(The Philadelphia Inquirer)   Hospital tries new plan to drum up business by dropping window from 20th floor   (inquirer.com) divider line
962 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jun 2020 at 1:41 AM (11 hours ago)



Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
In Russia hospital drops you from 20th floor.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
I have a gif for that

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Luckily no one got hit, that'd be paneful.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Theeng: Luckily no one got hit, that'd be paneful.


Even so, tempers were lost.
 
crinz83
‘’ 11 hours ago  
weird.. as i was reading this, windows 10 crashed
 
wood0366 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 10 hours ago  

edmo: I have a gif for that

[Fark user image image 640x365]


I see no evidence of Bo Burnham in that and thus it is not a gif.

Checkmate.
 
wood0366 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

edmo: I have a gif for that

[Fark user image 640x365] [View Full Size image _x_]


I'm kinda wondering why they didn't have any sort of control on that thing. It hit the crane boom and it went... boom.
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Saudi Arabia: World's luckiest man narrowly avoids death by falling sheet of glass
Youtube JAXyExoeyiM
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
They had run out of batteries?
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Whatthefark: [YouTube video: Saudi Arabia: World's luckiest man narrowly avoids death by falling sheet of glass]


Holee fark that was what, one inch shy of slicing him in half??
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Well it's better than firing medical staff during a pandemic, right?
 
mrparks
‘’ 8 hours ago  

wood0366: edmo: I have a gif for that

[Fark user image 640x365] [View Full Size image _x_]

I'm kinda wondering why they didn't have any sort of control on that thing. It hit the crane boom and it went... boom.


Seems easy enough to tie off to a suction cup lifter and deal with the motion from the crane that way.

That's the kind of tool that always gets left in the box on the ground when you need it on the roof, though.
 
TangoDown
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Timing is everything
 
jman144
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I see a lot more windows that building could drop on people...
 
