provoke him to violins.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/7UnapKR0​_9M?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Didn't know Phil Collins played jazz trumpet.
 
flondrix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

H31N0US: What gratuitous sax might look like
[media1.tenor.com image 300x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


What gratuitous sax might sound like:
Blues Brothers Car Chase and Benny Hill music
Youtube Rrta0c7Beqo
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I didn't want to go against anyone so I'm calling it a day."

- No American about anything ever
 
DevilGirlFromMars [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two hours every Saturday seems excessive for just about anything.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2 hours of solo hoagie farts? Amplified?
Horrifying.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've added something to my repertoire.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
bigmemes.funnyjunk.comView Full Size


And just because it's related and an excellent cover even without the sax:

Foo Fighters - Baker street
Youtube BO1qcWa6blQ
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Switch to bagpipes.

Problem solved.
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
oblig
Sexy Sax Man - Careless Whisper
Youtube DFB4Iw7BHoU
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dothemath: "I didn't want to go against anyone so I'm calling it a day."

- No American about anything ever


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Not surprising or uncommon.
 
