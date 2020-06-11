 Skip to content
(Twitter)   The fact that he tried to help his racist arse up after knocking him the fark out says everything   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
tse2.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Always tragic when this sort of thing happens.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Ken S.: Always tragic when this sort of thing happens.
[Fark user image image 425x237]


Ooo I got one!
Fark user imageView Full Size

/we should make a compilation
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
His momma raised him right. Good on you, Asian guy.
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
What a shame... (he says sarcastically)

And super kudos to the winner, after he decked the dude he tries to drag him out of traffic so he doesn't
get run over...
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Good stuff. More of this please.

These people will only understand force.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Someone messed with the lemon and got the whole meringue
 
silvervial [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
You speak like someone who has never been smacked in the farking mouth.

You speak like someone who has never been knocked the fark on out.

That's okay. We have your remedy.

Puscifer "The Remedy" (Official Video)
Youtube HivxFBB87-Y
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: What a shame... (he says sarcastically)

And super kudos to the winner, after he decked the dude he tries to drag him out of traffic so he doesn't
get run over...


It was good manners...removing the guy so he wasn't blocking traffic.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
What kind of racist is this guy? Doesn't he know Asians know martial arts?
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
That people were right there watching and did nothing but film and gawk says a little more.

I can't tell what is actually happening there but that no one shouted "WORLDSTAR!" is nice.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Kick him in the head. Neutralize your opponent. And then steal his flip-flops.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Badafuco: Kick him in the head. Neutralize your opponent. And then steal his flip-flops.


Noob. Everyone knows you smack him with his own flip-flops so they make that satisfying "thwack" sound across the cheek. It's the balls-safe equivalent of teabagging.
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I saw this a few days ago. It was released around the same time as ESPN's special on Bruce Lee and I thought it was some guerilla promotional tie-in or something.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Sometimes, the only language that these idjits understand is their own.

I did like that Mister Manny decided to take off his flip-flops to get "serious" right before getting dropped like a bad habit.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Guy got dropped like a sack of shiat.
 
Salmon
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: What a shame... (he says sarcastically)

And super kudos to the winner, after he decked the dude he tries to drag him out of traffic so he doesn't
get run over...


maybe he stuffs him under the tires after the video ends.

/hopefully
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Flip flops and a man bun.  What a total loser.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Never interacted with this guy yet find myself blocked.  Must be a jag.
 
Hillbilly Jim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Never interacted with this guy yet find myself blocked.  Must be a jag.


wuss
 
italie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Man I wish I could funny Original's post that dude went plop.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Salmon: Mr. Shabooboo: What a shame... (he says sarcastically)

And super kudos to the winner, after he decked the dude he tries to drag him out of traffic so he doesn't
get run over...

maybe he stuffs him under the tires after the video ends.

/hopefully


Klanboy klearly throws the first punch too. But I bet the DA will decide there's not enough evidence to prosecute.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Even worse, he DID see that coming.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

hubiestubert: Sometimes, the only language that these idjits understand is their own.

I did like that Mister Manny decided to take off his flip-flops to get "serious" right before getting dropped like a bad habit.


That chicken-strut/scratch was amusing.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 6 hours ago  
A street fight isn't like trolling the internet, Manbun.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Awesome. "Drunken frat boy" style.
Match technique so eyewitnesses think you have 0 skills.
Then land a "lucky punch"
 
Streetwise Hercules
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: Flip flops and a man bun.  What a total loser.


Not to mention the glass jaw.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The key aspect is the 2ns of the double hit. The guy hitting him, his head hitting the pavement. His head hitting the pavement was likely the harder blow. And it was loud, with a somewhat hollow sound as you expect when a racist's head hits the pavement. That would make a sane person worry that they had killed the guy.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Streetwise Hercules: Jake Havechek: Flip flops and a man bun.  What a total loser.

Not to mention the glass jaw.


To be fair, it took 2-3 hits to send him down. So he's like that Musk Unbreakable Glass on the new Tesla Cybertruck.
 
Vodka Zombie
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: What a shame... (he says sarcastically)

And super kudos to the winner, after he decked the dude he tries to drag him out of traffic so he doesn't
get run over...


I think he didn't want to get ticketed for littering.
 
Pernicious Q. Varmint
‘’ 6 hours ago  
WTF was flip-flop-pop-drop so damn worked up about in the first place? I couldn't make out what he was saying at the start of the video.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Vodka Zombie: Mr. Shabooboo: What a shame... (he says sarcastically)

And super kudos to the winner, after he decked the dude he tries to drag him out of traffic so he doesn't
get run over...

I think he didn't want to get ticketed for littering.


You cant leave it there when your dog drops it, either.
 
Victoly [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
almejita
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I bet the manbun dude actually shiat his pants when he got hit.  The dude didn't even try to block his face from hitting the pavement, he was already asleep.  You know he shiat his pants.
 
Bluenosed Baker
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Is it racist that I thought he was going to knock him out with a really fast kick to the head? Dude was throwing bombs which surprised the heck out of me.
 
moulderx1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Streetwise Hercules: Jake Havechek: Flip flops and a man bun.  What a total loser.

Not to mention the glass jaw.

To be fair, it took 2-3 hits to send him down. So he's like that Musk Unbreakable Glass on the new Tesla Cybertruck.


I think we found 1990's Dennis Miller's fark handle...


Peace
 
stevecore
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Don't worry about his head the guy already had brain damage when he started
 
almejita
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Streetwise Hercules: Jake Havechek: Flip flops and a man bun.  What a total loser.

Not to mention the glass jaw.

To be fair, it took 2-3 hits to send him down. So he's like that Musk Unbreakable Glass on the new Tesla Cybertruck.


Ya, but they were flailing, glancing hits, that last one was not.
 
Jgok [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Pernicious Q. Varmint: WTF was flip-flop-pop-drop so damn worked up about in the first place? I couldn't make out what he was saying at the start of the video.


Yeah, that background noise was horrible. All I made out was part of a sentence that sounded like a question ending in "Asian, bro?"
 
Marcos P
‘’ 5 hours ago  
MY GOD YOU FOOL THEY ALL KNOW KARATE
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Asian guy did it all right. He tried to retreat within reason until racist guy assaults him twice by kicking and he is forced to defend himself and stands his ground. Racist guy realizes that the flip flops are a liability after that. Asian guy even tried to get racist guy out of the street after decking him. Clear case of assault and self defense. Very good video, would watch again.
 
eiger
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I have so many questions about this video.

1) How do we know it was a racial thing? I couldn't hear a damn thing

2) Why was the first person filming to begin with?

3) Is this real or some sort of viral content?
 
wingedkat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Pernicious Q. Varmint: WTF was flip-flop-pop-drop so damn worked up about in the first place? I couldn't make out what he was saying at the start of the video.


I tried to find context for the video online, but failed.  Don't know what led up to the fight or what the guy is saying.

The post says he's a white suprematist and he certainly does seem to be the asshole attacking a man who clearly does not want to fight.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Let's be real here though, I don't think someone with flip flops and a manbun is a white supremacist, just a hipster douche
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Thanks. Trump.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I don't see the racist part. All I see is one guy picking a fight with some other guy for an unknown reason. Unless somebody has better ears than me and can hear racial insults in the audio, a white guy attacking an asian guy isn't reason enough to assume it's racism. For all I know at this point, the asian guy stole the white guy's girlfriend.
 
i.r.id10t [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Not old, wrinkly, or bald yet but someone forgot Rule 1.
 
