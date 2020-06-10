 Skip to content
(MSN)   People grapple with the difficulty of belonging to a hated minority, says it makes them sad and feel bad. You guessed it, it's the cops and they're complaining about being profiled
123
1961 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 11 Jun 2020 at 12:05 AM (12 hours ago)



123 Comments
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
"The morale is low," he said. "They've taken quite a beating."

Sure, "taken".
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Nobody likes gangs of thieving murderers.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
"People are being mean to us, just because we kill them! It's not fair!"
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
"I've had members say they feel like a Vietnam veteran returning home to a country that hates them,"

No, you betrayed your own country. You weren't drafted. You had a choice. You chose to make war against the Constitution. You chose to "stand with" criminals. You're far worse; you "followed orders." You had a responsibility to balance out tyranny from the legislative and the executive branches, and you did the opposite. Utterly farking disgraceful. We don't hate you; we just want you to never, ever, be a soldier against the people of the United States again.
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
https://twitter.com/AugustTakala/stat​u​s/1270399690912272384
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Nobody likes gangs of thieving murderers.


This sums it up quite well. Fark the police. Fark 'em hard. The deserve every gorram last shred of shiat this country can throw at them.
 
cefm
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Much like the TSA and airport security theatre, maybe the solution to being so universally reviled is to stop doing the thing you're doing the way you're doing it?
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Call 911 when you have a problem.


LOL.
 
HerptheDerp [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
You can quit any time.
 
skyotter
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trump Luvr
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Why are all the cops being blamed for something FOUR PEOPLE did?

Why not hold the people actually involved in the incident responsible instead of holding all police officers responsible?

Using that kind of logic, if a group of African-Americans robbed and looted my store, I would be justified in thinking ALL African-Americans were criminals. That obviously is wrong, but I don't see why that kind of massive leap in logic is considered acceptable among the protesters.

Wouldn't it make more sense for the police in Minneapolis to be retrained so that this sort of thing doesn't happen again?

Or, I don't know, we could defund all of the police departments in the USA, and get rid of all the police departments. That is obviously a much better solution.

They should get rid of all '911' services, too.
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
What a bunch of poor whittle snowflakes.
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I've always treated every encounter with cops like they are dangerous weapons or trained guard dogs. Never make eye contact and get as much distance between myself and them as soon as possible without showing fear or weakness.

And I don't "fit the profile" as they say.

The one time I supposedly did look like a suspect, it wasn't a big deal since I've my privilege and get the benefit of the doubt. And the times I personally farked up ended without much incident, either.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Mike Luckovich sensed that too.

ajc.comView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

mjjt: [Fark user image 850x469]


skyotter: [Fark user image 850x876]


JFC, done in one and 13!
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

fnordfocus: https://twitter.com/AugustTakala/stat​u​s/1270399690912272384


https://twitter.com/DerenicByrd/statu​s​/1270466457827028993
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Trump Luvr: Why are all the cops being blamed for something FOUR PEOPLE did?

Why not hold the people actually involved in the incident responsible instead of holding all police officers responsible?

Using that kind of logic, if a group of African-Americans robbed and looted my store, I would be justified in thinking ALL African-Americans were criminals. That obviously is wrong, but I don't see why that kind of massive leap in logic is considered acceptable among the protesters.

Wouldn't it make more sense for the police in Minneapolis to be retrained so that this sort of thing doesn't happen again?

Or, I don't know, we could defund all of the police departments in the USA, and get rid of all the police departments. That is obviously a much better solution.

They should get rid of all '911' services, too.


If it was just four, you would have an argument.

However, you apparently don't read the news, at all, and miss the dozens of such incidents that happen in the US each week, that are actually reported.

The number of times the cops have killed unresisting people of african descent is disgusting... and those are just the ones we know about.

For example, the wonderful case in the south... a no-knock warrent.  Wrong house.  First responder shot 8 times in her farking bed.  The poor cops involved are *now* on paid leave, months after the incident, as it is 'investigated...  and the incident report is so laughable that it leaves you speachless..
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Historically, the dividing line between aristocracy and peasantry was bearing arms. And the aristocrats had knights as their lowest tier to bear those arms for them to keep the peasants under control. And made up stories about their bravery and honor to make them sound good. Sound familiar?

And the thin blue line is learning nobody whatsofarkingever in the U.S. considers themselves a peasant. That nurse? The cashier? That homeless guy sleeping under a bridge? None of us are God-damned peasants, and knights were lawless thugs by and large anyway.

Can't handle that? Quit. No sympathy, just farking quit and go clean toilets.

No special privilege, not for cops, prosecutors, judges, nobody.
 
cefm
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fun experiment: take your tags off your car and drive around. When you see a police car you might start to understand how a significant amount of the population feels. Sudden dread, high anxiety, I did nothing wrong but it might happen to me, and what the hell happens if I get pulled over by the wrong kind of cop?  This isn't sustainable. The way police interact with their community needs to change or we'll break them.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Honor needs to be earned
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

GrogSmash: Trump Luvr: Why are all the cops being blamed for something FOUR PEOPLE did?

Why not hold the people actually involved in the incident responsible instead of holding all police officers responsible?

Using that kind of logic, if a group of African-Americans robbed and looted my store, I would be justified in thinking ALL African-Americans were criminals. That obviously is wrong, but I don't see why that kind of massive leap in logic is considered acceptable among the protesters.

Wouldn't it make more sense for the police in Minneapolis to be retrained so that this sort of thing doesn't happen again?

Or, I don't know, we could defund all of the police departments in the USA, and get rid of all the police departments. That is obviously a much better solution.

They should get rid of all '911' services, too.

If it was just four, you would have an argument.

However, you apparently don't read the news, at all, and miss the dozens of such incidents that happen in the US each week, that are actually reported.

The number of times the cops have killed unresisting people of african descent is disgusting... and those are just the ones we know about.

For example, the wonderful case in the south... a no-knock warrent.  Wrong house.  First responder shot 8 times in her farking bed.  The poor cops involved are *now* on paid leave, months after the incident, as it is 'investigated...  and the incident report is so laughable that it leaves you speachless..


"Injuries: None "

I want hackers to delete the entire Louisville PD, prosecutors office, and court system retirement accounts. There's your farking "no injury" you soulless farks.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Trump Luvr: Why are all the cops being blamed for something FOUR PEOPLE did?

Why not hold the people actually involved in the incident responsible instead of holding all police officers responsible?

Using that kind of logic, if a group of African-Americans robbed and looted my store, I would be justified in thinking ALL African-Americans were criminals. That obviously is wrong, but I don't see why that kind of massive leap in logic is considered acceptable among the protesters.

Wouldn't it make more sense for the police in Minneapolis to be retrained so that this sort of thing doesn't happen again?

Or, I don't know, we could defund all of the police departments in the USA, and get rid of all the police departments. That is obviously a much better solution.

They should get rid of all '911' services, too.


Welcome to Fark. You will notice that many of us here won't fall for the "one situation was finally acted upon so all is right with the world" when multiple police agencies have taken it upon themselves to attack peaceful protestors with lethal force and chemical weapons, and many many other incidents similar to the Minneapolis case remain unaddressed.

The protests are not about the conduct of four officers but of the way policing has been approached for decades. It is wrong, has always been wrong and does nothing to lower crime rates. Removing lead from gasoline helped lower violent crime, but not the violent crimes perpetrated by law enforcement under the color of law.

If you think that this is about four officers in Minneapolis, then that is amazing because Fark has been full of discussions of how that is not the case for over half the time you have been here.

BTW, which Trump do you have the hots for, Jr, I'm Eric, Ivanka or Tiffany?
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Dahnkster: fnordfocus: https://twitter.com/AugustTakala/statu​s/1270399690912272384

https://twitter.com/DerenicByrd/status​/1270466457827028993


Tone deaf or completely confident in their arrogance?

I'm increasingly convinced that police run our city governments, and elected officials are just figureheads.
 
WegianWarrior [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
...have left police officers badly shaken, and in some cases physically bruised.

Would "repeatedly tasered before being shot twenty two times while laying unresponsive on the ground" be better?
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

fnordfocus: Dahnkster: fnordfocus: https://twitter.com/AugustTakala/statu​s/1270399690912272384

https://twitter.com/DerenicByrd/status​/1270466457827028993

Tone deaf or completely confident in their arrogance?

I'm increasingly convinced that police run our city governments, and elected officials are just figureheads.


"Be a shame if someone got a tip about drugs in your car."
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 12 hours ago  

fusillade762: "The morale is low," he said. "They've taken quite a beating."

Sure, "taken".

They

took quite a beating?
 
Jclark666
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Trump Luvr: Why are all the cops being blamed for something FOUR PEOPLE did?

Why not hold the people actually involved in the incident responsible instead of holding all police officers responsible?

Using that kind of logic, if a group of African-Americans robbed and looted my store, I would be justified in thinking ALL African-Americans were criminals. That obviously is wrong, but I don't see why that kind of massive leap in logic is considered acceptable among the protesters.

Wouldn't it make more sense for the police in Minneapolis to be retrained so that this sort of thing doesn't happen again?

Or, I don't know, we could defund all of the police departments in the USA, and get rid of all the police departments. That is obviously a much better solution.

They should get rid of all '911' services, too.


3 week old obvious troll's gotta troll, obviously.
 
rcain
‘’ 12 hours ago  

koder: "I've had members say they feel like a Vietnam veteran returning home to a country that hates them,"

No, you betrayed your own country. You weren't drafted. You had a choice. You chose to make war against the Constitution. You chose to "stand with" criminals. You're far worse; you "followed orders." You had a responsibility to balance out tyranny from the legislative and the executive branches, and you did the opposite. Utterly farking disgraceful. We don't hate you; we just want you to never, ever, be a soldier against the people of the United States again.


Funny how for so many decades American society lauded the renegade Cop who would run around with his hand cannon out, shooting up minorities and "bad guys" indiscriminately.

America loves a Cop that's Judge, Jury and Executioner. Hell, you can argue that from the 70s onward, movies like Dirty Harry coupled with the bi-partisan rallying cries for being "tough on crime" created the system of Mass Incarceration that we have today.

And it didn't stop back then, TV Networks create a never ending parade of Cop Shows, all glorifying the Police and washing over killing of suspects as all part of a days work. And in the post-911 we got shows like 24 and NCIS that made it out that everyone with brown skin was a terrorist and only wack job officers with enough mental and emotional issues worthy of involuntary commitment could do anything about it

And this mainstream all-American love of Police brutality and trigger happy murderers with badges lead to the adoption of "Warrior Training" were the Cops are now trained to think of themselves as warriors who must shoot and kill at the slightest provocation. Training provided by Police Departments and Tax Payer Dollars. Why? Because our society loves this shiat, look at the Box Office Figures, the TV Ratings if you want to see just how much we love it. And many Cops these days were brought up watching this crap. They were brought up thinking that this is what Law Enforcement is about -- being a trigger happy murderer with a badge, and until now, most could've gone through life clinging to that belief and having it reinforced by the general public

But, just this last couple weeks we've decided we don't love it and now we get people like you who act all sanctimonious and get all raving and frothing at the mouth condemning them all, condemning them all right to hell, because it's all their fault and they're all evil mutherfarkers

Well you should wake the fark up and realize that your hands aren't clean because we all know you've taken part of the culture that celebrated and encouraged this killing machine. That's not to say that you shouldn't be calling for the system to be brought down, and for change to happen, but please -- don't pretend you weren't ever a part of it

So cool it with the rabid hate and dehumanization of an entire group of people just because they wear a uniform, because that bigotry in and of itself and exactly what you are claiming to be fighting against

Do yourself a favor and take a beat, get your head straight and drop the hate. Because we can't have a meaningful conversation when everyone is screaming at each other
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Call 911 when you have a problem.


LOL.


Now you have two problems.
 
Mock26 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

rcain: koder: "I've had members say they feel like a Vietnam veteran returning home to a country that hates them,"

No, you betrayed your own country. You weren't drafted. You had a choice. You chose to make war against the Constitution. You chose to "stand with" criminals. You're far worse; you "followed orders." You had a responsibility to balance out tyranny from the legislative and the executive branches, and you did the opposite. Utterly farking disgraceful. We don't hate you; we just want you to never, ever, be a soldier against the people of the United States again.

Funny how for so many decades American society lauded the renegade Cop who would run around with his hand cannon out, shooting up minorities and "bad guys" indiscriminately.

America loves a Cop that's Judge, Jury and Executioner. Hell, you can argue that from the 70s onward, movies like Dirty Harry coupled with the bi-partisan rallying cries for being "tough on crime" created the system of Mass Incarceration that we have today.

And it didn't stop back then, TV Networks create a never ending parade of Cop Shows, all glorifying the Police and washing over killing of suspects as all part of a days work. And in the post-911 we got shows like 24 and NCIS that made it out that everyone with brown skin was a terrorist and only wack job officers with enough mental and emotional issues worthy of involuntary commitment could do anything about it

And this mainstream all-American love of Police brutality and trigger happy murderers with badges lead to the adoption of "Warrior Training" were the Cops are now trained to think of themselves as warriors who must shoot and kill at the slightest provocation. Training provided by Police Departments and Tax Payer Dollars. Why? Because our society loves this shiat, look at the Box Office Figures, the TV Ratings if you want to see just how much we love it. And many Cops these days were brought up watching this crap. They were brought up thinking that this is what Law Enforcement is about -- being a trigger happy murderer with a badge, and until now, most could've gone through life clinging to that belief and having it reinforced by the general public

But, just this last couple weeks we've decided we don't love it and now we get people like you who act all sanctimonious and get all raving and frothing at the mouth condemning them all, condemning them all right to hell, because it's all their fault and they're all evil mutherfarkers

Well you should wake the fark up and realize that your hands aren't clean because we all know you've taken part of the culture that celebrated and encouraged this killing machine. That's not to say that you shouldn't be calling for the system to be brought down, and for change to happen, but please -- don't pretend you weren't ever a part of it

So cool it with the rabid hate and dehumanization of an entire group of people just because they wear a uniform, because that bigotry in and of itself and exactly what you are claiming to be fighting against

Do yourself a favor and take a beat, get your head straight and drop the hate. Because we can't have a meaningful conversation when everyone is screaming at each other


They've had their say, and what they said was "we investigated ourselves and found no wrongdoing."

They're not going to like the answer to that one bit.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
puffy999
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Dahnkster: [preview.redd.it image 640x668]


The statue resisted arrest!
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Boojum2k: GrogSmash: Trump Luvr: Why are all the cops being blamed for something FOUR PEOPLE did?

Why not hold the people actually involved in the incident responsible instead of holding all police officers responsible?

Using that kind of logic, if a group of African-Americans robbed and looted my store, I would be justified in thinking ALL African-Americans were criminals. That obviously is wrong, but I don't see why that kind of massive leap in logic is considered acceptable among the protesters.

Wouldn't it make more sense for the police in Minneapolis to be retrained so that this sort of thing doesn't happen again?

Or, I don't know, we could defund all of the police departments in the USA, and get rid of all the police departments. That is obviously a much better solution.

They should get rid of all '911' services, too.

If it was just four, you would have an argument.

However, you apparently don't read the news, at all, and miss the dozens of such incidents that happen in the US each week, that are actually reported.

The number of times the cops have killed unresisting people of african descent is disgusting... and those are just the ones we know about.

For example, the wonderful case in the south... a no-knock warrent.  Wrong house.  First responder shot 8 times in her farking bed.  The poor cops involved are *now* on paid leave, months after the incident, as it is 'investigated...  and the incident report is so laughable that it leaves you speachless..

"Injuries: None "

I want hackers to delete the entire Louisville PD, prosecutors office, and court system retirement accounts. There's your farking "no injury" you soulless farks.


Ya...  whoever wrote that report needs to be charged... I'm reasonably certain it is illegal to file an official report and knowingly lie on it.
 
LowbrowDeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Then quit.  To be a 'good cop' right now would require understanding what is going on and being working to actively fix it.  If you understood that, then as frustrating as things are currently, you'd understand why people react to you like they do and wouldn't bother wibbling about it, you giant nancy pansies.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

puffy999: Dahnkster: [preview.redd.it image 640x668]

The statue resisted arrest!


It didn't comply with instructions.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Alaskan Yoda: Chinesenookiefactory: Call 911 when you have a problem.


LOL.

Now you have two problems.


We really should be able to call 911, but they should only send police when they are warranted.
It does take dangerous individuals to apprehend other dangerous individuals, but not for most situations
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.nola​.​com/opinions/article_6bafdd4b-7682-5d6​9-b4d8-b0126c5f39e6.amp.html

They also rob immigrants.

This iceberg goes much deeper.

Disband/Defund.
 
Vern
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Straight Outta Hate: Alaskan Yoda: Chinesenookiefactory: Call 911 when you have a problem.


LOL.

Now you have two problems.

We really should be able to call 911, but they should only send police when they are warranted.
It does take dangerous individuals to apprehend other dangerous individuals, but not for most situations


Just ask them to send a firefighter as a chaperone for the cop.
 
Qel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Funny how for so many decades American society lauded the renegade Cop who would run around with his hand cannon out, shooting up minorities and "bad guys" indiscriminately.

/It's not their fault that bad cops are bad.  They are a product of their environment!

America loves a Cop that's Judge, Jury and Executioner. Hell, you can argue that from the 70s onward, movies like Dirty Harry coupled with the bi-partisan rallying cries for being "tough on crime" created the system of Mass Incarceration that we have today.

/It's Hollywood's fault!

And it didn't stop back then, TV Networks create a never ending parade of Cop Shows, all glorifying the Police and washing over killing of suspects as all part of a days work. And in the post-911 we got shows like 24 and NCIS that made it out that everyone with brown skin was a terrorist and only wack job officers with enough mental and emotional issues worthy of involuntary commitment could do anything about it

/You forgot to add video games and dungeons and dragons.

And this mainstream all-American love of Police brutality and trigger happy murderers with badges lead to the adoption of "Warrior Training" were the Cops are now trained to think of themselves as warriors who must shoot and kill at the slightest provocation. Training provided by Police Departments and Tax Payer Dollars. Why? Because our society loves this shiat, look at the Box Office Figures, the TV Ratings if you want to see just how much we love it. And many Cops these days were brought up watching this crap. They were brought up thinking that this is what Law Enfo ..

/The problem with cops has been going on LONGER than Hollywood ever existed. The culture of Policing is tainted by racism and enforcing laws that favoured white people.

Books Songs Television Movies Art are not responsible for the bad in society.  They merely reflect the values OF that society.

When things in society change...The Arts move along with it.

But, just this last couple weeks we've decided we don't love it and now we get people like you who act all sanctimonious and get all raving and frothing at the mouth condemning them all, condemning them all right to hell, because it's all their fault and they're all evil mutherfarkers

Cops doing bad things have been going on for a LONG time.  Riots because of bad policing goes bad over a hundred years.

So, welcome to Fark.
 
badhras
‘’ 11 hours ago  

rcain: Hell, you can argue that from the 70s onward, movies like Dirty Harry coupled with the bi-partisan rallying cries for being "tough on crime" created the system of Mass Incarceration that we have today.


Uhh yeah. I've played Grand Theft Auto and Soldier of Fortune. I also know it's fiction. If police are unable to tell the difference between reality and fiction, then they've made their error our problem.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
FTA
"But the fact that police feel besieged and beleaguered potentially complicates efforts to transform Floyd's death into a catalyst for changing the system and preventing the sort of brutality that protesters say his death exemplified."

No. That means the protests are having an effect. They are getting a very small tase of what it feels like living in a society under them. Keep up the pressure.
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 11 hours ago  

rcain: koder: "I've had members say they feel like a Vietnam veteran returning home to a country that hates them,"

No, you betrayed your own country. You weren't drafted. You had a choice. You chose to make war against the Constitution. You chose to "stand with" criminals. You're far worse; you "followed orders." You had a responsibility to balance out tyranny from the legislative and the executive branches, and you did the opposite. Utterly farking disgraceful. We don't hate you; we just want you to never, ever, be a soldier against the people of the United States again.

Funny how for so many decades American society lauded the renegade Cop who would run around with his hand cannon out, shooting up minorities and "bad guys" indiscriminately.

America loves a Cop that's Judge, Jury and Executioner. Hell, you can argue that from the 70s onward, movies like Dirty Harry coupled with the bi-partisan rallying cries for being "tough on crime" created the system of Mass Incarceration that we have today.

And it didn't stop back then, TV Networks create a never ending parade of Cop Shows, all glorifying the Police and washing over killing of suspects as all part of a days work. And in the post-911 we got shows like 24 and NCIS that made it out that everyone with brown skin was a terrorist and only wack job officers with enough mental and emotional issues worthy of involuntary commitment could do anything about it

And this mainstream all-American love of Police brutality and trigger happy murderers with badges lead to the adoption of "Warrior Training" were the Cops are now trained to think of themselves as warriors who must shoot and kill at the slightest provocation. Training provided by Police Departments and Tax Payer Dollars. Why? Because our society loves this shiat, look at the Box Office Figures, the TV Ratings if you want to see just how much we love it. And many Cops these days were brought up watching this crap. They were brought up thinking that this is what Law Enforcement is about -- being a trigger happy murderer with a badge, and until now, most could've gone through life clinging to that belief and having it reinforced by the general public

But, just this last couple weeks we've decided we don't love it and now we get people like you who act all sanctimonious and get all raving and frothing at the mouth condemning them all, condemning them all right to hell, because it's all their fault and they're all evil mutherfarkers

Well you should wake the fark up and realize that your hands aren't clean because we all know you've taken part of the culture that celebrated and encouraged this killing machine. That's not to say that you shouldn't be calling for the system to be brought down, and for change to happen, but please -- don't pretend you weren't ever a part of it

So cool it with the rabid hate and dehumanization of an entire group of people just because they wear a uniform, because that bigotry in and of itself and exactly what you are claiming to be fighting against

Do yourself a favor and take a beat, get your head straight and drop the hate. Because we can't have a meaningful conversation when everyone is screaming at each other


Same with all the goddamned doctor shows!
 
EL EM
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Have they tried not killing people?
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

puffy999: Dahnkster: [preview.redd.it image 640x668]

The statue resisted arrest!


The statue got me high!
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Look at all those white thugs.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 11 hours ago  

GrogSmash: Trump Luvr: Why are all the cops being blamed for something FOUR PEOPLE did?

Why not hold the people actually involved in the incident responsible instead of holding all police officers responsible?

Using that kind of logic, if a group of African-Americans robbed and looted my store, I would be justified in thinking ALL African-Americans were criminals. That obviously is wrong, but I don't see why that kind of massive leap in logic is considered acceptable among the protesters.

Wouldn't it make more sense for the police in Minneapolis to be retrained so that this sort of thing doesn't happen again?

Or, I don't know, we could defund all of the police departments in the USA, and get rid of all the police departments. That is obviously a much better solution.

They should get rid of all '911' services, too.

If it was just four, you would have an argument.

However, you apparently don't read the news, at all, and miss the dozens of such incidents that happen in the US each week, that are actually reported.

The number of times the cops have killed unresisting people of african descent is disgusting... and those are just the ones we know about.

For example, the wonderful case in the south... a no-knock warrent.  Wrong house.  First responder shot 8 times in her farking bed.  The poor cops involved are *now* on paid leave, months after the incident, as it is 'investigated...  and the incident report is so laughable that it leaves you speachless..


Come on man, don't feed such an obvious troll.  Now he's going to keep coming around and shiatting everywhere, like a goddam goose.

Actually that may not be fair to geese.  They're assholes that shiat everywhere, but they actually have the balls to attack creatures that are much larger than they are, as opposed to cowering behind a 3 week old alt.
 
