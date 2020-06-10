 Skip to content
(Pink News UK)   Tell your mom to get ready to be busy   (pinknews.co.uk) divider line
    More: Giggity, Sexual intercourse, HIV, Human sexual behavior, sexual encounters, AIDS, Human sexuality, safer sex, safe sex guide  
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 13 hours ago  
dupe
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Somebody call Springsteen because the glory days are BACK!
 
dyhchong
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Ugly People Everywhere:
c8.alamy.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
twistedsifter.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
Okay...
 
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Can anyone recommend a good contractor for casket renovations?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
"Look what I've found sticking from this hole! A Stretch Armstrong penis!"

3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Is anyone else having problems with GloryHole app? The anonymous glory hole map led me straight to Google headquarters.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Can you still use a glory hole if you're an atheist??
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 13 hours ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Who people think is on the other side of a glory hole

Fark user imageView Full Size



Reality

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 12 hours ago  

DippityDoo: Can you still use a glory hole if you're an atheist??


If you don't pretend to be religious it ruins it for everyone.
 
Aquapope [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
The RNC is frantically making plans to move their convention to NYC.  They've hired Aaron Schock to manage the transition because of his experience.
 
Igor Jakovsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

abhorrent1: Who people think is on the other side of a glory hole

[Fark user image image 320x348]


Reality

[Fark user image image 526x380]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Katwang
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I would not know what this was without the help of Steel Panther.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

abhorrent1: Who people think is on the other side of a glory hole

[Fark user image 320x348]


Reality

[Fark user image 526x380]


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
baxterdog
‘’ 12 hours ago  

mrparks: DippityDoo: Can you still use a glory hole if you're an atheist??

If you don't pretend to be religious it ruins it for everyone.


It really brings down the hole place when someone does that.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I'll become very rich with my startup for a full body condom ..
 
MythDragon
‘’ 12 hours ago  
There is no glory to be found in subby's mom's hole.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Calypsocookie: [Fark user image image 259x197]


At the end:
"FARK! FARK! FARK!"
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
You gotta be either crazy or stupid to stick your weener into a hole where you don't know what's on the other side.

/gom jabbar
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 12 hours ago  

bughunter: You gotta be either crazy or stupid to stick your weener into a hole where you don't know what's on the other side.

/gom jabbar


You sound like a cat owner.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Glory holes[...]socially-distanced hook ups

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I must live a sheltered life, because I always hear stories about how different bathroom stalls have them, but I have never seen one in the wild.  Not that I was looking.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Claude Ballse: bughunter: You gotta be either crazy or stupid to stick your weener into a hole where you don't know what's on the other side.

/gom jabbar

You sound like a cat owner.

[Fark user image image 400x300]


Why yes, in fact...
 
Fox10456
‘’ 11 hours ago  

mikalmd: I'll become very rich with my startup for a full body condom ..


Fark user imageView Full Size

/Hot
 
comrade
‘’ 11 hours ago  
The brothels have reopened here in Switzerland but you can only do doggy and reverse cowgirl.  Not sure if 69 is allowed...
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 10 hours ago  

winedrinkingman: I must live a sheltered life, because I always hear stories about how different bathroom stalls have them, but I have never seen one in the wild.  Not that I was looking.


They're not as common as they used to be.  Back in the day they were as convenient as interstate rest stops to as close as your nearest Texaco.
/sad ol' pervert is sad and ol'.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

comrade: The brothels have reopened here in Switzerland but you can only do doggy and reverse cowgirl.  Not sure if 69 is allowed...


What about the Guatemalan Face Hat?

The Reverse Ceiling Squat?

/action!
 
turboke [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

bughunter: comrade: The brothels have reopened here in Switzerland but you can only do doggy and reverse cowgirl.  Not sure if 69 is allowed...

What about the Guatemalan Face Hat?

The Reverse Ceiling Squat?

/action!


Dutch Ovens are out of the question.
 
Cythraul [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

winedrinkingman: I must live a sheltered life, because I always hear stories about how different bathroom stalls have them, but I have never seen one in the wild.  Not that I was looking.


They're extraordinarily rare. There used to be a lot of them before the nineties, but after that people started complaining too much and so establishment owners would always seal them up, or replace wooden stall panels with steel ones.

Or so I've heard.

Don't look at me...
 
dyhchong
‘’ 7 hours ago  

turboke: Dutch Ovens are out of the question.


HAH, would that be great.

Put your arsehole up to a glory hole, and as soon as they've locked the cubicle, roar out a massive fart through it and exit stage left.

I'd suggest waiting for them to be in a slightly compromising position but it's a pretty big gamble.
 
Aquapope [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Claude Ballse: bughunter: You gotta be either crazy or stupid to stick your weener into a hole where you don't know what's on the other side.

/gom jabbar

You sound like a cat owner.

[Fark user image 400x300]


Holy cats!  You have Bucky Katt!  I'm so jealous.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
crackpancake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dyhchong: turboke: Dutch Ovens are out of the question.

HAH, would that be great.

Put your arsehole up to a glory hole, and as soon as they've locked the cubicle, roar out a massive fart through it and exit stage left.

I'd suggest waiting for them to be in a slightly compromising position but it's a pretty big gamble.


Not gonna lie I choked on coffee laughing...
 
stuffy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Hello Ladies.
 
