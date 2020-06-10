 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Forbes)   Thanks to Republican malgovernment, Arizona hospitals are now overwhelmed by Covid patients. Sick tag is in the ICU   (forbes.com) divider line
238
    More: Sad, Hospital, Epidemiology, U.S. state, State, only sort of crumb of comfort, coronavirus cases, state's ICU beds, state health director  
•       •       •

5045 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 10 Jun 2020 at 11:29 PM (13 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



238 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | » | Newest | Show all

 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
76% of the state's ICU beds were occupied as of Monday, according to CNN.... And further down south, new cases have risen in Montgomery, Alabama, by over 500% since the beginning of May, causing full occupancy in area hospital ICU beds.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
"No one could have predicted this"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
But it's a dry lung fluid
 
hawaiijenno [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Just wait until it gets hot there. Once the temperatures rise it'll kill off the virus.


/s
 
mrparks
‘’ 13 hours ago  
The stay at home order expired on May 15, nearly a month ago.

Give them a couple weeks to venture out, start getting stupid. Boom, two weeks after that you got a spike.

If it's obvious to me, it should be obvious to anyone else.
 
CitizenReserveCorps [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Virulent virus gone viral. Who could have known this would happen?
 
anfrind
‘’ 13 hours ago  
It makes sense when you realize that the Republican agenda is to kill as many of their fellow Americans as possible.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 13 hours ago  
I finally had a coworker test positive, and now we've all been sent home and are waiting for our test results before we're allowed back in.

Feel free to be alarmed by this, as I currently work for the 2020 Decennial Census. Frankly, I'm surprised it took this long.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 13 hours ago  

hawaiijenno: Just wait until it gets hot there. Once the temperatures rise it'll kill off the virus.


/s


I heard that after Easter we'll have nothing to worry about.
 
JonBuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
With California also reopening, this could happen here.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 13 hours ago  

koder: [Fark user image 498x284] [View Full Size image _x_]


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Farkin_Crazy
‘’ 13 hours ago  
It's always a good thread when Ricky makes an appearance
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 13 hours ago  

anfrind: It makes sense when you realize that the Republican agenda is to kill as many of their fellow Americans as possible.


You're not supposed to tell everyone.
 
JonBuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
LA Times article. https://www.latimes.com/california/st​o​ry/2020-06-10/newsom-says-no-turning-b​ack-on-reopening-plans-even-as-coronav​irus-cases-climb

It's only a matter of when they spike again, really.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 13 hours ago  
My local gym is reopening, and the comments already had one vector whining about how she won't wear a mask because she can't do cardio with it, she tested negative for covid, and yadda yadda yadda.

/I bought an elliptical because the stupid will legitimately hurt here. I feel bad for the gym, but there are too many idiots out there.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Don't worry submitter, maybe someday the red state totals might reach half of the blue state totals, then you can really spank out a batch.
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

gonegirl: I finally had a coworker test positive, and now we've all been sent home and are waiting for our test results before we're allowed back in.

Feel free to be alarmed by this, as I currently work for the 2020 Decennial Census. Frankly, I'm surprised it took this long.


I'm glad I work remote as several of my employers have had IT departments get hit with COVID-19. Best of luck staying healthy.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Why blame republicans ?  I know that,s a habit, but it,s more about people being fed up with hiding in their homes and wanting to get out..  this is not a surprise at all, as those hiding haven't been exposed to the virus.  Now they have.   There will be more.  The virus will be around for a long time. Hiding is merely a delay tactic, not a cure.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
I believe it's not going to be as bad as the media is making it out to be

not confident on this one

still got 30% to go for ICU

It will be a while yet before they'll they'll be dying in the parking lot

if it goes bad I'm blaming the college kids
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Sex sex sex
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LadySusan [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

JonBuck: LA Times article. https://www.latimes.com/california/sto​ry/2020-06-10/newsom-says-no-turning-b​ack-on-reopening-plans-even-as-coronav​irus-cases-climb

It's only a matter of when they spike again, really.


He did not. Really? He was doing well.
 
Eddie Barzoom
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Marshmallow Jones: Don't worry submitter, maybe someday the red state totals might reach half of the blue state totals, then you can really spank out a batch.


A lot to unpack here
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 13 hours ago  
I wonder what could have happened two weeks ago.
https://www.azfamily.com/news/day-12-​o​f-protests-downtown-phoenix-crowds-mar​ch-against-racism-injustice/article_f8​9854f2-a9eb-11ea-bcb6-3b06de917f28.htm​l

Oh.
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 13 hours ago  
15 days ago protests began across the US.  The timing there is horrible.  But the horsemen have impecable timing.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
yhou just can't explain that, must be the Warrior's Code
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Eddie Barzoom: Marshmallow Jones: Don't worry submitter, maybe someday the red state totals might reach half of the blue state totals, then you can really spank out a batch.

A lot to unpack here


sex sex sex
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

mrparks: The stay at home order expired on May 15, nearly a month ago.

Give them a couple weeks to venture out, start getting stupid. Boom, two weeks after that you got a spike.

If it's obvious to me, it should be obvious to anyone else.


Every damn time.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
I'm fully preparing for a second shutdown here in AZ.  Feel like by next week it's either going to be that or we're going to see exponential growth here not otherwise seen anywhere since March.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


He's going to be in Arizona soon for another rally.
 
baxterdog
‘’ 13 hours ago  

zepillin: Sex sex sex


Are you and waxbeans brothers?
 
NINEv2
‘’ 13 hours ago  

hawaiijenno: Just wait until it gets hot there. Once the temperatures rise it'll kill off the virus.


/s


And the gorillas?
 
Dimensio
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Snaptastic: My local gym is reopening, and the comments already had one vector whining about how she won't wear a mask because she can't do cardio with it, she tested negative for covid, and yadda yadda yadda.

/I bought an elliptical because the stupid will legitimately hurt here. I feel bad for the gym, but there are too many idiots out there.


Gyms in Kentucky reopened recently (apart from those that shut down permanently; apparently one near me did) but I am still getting my exercise using resistance bands, a bicycle and occasionally Wii Fit U until I see a steady and sustained decline in cases.

I have a decent mask but I still do not trust those around me.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 13 hours ago  
I wonder how many of the "I told you so" crowd are strictly self-isolating?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Well it's a good thing that protesting and looting makes you immune, right?
 
VanBurenBoy
‘’ 13 hours ago  
You sure you want to red-state/blue-state this thing, subby?
 
Corvus [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

JonBuck: With California also reopening, this could happen here.


Yeah, California is being just as stupid and it pisses me off.
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 13 hours ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
haknudsen
‘’ 13 hours ago  

hawaiijenno: Just wait until it gets hot there. Once the temperatures rise it'll kill off the virus.


/s


You're right it was only 108 today.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

baxterdog: zepillin: Sex sex sex

Are you and waxbeans brothers?


I try not to refry the refried beans
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 13 hours ago  

hawaiijenno: Just wait until it gets hot there. Once the temperatures rise it'll kill off the virus.


/s


The virus.....as viewed through the eyes of Agent Smith?
 
Aquapope [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
This can't happen if you surround yourself with the smartest people.  So either this didn't happen or those weren't the smartest people.  Trump's going with "this didn't happen", while another 200,000 dead people by the election are going with "not the smartest people."
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Corvus: JonBuck: With California also reopening, this could happen here.

Yeah, California is being just as stupid and it pisses me off.


Sorry, dude...life needs to get back to normal.

The real normal, not this "new normal" crap that was parroted by morons.
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 13 hours ago  
hit 2 million today
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Follow the George HW Bush New World Order plan and put them all in prison.
That'll solve the problem.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 13 hours ago  
July is going to be very bad.  If we start seeing a big uptick from stuff starting to reopen after Memorial Day, that just means that whatever amplification effect we see from the protests is going to be that much worse.
 
Nutsac_Jim
‘’ 13 hours ago  

koder: 76% of the state's ICU beds were occupied as of Monday, according to CNN.... And further down south, new cases have risen in Montgomery, Alabama, by over 500% since the beginning of May, causing full occupancy in area hospital ICU beds.

[Fark user image 498x284] [View Full Size image _x_]


And yet.   10 deaths.   not an increase.

it is almost like... hospitals could not have admitted people they normally might not have. to make up for not having any customers for a while.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

zepillin: baxterdog: zepillin: Sex sex sex

Are you and waxbeans brothers?

I try not to refry the refried beans


It's about personal growth
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
One of my worries is that Canada might face a shortage of ICU beds. Like the US and a number of other wealthy countries, notably the USA and the European countries that have been hit hardest by the CoVid 19, government have been cutting health care imprudentantly and with hubris and lack of foresight. And then there's the for-profit prisons, old folks homes, hospitals, acute care homes and retirment communties. All rotten to their capitalist bullshiat cores. Arizona, being a major destination for the elderly (with Florida) and maybe bits of California, is at high risk even compared to Canada, where the governments and medical systems are way less dysfuctional and "Too Big to Fall" Pharma Bro ridden.

Canada's severe and critical cases jumped a lot recently and have hit 1,828. Otherwise we are doing fine.

On that metric, we are as high as six, on other metrics we are mostly below ten and as low as 39 (by population and thus by deaths per million and cases per million).

As more and more countries have zero new case and zero death days, the lists are becoming chaotic, but that is a good thing because some countires are really bending that curve like Beckham.

I am sad to see the developping countries rising up the list because they don't have the resources to shut down or to reboot. They don't even have the resources for any but the starkest emergency medical care. But the world will get through this.

Too bad about Trumpland, but hey, old people. Re-birth can come through dead man's shoes, but so far no such luck with the Turnip Heads and Pumpkin Faces.
 
Displayed 50 of 238 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.