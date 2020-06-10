 Skip to content
(The Hill)   We're shooting African Americans about 24 percent less than we probably ought to be"   (thehill.com) divider line
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Another POS cop that needs to be fired.. into the sun.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Another issue is US police just are not that good at solving murders and other serious crime. About 50% of US murders are ever solved, (failure to find or false corner finding is what reduces official rate of 62%) in the rest of the 1st world the rate is around 90%.
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Should be 99.999% less, asshole.
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

eurotrader: Another issue is US police just are not that good at solving murders and other serious crime. About 50% of US murders are ever solved, (failure to find or false corner finding is what reduces official rate of 62%) in the rest of the 1st world the rate is around 90%.


I don't know about the rest of the first world, but in the US, being too intelligent will disqualify you from being a police officer.

Stupid people makes stupid cops.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Alley Rat: eurotrader: Another issue is US police just are not that good at solving murders and other serious crime. About 50% of US murders are ever solved, (failure to find or false corner finding is what reduces official rate of 62%) in the rest of the 1st world the rate is around 90%.

I don't know about the rest of the first world, but in the US, being too intelligent will disqualify you from being a police officer.

Stupid people makes stupid cops.


That is why as a general rule in life in the US is never do anything that pisses off the FBI, they are generally bright and have time,money and manpower to actually investigate a person. That book a felony a day without even knowing or noticing should be considered.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook, a former player for the Oklahoma City Thunder, on Tuesday announced that he was producing a documentary about the massacre.

That's pretty great.  Kind of funny that/if he didn't feel comfortable doing it while he was in OKC.  Though last year's Watchmen series made a lot of people aware of that incident who weren't before
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
And cops are still whining about people being mean to them.  THIS IS WHY, YOU THUGS.

Also: 24% is an oddly specific number.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
His logic appears to be:

"X% of the time our offices encounter black people, they wind up shot. 1.24X% of the time our officers encounter white people, they wind up shot. Therefore we need to be shooting more of the black people we encounter or else it's racist."

Which is a misuse of statistics so obviously idiotic it should probably be written in Comic Sans, not least because the most obvious solution to this "paradox" is that his cops constantly hassle black people over trivial things, inflating the number of "encounters" with a large number of low-risk aggressions that are individually less likely to end with a cop executing someone on the street but which in aggregate result in a larger number of extrajudicial killings.
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
That article is insane.  Of all the things to infer from it, that Maj. Travis Yates is completely detached from the purpose and meaning of his position and authority should be chief, no pun intended.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
"they've made regular Americans believe that cops are just hunting blacks down the street and killing them."

Oh, like how your department just arrested black kids for jaywalking? They weren't hunted to be killed--only hunted to be jailed, which in the middle of a pandemic is ostensibly the same thing.

So fark right off with that shiat.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"The officer faced severe backlash over his comments,"

Really?
You write news.
News that deals with bringing to light racism.
And you are going with "backlash"?

Just randomly picking words, are we?

Not the least bit concerned about how that may be preceived?
Yes, you used it properly.
Yes, it is not racist in origin

But if you were going to say his superiors were lazy in responding, you would probably not use an anagram of "dgingerly"

Just think about choices.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
60% of statistics are made up on the spot
 
Marcos P
‘’ 5 hours ago  
How do you figure out the variables on that?
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

fusillade762: And cops are still whining about people being mean to them.  THIS IS WHY, YOU THUGS.

Also: 24% is an oddly specific number.


Mr. Show - 24 is the Highest Number
Youtube RkP_OGDCLY0
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

eurotrader: Another issue is US police just are not that good at solving murders and other serious crime. About 50% of US murders are ever solved, (failure to find or false corner finding is what reduces official rate of 62%) in the rest of the 1st world the rate is around 90%.


That's why they had to set Dexter in Florida anywhere else and it doesn't make sense.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And this is the city Trump plans to hold his 'Fark the pandemic, I'm desperate for my cult to worship me' rally.

The same city where a prosperous black community was obliterated by white supremacist scum. On the day when black people celebrate the end of slavery.

Huh, funny. Every dog in the neighborhood just started going absolutely batshiat.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Bootlickers will blame the media for reporting this, rather than the cop . . . who makes all cops look bad with such a statement.
 
gottagopee
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I... I thought subby's header was mocking...

The mutherfarker said that. Out loud. Thinking it was a good and reasonable thing to say.
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"The officer was arrested the next day. They were prosecuted, they were fired. What are you doing? What do you mean, 'justice?' Justice at this point has been done,"

You left out the part that the only reason any of this happened was because the "Medical trauma at the point of detention" (or however the official sanitized report detailed it) was filmed by a "civilian" (cops are civilians too btw but don't tell them that, it makes them feel less important) and released via open sourced media.

So the world saw a snuff film starring a cop as the antagonist instead of a "medical trauma incident".

And that was why "Justice at this point has been done".
 
Dryad
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well, to be fair, we are shooting police committing crimes about 99.9937% less than we probably ought to be.
 
Super_pope
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well we see why Trump picked Tulsa.  He found his new running mate
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Cops: stop treating us like we're a bunch fo brutal stupid violent animals

also cops: look at us acting like brutal stupid violent animals.
 
JerryHeisenberg [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
But he didn't say he was a racist.
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So - didn't you folks in Tulsa make your quota during "Black Shooting" Season?  New motto - Tulsa - It's not fit for humans.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

gottagopee: I... I thought subby's header was mocking...

The mutherfarker said that. Out loud. Thinking it was a good and reasonable thing to say.


Thanks, Trump.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

vudukungfu: "But if you were going to say his superiors were lazy in responding, you would probably not use an anagram of "dgingerly"


Uhmm.
That's not a word, and the one that is spelled with an "a" doesn't mean that.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

H31N0US: "The officer was arrested the next day. They were prosecuted, they were fired. What are you doing? What do you mean, 'justice?' Justice at this point has been done,"

You left out the part that the only reason any of this happened was because the "Medical trauma at the point of detention" (or however the official sanitized report detailed it) was filmed by a "civilian" (cops are civilians too btw but don't tell them that, it makes them feel less important) and released via open sourced media.

So the world saw a snuff film starring a cop as the antagonist instead of a "medical trauma incident".

And that was why "Justice at this point has been done".


Everyone and their brother carrying a video camera at all times has changed protesting forever.  The cop's word is no longer the final decider of justice, he now has to overcome video evidence of brutality.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 5 hours ago  

pkjun: His logic appears to be:

"X% of the time our offices encounter black people, they wind up shot. 1.24X% of the time our officers encounter white people, they wind up shot. Therefore we need to be shooting more of the black people we encounter or else it's racist."

Which is a misuse of statistics so obviously idiotic it should probably be written in Comic Sans, not least because the most obvious solution to this "paradox" is that his cops constantly hassle black people over trivial things, inflating the number of "encounters" with a large number of low-risk aggressions that are individually less likely to end with a cop executing someone on the street but which in aggregate result in a larger number of extrajudicial killings.


Yep, or to put it in song:

https://twitter.com/benjpasek/status/​1​268893976230268931
 
casual disregard
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I've got a weird idea - how about we stop shooting African Americans?
 
gottagopee
‘’ 5 hours ago  

jso2897: gottagopee: I... I thought subby's header was mocking...

The mutherfarker said that. Out loud. Thinking it was a good and reasonable thing to say.

Thanks, Trump.


For 4 years now we've been saying how it's a good thing that these turds feel free enough to say the quiet bit out loud so they id themselves and their response was FARK YOUR FEELINGS SNOWFLAKES YAY TRUMP and start doing their shiat openly.

And they have zero understanding of why they're now so despised.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Boo_Guy: Another POS cop that needs to be fired.. into the sun.


So does the guy quoted in the WSJ who says there's no discrimination by cops against black people.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

gottagopee: I... I thought subby's header was mocking...

The mutherfarker said that. Out loud. Thinking it was a good and reasonable thing to say.


He really thought that was going to make them look better, didn't he? Like people were going to hear that and say "oh. Oh I guess we were wrong about cops! I'm very sorry. Where can I get one of those spiffy blue line Punisher skull decals?"
 
gottagopee
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: H31N0US: "The officer was arrested the next day. They were prosecuted, they were fired. What are you doing? What do you mean, 'justice?' Justice at this point has been done,"

You left out the part that the only reason any of this happened was because the "Medical trauma at the point of detention" (or however the official sanitized report detailed it) was filmed by a "civilian" (cops are civilians too btw but don't tell them that, it makes them feel less important) and released via open sourced media.

So the world saw a snuff film starring a cop as the antagonist instead of a "medical trauma incident".

And that was why "Justice at this point has been done".

Everyone and their brother carrying a video camera at all times has changed protesting forever.  The cop's word is no longer the final decider of justice, he now has to overcome video evidence of brutality.


Overcome that and the fact that judges are overwhelmingly only considered qualified if they were one-time prosecutors. Judges farkin suck hairy moose balls as well.
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Talking about George Floyd, and the officer who killed him, he says "The officer was arrested the next day."

But that isn't true.  Floyd was killed May 25th.  Officers were fired, but not charged, on May 26th. Protests started on the 27th (and continued.)  Officer Derek Chauvin was arrested and charged on May 29th.

If the officer had actually been arrested within a day, it would likely have led to a different outcome.  He was only arrested after two days of protesting.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

DarnoKonrad: Bootlickers will blame the media for reporting this, rather than the cop . . . who makes all cops look bad with such a statement.


On a related note, Live P.D. got shiatcanned because it turns out they destroyed video footage of a cop tazing someone to death. And people are blaming A&E for "censoring" them.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Going forward, I know the police would be like to be part of the conversation, but we should treat anything they say as worth about 3/5 that of a real American.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Also where did 24% less come from?

Jesus Christ, this is unacceptable.
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Surely no one could be stupid enough to say those things on record, right? (Checks article). Never mind.
 
HulaMaus
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Chris Ween: 60% of statistics are made up on the spot


40% of all people know that.
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

eurotrader: Another issue is US police just are not that good at solving murders and other serious crime. About 50% of US murders are ever solved, (failure to find or false corner finding is what reduces official rate of 62%) in the rest of the 1st world the rate is around 90%.


And of those "solved" murders, we KNOW a certain percentage of them were just coerced confessions to clear the board.

I'm starting to wonder if vigilante-ism and anarchic revenge wouldn't have produced similar numbers... - _-
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: H31N0US: "The officer was arrested the next day. They were prosecuted, they were fired. What are you doing? What do you mean, 'justice?' Justice at this point has been done,"

You left out the part that the only reason any of this happened was because the "Medical trauma at the point of detention" (or however the official sanitized report detailed it) was filmed by a "civilian" (cops are civilians too btw but don't tell them that, it makes them feel less important) and released via open sourced media.

So the world saw a snuff film starring a cop as the antagonist instead of a "medical trauma incident".

And that was why "Justice at this point has been done".

Everyone and their brother carrying a video camera at all times has changed protesting forever.  The cop's word is no longer the final decider of justice, he now has to overcome video evidence of brutality.


Ask Rodney King how well that turned out. Jurys are cop-friendly.
 
RanHakubi
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hey, Major? Just to let you know, your new(ish) chief of police is black. I don't think he's going to take kindly to this.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So he goes on to say well yes blacks are targeted proportionately more so we should shoot them more. Flawless logic. Should have spoken to your union first man.
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Everyone and their brother carrying a video camera at all times has changed protesting forever.


That's the silver lining on the cloud of ubiquitous video and social media, if you ask me.
 
jimjays
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I watched systemic racism by the police through my front window dozens of times. Had a speed trap up the street, with the cops making many of the stops in front of my house. I knew at a glance what treatment the driver would receive.

A white driver would hand over his license, have the brief chat, cop would go back to his car and check his record. He might or might not get a ticket with the following usual chat, would be on his way in ten or fifteen minutes.

A black driver would have a second or third squad car arrive in a minute or two, would be put behind a squad car, maybe in a squad car with a cop while the other cop or two searched his car, putting items on the roof. Never saw any contraband. He'd be there a half-hour or more, would always either get a ticket or go to jail.

Granted, I have no idea what speed any driver was at passing the speed trap, or if perhaps they'd done something at the mall up the street. And I have no idea what sort of record any of the drivers had. But based on the unequal treatment I saw with young drivers, the older black drivers were more likely to have records...and more likely to know they were in for trouble when they had to interact with a cop...
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

jimjays: I watched systemic racism by the police through my front window dozens of times. Had a speed trap up the street, with the cops making many of the stops in front of my house. I knew at a glance what treatment the driver would receive.

A white driver would hand over his license, have the brief chat, cop would go back to his car and check his record. He might or might not get a ticket with the following usual chat, would be on his way in ten or fifteen minutes.

A black driver would have a second or third squad car arrive in a minute or two, would be put behind a squad car, maybe in a squad car with a cop while the other cop or two searched his car, putting items on the roof. Never saw any contraband. He'd be there a half-hour or more, would always either get a ticket or go to jail.

Granted, I have no idea what speed any driver was at passing the speed trap, or if perhaps they'd done something at the mall up the street. And I have no idea what sort of record any of the drivers had. But based on the unequal treatment I saw with young drivers, the older black drivers were more likely to have records...and more likely to know they were in for trouble when they had to interact with a cop...


That would make for a great documentary.

Not kidding.
 
Mouser
‘’ 4 hours ago  

gottagopee: I... I thought subby's header was mocking...

The mutherfarker said that. Out loud. Thinking it was a good and reasonable thing to say.


Statisically speaking, it WAS a reasonable thing to say.  Now whether it's "good" is another question.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

eurotrader: Another issue is US police just are not that good at solving murders and other serious crime. About 50% of US murders are ever solved, (failure to find or false corner finding is what reduces official rate of 62%) in the rest of the 1st world the rate is around 90%.


Except for Japan which has a high suicide mainly because anytime the cops can't quickly solve a murder, they label it a suicide instead.
 
