(CBS 58 Milwaukee) Remains of missing children believed found at the stepfather's Idaho home. Normally a sad tag indeed... but somehow TFA managed to screw up the caption for the youngsters
87
    children of Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell  
•       •       •

87 Comments
 
farkingbubbler
18 hours ago  
Subby here.

Before those gonads catch yheir mistake here's a screencap of what they wrote.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido
17 hours ago  

farkingbubbler: Subby here.

Before those gonads catch yheir mistake here's a screencap of what they wrote.

[Fark user image image 355x750]


Awwww, it makes it seem as if the kids are happy about the flag decision!  Instead, they're dead.  Quite a letdown
 
King Something
15 hours ago  
At least two and a half hours later, they still have not yet fixed the caption.
 
Fireproof
13 hours ago  

King Something: At least two and a half hours later, they still have not yet fixed the caption.


Now they have.
 
sandi_fish
13 hours ago  
Jesus farking Christ.  What the fark is wrong with people?
 
Coach McGirk
13 hours ago  
These are the assholes that took off to Hawaii, yes?

/off to read the article
 
EmmaLou
13 hours ago  
This woman and her husband are nutty religious pieces of work. They've offed more than these 2 kids. I'm glad these kids were finally found.
 
whatisaidwas
13 hours ago  

sandi_fish: Jesus farking Christ.  What the fark is wrong with people?


Exactly.  Here we are, where editors are no longer a thing.
 
SBinRR
13 hours ago  
Saw an interview a week or two ago with a friend of the mother.  She said she knows the kids are safe somewhere, she's sure.

Wrong, dumbass.
 
casey17
13 hours ago  
The Dateline update episode should be interesting.
 
Bruscar
13 hours ago  
Am I suffering the adverse effects of exhaustion or was that article a hot mess?
 
Coach McGirk
13 hours ago  
JFC.
This hits too close to home for me.
 
Wolf892
13 hours ago  
Watch them plead religious freedom to sacrifice their kids to whatever xenu they believe in.
 
FarkMeAmadeus
13 hours ago  
Saw a Dateline or 48 hours or whatever about this case. These "parents" should have lost custody of these kids almost immediately. Complete end-times whack jobs and you could see this coming a mile away.  Religious extremism is a mental illness and should be treated as such with loss of custody and no unsupervised visits of kids. This was entirely preventable and shiat like this will continue until the special treatment of religious nutters goes away. So, in other words, it will continue indefinitely.
 
AsparagusFTW
13 hours ago  

casey17: The Dateline update episode should be interesting.


It's going to be an hour of Nancy Grace yelling dumb shiat at the camera, isn't it?
 
The Third Man
13 hours ago  
Not surprised, Channel 58 mixes up a lot of stuff.

ＬＯＣＡＬ５８ＴＶ - Skywatching
Youtube 2BD-ba-aXQo
 
Coach McGirk
13 hours ago  

AsparagusFTW: casey17: The Dateline update episode should be interesting.

It's going to be an hour of Nancy Grace yelling dumb shiat at the camera, isn't it?


Nancy isn't on Dateline.
 
6nome
13 hours ago  
Remains to be seen
 
Msol
13 hours ago  
What a poorly-written article.

He's their "stepfather", but only married their mom after they died/went missing?

What the hell was that wedding like?!
 
johnny queso
13 hours ago  

Coach McGirk: JFC.
This hits too close to home for me.


do you also have children buried in your yard?
 
OlderGuy
13 hours ago  

whatisaidwas: sandi_fish: Jesus farking Christ.  What the fark is wrong with people?

Exactly.  Here we are, where editors are no longer a thing.


Editors haven't been a 'thing' for a long time.. neither have journalists.
 
GrogSmash
13 hours ago  
Any bets untill the 'Made for TV movie'?
 
drewogatory
13 hours ago  

johnny queso: Coach McGirk: JFC.
This hits too close to home for me.

do you also have children buried in your yard?


If I did, I wouldn't bury them right by the damn barn. If. This dude is no rocket scientist obviously.
 
iseetheghost
13 hours ago  

johnny queso: Coach McGirk: JFC.
This hits too close to home for me.

do you also have children buried in your yard?


I have a couple in my backyard, they came with the house.
 
Coach McGirk
13 hours ago  

johnny queso: Coach McGirk: JFC.
This hits too close to home for me.

do you also have children buried in your yard?


No, farkwad.

I have an ex-husband who is a religious doomsday nutter that I'm currently forced to share custody of my daughter with.

FARK YOU.
 
GrogSmash
13 hours ago  

drewogatory: johnny queso: Coach McGirk: JFC.
This hits too close to home for me.

do you also have children buried in your yard?

If I did, I wouldn't bury them right by the damn barn. If. This dude is no rocket scientist obviously.


No shiat.

If you have a couple of months to dispose of a body or two, before anyone discovers that they are missing...  you have a wide variety of options, including quite a few that ensure that there is nothing identifiable as a body.

/Nope, never thought about this, not at all...
 
apoptotic
13 hours ago  

Msol: What a poorly-written article.

He's their "stepfather", but only married their mom after they died/went missing?

What the hell was that wedding like?!


'Lori, do you solemnly swear not to testify against Chad?'
'I do.'
'Chad, do you solemnly swear not to testify against Lori?'
'I do.'
'Congratulations, I now pronounce you spousally immune."
 
GrogSmash
13 hours ago  

Coach McGirk: johnny queso: Coach McGirk: JFC.
This hits too close to home for me.

do you also have children buried in your yard?

No, farkwad.

I have an ex-husband who is a religious doomsday nutter that I'm currently forced to share custody of my daughter with.

FARK YOU.


Erk. Sorry to hear about that.
 
Squid_for_Brains
13 hours ago  
Men who convince themselves that they're Jesus always end up killing multiple people.

You're doing it wrong, creeps.
 
johnny queso
13 hours ago  

Coach McGirk: johnny queso: Coach McGirk: JFC.
This hits too close to home for me.

do you also have children buried in your yard?

No, farkwad.

I have an ex-husband who is a religious doomsday nutter that I'm currently forced to share custody of my daughter with.

FARK YOU.


honest apologies.
just an off hand comment.
 
BlueBox
13 hours ago  

johnny queso: Coach McGirk: JFC.
This hits too close to home for me.

do you also have children buried in your yard?


Nope.  Only slackers do.  It's chili and soup bones for the pro's.
 
johnny queso
13 hours ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Men who convince themselves that they're Jesus always end up killing multiple people.

You're doing it wrong, creeps.


usually involves sex with the wives of all your male followers first.
 
puffy999
13 hours ago  

johnny queso: Squid_for_Brains: Men who convince themselves that they're Jesus always end up killing multiple people.

You're doing it wrong, creeps.

usually involves sex with the wives of all your male followers first.


Ha ha, Picard. You're not gonna get away with THAT one again.
 
GrogSmash
13 hours ago  

johnny queso: Squid_for_Brains: Men who convince themselves that they're Jesus always end up killing multiple people.

You're doing it wrong, creeps.

usually involves sex with the wives of all your male followers first.


If they limit it to the wives, I'm fine with that.  That's just the stupid getting their just deserts.

They usually go for the daughters as well.
 
Squid_for_Brains
13 hours ago  

johnny queso: Squid_for_Brains: Men who convince themselves that they're Jesus always end up killing multiple people.

You're doing it wrong, creeps.

usually involves sex with the wives of all your male followers first.


And their daughters. Don't forget.

Fark, I hate these people.
 
Coach McGirk
13 hours ago  

johnny queso: Coach McGirk: johnny queso: Coach McGirk: JFC.
This hits too close to home for me.

do you also have children buried in your yard?

No, farkwad.

I have an ex-husband who is a religious doomsday nutter that I'm currently forced to share custody of my daughter with.

FARK YOU.

honest apologies.
just an off hand comment.


*deep breath*

I'm sorry, Johnny. You didn't know. Stupid of me to lash out like that. Its not like I'm new here, I just freaked.

Not 3 hours ago I was on the phone with him discussing her grades that just came out. They aren't great but not bad. She just turned 12. He said (and told her) that she has "evil spirits" and  "demons" around her that are distracting her. WHAT THE ACTUAL FARK???? WHO THE FARK SAYS THAT TO A LITTLE GIRL???!!!
I had been following this story for months. This news just punched me in the gut today.

I'm sorry, Johnny. I didn't mean what I said. I'm just angry and scared.
 
Squid_for_Brains
13 hours ago  

Coach McGirk: johnny queso: Coach McGirk: johnny queso: Coach McGirk: JFC.
This hits too close to home for me.

do you also have children buried in your yard?

No, farkwad.

I have an ex-husband who is a religious doomsday nutter that I'm currently forced to share custody of my daughter with.

FARK YOU.

honest apologies.
just an off hand comment.

*deep breath*

I'm sorry, Johnny. You didn't know. Stupid of me to lash out like that. Its not like I'm new here, I just freaked.

Not 3 hours ago I was on the phone with him discussing her grades that just came out. They aren't great but not bad. She just turned 12. He said (and told her) that she has "evil spirits" and  "demons" around her that are distracting her. WHAT THE ACTUAL FARK???? WHO THE FARK SAYS THAT TO A LITTLE GIRL???!!!
I had been following this story for months. This news just punched me in the gut today.

I'm sorry, Johnny. I didn't mean what I said. I'm just angry and scared.


Holy shiat. You have every right to be.

I don't know what to say.
 
GrogSmash
13 hours ago  

Coach McGirk: johnny queso: Coach McGirk: johnny queso: Coach McGirk: JFC.
This hits too close to home for me.

do you also have children buried in your yard?

No, farkwad.

I have an ex-husband who is a religious doomsday nutter that I'm currently forced to share custody of my daughter with.

FARK YOU.

honest apologies.
just an off hand comment.

*deep breath*

I'm sorry, Johnny. You didn't know. Stupid of me to lash out like that. Its not like I'm new here, I just freaked.

Not 3 hours ago I was on the phone with him discussing her grades that just came out. They aren't great but not bad. She just turned 12. He said (and told her) that she has "evil spirits" and  "demons" around her that are distracting her. WHAT THE ACTUAL FARK???? WHO THE FARK SAYS THAT TO A LITTLE GIRL???!!!
I had been following this story for months. This news just punched me in the gut today.

I'm sorry, Johnny. I didn't mean what I said. I'm just angry and scared.


What are the laws in your area concerning audio recordings of conversations, one party consent?

Might be useful to have a history of said demented religious ramblings in a custody renegotiation.
 
jefferator
13 hours ago  
Sorry but-----

Shocked - SHOCKED - I tell ya!!!!!!
 
Coach McGirk
13 hours ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Coach McGirk: johnny queso: Coach McGirk: johnny queso: Coach McGirk: JFC.
This hits too close to home for me.

do you also have children buried in your yard?

No, farkwad.

I have an ex-husband who is a religious doomsday nutter that I'm currently forced to share custody of my daughter with.

FARK YOU.

honest apologies.
just an off hand comment.

*deep breath*

I'm sorry, Johnny. You didn't know. Stupid of me to lash out like that. Its not like I'm new here, I just freaked.

Not 3 hours ago I was on the phone with him discussing her grades that just came out. They aren't great but not bad. She just turned 12. He said (and told her) that she has "evil spirits" and  "demons" around her that are distracting her. WHAT THE ACTUAL FARK???? WHO THE FARK SAYS THAT TO A LITTLE GIRL???!!!
I had been following this story for months. This news just punched me in the gut today.

I'm sorry, Johnny. I didn't mean what I said. I'm just angry and scared.

Holy shiat. You have every right to be.

I don't know what to say.


No, I'm a dick for shiatting all over the thread. I'm just upset.
Reactionary Coach is reacting poorly.
 
farkingbubbler
13 hours ago  
Can a modmin update the headline to say the caption was screencapped in the thread? Since somebody at 58 got it fixed?

Yeah, all the copious spelling, grammar, and punctuation errors still exist in their stories, but still...
 
Coach McGirk
13 hours ago  

GrogSmash: Coach McGirk: johnny queso: Coach McGirk: johnny queso: Coach McGirk: JFC.
This hits too close to home for me.

do you also have children buried in your yard?

No, farkwad.

I have an ex-husband who is a religious doomsday nutter that I'm currently forced to share custody of my daughter with.

FARK YOU.

honest apologies.
just an off hand comment.

*deep breath*

I'm sorry, Johnny. You didn't know. Stupid of me to lash out like that. Its not like I'm new here, I just freaked.

Not 3 hours ago I was on the phone with him discussing her grades that just came out. They aren't great but not bad. She just turned 12. He said (and told her) that she has "evil spirits" and  "demons" around her that are distracting her. WHAT THE ACTUAL FARK???? WHO THE FARK SAYS THAT TO A LITTLE GIRL???!!!
I had been following this story for months. This news just punched me in the gut today.

I'm sorry, Johnny. I didn't mean what I said. I'm just angry and scared.

What are the laws in your area concerning audio recordings of conversations, one party consent?

Might be useful to have a history of said demented religious ramblings in a custody renegotiation.


I'm not sure, but I'll investigate.

I try not to speak to him on the phone or in person because I want all his nonsense in writing. But I lost my cool today. Thank you for the advice. It is appreciated.
 
casey17
13 hours ago  

AsparagusFTW: casey17: The Dateline update episode should be interesting.

It's going to be an hour of Nancy Grace yelling dumb shiat at the camera, isn't it?


Nancy Grace has nothing to do with Dateline. It's on NBC, not Fox News.
 
GrogSmash
13 hours ago  

Coach McGirk: GrogSmash: Coach McGirk: johnny queso: Coach McGirk: johnny queso: Coach McGirk: JFC.
This hits too close to home for me.

do you also have children buried in your yard?

No, farkwad.

I have an ex-husband who is a religious doomsday nutter that I'm currently forced to share custody of my daughter with.

FARK YOU.

honest apologies.
just an off hand comment.

*deep breath*

I'm sorry, Johnny. You didn't know. Stupid of me to lash out like that. Its not like I'm new here, I just freaked.

Not 3 hours ago I was on the phone with him discussing her grades that just came out. They aren't great but not bad. She just turned 12. He said (and told her) that she has "evil spirits" and  "demons" around her that are distracting her. WHAT THE ACTUAL FARK???? WHO THE FARK SAYS THAT TO A LITTLE GIRL???!!!
I had been following this story for months. This news just punched me in the gut today.

I'm sorry, Johnny. I didn't mean what I said. I'm just angry and scared.

What are the laws in your area concerning audio recordings of conversations, one party consent?

Might be useful to have a history of said demented religious ramblings in a custody renegotiation.

I'm not sure, but I'll investigate.

I try not to speak to him on the phone or in person because I want all his nonsense in writing. But I lost my cool today. Thank you for the advice. It is appreciated.


No worries about losing your cool, considering your situation.

In paper is best yes, but it usuaully isn't as 'off the cuff', and less likely to show the true zealot side of him that you fear.
 
johnny queso
13 hours ago  

Coach McGirk: johnny queso: Coach McGirk: johnny queso: Coach McGirk: JFC.
This hits too close to home for me.

do you also have children buried in your yard?

No, farkwad.

I have an ex-husband who is a religious doomsday nutter that I'm currently forced to share custody of my daughter with.

FARK YOU.

honest apologies.
just an off hand comment.

*deep breath*

I'm sorry, Johnny. You didn't know. Stupid of me to lash out like that. Its not like I'm new here, I just freaked.

Not 3 hours ago I was on the phone with him discussing her grades that just came out. They aren't great but not bad. She just turned 12. He said (and told her) that she has "evil spirits" and  "demons" around her that are distracting her. WHAT THE ACTUAL FARK???? WHO THE FARK SAYS THAT TO A LITTLE GIRL???!!!
I had been following this story for months. This news just punched me in the gut today.

I'm sorry, Johnny. I didn't mean what I said. I'm just angry and scared.


no need to apologize.

i'm sorry you and your kid are in such a shiatty spot.

dealing with mental illness is literally the worst.  i wish you the best.
 
puffy999
13 hours ago  

Coach McGirk: WHAT THE ACTUAL FARK???? WHO THE FARK SAYS THAT TO A LITTLE GIRL???!!!


Is he schizophrenic? Or have a mental illness?

This is the kind of thing my relative eventually began to tell people. Then the delusions got worse.
 
gamergirl23
13 hours ago  

Coach McGirk: johnny queso: Coach McGirk: johnny queso: Coach McGirk: JFC.
This hits too close to home for me.

do you also have children buried in your yard?

No, farkwad.

I have an ex-husband who is a religious doomsday nutter that I'm currently forced to share custody of my daughter with.

FARK YOU.

honest apologies.
just an off hand comment.

*deep breath*

I'm sorry, Johnny. You didn't know. Stupid of me to lash out like that. Its not like I'm new here, I just freaked.

Not 3 hours ago I was on the phone with him discussing her grades that just came out. They aren't great but not bad. She just turned 12. He said (and told her) that she has "evil spirits" and  "demons" around her that are distracting her. WHAT THE ACTUAL FARK???? WHO THE FARK SAYS THAT TO A LITTLE GIRL???!!!
I had been following this story for months. This news just punched me in the gut today.

I'm sorry, Johnny. I didn't mean what I said. I'm just angry and scared.


Is it possible to revisit the custody agreement now that she's almost old enough to express a preference? Online it said 14, but given the circumstances... Has she said anything to you about not wanting to go?
 
johnny queso
13 hours ago  

Coach McGirk: Squid_for_Brains: Coach McGirk: johnny queso: Coach McGirk: johnny queso: Coach McGirk: JFC.
This hits too close to home for me.

do you also have children buried in your yard?

No, farkwad.

I have an ex-husband who is a religious doomsday nutter that I'm currently forced to share custody of my daughter with.

FARK YOU.

honest apologies.
just an off hand comment.

*deep breath*

I'm sorry, Johnny. You didn't know. Stupid of me to lash out like that. Its not like I'm new here, I just freaked.

Not 3 hours ago I was on the phone with him discussing her grades that just came out. They aren't great but not bad. She just turned 12. He said (and told her) that she has "evil spirits" and  "demons" around her that are distracting her. WHAT THE ACTUAL FARK???? WHO THE FARK SAYS THAT TO A LITTLE GIRL???!!!
I had been following this story for months. This news just punched me in the gut today.

I'm sorry, Johnny. I didn't mean what I said. I'm just angry and scared.

Holy shiat. You have every right to be.

I don't know what to say.

No, I'm a dick for shiatting all over the thread. I'm just upset.
Reactionary Coach is reacting poorly.


you are not a dick.

try to find all avenues legally available to limit his access.
 
NINEv2
13 hours ago  
This is some Flowers in the Attic level dark twisted shiat here. Try 'em and then throw these pieces of shiat in genpop. I give em 1 year tops.
 
listerine69
13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
