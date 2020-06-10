 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Good news everybody. The Coronavirus isn't going to forget about us
18 hours ago  
Twilight Farkle
15 hours ago  
AngryTeacher
15 hours ago  
I keep telling people that the fact that places are opening up does not mean it is safe to go out. It only means that there are more open hospital beds to take care of sick people.
 
Lucky LaRue
14 hours ago  
It's such a shame... this new outbreak could have been avoided if MSM hadn't been cheering on people ignoring social distancing to riot for the last two weeks.
 
Walker
14 hours ago  
/don't worry, it will go away in April.....2023
 
coronavirus
13 hours ago  
Well... let's see... you reopened shops and churches because SOME people were getting impatient, then you had massive protests. Soon you'll open schools. Honestly, I thought this was going to be more difficult.
 
koder
13 hours ago  

Lucky LaRue: It's such a shame... this new outbreak could have been avoided if MSM hadn't been cheering on people ignoring social distancing to riot for the last two weeks.


Sounds like you're jealous of people showing actual courage to put their lives on the line to stand up against actual oppression. Maybe you're even a little insecure at seeing the faces of real heroes fighting for our Constitutional rights rather than just cosplaying as soldiers. Go ahead and whine some more. Nobody cares.
 
AsparagusFTW
13 hours ago  
This is going to suck.

Lockdowns won't happen again. Blue states will lose ground because of interstate travel that can't be prevented because Karen's needed a haircut. Mind you, cases are spiking now based upon a lot of factors, but a big one being Memorial Day/other openings....

So if we stopped again today, we are still two weeks away before cases will decline again. But these are Red States, so they won't do shiat. It'll take another month to fester up again in Blue states.

So more layoffs/deaths/whatever.

As with the FLUUU OF 1917, the second spike was deadly insane one. And we are going to do it all over again. We have not even really had a reduction in our graph, we are just slowly working ourselves to big spike.


silvervial
12 hours ago  
Listen to Uncle Maynard!
 
AsparagusFTW
12 hours ago  

Listen to Uncle Maynard!


I love Maynard and Tool/APC. But I could not get into this group. What am I missing? What is their best song?
 
SoupGuru
12 hours ago  
Ignoring climate change made it go away. Why won't that work for coronavirus?
 
puffy999
12 hours ago  
bobbyjoebobby
12 hours ago  

koder: Lucky LaRue: It's such a shame... this new outbreak could have been avoided if MSM hadn't been cheering on people ignoring social distancing to riot for the last two weeks.

Sounds like you're jealous of people showing actual courage to put their lives on the line to stand up against actual oppression. Maybe you're even a little insecure at seeing the faces of real heroes fighting for our Constitutional rights rather than just cosplaying as soldiers. Go ahead and whine some more. Nobody cares.


Hey Nurse!
12 hours ago  

Lucky LaRue: It's such a shame... this new outbreak could have been avoided if MSM hadn't been cheering on people ignoring social distancing to riot for the last two weeks.


I think your mom is ready for round two. Go back to bed
 
bobbyjoebobby
12 hours ago  

AsparagusFTW: This is going to suck.

Lockdowns won't happen again. Blue states will lose ground because of interstate travel that can't be prevented because Karen's needed a haircut. Mind you, cases are spiking now based upon a lot of factors, but a big one being Memorial Day/other openings....

So if we stopped again today, we are still two weeks away before cases will decline again. But these are Red States, so they won't do shiat. It'll take another month to fester up again in Blue states.

So more layoffs/deaths/whatever.

As with the FLUUU OF 1917, the second spike was deadly insane one. And we are going to do it all over again. We have not even really had a reduction in our graph, we are just slowly working ourselves to big spike.


Liberals are supposed be smart sciencers but all I hear are tropes and simplistic jingoism.
 
bobbyjoebobby
12 hours ago  

Gyrfalcon
12 hours ago  
COVID is still here.
It still has a mortality rate of 4%.
We still don't have a vaccine.

None of that has changed.
 
Snapper Carr
12 hours ago  

dkulprit
12 hours ago  

AsparagusFTW: This is going to suck.

Lockdowns won't happen again. Blue states will lose ground because of interstate travel that can't be prevented because Karen's needed a haircut. Mind you, cases are spiking now based upon a lot of factors, but a big one being Memorial Day/other openings....

So if we stopped again today, we are still two weeks away before cases will decline again. But these are Red States, so they won't do shiat. It'll take another month to fester up again in Blue states.

So more layoffs/deaths/whatever.

As with the FLUUU OF 1917, the second spike was deadly insane one. And we are going to do it all over again. We have not even really had a reduction in our graph, we are just slowly working ourselves to big spike.


The virus disproportionately hit minority, and specifically black neighborhoods.  Look at the trends of ending the lockdown when the first waves of data came out on who was dying.

When this goes unfettered in predominately white neighborhoods, there might be a change in attitudes on how serious this will be taken.  I might just be a little cynical.
 
Corvus
12 hours ago  
You have to get the Rt down to lower the virus and contain it. You do that by social distancing and making the disease "less contagious". States had Rt below 1 (which means it was shrinking) before opening started.

http://systrom.com/blog/the-metric-we​-​need-to-manage-covid-19/

If you just let it "burn itself out" it will mean around 2.3 Million Americans dead (300M * 70%("herd immunity") * 1% mortality) and those are all conservative numbers)

The question is how many Americans deaths will it take for people to understand this?
 
Corn_Fed
12 hours ago  
For god's sake, people, stay quarantined and keep your masks on. The government is lying to us. There is NO JUSTIFICATION for "re-opening," other than people pressured politicians into foolishly relenting.

If anything it is much more dangerous today than it was three months ago.
 
Boojum2k
12 hours ago  
Corvus
12 hours ago  

Corvus: (330M * 70%("herd immunity") * 1% mortality) and those are all conservative numbers)

FTFM


FTFM
 
gaspode
12 hours ago  

Lucky LaRue: It's such a shame... this new outbreak could have been avoided if MSM hadn't been cheering on people ignoring social distancing to riot for the last two weeks.


Hang on, you spent months here telling us there should BE no lock-downs, no enforced social distancing, no masks, that the economy is more important than stopping the disease.

So now you were totally wrong and everyone should be staying safe? Or maybe you think murder of black people by the police is less important than money?
 
Non Sequitur Man
12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NINEv2
12 hours ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death
12 hours ago  
realmolo
12 hours ago  

gaspode: Lucky LaRue: It's such a shame... this new outbreak could have been avoided if MSM hadn't been cheering on people ignoring social distancing to riot for the last two weeks.

Hang on, you spent months here telling us there should BE no lock-downs, no enforced social distancing, no masks, that the economy is more important than stopping the disease.

So now you were totally wrong and everyone should be staying safe? Or maybe you think murder of black people by the police is less important than money?


You have to remember, Lucky is a coward and a moron. Like all conservatives. Then his posts start to make sense.

/Keep licking Trump's boots, Lucky! You get them shiny enough, he'll let you suck him off! But no swallowing until you prove yourself worthy of his seed!
 
Birnone
12 hours ago  
There is a large, and I don't mean fat although they probably are, group of people out there who will NOT believe this virus is a real threat until someone they know dies from it. If people want to know what it will take to get everyone on the same page, that's it. The problem is that by the time the virus has wormed its way around to that extent, we might have between one and two million dead best case scenario. The economy will be in worse condition than it is now, and those people will be crying out "Why didn't anyone say this would happen?".
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
12 hours ago  

AngryTeacher: I keep telling people that the fact that places are opening up does not mean it is safe to go out. It only means that there are more open hospital beds to take care of sick people.


And it's to essentially get the domestic hospitality/leisure/tourism industry edging along again. We can't keep 25% of the economy turned off permanently. It's a fine balancing act which means we all, voluntarily, need to shelter in place for another three months come fall.
 
aagrajag
12 hours ago  

Phony_Soldier
11 hours ago  

SoupGuru: Ignoring climate change made it go away. Why won't that work for coronavirus?


This is why you're my guru.

/Your advice also works in regard to my finances.
 
Phony_Soldier
11 hours ago  

realmolo: gaspode: Lucky LaRue: It's such a shame... this new outbreak could have been avoided if MSM hadn't been cheering on people ignoring social distancing to riot for the last two weeks.

Hang on, you spent months here telling us there should BE no lock-downs, no enforced social distancing, no masks, that the economy is more important than stopping the disease.

So now you were totally wrong and everyone should be staying safe? Or maybe you think murder of black people by the police is less important than money?

You have to remember, Lucky is a coward and a moron. Like all conservatives. Then his posts start to make sense.

/Keep licking Trump's boots, Lucky! You get them shiny enough, he'll let you suck him off! But no swallowing until you prove yourself worthy of his seed!


You sound awfully familiar with them process.
 
Weatherkiss
11 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs
11 hours ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner
11 hours ago  
Team Coors Light
11 hours ago  

koder: Lucky LaRue: It's such a shame... this new outbreak could have been avoided if MSM hadn't been cheering on people ignoring social distancing to riot for the last two weeks.

Sounds like you're jealous of people showing actual courage to put their lives on the line to stand up against actual oppression. Maybe you're even a little insecure at seeing the faces of real heroes fighting for our Constitutional rights rather than just cosplaying as soldiers. Go ahead and whine some more. Nobody cares.


Number 216
11 hours ago  
Looks like the trump cock holsters, just like covid-19 are still President Plagues biggest supporters

Hoobajube
11 hours ago  

Corvus: You have to get the Rt down to lower the virus and contain it. You do that by social distancing and making the disease "less contagious". States had Rt below 1 (which means it was shrinking) before opening started.

http://systrom.com/blog/the-metric-we-​need-to-manage-covid-19/

If you just let it "burn itself out" it will mean around 2.3 Million Americans dead (300M * 70%("herd immunity") * 1% mortality) and those are all conservative numbers)

The question is how many Americans deaths will it take for people to understand this?


Nonono, only 200,000 Americans will die of coronavirus. The 2.1 million extra people who will die from pneumonia this year is, like, totally coincidental.
 
Benjamin_Ghazi
11 hours ago  
Americans are too stupid to stop this and the horse is way too far out of the barn at this point. This is the earth fighting off it's infection of humans.
 
waxbeans
11 hours ago  
Just one question.
How many people would have to die for people to shut up about getting back to normal?
Or would it have to be half of their personal acquaintances?
WTF?
 
fragMasterFlash
11 hours ago  
Smoking GNU
11 hours ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful
11 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: Would the ladies of fark be horribly offended if I started posting pics of attractive members of the itty bitty t!tty committee with the caption "flatten the curve"?


puffy999
11 hours ago  
wantingout
11 hours ago  
yup once the protests start losing their emotional appeal, the virus 'will come roaring back!' Unless something even  more exciting comes along.
 
The Ocho
11 hours ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: AngryTeacher: I keep telling people that the fact that places are opening up does not mean it is safe to go out. It only means that there are more open hospital beds to take care of sick people.

And it's to essentially get the domestic hospitality/leisure/tourism industry edging along again. We can't keep 25% of the economy turned off permanently. It's a fine balancing act which means we all, voluntarily, need to shelter in place for another three months come fall.


Travel and Tourism accounts for 2.9% of US GDP and about 10% of employment in the US. While significant, it's not that large. 50% of the hospitality industry have their jobs. Not being snarky, just pointing out the precise values. I've had to do research on this over the past month and wanted to share.
 
albuquerquehalsey
11 hours ago  

bobbyjoebobby: koder: Lucky LaRue: It's such a shame... this new outbreak could have been avoided if MSM hadn't been cheering on people ignoring social distancing to riot for the last two weeks.

Sounds like you're jealous of people showing actual courage to put their lives on the line to stand up against actual oppression. Maybe you're even a little insecure at seeing the faces of real heroes fighting for our Constitutional rights rather than just cosplaying as soldiers. Go ahead and whine some more. Nobody cares.

Huh?


Epicedion
‘’ 11 hours ago  
We are so extraordinarily farked. Cases are already spiking in the areas that have relaxed restrictions, with every day seeing record new cases in some states. CDC says we mitigated 60 million cases, but we have no ongoing protection to continue mitigation. We could've choked this thing out, but we've only pushed it back until September/October.

The death toll will be in the millions.
 
erik-k [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

koder: Lucky LaRue: It's such a shame... this new outbreak could have been avoided if MSM hadn't been cheering on people ignoring social distancing to riot for the last two weeks.

Sounds like you're jealous of people showing actual courage to put their lives on the line to stand up against actual oppression. Maybe you're even a little insecure at seeing the faces of real heroes fighting for our Constitutional rights rather than just cosplaying as soldiers. Go ahead and whine some more. Nobody cares.


And the slight part that we're not going to see remotely as much of a surge from these protests as their size would imply. Know how I know?

I can see 3 people in the whole picture without masks on.

Compare this with Twitler's Nuremburg rallies...
 
