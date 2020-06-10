 Skip to content
(NPR)   Review of court documents show none of the indviduals facing federal charges in connection with the unrest have links to antifa. Logic dictates that can only mean one thing: Antifa has successfully infiltrated the US courts   (npr.org) divider line
106
    More: Followup, Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Attorney General William Barr, United States Department of Justice, Allegation, Fox News, FBI Director Christopher Wray, antifa links, federal charges  
•       •       •

1587 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jun 2020 at 9:11 PM (15 hours ago)



106 Comments     (+0 »)
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
No no no, the Antifa super-AI from the future hacks police computer systems to erase the charges and order their release. Occam's Razor guys.
 
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
If you are afraid of Antifa , maybe you are on the wrong side of the beach.

Kilroy was here.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
I don't think you understand, this group is so super organized and secret that not even the people IN the group know how they work or that they are even involved.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i am the leader of antifa, but i am behind 7 proxies. good luck....wait...someones at my door.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Trump needs a scapegoat, so an imaginary one is as good as anything else.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Is that antifa.com or antifa.org?  The distinction is important.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Is that antifa.com or antifa.org?  The distinction is important.


Are they registered as 501 (c)?
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

some_beer_drinker: i am the leader of antifa, but i am behind 7 proxies. good luck....wait...someones at my door.


No I'm the leader of the Antifa!
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
The people protesting aren't fascists, so why would anti fascists show up?
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 15 hours ago  
When you least expect Antifa

EXPECT ANTIFA!
 
6nome
‘’ 15 hours ago  
#DeepAntifa
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
I'm the leader of the antifa in my home.
I'm also the fa leader.
I alternate day to day.
 
6nome
‘’ 15 hours ago  

IgG4: No no no, the Antifa super-AI from the future hacks police computer systems to erase the charges and order their release. Occam's Razor guys.


More like Antifa's Razor!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 15 hours ago  

6nome: #DeepAntifa


That's the name of my romantic funk album.
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
they'll never get the evidence they want. The First Rule of Antifa is: Don't Talk About Antifa.  I mean, I think it is. How would I know? I've never even heard of it.
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 15 hours ago  

some_beer_drinker: i am the leader of antifa, but i am behind 7 proxies. good luck....wait...someones at my door.


WE'VE FOUND UNCA-FA!
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Antifa is pretty much the deep state. They've even infiltrated law enforcement agencies is small towns.  Some departments even have anti-bias and de-escalation training.  If I were a crooked cop, I'd think trice about every breaking the rules because you never know if a fellow officer might give the footage from your patrol car to the local news.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Boo_Guy: some_beer_drinker: i am the leader of antifa, but i am behind 7 proxies. good luck....wait...someones at my door.

No I'm the leader of the Antifa!


I'M the leader of antifa, and so's my wife!
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Reverse vampires!
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Is that antifa.com or antifa.org?  The distinction is important.


antifa.gov

/I've said too much.
 
RI_Red [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Wasn't the Braying Jackass just bragging about the "record" number of conservative judges he's appointed? Even THEY couldn't find any evidence.I

Plus, when he screeches about "Antifa," he's really admitting that he's the "fa" in that term. Every accusation is an admission.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: Boo_Guy: some_beer_drinker: i am the leader of antifa, but i am behind 7 proxies. good luck....wait...someones at my door.

No I'm the leader of the Antifa!

I'M the leader of antifa, and so's my wife!


I am Antifa!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 15 hours ago  
bookandfilmglobe.comView Full Size


Fa love Pa!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 15 hours ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: Boo_Guy: some_beer_drinker: i am the leader of antifa, but i am behind 7 proxies. good luck....wait...someones at my door.

No I'm the leader of the Antifa!

I'M the leader of antifa, and so's my wife!


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: I don't think you understand, this group is so super organized and secret that not even the people IN the group know how they work or that they are even involved.


Just like the world's greatest assassin.

/must kill Papshmir
//must kill Nordberg
///must kill the queen
 
JRoo
‘’ 15 hours ago  
What about profa? Or do they prefer Nazi?
 
apathy2673
‘’ 15 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Antifee infiltrated the kitchen...
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Yukari is fooling around again
 
hundreddollarman [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
I am the President General Chief Executive Chairman Chief Magister General President of Antifa. All your court are belong to us.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 15 hours ago  

RI_Red: Wasn't the Braying Jackass just bragging about the "record" number of conservative judges he's appointed? Even THEY couldn't find any evidence.I

Plus, when he screeches about "Antifa," he's really admitting that he's the "fa" in that term. Every accusation is an admission.


Scary part of this video, is this was made AFTER the trump inauguration arrested a bunch of people and tried to label them as antifa... because they were all wearing black.... or something.

If you listen to the part about how they split the difference between "good protestors" and "bad protestors."  Compare barr's recent comments and the comments during this.  It's pretty scary.

The Philosophy of Antifa | Philosophy Tube
Youtube bgwS_FMZ3nQ
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: I don't think you understand, this group is so super organized and secret that not even the people IN the group know how they work or that they are even involved.


They are so secret that we can't even figure out their code books!

Wait...am I doing this right?

Actually, I just discovered that Amazon displays a lot of right wing trolling books that insult Antifa, ew gross, and you have to click to the second page of products to see history books and stuff that have been written about Antifa ideas, art, and action. Amazon's algorithm is really helping the Alt Right message.

Amazon is farked up. Amazon is farking up in real time.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
This only proves how diabolical they are. Study it out.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 15 hours ago  
What if I'm in Antifa and don't even know it?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 15 hours ago  

orneryredguy: What if I'm in Antifa and don't even know it?


If you look in the mirror and say 'Bloody Barry' three times and see Trump, then you're not Antifa.
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

fusillade762: The people protesting aren't fascists, so why would anti fascists show up?


If Antifascist isn't fascist, why does it has fascists in its name?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

webron: fusillade762: The people protesting aren't fascists, so why would anti fascists show up?

If Antifascist isn't fascist, why does it has fascists in its name?


Study it out
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

some_beer_drinker: i am the leader of antifa, but i am behind 7 proxies. good luck....wait...someones at my door.


Have fun with the feds.

https://theintercept.com/2020/06/09/a​n​tifa-fbi-tweet/
 
GWSuperfan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Sin'sHero: Marcus Aurelius: Is that antifa.com or antifa.org?  The distinction is important.

Are they registered as 501 (c)?


501(c)(4). If they were a 501(c)(3), they would be limited as to the percentage of their annual budget that can be spent on direct political action.
 
jtown
‘’ 15 hours ago  

some_beer_drinker: i am the leader of antifa, but i am behind 7 proxies. good luck....wait...someones at my door.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
China White Tea
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Can we spare a moment to talk about how hilarious the picture is?

Small wonder nobody respects these farkwits.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Bad shiat From the Past Making a Comeback in 2019-2020 Checklist:

Measles?  Check.
Stock Market Crash?  Check.
Depression?  Bread Lines? 20%+ Unemployment?  Check, Check and Check.
Global Plague?  Check.
KKK?  Check.
Nazis?  Check.
White Nationalism / White Supremacy? Check.
Civil Rights Marches & Brutal Repression Thereof?  Check and Check.
Communist (nee Antifa) Witch Hunt?  You better believe it's Checked.

What's missing?  World War?  Civil War?  Is there anything massively shiatty from the 19th & 20th centuries that hasn't reared its ugly head during the Trump administration?
 
raygundan
‘’ 14 hours ago  

IgG4: No no no, the Antifa super-AI from the future hacks police computer systems to erase the charges and order their release. Occam's Razor guys.


Antifa's Basilisk?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

GWSuperfan: Sin'sHero: Marcus Aurelius: Is that antifa.com or antifa.org?  The distinction is important.

Are they registered as 501 (c)?

501(c)(4). If they were a 501(c)(3), they would be limited as to the percentage of their annual budget that can be spent on direct political action.


BING!!!
 
atomic-age
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Boo_Guy: some_beer_drinker: i am the leader of antifa, but i am behind 7 proxies. good luck....wait...someones at my door.

No I'm the leader of the Antifa!


Somebody's *mom* is the leader of Antifa!
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Wait, wait. I was ASSURED by TOP MEN on FARK that Antifa terrorist cells had been activated and were promoting violence all over the place. 

Are you telling me - dare I say - these people lied about people associated with Boog boys, white nationalist movements, and good old people just wanting a new TV and gettting it blamed on black people?

Gosh, do you mean to say that local law enforcement across the United States lied and was completely unprovoked when it beat old people, shot people in the head with gas grenades and rubber bullets, and cut tires?

Do you mean people would go on the internet and really do that? Tell lies about the battle of the Freds Dollar Store with antifa troop busses in their town of 3000?
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 14 hours ago  

TheOtherGuy: KKK?  Check.
Nazis?  Check.
White Nationalism / White Supremacy? Check.


Don't call it a comeback. They've been here for years.
 
kona [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

orneryredguy: What if I'm in Antifa and don't even know it?


I Must Kill Papshmir
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Ho ho.  FTA:  "...if some people incite violence, the men plan to enter the crowd and grab them."  So they'll run, heavily armed, into a melee full of itchy-fingered, amped-up cops?  That'll escalate fast.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.