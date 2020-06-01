 Skip to content
(franklywrite.com) White writer describes a time when she kept getting pulled over by the cops for vague reasons. She finally realized it happened at night and in the passenger seat was her large black dog
NephilimNexus
‘’ 10 hours ago  
The first one was in Monroe County on Dixie Highway near Sterling State Park.
Same thing happened in Flat Rock and Huron Township.

Yeah, once you go north of Eight Mile it just gets more & more racist the farther you go.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
meme-arsenal.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 10 hours ago  
If doesn't tell how racist it is out there, I don't know what will. You must not care or you like it all messed up, like that.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
franklywrite.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


She probably shouldn't have let the dog drive.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I waited for the, "Do you know why I pulled you over?" This officer asked where I was going. He looked in the window and flashed his light on Merlin and his demeanor changed. The stern look on his face disappeared, but he seemed...annoyed...

You Got All Cs in High School?
Youtube w4XePPkTdCU
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
When I was a teenager I was making a run to the city with a black classmates uncle. I was speeding along and the uncle tells me, "You better slow down. Them cops see you rolling with an older black guy and they're going to wonder what's going on." Which made total sense and was a shock at the same time.

Not a driving story but another black lady I worked with told me how the cops took her husband to the county line, gave him a loaf of bread and gallon of water, and told him never to come back.

Why yes, that county voted 85% Trump.
 
mrs john amber
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Uh...I'd say that's horribly racist of the woman to accept that conclusion and run with it.
But then again I don't live there.

More likely it could be bored cops, or a suspicion on the cops part of something else happening...and we'll never get the answers anyway.

CSB: one time I called up a precinct of the small city I was staying in in Florida and screamed at the person on the desk because an cop mistook me for a streetwalker. I was no where near anyplace where those girls hung out. T-shirt and leggings was not the standard uniform.
I got an apology very quickly.
I doubt I'd get one today.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I'm just surprised they didn't shoot the dog.
 
With Six You Get Spittle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
JFC
 
powhound
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Ummmm I don't know about this "impeding traffic" bs but unless there is a posted minimum speed I can drive as slow as I want. And minimum speeds are usually 10-15 mph less in my experience. I'll be happy to be corrected if someone more familiar with this law shows up.

Now, if she's driving in the left lane without passing I'm sorry but pull her out of the shiatty van and taze her white ass.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 9 hours ago  
At night.
Through a passenger window.
They could see your dog was colored black? (Presumably a very woolly black man.)

Yeah that happened.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Klyukva: At night.
Through a passenger window.
They could see your dog was colored black? (Presumably a very woolly black man.)

Yeah that happened.


I believe her. Most American street cops are dumb as shiat .
 
waxbeans
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Klyukva: At night.
Through a passenger window.
They could see your dog was colored black? (Presumably a very woolly black man.)

Yeah that happened.


I had a cop do a u-turn; to read my plates. After he pulled me over. He said he just had a feeling. What ever the F that means.

Cops a so full of b.s. and it works both ways. Had a cop let me go for no reason. Now that I think about it, an another one let me go because he liked my ink. And because I was petrified. first time I've been pulled over in the big city.
Power really makes people act stupid and stubborn.
 
mrparks
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Klyukva: At night.
Through a passenger window.
They could see your dog was colored black? (Presumably a very woolly black man.)

Yeah that happened.


static.ddmcdn.comView Full Size


Say something about his hair. I dare you.
 
LindenFark
‘’ 9 hours ago  

mrs john amber: Uh...I'd say that's horribly racist of the woman to accept that conclusion and run with it.
But then again I don't live there.

More likely it could be bored cops, or a suspicion on the cops part of something else happening...and we'll never get the answers anyway.


No, it's not. (Set aside the semantic issue of whether presuming someone is racist is technically racist.)

It may not be the only explanation, or a proven explanation, but it's the most likely explanation. She has five examples within a single year. Every time she was pulled over without dogs is a counter example. Every time she drove without dogs and wasn't pulled over is a counter example. She has neighbors that cite similar patterns.

You forget that she is borrowing the black experience. Your dismissal of "we'll never know" ignores the fact that it's still happening, that these same cops pull over cars with black occupants (not just drivers) and approach with guns unholstered and will do it again tomorrow.

Sure it could have been another reason, but everybody is now aware that systemic racism is a part of the entire police culture, and the police do not deserve the benefit of the doubt. We must stop presuming that any reason other than racism is the most likely, even when that reason is as unspecified as "some reason that's not racist." We must stop presuming that because we don't fear for or lives, others don't fear for their lives, or if they do they somehow deserve it.

I don't think we do it because we're bigots. We do it because we want to believe the system is fair despite evidence to the contrary. If the system isn't fair (it isn't), there are so many unpleasant implications.
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I am a white guy, and definitely do not know what racism feels like. But I have had cops be pull me over just to be dicks to me.

I live in a very white part of the country, and I grew up in the poorest neighborhoods, AND I did look like a punk when I was a teenager. And with so few black people to harass, I was their favorite alternative. I have been pulled over more than a dozen times, had guns drawn on me, been handcuffed, apparently some cop put me on the gang task force list, etc.

I got a bit older, got nicer clothes, got a haircut... and I haven't been treated the same at all since.

All I needed was a haircut really, and problem solved.

This is a weird story, and I worry that it will be interpreted wrong.

But it has always put racism in a specific perspective for me. That although I don't know what racist cops are like, I do know I don't like being treated badly by police.

And that if I had a different skin tone, that I couldn't stop being their favorite target just by putting on a different outfit and changing my hair.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Oddly enough, I'm married to a black woman and I don't think I've ever been pulled over for a bullshiat reason with her in the car. And the cops are usually less dick since there's a lady present. YMMV. However, when I delivered pizza in a black neighborhood, I got pulled over for no reason like 15 times in the course of a year.

::finally reads article::
Doing exactly the speed limit at night? The cops thought you were drunk, lady. All five times.
 
powhound
‘’ 9 hours ago  

waxbeans: Klyukva: At night.
Through a passenger window.
They could see your dog was colored black? (Presumably a very woolly black man.)

Yeah that happened.

I had a cop do a u-turn; to read my plates. After he pulled me over. He said he just had a feeling. What ever the F that means.

Cops a so full of b.s. and it works both ways. Had a cop let me go for no reason. Now that I think about it, an another one let me go because he liked my ink. And because I was petrified. first time I've been pulled over in the big city.
Power really makes people act stupid and stubborn.


Your situation may be different than mine, but I was in Hawaii driving to the gf's house and probably speeding a bit when a cop passed in the opposite direction. I saw the U-turn in the mirror and was like "fuuu*******k". Made a quick left into the neighborhood my gf lived in at the time and zigged and zagged through quite a few streets. Only time I ever did that and I only did that because it wasn't officially evading at that point, in my eyes. Got away that time.

Side story. Same gf the night we met. I offered to give her a ride home from the dance club. She lived at the time with a friend on the military base. No problem I was stationed out of Pearl so had the stickers. Ended up detouring to a quiet area on base and screwing in the back seat. First and last time for that ... it's just not comfortable you know what I'm saying? We finished and climbed back up front and just pulled back onto the road when an MP passed by. Yeah he switched on his lights and had a few questions. Non-event though as he was a day late and a dollar short of the main show. And that was the last time I did anything really stupid on base. Could have been bad just got lucky.
 
mrs john amber
‘’ 9 hours ago  

LindenFark: mrs john amber: Uh...I'd say that's horribly racist of the woman to accept that conclusion and run with it.
But then again I don't live there.

More likely it could be bored cops, or a suspicion on the cops part of something else happening...and we'll never get the answers anyway.

No, it's not. (Set aside the semantic issue of whether presuming someone is racist is technically racist.)

It may not be the only explanation, or a proven explanation, but it's the most likely explanation. She has five examples within a single year. Every time she was pulled over without dogs is a counter example. Every time she drove without dogs and wasn't pulled over is a counter example. She has neighbors that cite similar patterns.

You forget that she is borrowing the black experience. Your dismissal of "we'll never know" ignores the fact that it's still happening, that these same cops pull over cars with black occupants (not just drivers) and approach with guns unholstered and will do it again tomorrow.

Sure it could have been another reason, but everybody is now aware that systemic racism is a part of the entire police culture, and the police do not deserve the benefit of the doubt. We must stop presuming that any reason other than racism is the most likely, even when that reason is as unspecified as "some reason that's not racist." We must stop presuming that because we don't fear for or lives, others don't fear for their lives, or if they do they somehow deserve it.

I don't think we do it because we're bigots. We do it because we want to believe the system is fair despite evidence to the contrary. If the system isn't fair (it isn't), there are so many unpleasant implications.


I think you just really wanted to prove a point that perhaps I'm out of touch because you've read my posts and figured out I'm older so I'm getting set in my ways. But...

Example: my statement of " we'll never know" is referencing the cops tendency to bullshiat their way in and out of situations and you rarely, if ever, get a real explanation out of them. No, my statement isn't invalidating what POC go through. Unless you think somehow these protests for police reform are going to implement mandatory transparency for every case. Not very likely. There's no indicator of a report taken, so if you miraculously asked these cops about this particular woman's activity they'd probably say " who?" and send you on your way.

Example: I'll judge what I think is racist for myself and I'm thinking the woman is racist for accepting the conclusion of another person that the cops thought her dog was a POC. Am I invalidating that this happens to other people? Right now? No and fark you for saying so.
But I notice you're not going off on other posters in the thread who didn't believe her either. You just came at me.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Captain Shaky: .

And that if I had a different skin tone, that I couldn't stop being their favorite target just by putting on a different outfit and changing my hair.


As a kid I got pulled over a lot.


/
I resisted, and evaded a lot.

/
Never got shot, never got hit, never got beat.

/
At around age 39, give or take a few years, I became invisible.

The two things I'm sure of:

Only one thing places cuffs on suspects. PLACING, said cuffs on the suspect. Every thing else is spite.

And,
Cops might not be racist, who knows, but they sure as hell do live in a different reality. And the boot lick population put them there. Because, they don't act like the rest of society.


//
F++K the police.
Seriously. Listen to the actual lyrics people. Not much has changed in 30 years.
 
crinz83
‘’ 9 hours ago  
you think that's bad? the dog got pulled over every time it drove alone
 
waxbeans
‘’ 9 hours ago  

IHadMeAVision: ::finally reads article::
Doing exactly the speed limit at night? The cops thought you were drunk, lady. All five times.


You might be correct.
But, that should be illegal.
Why do we let the cops act like that. If I'm not braking the law, it should be illegal to approach me, question me, run my plates. Period. And if you do I should not be required to play along. And we should stop telling people to just play along. WTF.
 
MegaLib [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
That is sad and has to stop.  Defund the police and hire social workers
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 8 hours ago  

waxbeans: IHadMeAVision: ::finally reads article::
Doing exactly the speed limit at night? The cops thought you were drunk, lady. All five times.

You might be correct.
But, that should be illegal.
Why do we let the cops act like that. If I'm not braking the law, it should be illegal to approach me, question me, run my plates. Period. And if you do I should not be required to play along. And we should stop telling people to just play along. WTF.


They probably nab a lot of DUI's that way, especially after the invention of cruise control, so I'm kind of conflicted about it. Fewer drunks on the road is my favorite part of the cops' job.
 
weilawei [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Wow, farked up.

Completely unrelated, but I also have a photo of a poodle driving, from years and years ago, just outside the Bourne Bridge:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/I missed WW
//By 12 years
 
waxbeans
‘’ 8 hours ago  

powhound: waxbeans: Klyukva: At night.
Through a passenger window.
They could see your dog was colored black? (Presumably a very woolly black man.)

Yeah that happened.

I had a cop do a u-turn; to read my plates. After he pulled me over. He said he just had a feeling. What ever the F that means.

Cops a so full of b.s. and it works both ways. Had a cop let me go for no reason. Now that I think about it, an another one let me go because he liked my ink. And because I was petrified. first time I've been pulled over in the big city.
Power really makes people act stupid and stubborn.

Your situation may be different than mine, but I was in Hawaii driving to the gf's house and probably speeding a bit when a cop passed in the opposite direction. I saw the U-turn in the mirror and was like "fuuu*******k". Made a quick left into the neighborhood my gf lived in at the time and zigged and zagged through quite a few streets. Only time I ever did that and I only did that because it wasn't officially evading at that point, in my eyes. Got away that time.

Side story. Same gf the night we met. I offered to give her a ride home from the dance club. She lived at the time with a friend on the military base. No problem I was stationed out of Pearl so had the stickers. Ended up detouring to a quiet area on base and screwing in the back seat. First and last time for that ... it's just not comfortable you know what I'm saying? We finished and climbed back up front and just pulled back onto the road when an MP passed by. Yeah he switched on his lights and had a few questions. Non-event though as he was a day late and a dollar short of the main show. And that was the last time I did anything really stupid on base. Could have been bad just got lucky.


So this.

Me and my lady friends wasn't actually up to anything. Just enjoying a nice drive. But, the way he did that uTurn freaked me out. So, without thinking I rush to get off the main street. But the street I almost go down is a one-way. I don't go down it. But that's enough for him to flash his lights and pull me over.
Meh.

I swear. On a side note. If I had been an actual Criminal, back then I would have killed him. He was acting very aggressive and it was making me very uncomfortable. WTF.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

powhound: Ummmm I don't know about this "impeding traffic" bs but unless there is a posted minimum speed I can drive as slow as I want. And minimum speeds are usually 10-15 mph less in my experience. I'll be happy to be corrected if someone more familiar with this law shows up.

Now, if she's driving in the left lane without passing I'm sorry but pull her out of the shiatty van and taze her white ass.


As a truck driver I can assure you every state has it on the books, even though it isn't usually talked about during drivers ed. In some cases it is/was passed because of cruising. It is used against suspected drug dealers or buyers rolling up in cars. It is used when admiring women of negotiable affection. It is used against truck drivers trying to see the farking addresses on buildings because can't zoom in on Google Maps while driving, the signs for the business are facing the wrong way and the stupid street number isn't visible, and I can't get decent directions from dispatch over the Omnitracs.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 8 hours ago  

IHadMeAVision: .

They probably nab a lot of DUI's that way, especially after the invention of cruise control, so I'm kind of conflicted about it. Fewer drunks on the road is my favorite part of the cops' job.


Or we could actually take DUI more serious? Why does almost every DUI that kills someone already have at least one DUI??????? Take their car. First time. Bar them from buying drinks booze more than walking distance from home! Take their license? Jail a bartender? Punish the actual people perpetrating the crime of DWI
the rest of society should not be harassed. WTF.
How is this even something that has to be said?
 
wingedkat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

mrs john amber: Uh...I'd say that's horribly racist of the woman to accept that conclusion and run with it.
But then again I don't live there.

More likely it could be bored cops, or a suspicion on the cops part of something else happening...and we'll never get the answers anyway.

CSB: one time I called up a precinct of the small city I was staying in in Florida and screamed at the person on the desk because an cop mistook me for a streetwalker. I was no where near anyplace where those girls hung out. T-shirt and leggings was not the standard uniform.
I got an apology very quickly.
I doubt I'd get one today.


Uh... no racism a perfectly reasonable explanation for what she's describing, and the most likely one.  Listen to what people of color are saying. This is the crap they have to put up with their entire lives.

We shouldn't need to hear from white people to believe that it's a problem... but I know from personal experience that "Driving with a Black Man" is all some cops need to decide to pull someone over.

After years of never getting pulled over unless I did something outrageously stupid, I discovered In my 20s that dating a black man meant I had to brace for it every time I saw a cop ....if my boyfriend was in the car with me.  Most humiliating was the inevitable question of "are you all right?"

The first time it happened I was shocked, but my boyfriend was resigned.  He said I should "get used to it". After that I'd get angrier and angrier, to the point that he had to stop me from yelling at the cops or something equally as stupid, because that was a good way to get arrested or to get him shot. I wish I could say I did something productive with my anger, but my ex was so *resigned* and told me anything I wanted to do would just make us bigger targets. Soo.... I didn't do anything.

Now days I might write down his badge number and complain... or maybe not. I'm *afraid* of the police. Hard to complain when it might make me or my family a target.
 
janzee
‘’ 8 hours ago  

IHadMeAVision: Oddly enough, I'm married to a black woman and I don't think I've ever been pulled over for a bullshiat reason with her in the car. And the cops are usually less dick since there's a lady present. YMMV. However, when I delivered pizza in a black neighborhood, I got pulled over for no reason like 15 times in the course of a year.

::finally reads article::
Doing exactly the speed limit at night? The cops thought you were drunk, lady. All five times.


"HE GOT WEED!"
 
Klyukva
‘’ 8 hours ago  

wingedkat: Uh... no racism a perfectly reasonable explanation for what she's describing, and the most likely one.  Listen to what people of color are saying.


I'm not going to listen to a person of any color who tells me cops have some kind of mutant vision that can AT NIGHT pick out the color of a dog in the passenger seat of a passing car but NOT also the fact that it's a dog.

This is the crap they have to put up with their entire lives.

Have they driven around with a black dog in their passenger seat at night while being a white woman? No? Then they have ZERO RELEVANT EXPERIENCE that speaks to whether this scenario is plausible.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

IHadMeAVision: Oddly enough, I'm married to a black woman and I don't think I've ever been pulled over for a bullshiat reason with her in the car. And the cops are usually less dick since there's a lady present. YMMV. However, when I delivered pizza in a black neighborhood, I got pulled over for no reason like 15 times in the course of a year.

::finally reads article::
Doing exactly the speed limit at night? The cops thought you were drunk, lady. All five times.


There's a lot more prejudice against a black man with white woman than there is against a white man with a black woman.

It's a lovely intersection of racism and sexism.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Wait. Maybe, all white people should drive around with a Black mannequin in the passenger seat. And really stick it to the pigs?
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 8 hours ago  

wingedkat: mrs john amber: Uh...I'd say that's horribly racist of the woman to accept that conclusion and run with it.
But then again I don't live there.

More likely it could be bored cops, or a suspicion on the cops part of something else happening...and we'll never get the answers anyway.

CSB: one time I called up a precinct of the small city I was staying in in Florida and screamed at the person on the desk because an cop mistook me for a streetwalker. I was no where near anyplace where those girls hung out. T-shirt and leggings was not the standard uniform.
I got an apology very quickly.
I doubt I'd get one today.

Uh... no racism a perfectly reasonable explanation for what she's describing, and the most likely one.  Listen to what people of color are saying. This is the crap they have to put up with their entire lives.

We shouldn't need to hear from white people to believe that it's a problem... but I know from personal experience that "Driving with a Black Man" is all some cops need to decide to pull someone over.

After years of never getting pulled over unless I did something outrageously stupid, I discovered In my 20s that dating a black man meant I had to brace for it every time I saw a cop ....if my boyfriend was in the car with me.  Most humiliating was the inevitable question of "are you all right?"

The first time it happened I was shocked, but my boyfriend was resigned.  He said I should "get used to it". After that I'd get angrier and angrier, to the point that he had to stop me from yelling at the cops or something equally as stupid, because that was a good way to get arrested or to get him shot. I wish I could say I did something productive with my anger, but my ex was so *resigned* and told me anything I wanted to do would just make us bigger targets. Soo.... I didn't do anything.

Now days I might write down his badge number and complain... or maybe not. I'm *afraid* of the police. Hard to complain when it might make me or my family a target.


Awful. Really really awful.

(I posted up thread how I am a white guy who has never experienced racism, but...)

This is worse than abuse. It's oppression. Someone bullying you once can leave scars. But someone bullying you who is going to be back, again and again and again (and again, and again). That is a whole lot harder to cope with. At least it would be for me.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

crinz83: you think that's bad? the dog got pulled over every time it drove alone


Good thing he had a license.
 
kyuzokai
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Klyukva: I'm not going to listen to a person of any color who tells me cops have some kind of mutant vision that can AT NIGHT pick out the color of a dog in the passenger seat of a passing car but NOT also the fact that it's a dog.


You sure about that?

Fark user imageView Full Size


In all truthfulness, from the side or behind, I could easily imagine mistaking a black poodle for a dude with an afro... Especially if I was conditioned to be wary of dudes with 'fros.
 
way south
‘’ 8 hours ago  

MegaLib: That is sad and has to stop.  Defund the police and hire social workers


*ring ring*
"Hello, 911? Someone's broken into my house. Can you please send a social worker to get them out?"
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I have up on the article. Ive read some tall tales but this one takes the cake.

People wouldn't just go online and lie for attention would they?
 
wingedkat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Klyukva: wingedkat: Uh... no racism a perfectly reasonable explanation for what she's describing, and the most likely one.  Listen to what people of color are saying.

I'm not going to listen to a person of any color who tells me cops have some kind of mutant vision that can AT NIGHT pick out the color of a dog in the passenger seat of a passing car but NOT also the fact that it's a dog.

This is the crap they have to put up with their entire lives.

Have they driven around with a black dog in their passenger seat at night while being a white woman? No? Then they have ZERO RELEVANT EXPERIENCE that speaks to whether this scenario is plausible.


The police can clearly see that it is a dog, just after they've pulled the car over.

This may be surprising to you, but it is hard to clearly make out the silhouette of dark things in the dark. Probably worse in a moving vehicle.

It *is* easier to see that something is either light or dark... try it yourself.  Even here right now, I can see the outline of my white cat much more clearly than my black dog in the light of my cell phone.

Combine that with the fact that people expect a figure in the passenger seat of a car to be a person, and it seems perfectly reasonable to me that the police were mistaking her dog for a person.  Add in the racism we know POC experience and consider her account of the behavior of the cops, plus the fact that they stopped pulling her over after her dog died... and well racism that seems to be the most likely explanation.

Or maybe you are the one with crazy mutant vision that can always clearly identify dogs no matter how dark it is.  That's a pretty cool trick if true.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I'm with wingedcat and kzyuzokai on this one, Klyukva.

I started to read the story and was like, pfffft no farking way. It's a dog.

Then I saw the pic of the dog, in the van, and was like, omg way, after all. Totally way. I laughed out loud pretty hard, too.

I reckon the police were doing their best to not crack up laughing, and just thought of anything to justify their pulling her over. A pig might be angry at his own embarrassment and write her up, though.
 
Sobekneferu
‘’ 7 hours ago  

mrs john amber: Uh...I'd say that's horribly racist of the woman to accept that conclusion and run with it.
But then again I don't live there.

More likely it could be bored cops, or a suspicion on the cops part of something else happening...and we'll never get the answers anyway.

CSB: one time I called up a precinct of the small city I was staying in in Florida and screamed at the person on the desk because an cop mistook me for a streetwalker. I was no where near anyplace where those girls hung out. T-shirt and leggings was not the standard uniform.
I got an apology very quickly.
I doubt I'd get one today.


The only time I saw someone I was sure was a hooker, that's what she was wearing.
Her intended customer base seemed to be guys going to the Walgreens liquor department at 2AM (after the bars are closed.)
Not flashy trashy, just impoverished looking.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 7 hours ago  

wingedkat: There's a lot more prejudice against a black man with white woman than there is against a white man with a black woman.

It's a lovely intersection of racism and sexism.


In society, yeah, but BW/WM is still much rarer so the cops still see it as an easy prostitution bust.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

IHadMeAVision: Oddly enough, I'm married to a black woman and I don't think I've ever been pulled over for a bullshiat reason with her in the car. And the cops are usually less dick since there's a lady present. YMMV. However, when I delivered pizza in a black neighborhood, I got pulled over for no reason like 15 times in the course of a year.

::finally reads article::
Doing exactly the speed limit at night? The cops thought you were drunk, lady. All five times.


I drive the speed limit at night all the time, if there isn't a lot of traffic.

Only times I've been pulled over for it I had a black man in the car with me.

Maybe they *were* looking for drunk drivers... but I used to give white friends rides home from bars all the time and have never gotten pulled over while doing it.

It's notable, at the very least.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I was a white cop in a predominantly white suburb and saw thousands of black people driving and didn't pull them over. Guess I was doing it wrong.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

CruiserTwelve: I was a white cop in a predominantly white suburb and saw thousands of black people driving and didn't pull them over. Guess I was doing it wrong.


At this point, if you said that at a bar, I guess I would buy you a beer and say thank you for doing it wrong.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

IHadMeAVision: wingedkat: There's a lot more prejudice against a black man with white woman than there is against a white man with a black woman.

It's a lovely intersection of racism and sexism.

In society, yeah, but BW/WM is still much rarer so the cops still see it as an easy prostitution bust.


Ugh.

I'm glad that hasn't happened to you and your wife. Getting harassed for potentially being a prostitute seems traumatic and humiliating.
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 7 hours ago  

way south: MegaLib: That is sad and has to stop.  Defund the police and hire social workers

*ring ring*
"Hello, 911? Someone's broken into my house. Can you please send a social worker to get them out?"


Huh, zero statistics about how many home invasions that have been stopped by police.

It's almost like this has never once happened in the entire history of the United States. Even once.

If you have been burglarized the police will come to fill out a report and maybebegin an investigation. And yes...

You would be better served by social workers than police.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I've heard a black pastor with a white wife who gets pulled over all the time.  She gets taken out of the car and quizzed to see if she is safe.
 
hestheone
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Meh.  Have a Latin name and work a swing shift?  Your plate is going to be run (automatically, it seems) and you're going to get pulled over 'because your vehicle matches the description of a car involved in a crime'.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 6 hours ago  

MegaLib: That is sad and has to stop.  Defund the police and hire social workers


Will the social workers be armed? Not every person looking for suicide by cop want to or can be talked down.
 
