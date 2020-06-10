 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Fifteen cases rapidly going to zero. Oh did I say zero I meant 2 Million. My bad   (msn.com) divider line
72
    More: Awkward  
•       •       •

4993 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jun 2020 at 9:27 PM (15 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



72 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
[V3] Corona race meme (covid-19 growth by country)
Youtube 4f6-MDhygWc
 
RI_Red [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Twilight Farkle: [YouTube video: [V3] Corona race meme (covid-19 growth by country)]


Holy SHIAT, that was frightening.

And maddening.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Twilight Farkle: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/4f6-MDhy​gWc?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


This is your god. He is an asshole.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Amazing that the democrats and the evil media can get 2 Million people to go along with this hoax.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Twilight Farkle: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/4f6-MDhy​gWc?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


USA!
USA!
USA!
*honks horn, flashes lights

NUMBER ONE!
 
Hand Banana
‘’ 15 hours ago  
The republicans are going to blame it 100% on the protesters (as they crowd together like cattle to attend Trump's rallys).
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

sdd2000: Amazing that the democrats and the evil media can get 2 Million people to go along with this hoax.


And those liberal doctors, nurses, hospitals, insurance companies, and coroners.  In every country.  Is there no end to their games and schemes?
 
jjwars1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
GAS GAS GAS!
 
tpmchris
‘’ 15 hours ago  
There can be only 1 Superpower.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Get some
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
I'm pretty sure that it'll go away with the heat once July hits
 
dyhchong
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Alright America, we get it, you're the biggest. Everyone has been outdone. Well done. Congratulations. You can stop now.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 15 hours ago  

ArkAngel: I'm pretty sure that it'll go away with the heat once July hits


It's already hot as f*ck in Florida, and the numbers keep rising. I hate this state for so many reasons, and now I can add "sh*thead Floridians and relocated northerners who don't protect themselves in public" to my list.
 
mrparks
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: This is your god. He is an asshole.


Nice gods finish last.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

RI_Red: Twilight Farkle: [YouTube video: [V3] Corona race meme (covid-19 growth by country)]

Holy SHIAT, that was frightening.

And maddening.


It's interesting to compare South Korea vs. USA, as each reported their first case on the same day (Jan 20). SK had a big early lead despite their smaller population size, but they just couldn't sustain it.
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
There's a reason we are exponentially higher than everyone else. His name is Donald Trump. He has millions of people convinced it's a big joke and a hoax so that the Left can have gay orgies and abort babies with all the uzis they will confiscate from Real AmericansTM

Congratulations Trumpers, all your grandparents and fat relatives with health issues are going to die because you believe a virus is a political issue and not a medical one.
 
caddisfly
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Twilight Farkle: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/4f6-MDhy​gWc?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

This is your god. He is an asshole.


Where is Hulk when you need him?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Twilight Farkle: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/4f6-MDhy​gWc?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


that was amazing, thanks!
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Twilight Farkle: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/4f6-MDhy​gWc?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

This is your god. He is an asshole.


Fark user imageView Full Size


STAY ALIVE AS LONG AS YOU CAN, CORONA-CHAN SITHRAK'S GONNA FARK YOU UP WHEN YOU DIE!
/no worse than me, mind you!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

To be fair, Trump might have thought that the COVID counter only had 6 digits.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 14 hours ago  
I love the blame people.  <insert my people> think it's funny that <those other people> are blaming <whoever i care about today> are to blame. Never stop, please.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
"Why would you listen to me, I'm a f*cking idiot"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

RI_Red: Twilight Farkle: [YouTube video: [V3] Corona race meme (covid-19 growth by country)]

Holy SHIAT, that was frightening.

And maddening.


💀Corona-chan💀
Youtube iBoojBTEPaI


Fark user imageView Full Size


I haven't been able to stop watching it since I acquired it. I wanted to wait until we hit a nice round number. Well, a round number, even if not a nice one.
/Dark humor is like American healthcare. Not everybody gets it.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Walker: "Why would you listen to me, I'm a f*cking idiot"
[Fark user image 768x432]


Fark user imageView Full Size

This is Fark, we fact-check here.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Sadly this will not go away until we have a vaccine. Which will be at least a couple years or more before it's available. All stores & public areas need to require masks for people to enter, or we may never get this under control. Just visit any Walmart or Target, there will be more shoppers with out masks, than there are wearing masks. Human beings are such stupid creatures.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 14 hours ago  

sdd2000: Amazing that the democrats and the evil media can get 2 Million people to go along with this hoax.


George Soros is paying for all of it, but he's covering his tracks well. He even sent me a $1200 check with Donnie's name on it to confuse the paper trail.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
According to Google, the USA ended the Frist World War with 116,516 deaths and approximately 320,000 sick and wounded.

So, not even one quarter the sick people from COVID. And since they are often losing their jobs and get left with a long recovery, well... Not that different from the socioeconomic effects of a war wound.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

ImpendingCynic: sdd2000: Amazing that the democrats and the evil media can get 2 Million people to go along with this hoax.

George Soros is paying for all of it, but he's covering his tracks well. He even sent me a $1200 check with Donnie's name on it to confuse the paper trail.


i.imgur.comView Full Size


STONKS was brought to you by the men and women of law enforcement. All Americans are presumed to be embarassed millionaires until proven poor in a court of bankruptcy.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
I'm starting to think this Trump fellow isn't very good at planning for the future.
 
mjbok
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Hey Nurse!: There's a reason we are exponentially higher than everyone else. His name is Donald Trump. He has millions of people convinced it's a big joke and a hoax so that the Left can have gay orgies and abort babies with all the uzis they will confiscate from Real AmericansTM

Congratulations Trumpers, all your grandparents and fat relatives with health issues are going to die because you believe a virus is a political issue and not a medical one.


Hear that New York?  You screwed up.  Yeah that Trump backing state really farked up by listening to him, didn't they?
 
ISO15693
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Twilight Farkle: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/4f6-MDhy​gWc?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Hang the bastard, after a fair trial.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Rapmaster2000: sdd2000: Amazing that the democrats and the evil media can get 2 Million people to go along with this hoax.

And those liberal doctors, nurses, hospitals, insurance companies, and coroners.  In every country.  Is there no end to their games and schemes?


What's even more amazing is the number of people in other countries willing to die just to make Trump look bad.
 
erik-k [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Meanwhile in the World-wide 'Rona 'Lympics, #2 Brazil is making rapid progress eating into the American lead that once seemed insurmountable, with more new cases every day now than America ever had, and their foot remains firmly emplaced upon the gas pedal... Standby, Brazil is going to plaid.
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

mjbok: Hey Nurse!: There's a reason we are exponentially higher than everyone else. His name is Donald Trump. He has millions of people convinced it's a big joke and a hoax so that the Left can have gay orgies and abort babies with all the uzis they will confiscate from Real AmericansTM

Congratulations Trumpers, all your grandparents and fat relatives with health issues are going to die because you believe a virus is a political issue and not a medical one.

Hear that New York?  You screwed up.  Yeah that Trump backing state really farked up by listening to him, didn't they?


let me educate you, Cletus. A virus can transmit to anyone at any time. A New Yorker might have to go to podunk Oklahoma on business. Then he or she comes home and gets on the subway, 10 people get infected, then they go about their lives and they each infect 10 more, etcv, etcv.  That's how a virus spreads. It doesn't stop at a state line just because a state happens to be red or blue - hence my comment about a virus being a medical issue, not a political one. A point you obviously missed.

For instance, I live in Missouri. I do not vote Republican. Just because I live in Missouri doesn't mean I will get the virus because it is a Red State.

I typed that very slowly so you can understand it.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 13 hours ago  

sdd2000: Amazing that the democrats and the evil media can get 2 Million people to go along with this hoax.


I know, right? The bring out you dead cart circled 10 times today. There was a lot of clubbing but all is well now. I even saw a king.
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 13 hours ago  

mjbok: because you believe a virus is a political issue and not a medical one.


pmcdeadline2.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

erik-k: Meanwhile in the World-wide 'Rona 'Lympics, #2 Brazil is making rapid progress eating into the American lead that once seemed insurmountable, with more new cases every day now than America ever had, and their foot remains firmly emplaced upon the gas pedal... Standby, Brazil is going to plaid.


Well, allow America to retort:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 13 hours ago  

sdd2000: Amazing that the democrats and the evil media can get 2 Million people to go along with this hoax.


Exactly! No country would ever deceive their subjects and seek some sort of last answer.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

erik-k: Meanwhile in the World-wide 'Rona 'Lympics, #2 Brazil is making rapid progress eating into the American lead that once seemed insurmountable, with more new cases every day now than America ever had, and their foot remains firmly emplaced upon the gas pedal... Standby, Brazil is going to plaid.


You think they'll hit a Brazilian dead?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Hand Banana: The republicans are going to blame it 100% on the protesters (as they crowd together like cattle to attend Trump's rallys).


Well duh! The republicans orchestrated the protests and riots to decieve us.
 
WTP 2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
as we get more data, it is starting to look like the flu.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 13 hours ago  

ArkAngel: I'm pretty sure that it'll go away with the heat once July hits


Well at least heart attacks, cancers, and  flu deaths have disappeared. So we have that going for us.which is nice.

Oh and the road fatalities will be down this year .
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: ArkAngel: I'm pretty sure that it'll go away with the heat once July hits

It's already hot as f*ck in Florida, and the numbers keep rising. I hate this state for so many reasons, and now I can add "sh*thead Floridians and relocated northerners who don't protect themselves in public" to my list.


Wait, hold on a sec. I thought the masks were to protect others because it's ridiculous to think that a dirty rag will save you.

I thought the disgusting dirty rags on the face were all about altruism. Well shiat, I've been fooled again. O

wellz, I'm iff to buy a bunch of shiat I don't need on Amazon then return it.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Hey Nurse!: There's a reason we are exponentially higher than everyone else. His name is Donald Trump. He has millions of people convinced it's a big joke and a hoax so that the Left can have gay orgies and abort babies with all the uzis they will confiscate from Real AmericansTM

Congratulations Trumpers, all your grandparents and fat relatives with health issues are going to die because you believe a virus is a political issue and not a medical one.


Don't worry. You can still end the lives of any fetus you wish. Stop the crazy talk. No one is trying to take that away from you.
 
chawco
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Hey Nurse!: There's a reason we are exponentially higher than everyone else. His name is Donald Trump. He has millions of people convinced it's a big joke and a hoax so that the Left can have gay orgies and abort babies with all the uzis they will confiscate from Real AmericansTM

Congratulations Trumpers, all your grandparents and fat relatives with health issues are going to die because you believe a virus is a political issue and not a medical one.


It's more than just Trump. There's something about the American psychology that refuses to accept things like this. Certain kinds of sacrifice for the greater good are currently beyond the capacity of many Americans, it seems.

But a competent administration could have mitigated that quite a lot, no questions.

America's a weird place.
 
hammettman
‘’ 13 hours ago  
That's only a percentage increase of 13,333,233 %
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Twilight Farkle: Mr. Fuzzypaws: Twilight Farkle: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/4f6-MDhy​gWc?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

This is your god. He is an asshole.

[Fark user image image 760x596]

STAY ALIVE AS LONG AS YOU CAN, CORONA-CHAN SITHRAK'S GONNA FARK YOU UP WHEN YOU DIE!
/no worse than me, mind you!


There is much inconsistency concerning the fly. In all the ages he has not had a friend, there has never been a person in the earth who could have been persuaded to intervene between him and extermination; yet billions of persons have excused the Hand that made him - and this without a blush. Would they have excused a Man in the same circumstances, a man positively known to have invented the fly? On the contrary. For the credit of the race let us believe it would have been all day with that man. Would persons consider it just to reprobate in a child, with its undeveloped morals, a scandal which they would overlook in the Pope?
When we reflect that the fly was as not invented for pastime, but in the way of business; that he was not flung off in a heedless moment and with no object in view but to pass the time, but was the fruit of long and pains-taking labor and calculation, and with a definite and far-reaching, purpose in view; that his character and conduct were planned out with cold deliberation, that his career was foreseen and fore-ordered, and that there was no want which he could supply, we are hopelessly puzzled, we cannot understand the moral lapse that was able to render possible the conceiving and the consummation of this squalid and malevolent creature.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

hammettman: That's only a percentage increase of 13,333,233 %


Fark user imageView Full Size

Repeating, of course.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 13 hours ago  

ShamanGator: Sadly this will not go away until we have a vaccine. Which will be at least a couple years or more before it's available. All stores & public areas need to require masks for people to enter, or we may never get this under control. Just visit any Walmart or Target, there will be more shoppers with out masks, than there are wearing masks. Human beings are such stupid creatures.


Exactly! They cured AIDS so quickly heads spun. Oh wait...

Are you going to wear a dirty rag on your face for the rest of your life? Never see another person smile? Repeat yourself many times a day because of your mumbling?

The entire planet will not be your safe space. If you are scared stay in your safe space. The rest of us have shiat to do.

Oh and how is that cancer cure coming along?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Technically if you're purely operating on a basis of numbers for metrics against the world stage, this counts as Making America Great Again.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

ShamanGator: Sadly this will not go away until we have a vaccine. Which will be at least a couple years or more before it's available. All stores & public areas need to require masks for people to enter, or we may never get this under control. Just visit any Walmart or Target, there will be more shoppers with out masks, than there are wearing masks. Human beings are such stupid creatures.


We will 'get this under control' when everybody has been exposed to it..  until then, we are just dragging it out.
 
Displayed 50 of 72 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.