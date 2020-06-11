 Skip to content
(New Zealand Herald)   Not news: Restaurant stocking pamphlets on "How to Keep Yourself & Others Well." News: What happens when you scan the barcode   (nzherald.co.nz) divider line
    More: Misc, L. Ron Hubbard, Church of Scientology, Covid-19 pamphlets, topics of general health, Auckland restaurant, inside look, recent study, General manager Matthieu Ferragati  
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Well, there are volcanoes in NZ.

/Hail Xenu
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I thought that Scientology had been largely supplanted by Fictionology.

https://www.theonion.com/scientology-​l​osing-ground-to-new-fictionology-18195​67847

https://mirror.uncyc.org/wiki/Fictiono​logy

https://www.amazon.com/Modern-Fiction​o​logy-Andrew-Lang/dp/1374958301
 
Spermbot
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I was expecting a Rickroll; leaving disappointed.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Scientology is its own virus and proof there's no such thing as "herd immunity" without a vaccine.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
That's weird. A similar thing happens when you scan the "Do you have excess money?", "Boycott Psychology Today" and "Is it time for False Hope?" pamphlets...
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Spermbot: I was expecting a Rickroll; leaving disappointed.


You gave up too early, thinking it had let you down. Never do that.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Remember what Tom Cruise said in that infamous video,

"If you don't know the KFC menu then you better learn it!"
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 10 hours ago  
So we have one disease printing up pamphlets about another disease so as to infect people with itself.
 
ModernLuddite [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
A Mexican restaurant in New Zealand run by a guy named Matthieu Ferragati?
 
Klyukva
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I read what I assume is the same pamphlet unless the Church of Scientology has more than one of these circulating. The advice in it wasn't bad but it also probably doesn't contain anything you haven't already heard.
 
hestheone
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"The pamphlets have today been removed from the Mexican Cafe in central Auckland on Victoria St West. "

That's racist.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It's a sin to miss an opportunity to grift.

Praise to the hustle!
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Who scans random QR codes?

From Wiki

Risks[edit]
The only context in which common QR codes can carry executable data is the URL data type. These URLs may host JavaScript code, which can be used to exploit vulnerabilities in applications on the host system, such as the reader, the web browser or the image viewer, since a reader will typically send the data to the application associated with the data type used by the QR code.
In the case of no software exploits, malicious QR codes combined with a permissive reader can still put a computer's contents and user's privacy at risk. This practice is known as "attagging", a portmanteau of "attack tagging".[79] They are easily created and can be affixed over legitimate QR codes.[80] On a smartphone, the reader's permissions may allow use of the camera, full Internet access, read/write contact data, GPS, read browser history, read/write local storage, and global system changes.[81][82][83]
Risks include linking to dangerous web sites with browser exploits, enabling the microphone/camera/GPS, and then streaming those feeds to a remote server, analysis of sensitive data (passwords, files, contacts, transactions),[84] and sending email/SMS/IM messages or DDOS packets as part of a botnet, corrupting privacy settings, stealing identity,[85] and even containing malicious logic themselves such as JavaScript[86] or a virus.[87][88] These actions could occur in the background while the user is only seeing the reader opening a seemingly harmless web page.[89] In Russia, a malicious QR code caused phones that scanned it to send premium texts at a fee of US$6 each.[79]
 
jtown
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


THAT'S NOT A BAR CODE!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ModernLuddite: A Mexican restaurant in New Zealand run by a guy named Matthieu Ferragati?


When I was on Guam there was a great Mexican restaurant run by a Chinese guy who had lived in Tijuana.
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wiles said she would be "thinking twice" about booklets from organisations where it was not clear if it could not be trusted.

There, FTFY.
 
