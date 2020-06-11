 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   In an effort to remove Confederate monuments around the country, redesign Stone Mountain into something more appropriate for the the times   (topozone.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Original:
topozone.comView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yammering_Splat_Vector [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Speaking as a native Georgian:

granite countertops, as far as the eye can see.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Alt version for past tense
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Large Marge sent me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaylight2003 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darkone
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

albuquerquehalsey: Yammering_Splat_Vector: [Fark user image 850x608]

Bum?


you are not alone...!!!!!
that is what i saw.
 
Iggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I did this some time ago, but I don't remember if it was for a contest or not.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darkone
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Inevita
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Yammering_Splat_Vector: Iggie: azwethnkweiz: Yammering_Splat_Vector: [Fark user image image 850x608]

Bum?  That's an idiotic thing to post at any time but especially right now

YSV is a libby-lib.  He wouldn't be calling Floyd a bum.  It's BLM.  Just an unfortunate effect of kerning, I imagine.

True.  It is B.L.M. I used the Impact font which blended the letters together.  Why would I be thoughtless enough to turn a tragedy into a racial epithet?  Get a life, people, and stop being so quick to judge.


next time use the preview button...
 
Yammering_Splat_Vector [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Here's a better, readable version:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ranev700
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZippityZeus
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkJohnson [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
