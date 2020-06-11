 Skip to content
(The Week)   You blew it, America. You were not ready to reopen from the coronavirus
166
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
But the Market LOVED it. And that's what's important
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
We knew this would happen, and my Commonwealth is going to Stage 2 of "opening" on Friday.

So farking stupid.  We need to listen to the experts.

COVID is exploding especially in areas that are "opening" and it is just about money over human lives, again.

So farking stupid.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

FNG: We knew this would happen, and my Commonwealth is going to Stage 2 of "opening" on Friday.

So farking stupid.  We need to listen to the experts.

COVID is exploding especially in areas that are "opening" and it is just about money over human lives, again.

So farking stupid.


Yep...
USA...Ulcered Sphincter of Ass-erica, I mean what else can you say? Here was a country that had everything, absolutely everything. And now, 20 years later, is what? The world's biggest leper colony. Why?

Because they put their freedum before their own health and the health of their fellow citizens.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
A lot of states ignored the White House's own guidelines for re-opening.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

fusillade762: A lot of states ignored the White House's own guidelines for re-opening.


The White House ignored the White House's own guidelines for reopening.
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 8 hours ago  

ababyatemydingo: [Fark user image image 850x620]


Science biatch!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 8 hours ago  
But, at least they got their stupid hair cut.
WTF.
 
erik-k [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

ababyatemydingo: [Fark user image 850x620]


I'm beginning to suspect that listening to scientists "works" and listening to authoritarians "doesn't work."

It's as if science is the only way to learn about and interact with objective reality that actually works.
 
Victoly [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
ByOwlLight
‘’ 8 hours ago  
No shiat.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 8 hours ago  
They won't close up shop again or force people to do anything positive about it. Too many of the big pockets took a hit to their income
 
ModernLuddite [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Well, at least the people participating in the race riots can get lunch.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

FNG: We knew this would happen, and my Commonwealth is going to Stage 2 of "opening" on Friday.

So farking stupid.  We need to listen to the experts.

COVID is exploding especially in areas that are "opening" and it is just about money over human lives, again.

So farking stupid.


Those lives are going to be lost anyway. You can't close the country forever.
 
hestheone
‘’ 8 hours ago  
So I suppose it's divine intervention that the many millions of folks who were out and about as essential workers didn't get sick?
 
JRoo
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Coronavirus Schmoronavirus

A meaningless job and corporate coffee are worth all the death.

What are you fighting for if not to die early so the wealthy can have private jets and islands full of naked teenagers to exploit?

We all love living in a concrete box in the middle of a road, lets get back to it!
 
Theory Of Null
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I was thinking worst case scenario was 200k by August, but that might be too low. I underestimated how many stupid people exist.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Is this really a surprise? Trump wants every American infected ASAP, why else would his administration be actively sabotaging any efforts to try to slow the spread?

/the "why can't we let it wash over the country" question he asked should have been a big f*cking clue
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

FleshFlapps: They won't close up shop again or force people to do anything positive about it. Too many of the big pockets took a hit to their income


Too many small ones as well. Get your head out of your arse. You have any idea how many poor people are out of work right now?
 
6nome
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I just don't understand why the businesses that failed, failed. So much money was lost because of paying off debt. Debt on mortgages force renters to shutter and leave. Debt on business loans couldn't be paid so the equipment was repossessed.

There would be no such crisis, if the government basically passed a usury law that said for a few months, no debts needed to be repaid. None. Everyone's debt freezes. International debts, well, they have to wait, too.

During the pandemic, you could still accrue debt. If you pay for groceries with your credit card, you still owe the money. But, later.

Then like Canada's CERB, pay an amount that is, I dunno, reasonable.

That would allow businesses to freeze in a kind of suspended animation for 4 months. At re-opening, there would still be something to re-open.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 7 hours ago  

RedVentrue: FNG: We knew this would happen, and my Commonwealth is going to Stage 2 of "opening" on Friday.

So farking stupid.  We need to listen to the experts.

COVID is exploding especially in areas that are "opening" and it is just about money over human lives, again.

So farking stupid.

Those lives are going to be lost anyway. You can't close the country forever.


If you're going by that "logic" then you shouldn't mind if someone shows up and murders the hell out of you for your wallet?  You're going to die anyway.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It will never truly be ready without adequate testing and contact tracing.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 7 hours ago  

RedVentrue: FleshFlapps: They won't close up shop again or force people to do anything positive about it. Too many of the big pockets took a hit to their income

Too many small ones as well. Get your head out of your arse. You have any idea how many poor people are out of work right now?


They couldn't give a shiat if your 50k dollar s year ass is broke. The only thing that matters dick to anyone in charge is the billionaire dickheads who bankroll the government and lobbyiest who run it.

They will let 100million people starve to death before they think of restructuring the nation's to move to help it's citizens.
 
ByOwlLight
‘’ 7 hours ago  

hestheone: So I suppose it's divine intervention that the many millions of folks who were out and about as essential workers didn't get sick?


Or maybe the stay-at-home tactics and social distancing were working. But nooOOooo, preventative measures actually preventing shiat doesn't make sense at all.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Money is far more important than human lives.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Anyway, I suspect if we somehow manage not to reach herd immunity by next year, we're going to end up with a lockdown far stricter and longer than we would have had otherwise.

/think everything except grocery stores and pharmacies closed and not being allowed to leave your own property with limited exceptions.
 
Theory Of Null
‘’ 7 hours ago  

FleshFlapps: They won't close up shop again or force people to do anything positive about it. Too many of the big pockets took a hit to their income


Oh some places will, especially when the peak ends up way higher than the last peak and they are out of ICU beds.
 
pedrop357 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

themindiswatching: Anyway, I suspect if we somehow manage not to reach herd immunity by next year, we're going to end up with a lockdown far stricter and longer than we would have had otherwise.

/think everything except grocery stores and pharmacies closed and not being allowed to leave your own property with limited exceptions.


There will be no second lockdown.
 
JRoo
‘’ 7 hours ago  

hestheone: So I suppose it's divine intervention that the many millions of folks who were out and about as essential workers didn't get sick?


I'm pretty sure I had it in February but I can't find anywhere to get an antibody test. I've never stopped working my corporate janitor job. No paid sick days or downtime for us, people can't empty their own trash or keep a toilet clean ya know.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

RedVentrue: You can't close the country forever.


Yeah New Zealand and Mongolia are forever sealed in their medical chrysalis, and the citizens frozen in their sleep chambers until they can witness the heat death of the universe.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Theory Of Null: FleshFlapps: They won't close up shop again or force people to do anything positive about it. Too many of the big pockets took a hit to their income

Oh some places will, especially when the peak ends up way higher than the last peak and they are out of ICU beds.


Doubtful. I'll believe it when i see it.
 
pedrop357 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Theory Of Null: FleshFlapps: They won't close up shop again or force people to do anything positive about it. Too many of the big pockets took a hit to their income

Oh some places will, especially when the peak ends up way higher than the last peak and they are out of ICU beds.


No problem, we'll just join mass protests and loot stores since those things confer immunity to Covid19.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

6nome: [Fark user image 425x425]


Batman would never create the coronavirus. It's out of Batman's villain's league, too. We're talking Lex Luthor, or Darkseid. Maybe Poison Ivy for Batman, but it wouldn't get out of Gotham.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: RedVentrue: FNG: We knew this would happen, and my Commonwealth is going to Stage 2 of "opening" on Friday.

So farking stupid.  We need to listen to the experts.

COVID is exploding especially in areas that are "opening" and it is just about money over human lives, again.

So farking stupid.

Those lives are going to be lost anyway. You can't close the country forever.

If you're going by that "logic" then you shouldn't mind if someone shows up and murders the hell out of you for your wallet?  You're going to die anyway.


My point is that the people who got sick and died would still get sick and die whenever we happen to reopen society.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Bennie Crabtree: RedVentrue: You can't close the country forever.

Yeah New Zealand and Mongolia are forever sealed in their medical chrysalis, and the citizens frozen in their sleep chambers until they can witness the heat death of the universe.


What the hell are you trying to say?
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

pedrop357: themindiswatching: Anyway, I suspect if we somehow manage not to reach herd immunity by next year, we're going to end up with a lockdown far stricter and longer than we would have had otherwise.

/think everything except grocery stores and pharmacies closed and not being allowed to leave your own property with limited exceptions.

There will be no second lockdown.


Most likely because everyone will have caught it by the time Biden takes office at the rate things are going.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

themindiswatching: Anyway, I suspect if we somehow manage not to reach herd immunity by next year, we're going to end up with a lockdown far stricter and longer than we would have had otherwise.

/think everything except grocery stores and pharmacies closed and not being allowed to leave your own property with limited exceptions.


Or, the only stores that count as grocery stores are the ones that ONLY sell groceries. WalMart farking ruined lockdown as a concept, on so many levels.
 
pedrop357 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

themindiswatching: pedrop357: themindiswatching: Anyway, I suspect if we somehow manage not to reach herd immunity by next year, we're going to end up with a lockdown far stricter and longer than we would have had otherwise.

/think everything except grocery stores and pharmacies closed and not being allowed to leave your own property with limited exceptions.

There will be no second lockdown.

Most likely because everyone will have caught it by the time Biden takes office at the rate things are going.


I wouldn't place too many bets on that one.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

FleshFlapps: RedVentrue: FleshFlapps: They won't close up shop again or force people to do anything positive about it. Too many of the big pockets took a hit to their income

Too many small ones as well. Get your head out of your arse. You have any idea how many poor people are out of work right now?

They couldn't give a shiat if your 50k dollar s year ass is broke. The only thing that matters dick to anyone in charge is the billionaire dickheads who bankroll the government and lobbyiest who run it.

They will let 100million people starve to death before they think of restructuring the nation's to move to help it's citizens.


Don't really care what the rich think either. People need to make a living.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

RedVentrue: Bennie Crabtree: RedVentrue: You can't close the country forever.

Yeah New Zealand and Mongolia are forever sealed in their medical chrysalis, and the citizens frozen in their sleep chambers until they can witness the heat death of the universe.

What the hell are you trying to say?


As you well know, the point of the lockdown is that it is temporary.

But I will take it one obvious basic step further.  Reopening before quarantine is finished, means the deaths and disabilities from COVID will become permanent cycles.

I was being sarcastic because you were being so facetious.
 
hoohoodilly
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Theory Of Null: I was thinking worst case scenario was 200k by August, but that might be too low. I underestimated how many stupid people exist.


If/when there's a vaccine, which is probably unlikely within the next 1-2 years, I expect the death toll will have surpassed a million.

But Brazil and India, and possibly Russia, will catch up and overtake the US by then.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 7 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 7 hours ago  

RedVentrue: FleshFlapps: RedVentrue: FleshFlapps: They won't close up shop again or force people to do anything positive about it. Too many of the big pockets took a hit to their income

Too many small ones as well. Get your head out of your arse. You have any idea how many poor people are out of work right now?

They couldn't give a shiat if your 50k dollar s year ass is broke. The only thing that matters dick to anyone in charge is the billionaire dickheads who bankroll the government and lobbyiest who run it.

They will let 100million people starve to death before they think of restructuring the nation's to move to help it's citizens.

Don't really care what the rich think either. People need to make a living.


You miss the point. However at this point i believe you are arguing for no reason but to be difficult.
 
pedrop357 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Claude Ballse: [pbs.twimg.com image 500x306]


Time to burn down the trolley company.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Bennie Crabtree: themindiswatching: Anyway, I suspect if we somehow manage not to reach herd immunity by next year, we're going to end up with a lockdown far stricter and longer than we would have had otherwise.

/think everything except grocery stores and pharmacies closed and not being allowed to leave your own property with limited exceptions.

Or, the only stores that count as grocery stores are the ones that ONLY sell groceries. WalMart farking ruined lockdown as a concept, on so many levels.


Eh, in a lot of places, Walmart is basically the only store. I'd be happy with them being forced to rope off everything but the grocery and pharmacy sections; everything else can just be delivered if people insist on being able to buy other products.

pedrop357: themindiswatching: pedrop357: themindiswatching: Anyway, I suspect if we somehow manage not to reach herd immunity by next year, we're going to end up with a lockdown far stricter and longer than we would have had otherwise.

/think everything except grocery stores and pharmacies closed and not being allowed to leave your own property with limited exceptions.

There will be no second lockdown.

Most likely because everyone will have caught it by the time Biden takes office at the rate things are going.

I wouldn't place too many bets on that one.


Of course, this is predicated on people actually voting in large enough numbers to override any meddling. But as it is now, the Senate and a few traditionally red states are in play.
 
pedrop357 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

FleshFlapps: RedVentrue: FleshFlapps: RedVentrue: FleshFlapps: They won't close up shop again or force people to do anything positive about it. Too many of the big pockets took a hit to their income

Too many small ones as well. Get your head out of your arse. You have any idea how many poor people are out of work right now?

They couldn't give a shiat if your 50k dollar s year ass is broke. The only thing that matters dick to anyone in charge is the billionaire dickheads who bankroll the government and lobbyiest who run it.

They will let 100million people starve to death before they think of restructuring the nation's to move to help it's citizens.

Don't really care what the rich think either. People need to make a living.

You miss the point. However at this point i believe you are arguing for no reason but to be difficult.


I think we see that the point was basically socialism.
The states keep tens of millions of people from going to work and effectively only allow them to survive via federal government check.
Don't want to rock that boat too much, it could affect the timely processing of "covid recovery checks" or even worse, shut down the government.  It's also time to completely bleed the rich via wealth taxes to keep the payments coming.  You do want the payments to keep coming, right?
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

RedVentrue: FNG: We knew this would happen, and my Commonwealth is going to Stage 2 of "opening" on Friday.

So farking stupid.  We need to listen to the experts.

COVID is exploding especially in areas that are "opening" and it is just about money over human lives, again.

So farking stupid.

Those lives are going to be lost anyway. You can't close the country forever.


The parts of the country where it's spreading never closed or barely closed.  They saw what happened in the North East, said "screw that", and went on with what they were doing and now they're paying the price.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

themindiswatching: Eh, in a lot of places, Walmart is basically the only store. I'd be happy with them being forced to rope off everything but the grocery and pharmacy sections; everything else can just be delivered if people insist on being able to buy other products.


Fair.
 
pedrop357 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

enry: RedVentrue: FNG: We knew this would happen, and my Commonwealth is going to Stage 2 of "opening" on Friday.

So farking stupid.  We need to listen to the experts.

COVID is exploding especially in areas that are "opening" and it is just about money over human lives, again.

So farking stupid.

Those lives are going to be lost anyway. You can't close the country forever.

The parts of the country where it's spreading never closed or barely closed.  They saw what happened in the North East, said "screw that", and went on with what they were doing and now they're paying the price.


I suppose if you look at things in absolute terms, then they're "paying the price"; though they've got years at this this rate before they can catch up to the North East in terms of infection and death rate.
 
