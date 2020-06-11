 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Today's Karen harassing a minority in the park is brought to you by Torrance, California   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
She now does not feel safe to exercise in the park because of this

That's entirely the point.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
It's amazing how much a certain type of white person feels entitled to unload on minorities who mildly inconvenience them. In this case, it appears the instigating event before the videocamera was turned on was that an Asian teenager was working out on some stairs in a park, the white lady demanded she move because those were the particular stairs she wanted to use, the teenager sighed "oh Jesus" and moved, then the white lady started going off on her for being disrespectful to her betters.

Like, fellow white people, I don't know who needs to hear this, but if you are in a situation where you and a member of a minority both would like to use the same public area in a way that would mildly inconvenience the other, the situation can be resolved by doing one of the following, as would be appropriate:

1. Walking around them
2. Politely asking if they wouldn't mind letting you do the thing you want to do
3. Doing the thing you want to do somewhere else

The situation should not be resolved by:

1. Calling the police
2. Screaming racial abuse at them
3. Threatening to call your [male relative] to come murder them
4. Actually murdering them yourself

Consider what you would tell a toddler who wanted to play with a truck but saw another toddler was already playing with it. Would you say they should scream, hit, bite, or call for a teacher? No, you would not. Please hold yourself to a higher standard than you would hold a three-year-old.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Forget it, Jake. It's the Torrance community dance group...

/once upon a time on MTV
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I think the bug in the Karen models is that they aggregate prior success regardless of context; what works for them in a retail situation (e.g. shrill voice, loud, standing ground, ad hominems) is applied to all others. They have tragically underpowered nuance, comedy, and patience submodules, so some of the more the obvious and effective strategies (e.g., going out of your way to be accommodating to selfish behavior) never occur to them. C

Classic failure to expose the AI to a diverse training set.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

thank you so much for posting this life lesson. all these years i didn't know what to do. now i've seen the light. all because of you. hooray! get yourself a treat. you deserve it.
 
Maybe you should drive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Any chance the video can be played on a medium other than Twitter?
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Paranoid little me wonders why the phone camera was set up and running like that. Just at the right time, Such timing, much luck.

On a related note we can all have our personal body cams now. In Russia they all have auto cams for protection. maybe we all need these?

https://www.zetronix.com/police-body-​c​ams.html?utm_source=bing&utm_medium=cp​c&utm_campaign=Body%20Cams%20PC&utm_te​rm=body%20cam&utm_content=Body%20Cams
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

I dunno man, I feel the Captain Obvious routine falls a bit flat when like every other day there is video evidence that actually a significant proportion of the American population actually does fail to meet the level of social development expected of a well-behaved toddler.
 
pnkgtr
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I would look at her with the most serious face I could muster and say, "Your family is going to wish you never spoke to me."
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Something is super fishy about this and i don't believe this was not provoked.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

I feel like I need to share this to a broader audience.

I don't understand why this needs to be said, but it apparently does.
 
CitizenReserveCorps [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I'm not sure Torrance is really the place to have a public racist meltdown about the Asian demographic. Karen might want to move. Maybe someplace sunny. Like the surface of the Sun.
 
What the hell was that
‘’ 7 hours ago  

There are two videos prior to this if you look through the twitter thread. She's recording her workout that uses the steps. The racist old lady seems to make it a point to walk past her twice.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

FleshFlapps: Something is super fishy about this and i don't believe this was not provoked.


User name checks the fark out.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

There are two videos prior to this if you look through the twitter thread. She's recording her workout that uses the steps. The racist old lady seems to make it a point to walk past her twice.


Even if you just look at that one video, it's very clear that the racist old lady had *already* had interactions with the girl working out on the steps, so it's not like she didn't see it coming.

And even beyond *that*, the number of racist interactions getting filmed recently is pretty strong evidence of *why* minority people feel the need to preemptively videotape potentially hostile interactions with white people getting up in their business. Like, at some point, we can stop asking "but why were you even filming before she started shouting slurs at you or calling the cops", and we can start saying, "oh, right, this has happened to you before, that's why you saw it coming and started filming before she started shouting slurs and you and calling the cops."

And, hell, even beyond *that*, like half of people under 30 seem to turn on their cameras if there is even the slightest chance of anything interesting happening they can post on snapchat or the 'gram.

All in all I'm just annoyed with how the people who used to dismiss firsthand claims of racism with "but where is your PROOF, how can you expect me to believe these claims without EVIDENCE" are now switching to "oh, but isn't it SUSPICIOUS that you just happen to have recorded evidence proving this happened to you?"
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

CitizenReserveCorps: I'm not sure Torrance is really the place to have a public racist meltdown about the Asian demographic. Karen might want to move. Maybe someplace sunny. Like the surface of the Sun.


Based on my experience growing up in Southern California a lot Karens just love to proclaim they're moving to Arizona, because, as they loudly and proudly put it, "I just need to get out of California."
 
Devil's Advocaat
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If you stop your car in the middle of the road to fix your makeup and when people yell and complain your response is, "there are other roads", you might be an asshole.

If you do your stretching on the stairs in a park during a pandemic when there are acres of space and your response is "there are other stairs", you might be an asshole.

If you yell, "go back to whatever farking Asian country you belong in, we don't want you here" at someone, you ARE an asshole.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

I will give you the scenario that I watch daily and you tell me if it's plausible.  Young person uses their phone as an entertainment device.  They have it on their person, and when it gets in the way, they momentarily move it.  Then, an event triggers their desire to record or livestream.  So, they reach over and tap the screen to begin.  I have a kid that loves to do gymnastic flips, but hates the smells of tumbling mats, so the workouts are done outside in the yard.  Regularly, I get videos from the kid that show the kid starting the camera and then the kid vanishes while getting set up.  I immediately can tell the kid has been trying to get the shot for a while, but I don't think anything else is weird.

In this episode, the young woman was probably doing some kind of stretching and/or stadiums while listening to whatever.  She didn't hear the old coot until the coot started ranting and raving.  The young woman let her go on for a moment or two, rolled her eyes probably and muttered, "aw jeez."  She decides to accommodate the old bat by only taking up the space on the bottom step and starts to set her device on the ground.  She realizes that old bat is not going to let it go, so she hits the livestream button and here we are.

You can try telling people not to wear their earbuds in both ears, or keep the volume down, put there's no law and no real way to enforce it if there were, so the rest of us just have to assume that people, especially ones younger, are not able to hear you.  It's not personal, like the old bat assumed, it's just people don't realize how much damage they are doing to their hearing.
 
6nome
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That lady is racist in my opinion
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It's always some fatassed old white lady.  What the hell is wrong with them?  Are they angry because they're not getting enough dick?
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 6 hours ago  
You would think a racist old lady like that would avoid confrontations with an Asian since all Asians know karate.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Devil's Advocaat: If you do your stretching on the stairs in a park during a pandemic when there are acres of space and your response is "there are other stairs", you might be an asshole.


Stretching Girl takes up maybe 18 linear inches of stair space and the only other person around is Crazy Screaming Lady, who can literally just use the rest of the stairs.  If covid were a concern that b"tch would be wearing her mask and moving on.  Stretching Girl isn't remotely in asshole territory.

Anyway, it was cool when Rocky did it.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

koder: I think the bug in the Karen models is that they aggregate prior success regardless of context; what works for them in a retail situation (e.g. shrill voice, loud, standing ground, ad hominems) is applied to all others. They have tragically underpowered nuance, comedy, and patience submodules, so some of the more the obvious and effective strategies (e.g., going out of your way to be accommodating to selfish behavior) never occur to them. C

Classic failure to expose the AI to a diverse training set.


It's very difficult to train AIs to recognize irony, let alone to implement it.  See Sheldon Cooper and Data for examples.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I found a link to the video that shows the beginning of the interaction:

https://twitter.com/abc7veronica/stat​u​s/1270949323803553792?s=21

(At least I hope that's right, not especially twitter-savy)

In this video, it's apparent that the girl is exercising in a manner that moves her across the stairs in a fairly predictable pattern. She's recording the workout for whatever reason.

The Karen apparently needed to go up the stairs, then immediately back down them.  Despite having most of the stairs available, the Karen can't seem to avoid bumping into the girl in the process.  The girl mutters "Jesus" and we've seen the rest.
 
Vacation Bible School [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kobrakai
‘’ 6 hours ago  

FleshFlapps: Something is super fishy about this and i don't believe this was not provoked.


Of course you think that
 
Devil's Advocaat
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Stretching Girl takes up maybe 18 linear inches of stair space and the only other person around is Crazy Screaming Lady, who can literally just use the rest of the stairs.  If covid were a concern that b"tch would be wearing her mask and moving on.  Stretching Girl isn't remotely in asshole territory.

Anyway, it was cool when Rocky did it.


assets3.roadtrippers.comView Full Size


Oh god, can you imagine if a racist old lady had complained to Rocky on these steps that he was taking up too much room and should go back to Italy where he came from?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I could understand getting upset at someone doing that in say a busy park with a lot of people going up and down the stairs but hell it was just the two of them and the racism was so uncalled for. And the part where the old lady was saying she didn't belong there and to go home was pure racism gold. The girl should have told her that her ancestors were not from here either and to go back to Europe.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 6 hours ago  

sinko swimo: i didn't know what to do. now i've seen the light.


Hopefully it's an oncoming train.
 
Valacirca
‘’ 6 hours ago  

FleshFlapps: Something is super fishy about this and i don't believe this was not provoked.


Also you can't hear the bullet shells over the phone.
 
LeoffDaGrate
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So in one, brief exchange, the old bat managed to negatively comment on her Race, Age, Health, and clothing sense.  A four-fecta!

(although I'll admit, nutty woman had a point about dressing in all black during the summer in California)
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 6 hours ago  
No idea what is going on, but Torrence is next door to Hawthorn and SpaceX.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pnkgtr
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Once an old guy came up to my car and attempted to berate me because he imagined I was too close to the crosswalk when he was 30' away from the crosswalk and my car. I can really swear and insult extemporaneously. I think he regretted it.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If you are done ranting, lady, I am dressed in black for my graduation from ninja school today. After today, I promise you will never see me again.

For as long as you so should live.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 6 hours ago  

It is Torrance, sorry for the wrong spelling.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

FleshFlapps: Something is super fishy about this and i don't believe this was not provoked.


Perhaps she had been uppity before filming?
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

It is Torrance, sorry for the wrong spelling.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

If you yell, "go back to whatever farking Asian country you belong in, we don't want you here" at someone, you ARE an asshole.


User name checks out.
 
lennavan
‘’ 5 hours ago  

FleshFlapps: Something is super fishy about this and i don't believe this was not provoked.


Wait, racism is okay if it's provoked?

Sweet.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: It's always some fatassed old white lady.  What the hell is wrong with them?  Are they angry because they're not getting enough dick?


Carbohydrate withdrawal. They haven't been getting any dick for years.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: It's always some fatassed old white lady.  What the hell is wrong with them?  Are they angry because they're not getting enough dick?


The loss of privilege feels like oppression.
 
capn' fun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Vacation Bible School: [Fark user image image 588x240]


That made me laugh/snert :-)
 
SteadyDietOfCheese
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If I'm trying to use the stairs where someone is exercising (and kinda bogarting the steps imo), and we brush against each other, I may roll my eyes, shake my head, and continue on my way.

What I won't do is go off on a racist tirade.

But that's just me.

Difficulty level: Old white guy.
 
eiger
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Something about that video screamed "dementia" or "senility" to me.
 
JerryHeisenberg [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Sweet.


Yea, I'm trying to imagine a hypothetical scenario where the cammer hardcore goaded the old bat prior to recording by yelling a slough of racist insults at her ("white colonist biatch", "non-washrag usin' mayo", "brunch-eatin' Vanillaface"). But the "don't you ever say 'oh jesus' to me" part contradicts that.
 
eiger
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Also, if we're going to use Karen, we should use it right. It needs to be a white woman in her 30s, 40s, or 50s. You can maybe stretch it to late 20s and early 60s.

Old person yelling at clouds (even racistly) isn't really a Karen. It just sucks.

Meme-users have to have a code.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 5 hours ago  

OK Karen.


OK Karen.
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

wingedkat: I found a link to the video that shows the beginning of the interaction:

https://twitter.com/abc7veronica/statu​s/1270949323803553792?s=21

(At least I hope that's right, not especially twitter-savy)

In this video, it's apparent that the girl is exercising in a manner that moves her across the stairs in a fairly predictable pattern. She's recording the workout for whatever reason.

The Karen apparently needed to go up the stairs, then immediately back down them.  Despite having most of the stairs available, the Karen can't seem to avoid bumping into the girl in the process.  The girl mutters "Jesus" and we've seen the rest.


In reading the replies in that link, a different young woman posted photos of an incident she experienced last October, and reported to police, says it was the same woman...

smh

WTF
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Sweet.


If you provoked someone enough racist or not they will fly off the handle and say all levels of ignorant things. There is a video of what happened prior that I'm going to watch when I get a chance that may or may not change my opinion that someone provoked someone into a fury then taped it for prosperity.

Until I get a chance to watch it I stand by my opinion.
 
