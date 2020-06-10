 Skip to content
(Vice)   Amount sent: $133. Transaction fee: $2.5 million   (vice.com) divider line
53
bobtheme [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
If I dabbled in cryptocurrency I would probably be making this kind of mistake daily.
 
Nullav [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
What a large amount to accidentally spew out into a network with a permanent public transaction ledger, in a way that massively obfuscates where the money originated for those receiving it. Gee, I'd be so embarrassed to make a mistake like that.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Nullav: What a large amount to accidentally spew out into a network with a permanent public transaction ledger, in a way that massively obfuscates where the money originated for those receiving it. Gee, I'd be so embarrassed to make a mistake like that.


I spoke with a friend who's been into all sorts of crypto for a while.  Apparently, when someone tries to launder money this way, it usually involves spamming tons of huge transactions at once.  But I'll be damned if I could explain it myself.  The fact that it was just one transaction would point to a mistake.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 19 hours ago  
F*ck cryptocurrency.

1. It's not a valid currency.
2. Crypto miners are the reason why graphics cards still cost twice what they should.
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Head of the Mining Pool.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Looks like a wells fargo customer used a competitors ATM again...
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Still cheaper than Western Union.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 19 hours ago  
This sounds like some money laundering scheme if it is not a mistake.

I made a fortune in Bitcoin. I just found out. I bought something with Bitcoin once. Maybe 5 ears ago. The value was fluctuating a lot at the time. I bought about $5 extra to be sure to have enough when the transfer went through. Then I forgot all about the account. I just got a message to update my info or lose my account. So when I log in I see it is worth $82 now. Whoooooo. Not as good as the ones that bought something in the very early days and made a million.
 
kahnzo
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Actually I think they were just trying to buy some tickets through Ticketmaster.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 19 hours ago  

bluejeansonfire: Crypto miners are the reason why graphics cards still cost twice what they should


So much this.  When my graphics card failed, I ran all over town trying to find a replacement Nvidia card.  No one had what I wanted so I ended up settling for a card that was below my desired specs and was still overpriced.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Payday loan?

Car title pawn?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

kahnzo: Actually I think they were just trying to buy some tickets through Ticketmaster.


Like $2.5M could buy a nosebleed seat to see a soap-opera tribute band through Ticketmaster.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
"$19.95," they said.

"Plus shipping and handling," they said.

wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Makes total sense. It's like that cheap item on eBay that just happen to have astonishing shipping and handling charges.
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Apparently the transaction was made by a trading bot.  So probably bad software.  The mining pool that mined the block has offered a refund if it was made in error.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
If it's a money laundering scheme, how could you guarantee that a particular miner receives the fee?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 19 hours ago  
I once had AT&T send me a check for 25 cents (using a stamp that cost .29) as a refund for a pay phone that ate my quarter. So I totally can relate.
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

bluejeansonfire: F*ck cryptocurrency.

1. It's not a valid currency.
2. Crypto miners are the reason why graphics cards still cost twice what they should.


1) I've bought stuff with crypto, so they are valid.
2) No one has used video cards for mining in a few years.  They aren't profitable enough and many projects have moved, or are moving to proof of stake.  Video cards are expensive because they are expensive to produce.  GPUs are probably the most complex consumer good you can buy.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 18 hours ago  

MythDragon: I once had AT&T send me a check for 25 cents (using a stamp that cost .29) as a refund for a pay phone that ate my quarter. So I totally can relate.


I bought something mail order many years ago. I think I paid via money order. Which is how it worked back then. They did not have one item so they enclosed a money order for the difference. But they goofed and were short one cent. So they included a second money order for one cent. I should have saved that as a silly souvenir.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Do you toss your colored in with your whites?
People launder differently.
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Do you toss your colored in with your whites?
People launder differently.


My laundry is UNsegregated, thankyouverymuch
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

MythDragon: I once had AT&T send me a check for 25 cents (using a stamp that cost .29) as a refund for a pay phone that ate my quarter. So I totally can relate.


They owed you a quarter and the stamp was an unavoidable cost of doing business. That's not surprising.

That is, possibly, what happened here, but I'm having a hard time thinking about an equivalently extreme example to this in the real world involving currencies that aren't used primarily by skeevy losers.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
In this case, however, it looks like the user set a normal limit of "gas" (representing the computational effort), but set the price of gas exorbitantly: .5 ETH per unit of gas. The transaction used up all of the 21,000 gas limit, which amounted to roughly 10,668 ETH in fees, or roughly $2.5 million, going to the miner.

I don't even whatever that language.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

edmo: In this case, however, it looks like the user set a normal limit of "gas" (representing the computational effort), but set the price of gas exorbitantly: .5 ETH per unit of gas. The transaction used up all of the 21,000 gas limit, which amounted to roughly 10,668 ETH in fees, or roughly $2.5 million, going to the miner.

I don't even whatever that language.


It's like paying a toothless hooker with three fingers $150,000 for a handjob they don't finish.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

edmo: In this case, however, it looks like the user set a normal limit of "gas" (representing the computational effort), but set the price of gas exorbitantly: .5 ETH per unit of gas. The transaction used up all of the 21,000 gas limit, which amounted to roughly 10,668 ETH in fees, or roughly $2.5 million, going to the miner.

I don't even whatever that language.


It means we're living in a post-ball-bearings world.

/Fletch inconsolable
 
NobleHam
‘’ 18 hours ago  
They spent nothing on a transfer of nothing.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
That's the high cost of using garbage software for your transactions.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 18 hours ago  

bluejeansonfire: F*ck cryptocurrency.

1. It's not a valid currency.
2. Crypto miners are the reason why graphics cards still cost twice what they should.


Anything can become a valid currency as long as enough people agree on it...  In modern day it's not even that different from US dollars anyways.
 
PackageHandler [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
I wonder what would happen to the "value" of Ethereum if somebody or a group were to try and cash it out.

Maybe it was just somebody looking to tank the value for one reason or another. Given all of the other shenanigans that routinely happen around crypto I wouldn't exactly be surprised.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 18 hours ago  

MythDragon: I once had AT&T send me a check for 25 cents (using a stamp that cost .29) as a refund for a pay phone that ate my quarter. So I totally can relate.


We know this happened 30 years ago for two reasons:

1.) That's when a stamp cost 29¢
2.) The AT&T of today would have sent you an invoice for $5.03 to cover your refund minus postage, and $4.99 invoice fee...
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
CSB:  As it relates to cryptocurrency and fees.

I use the Brave browser, and I also get referrals and tips and stuff.  I make some $10-15 a month or so...  Once in a while I like to dump out the BAT coin for something in my Coinbase wallet.  So yesterday, I transferred some to LTC, and some to BTC.  When I saw the transactions come through, I saw that I got charged more for the BTC transaction that I even withdrew!  It cost me like $3 to move $2.
Meanwhile, the $10 in LTC cost me like $.04 or something.

It's my own goddamn fault for not looking at the fees.  Lesson learned.  But that's some bullshiat right there.

So, yeah, I feel just like this guy that lost $2.5 million.  Exactly the same.
//btw:  That's either a colossal mistake or money laundering.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 17 hours ago  

LoneVVolf: MythDragon: I once had AT&T send me a check for 25 cents (using a stamp that cost .29) as a refund for a pay phone that ate my quarter. So I totally can relate.

We know this happened 30 years ago for two reasons:

1.) That's when a stamp cost 29¢
2.) The AT&T of today would have sent you an invoice for $5.03 to cover your refund minus postage, and $4.99 invoice fee...


Could be misremembering. I could have sworn the last time I bought stamps they were $0.33 each, but based on the time-frame they had to have been $0.44-$0.45. I think my brain just locked in the price of stamps the very first time I was are of it and never adjusted it, since I always bought books of stamps and not one at a time.

On the other hand, payphones cost $0.50 by the 2000s, so, yeah, you're right.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 17 hours ago  

NobleHam: I think my brain just locked in the price of stamps the very first time I was are of it and never adjusted it


*aware

Stupid autofingers.
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 17 hours ago  
The stock photo in the article is great:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Lord Bear: bluejeansonfire: F*ck cryptocurrency.

1. It's not a valid currency.

1) I've bought stuff with crypto, so they are valid.


People buy things with goats. Doesn't make goats a currency.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 hours ago  

LoneVVolf: MythDragon: I once had AT&T send me a check for 25 cents (using a stamp that cost .29) as a refund for a pay phone that ate my quarter. So I totally can relate.

We know this happened 30 years ago for two reasons:

1.) That's when a stamp cost 29¢
2.) The AT&T of today would have sent you an invoice for $5.03 to cover your refund minus postage, and $4.99 invoice fee...


Also when is the last time you used a pay phone?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
I mean, technically this kind of error could happen on something like eTrade too. But, the sheer volatility and idea of multi-hour processing times seem like they make Crypocurrencies an idiotic alternative to your average state-run currency.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Heh. Invent your own money. Heh.
 
Nullav [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
I'm kinda amazed that people are still discussing cryptocurrency as currency, even if it's what it says on the tin. It's a joke. Healthy inflation for USD is like 3-4%/year, and deflation is scary. When Bitcoin went full bubble in 2017, that would be equivalent to depression-level inflation if commodities were priced in BTC and that was just what everyone used. That crash into 2018? Shoulda' started calling it Bitmark. March 12th to April 30th of this year? fark you would've been kicking yourself if you spent anything in the former date. You might as well pay for goods using fractional TSLA shares.
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
I am ashamed and chagrined to admit that after reading everything I could find about cryptocurrency and boning up on blockchain, I think I've gained negative knowledge and understanding of the whole cryptocurrency thing! I have been a programmer for 30 years. I cannot make head nor tail of it. I know how it's USED, but where it comes from and how people "mine" it? Faaazoooom, straight over my head.
 
Nullav [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Nullav: [...]depression-level deflation[...]


FTFM
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Somebody is going to be dead in a ditch over this.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

sithon: Somebody is going to be dead in a ditch over this.


This is why you get a wood chipper.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DevilGirlFromMars [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Literally none of those words made any sense to me.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 14 hours ago  

MythDragon: LoneVVolf: MythDragon: I once had AT&T send me a check for 25 cents (using a stamp that cost .29) as a refund for a pay phone that ate my quarter. So I totally can relate.

We know this happened 30 years ago for two reasons:

1.) That's when a stamp cost 29¢
2.) The AT&T of today would have sent you an invoice for $5.03 to cover your refund minus postage, and $4.99 invoice fee...

Also when is the last time you used a pay phone?


I actually walked past one in Manhattan on Monday. I did a double-take on the way by to verify that it wasn't an interpretive art display or something, and it looked legit. I didn't think to check until much later, but I wonder if it had a credit card reader instead of a change slot.
 
Salmon
‘’ 14 hours ago  

skozlaw: edmo: In this case, however, it looks like the user set a normal limit of "gas" (representing the computational effort), but set the price of gas exorbitantly: .5 ETH per unit of gas. The transaction used up all of the 21,000 gas limit, which amounted to roughly 10,668 ETH in fees, or roughly $2.5 million, going to the miner.

I don't even whatever that language.

It's like paying a toothless hooker with three fingers $150,000 for a handjob they don't finish.


I hate it when that happens.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 13 hours ago  

FarkingChas: This sounds like some money laundering scheme if it is not a mistake.

I made a fortune in Bitcoin. I just found out. I bought something with Bitcoin once. Maybe 5 ears ago.


I'm getting interested in your story. How many ears did you have at the time and how many now? Are you from a local planet?
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Using " blockchain" in your article 42 times doesn't make you sound smart. It makes it sound like you're trying too hard.
 
